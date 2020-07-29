Log in
Ichiyoshi Securities : EARNINGS REPORT FOR FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2020

07/29/2020 | 11:56pm EDT

Released on July 30, 2020

(English translation for reference purposes only)

EARNINGS REPORT FOR FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2020

April 1 to June 30, 2020

(Consolidated under Japanese GAAP)

Name of Company: Ichiyoshi Securities Co., Ltd.

Listed on: Tokyo Stock Exchange (1st Section) (Stock code: 8624)

Corporate representative: Mr. Hirofumi Tamada, President & Representative Executive Officer

Inquiry to: Mr. Shoichi Yamazaki, Executive Officer & Chief Supervisor for Finance and Management

Tel: (03) 4346-4526(URL https://www.ichiyoshi.co.jp)

Date of filing First Quarter Report: August 13, 2020 (scheduled)

Supplementary documents for quarterly earnings: Provided.

Quarterly earnings-reporting meeting: None.

(Figures less than one million yen are discarded)

1. Outline of Consolidated Business Result for First Quarter of Fiscal 2020 (from April 1 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Highlights of consolidated business result

(in millions of yen except for per-share figures)

(% shows year-on-year changes)

Operating

Net operating

Operating

Current

Revenue

(%)

Revenue

(%)

Income

(%)

Income

(%)

First quarter of fiscal 2020

4,182

(-9.5)

3,792

(-10.1)

-381

---

-365

---

First quarter of fiscal 2019

4,618

(-22.1)

4,220

(-24.0)

-239

---

-218

---

Net income attributable to

Earnings per share

Earnings per share

owners of parent

(%)

fully diluted

First quarter of fiscal 2020

-401

---

-11.15yen

---

First quarter of fiscal 2019

-194

---

-4.66yen

---

Notes: Comprehensive

income: For the first quarter of fiscal 2020: -296 million yen ( -- )

For the first quarter of fiscal 2019: -188 million yen ( -- )

(2) Consolidated financial condition

(in millions of yen)

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

As of June. 30, 2020

46,470

27,894

59.9%

As of Mar. 31, 2020

43,530

28,772

65.9%

Note: Shareholders' equity: As of June 30, 2020: 27,821 million yen

As of March 31, 2020: 28,694 million yen

1

2 Dividends

First quarter-end

Second

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

quarter-end

Fiscal 2019 ended

---

16.00yen

---

16.00yen

32.00yen

March 31, 2020

Fiscal 2020 ending

---

****

---

****

****

March 31, 2021

Notes: (i)

Ichiyoshi Securities

Co., Ltd. (the "Company") declares dividends payable to shareholders of

record as of September 30 (semiannual dividends) and March 31 (final dividends) of each fiscal year, but not to

shareholders as of June 30 and December 31 of each fiscal year.

(ii) It is not the Company's practice to give an earnings or dividend forecast. Hence, ****.

3. Outlook for Business Result for Fiscal 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Since the forecast of earnings in financial-instruments trading, the main-line business of the Company and its group companies, is hard to make due to volatile factors in the market, the Company does not provide such forecast prior to the end of each quarter. Instead, the Company intends to release preliminary earnings figures after the end of each quarter as and when such figures become available.

Points to note:

  1. Changes in material subsidiaries (including changes in special subsidiaries leading to a change in scope of consolidation): None.
  2. Application of an accounting treatment unique to the preparation of quarterly financial statements: None.
  3. Changes in accounting policies and estimates and restatement of revisions:
    1. Changes in accounting policies resulting from revisions to accounting standards: None.
    2. Changes other than those in (i): None.
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None.
    4. Restatement of revisions: None.
  5. Number of shares issued (common stock):
    1. Number of shares issued as of June 30, 2020: 42,431,386 shares (including treasury shares)

    Number of shares issued as of March 31, 2020: 42,431,386 shares (including treasury shares)

    1. Number of treasury shares as of June 30, 2020: 6,434,079 shares.

    Number of treasury shares as of March 31, 2020: 6,434,008 shares.

    1. Average number of shares outstanding during the first quarter of fiscal 2020: 35,997,344 shares.

Average number of shares outstanding during the first quarter of fiscal 2019: 41,635,421 shares.

2

Additional points to note:

  1. Quarterly earnings figures included in this report are released without being reviewed by certified public accountants.
  2. Explanation for proper use of earnings forecast and other special points to note:

For the same reason that the Company does not provide an earnings forecast prior to the end of each quarter as stated in 3. Outlook for Business Result for Fiscal 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 on page 2, the Company does not provide a dividend forecast.

3

I. Outline of Business Result

  1. Outline of Business Result for First Quarter of Fiscal 2020

During the first quarter of fiscal 2020, the Japanese economy rapidly worsened as the novel coronavirus spread continued to affect. As corporate production activities were reopened and the gradual lifting of the emergency-state declaration brought new life to individual consumption, however, there were some signs of the economy bottoming out toward the end of the quarter. The global economy was also adversely affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic while the policy responses of each affected country began to show some effect.

The Japanese stock market remained relatively resilient from the beginning of the quarter as sales for fear of economic contraction under the effect of the coronavirus spread subsided. As the emergency-status declaration was expanded to cover areas from Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and other four prefectures to all other prefectures on April 16, there increased concerns over its effect on the main street economy, As the coronavirus spread seemed to peak out in China and the U.S. and the Bank of Japan moved to step up its monetary easing on April 27, however, the Nikkei Stock Average on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (the TSE) recorded 20,193yen on April 30, recovering the 20,000yen level. As the emergency-status declaration was lifted step by step toward the end of May, there increased expectations for the reopening of economic activities as a whole, causing the Nikkei Stock Average to register 23,185yen on June 9, a year high. As the resurgence of the novel coronavirus was reported in China and the U.S. thereafter, however, the Nikkei Stock Average dropped, closing at 21,530yen on June 15. On June 19, movement restrictions across prefectures were all lifted, raising hopes for economic recovery. But, there still remained persistent concerns over the resurgence of the novel coronavirus and variations on fiscal responses by each affected government and ultra-easy monetary policies by each monetary authority, causing the Nikkei Stock Average to end the quarter at 22,288yen.

On the foreign currency market, the yen strengthened to 105.98yen per the U.S. dollar on May 7, and then weakened to the lower level of 109yen per the U.S dollar on June 5 in tandem with the strength of the stock market. As concerns over the resurgence of the novel coronavirus mounted, the yen strengthened to the lower 106yen range per the U.S dollar, and ended the quarter at the higher 107yen range per the U.S. dollar.

In the Japanese emerging-stock markets, the Nikkei JASDAQ Stock Average and the TSE Mothers Index both went through rebounding phases. The Nikkei JASDAQ Stock Average ended the quarter at 3,442yen, and the TSE Mothers Index ended the quarter at 1,012, exceeding the 1,000 for the first time since the end of November 2018.

The average daily turnover on the TSE for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was 2,726.5 billion yen, up 10.3% from the comparable period of fiscal 2019, and that on the TSE Mothers market was 189.4 billion yen, up 60.6%, and that on the JASDAQ market was 66.6 billion yen, up 54.6%.

In the light of these circumstances, the Company has been proceeding with further "Decisive Action on Reform" since October 2019 in order to effect customer-focused business operations initiated 20 years ago. To follow up, the Company in November 2019 abolished the "System of Regional Advisory Divisions," revised the conventional sales promotion system led by the headquarters at the head office and established the sales promotion system based on initiatives of regional branches. In conjunction therewith, the Company on April 1, 2020, started a fresh executive system and announced a new medium-term management plan "Attack 3" with its target date set for the end of March 2023.

As regards activities on stocks in the quarter, the Company proposed to customers asset-backed stocks with stress on stability and dividends under low interest-rate environments and small-

4

and medium-cap growth stocks selected based on the Company's strength in research. The Company thus continued to take various measures to meet with customers' needs.

With regard to "Dream Collection," a fund wrap account vehicle, it showed a favorable performance as a core asset in customers' medium- to long-term asset management. Its outstanding balance as of June 30, 2020 registered 122.2 billion yen, up 0.8% from June 30, 2019.

With respect to investment trust funds, the Company placed in the center of its promotion customers'-needs-matching funds, such as an investment funds investing in high-yielding stocks in the world, REIT and one investing in domestic and foreign small- and medium-cap stocks and privately-placed funds targeted for financial institutions.

With respect to Ichiyoshi Asset Management Co. Ltd. the amount of assets under its management recorded 300.0 billion yen as of June 30, 2020, down 15.7%, as net asset values of funds under management fell.

As a result of these activities, net operating revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 amounted to 3,792 million, down 10.1% from the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Operating cost and expenses amounted to 4,174 million yen, down 6.4%. Hence, operating income registered a loss of 381 million yen.

Set forth below are revenue sources, cost and expenses and financial condition.

i. Commissions

Total commissions for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 amounted to 3,689 million yen, down

10.6 % from the year-earlier period.

  1. Brokerage commissions

Total brokerage commissions on stocks fell 1.6% to 1,260 million yen. Brokerage commissions on small- and medium-sized stocks (stocks listed on Second Section of the TSE, JASDAQ and TSE Mothers) registered 322 million yen, up 15.1%, and accounted for 25.6% of total brokerage commissions on stocks.

(b) Commissions from underwriting and solicitation to specified investors

In the primary market, the Company participated in 3 initial public offerings on a management and underwriting basis as against 4 participations in the year-earlier period. In the secondary market (for follow-on financing), the Company did not participate in any deal as against 1 deal in the year-earlier period. As a result, commissions from underwriting and solicitation to specified investors amounted to 5 million yen, down 50.0% from the comparable period of fiscal 2019.

The cumulative number of companies whose offerings were lead- or co-managed by the Company stood at 1,120 (of which 56 were lead-managed by the Company) as of June 30, 2020.

(c) Commissions from distribution and solicitation to specified investors

As commissions from distribution of investment trust funds recorded 654 million yen, down 29.0% from the year-earlier period, total commissions from distribution and solicitation to specified investors registered 749 million yen, down 20.5%.

5

(d)Commissions from other sources

The trailer fees related to the outstanding balance of investment trust funds under custody registered 843 million yen, down 11.7% from the year-earlier period. Investment trust management fees at Ichiyoshi Asset Management Co., Ltd. recorded 292 million yen, down 20.6%. With the addition of fees of 332 million yen from fund wrap accounts (down 6.9%), fees from research unbundling, commissions from insurance policy sales and IPO assistance fees, total commissions from other sources amounted to 1,596 million yen, down 13.6%.

ii. Gains or loss on trading

Trading in stocks, etc. recorded net gains of 17 million yen. Trading in bonds and foreign exchange, etc. registered net gains of 11 million yen, down 26.3%. As a result, total net gains on trading amounted to 28 million yen, up 206.8%.

iii. Net financial revenue

Financial revenue decreased 35.5% to 49 million yen as loans on margin transactions fell. Financial expenses declined 22.8% to 18 million yen. As a result, net financial revenue registered 31 million yen, down 41.2%.

Resultantly, net operating revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 amounted to 3,792 million yen, down 10.1% from the year-earlier period.

iv. Operating cost and expenses

Operating cost and expenses recorded 4,174 million yen, down 6.4%, as personnel-related expenses decreased.

v. Non-operating income and expenses

As the Company recorded non-operating income of 17 million yen, mainly consisting of 12 million yen of dividends on investment securities, net non-operating income amounted to 16 million yen, down 23.1%.

Resultantly, current income for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 amounted to a loss of 365 million yen.

vi Extraordinary income and loss

The Company registered an extraordinary income of 103 million yen, mainly consisting of gains on sales of investment securities.

Resultantly, income before taxes and tax adjustments for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 registered a loss of 261 million yen, and net income attributable to owners of parent (after deduction of corporate income taxes, resident's taxes and enterprise taxes in the aggregate amount of 21 million yen and corporate tax adjustments in the amount of 117 million yen) recorded a loss 401 million yen.

Customers' assets in custody as of June 30, 2020 amounted to 1,730.5 billion yen, up 12.7% from March 31, 2020.

6

(2) Information on Financial Condition for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2020

(a) Assets

Assets amounted to 46,470 million yen as of June 30, 2020, a rise of 2,939 million yen (up 6.8%) from March 31, 2020, as cash and deposits, cash segregated as deposits and margin transaction asset increased by 1,902 million yen, 1,180 million yen and 546 million yen, respectively.

  1. Liabilities
    Liabilities stood at 18,575 million yen as of June 30, 2020, a rise of 3,817 million yen (up 25.9%) from March 31, 2020 as deposits received and margin transaction liabilities rose by 1,952 million yen and 1,495 million yen, respectively.
  2. Net worth

Net worth amounted to 27,894 million yen as of June 30, 2020, a decrease of 878 million yen (down 3.1%) from March 31, 2020. The decrease resulted as the Company recorded a negative net income (attributable to owners of parent) of 401 million yen for the first quarter and paid dividends in the amount of 575 million yen.

7

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
  1. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions of yen)

As of March 31

As of June 30

2020

2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

13,499

15,401

Cash segregated as deposits

7,719

8,899

Trading products

158

140

Trading securities and other

158

140

Trade date accrual

2

5

Margin transaction assets

9,899

10,445

Loans on margin transactions

9,604

9,853

Cash collateral pledged for securities borrowing on margin transactions

294

592

Advances paid

112

101

Cash paid for offering

3,727

3,616

Short-term loans receivable

2

6

Accrued income

1,531

1,023

Other current assets

213

335

Allowance for doubtful accounts

2

2

Total current assets

36,862

39,972

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

3,239

3,355

Buildings, net

1,006

1,059

Equipment

750

736

Land

1,339

1,339

Leased assets, net

10

9

Construction in progress

132

210

Intangible assets

834

780

Software

831

778

Other

2

2

Investments and other assets

2,594

2,362

Investment securities

1,163

1,074

Long-term loans receivable

32

24

Long-term guarantee deposits

1,008

1,003

Deferred tax assets

383

253

Other

86

85

Allowance for doubtful accounts

79

79

Total non-current assets

6,668

6,497

Total assets

43,530

46,470

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trading products

0

0

Derivatives

0

0

Margin transaction liabilities

2,927

4,423

Borrowings on margin transactions

2,532

3,458

Cash received for securities lending on margin transactions

395

965

Borrowings secured by securities

67

227

Cash received on debt credit transaction of securities

67

227

Deposits received

7,993

9,946

Guarantee deposits received

1,343

1,928

Short-term borrowings

216

210

Lease obligations

4

4

Income taxes payable

38

22

Provision for bonuses

654

258

Other current liabilities

1,031

1,111

Total current liabilities

14,279

18,132

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

150

150

Lease obligations

5

4

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

7

7

Retirement benefit liability

62

58

Other noncurrent liabilities

40

40

Total non-current liabilities

266

261

Reserves under special laws

Reserve for financial instruments transaction liabilities

211

181

Total reserves under special laws

211

181

Total liabilities

14,757

18,575

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

14,577

14,577

Capital surplus

6,907

6,907

Retained earnings

12,631

11,653

Treasury shares

4,167

4,167

Total shareholders' equity

29,948

28,971

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

43

63

Revaluation reserve for land

1,125

1,125

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

85

88

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,254

1,150

Share acquisition rights

78

73

Total net assets

28,772

27,894

Total liabilities and net assets

43,530

46,470

8

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Income Statements and Quarterly Comprehensive Income Statements
    Quarterly Consolidated Income Statements

(in millions of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

June 30,2019

June 30,2020

Operating revenue

Commission received

4,124

3,689

Net trading income

9

28

Financial revenue

77

49

Other operating revenue

407

414

Total operating revenue

4,618

4,182

Financial expenses

23

18

Other operating expenses

374

371

Net operating revenue

4,220

3,792

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Trading related expenses

466

431

Personnel expenses

2,427

2,231

Real estate expenses

615

586

Office expenses

551

547

Depreciation

146

130

Taxes and dues

62

62

Other

190

184

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

4,459

4,174

Operating loss

239

381

Non-operating income

Dividends from investment securities

14

12

Insurance claim and dividend income

0

-

Other

6

4

Total non-operating income

21

17

Non-operating expenses

Other

0

1

Total non-operating expenses

0

1

Ordinary loss

218

365

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of investment securities

-

68

Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights

0

7

Reversal of reserve for financial instruments transaction liabilities

-

29

Total extraordinary income

0

105

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

0

2

Total extraordinary losses

0

2

Loss before income taxes

218

261

Income taxes - current

90

21

Income taxes - deferred

120

117

Total income taxes

29

139

Loss

188

401

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

5

-

Loss attributable to owners of parent

194

401

9

Quarterly Comprehensive Income Statements

(in millions of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

June 30,2019

June 30,2020

Loss

188

401

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

0

6

106

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

6

2

Total other comprehensive income

104

Comprehensive income

188

296

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

194

296

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

5

-

10

(3)Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(Notes concerning premises for continuing business enterprise) None.

(Notes concerning material changes in shareholders' capital) None.

(Application of accounting treatment unique to preparation of quarterly financial statements) None.

(Changes to accounting policy and accounting estimates and restatement of revisions) None.

11

. Supplementary Information For First Quarter of Fiscal 2020

1.

Commissions

(1)

Commissions by sources

(in millions of yen)

-- First quarters of --

Change (%)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal 2019(a) Fiscal 2020(b)

(b) over (a)

March 31, 2020

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brokerage commissions

1,322

1,337

1.1

4,913

(Stocks)

(1,281)

(1,260)

(-1.6)

(4,745)

(Beneficiary certificates)

(40)

(76)

(87.6)

(168)

Commissions from

underwriting and

solicitation to specified

investors

11

5

-50.0

557

(Stocks)

(11)

(5)

(-50.0)

(557)

Commissions from

distribution and

solicitation to specified

investors

943

749

-20.5

3,980

(Beneficiary certificates)

(921)

(654)

(-29.0)

(3,876)

Commissions from other

Sources

1,847

1,596

-13.6

7,394

(Beneficiary certificates*)

(1,679)

(1,467)

(-12.6)

(6,733)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total

4,124

3,689

-10.6

16,845

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

*Breakdown of (Beneficiary certificates)

(in millions of yen)

-- First quarters of --

Change (%)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal 2019(a) Fiscal 2020(b)

(b) over (a)

March 31, 2020

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Trailer fees relating

to balances of funds

954

843

-11.7

3,862

Trustee fees for fund

Management

368

292

-20.6

1,395

Fees from wrap-accounts

356

332

-6.9

1,475

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total

1,679

1,467

-12.6

6,733

(2) Commissions by instruments

(in millions of yen)

-- First quarters of --

Change (%)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal 2019(a)

Fiscal 2020(b)

(b) over (a)

March 31, 2020

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stocks

1,299

1,271

-2.1

5,327

Bonds

21

95

339.1

103

Beneficiary certificates

2,641

2,198

-16.8

10,777

Others

162

123

-24.0

636

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total

4,124

3,689

-10.6

16,845

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12

2. Gains or loss on trading

(in millions of yen)

-- First quarters of --

Change (%)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal 2019(a) Fiscal 2020(b)

(b) over (a)

March 31, 2020

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stocks, etc.

-5

17

37

Bonds, foreign exchange, etc.

15

11

-26.3

52

(Bonds, etc.)

(7)

(7)

(2.4)

(27)

(Foreign exchange, etc.)

(7)

(3)

(-53.0)

(25)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total

9

28

206.8

89

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

13

３． Quarterly Consolidated Income Statements for Recent Five Quarters

(in millions of yen)

1st Q

2nd Q

3rd Q

4th Q

1st Q

(4-6/'19)

(7-9/'19)(10-12/'19)

(1-3/'20)(4-6/'20)

Operating revenue

4,618

4,820

4,511

4,894

4,182

Commission received

4,124

4,293

4,074

4,352

3,689

Net trading income

9

16

30

33

28

Financial revenue

77

88

60

53

49

Other operating revenue

407

422

346

454

414

Financial expenses

23

51

23

16

18

Other operating expenses

374

373

327

414

371

Net operating revenue

4,220

4,396

4,160

4,463

3,792

Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,459

4,541

4,364

4,420

4,174

Trading related expenses

466

496

500

540

431

Personnel expenses

2,427

2,376

2,343

2,341

2,231

Real estate expenses

615

727

605

593

586

Office cost

551

586

563

607

547

Depreciation

146

128

123

138

130

Taxes and dues

62

70

63

59

62

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

Other

190

155

165

139

184

Operating profit

239

145

204

42

381

Non-operating income

21

46

40

55

17

Non-operating expenses

0

85

4

7

1

Ordinary profit

218

183

158

90

△365

Extraordinary income

0

3

81

0

105

Extraordinary losses

0

0

14

48

2

Profit before income taxes

218

180

91

42

△261

Income taxes - current

90

100

63

24

21

Income taxes - deferred

120

1

56

50

117

Profit

188

279

211

32

△401

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

5

5

Profit attributable to owners of parent

194

285

211

32

△401

( END )

14

Disclaimer

Ichiyoshi Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 03:55:03 UTC
