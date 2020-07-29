Ichiyoshi Securities : EARNINGS REPORT FOR FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2020

Date of filing First Quarter Report: August 13, 2020 (scheduled)
Supplementary documents for quarterly earnings: Provided.
Quarterly earnings-reporting meeting: None.
(Figures less than one million yen are discarded)
1. Outline of Consolidated Business Result for First Quarter of Fiscal 2020 (from April 1 to June 30, 2020)
(1) Highlights of consolidated business result
(in millions of yen except for per-share figures)
(% shows year-on-year changes)
Operating
Net operating
Operating
Current
Revenue
(%)
Revenue
(%)
Income
(%)
Income
(%)
First quarter of fiscal 2020
4,182
(-9.5)
3,792
(-10.1)
-381
---
-365
---
First quarter of fiscal 2019
4,618
(-22.1)
4,220
(-24.0)
-239
---
-218
---
Net income attributable to
Earnings per share
Earnings per share
owners of parent
(%)
fully diluted
First quarter of fiscal 2020
-401
---
-11.15yen
---
First quarter of fiscal 2019
-194
---
-4.66yen
---
Notes: Comprehensive
income: For the first quarter of fiscal 2020: -296 million yen ( -- )
For the first quarter of fiscal 2019: -188 million yen ( -- )
(2) Consolidated financial condition
(in millions of yen)
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
As of June. 30, 2020
46,470
27,894
59.9%
As of Mar. 31, 2020
43,530
28,772
65.9%
Note: Shareholders' equity: As of June 30, 2020: 27,821 million yen
As of March 31, 2020: 28,694 million yen
1
2 Dividends
First quarter-end
Second
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
quarter-end
Fiscal 2019 ended
---
16.00yen
---
16.00yen
32.00yen
March 31, 2020
Fiscal 2020 ending
---
****
---
****
****
March 31, 2021
Notes: (i)
Ichiyoshi Securities
Co., Ltd. (the"Company") declares dividends payable to shareholders of
record as of September 30 (semiannual dividends) and March 31 (final dividends) of each fiscal year, but not to
shareholders as of June 30 and December 31 of each fiscal year.
(ii) It is not the Company's practice to give an earnings or dividend forecast. Hence, ****.
3. Outlook for Business Result for Fiscal 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Since the forecast of earnings in financial-instruments trading, the main-line business of the Company and its group companies, is hard to make due to volatile factors in the market, the Company does not provide such forecast prior to the end of each quarter. Instead, the Company intends to release preliminary earnings figures after the end of each quarter as and when such figures become available.
Points to note:
Changes in material subsidiaries (including changes in special subsidiaries leading to a change in scope of consolidation): None.
Application of an accounting treatment unique to the preparation of quarterly financial statements: None.
Changes in accounting policies and estimates and restatement of revisions:
Changes in accounting policies resulting from revisions to accounting standards: None.
Changes other than those in (i): None.
Changes in accounting estimates: None.
Restatement of revisions: None.
Number of shares issued (common stock):
Number of shares issued as of June 30, 2020: 42,431,386 shares (including treasury shares)
Number of shares issued as of March 31, 2020: 42,431,386 shares (including treasury shares)
Number of treasury shares as of June 30, 2020: 6,434,079 shares.
Number of treasury shares as of March 31, 2020: 6,434,008 shares.
Average number of shares outstanding during the first quarter of fiscal 2020: 35,997,344 shares.
Average number of shares outstanding during the first quarter of fiscal 2019: 41,635,421 shares.
2
Additional points to note:
Quarterly earnings figures included in this report are released without being reviewed by certified public accountants.
Explanation for proper use of earnings forecast and other special points to note:
For the same reason that the Company does not provide an earnings forecast prior to the end of each quarter as stated in 3. Outlook for Business Result for Fiscal 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 on page 2, the Company does not provide a dividend forecast.
3
I. Outline of Business Result
Outline of Business Result for First Quarter of Fiscal 2020
During the first quarter of fiscal 2020, the Japanese economy rapidly worsened as the novel coronavirus spread continued to affect. As corporate production activities were reopened and the gradual lifting of the emergency-state declaration brought new life to individual consumption, however, there were some signs of the economy bottoming out toward the end of the quarter. The global economy was also adversely affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic while the policy responses of each affected country began to show some effect.
The Japanese stock market remained relatively resilient from the beginning of the quarter as sales for fear of economic contraction under the effect of the coronavirus spread subsided. As the emergency-status declaration was expanded to cover areas from Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and other four prefectures to all other prefectures on April 16, there increased concerns over its effect on the main street economy, As the coronavirus spread seemed to peak out in China and the U.S. and the Bank of Japan moved to step up its monetary easing on April 27, however, the Nikkei Stock Average on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (the TSE) recorded 20,193yen on April 30, recovering the 20,000yen level. As the emergency-status declaration was lifted step by step toward the end of May, there increased expectations for the reopening of economic activities as a whole, causing the Nikkei Stock Average to register 23,185yen on June 9, a year high. As the resurgence of the novel coronavirus was reported in China and the U.S. thereafter, however, the Nikkei Stock Average dropped, closing at 21,530yen on June 15. On June 19, movement restrictions across prefectures were all lifted, raising hopes for economic recovery. But, there still remained persistent concerns over the resurgence of the novel coronavirus and variations on fiscal responses by each affected government and ultra-easy monetary policies by each monetary authority, causing the Nikkei Stock Average to end the quarter at 22,288yen.
On the foreign currency market, the yen strengthened to 105.98yen per the U.S. dollar on May 7, and then weakened to the lower level of 109yen per the U.S dollar on June 5 in tandem with the strength of the stock market. As concerns over the resurgence of the novel coronavirus mounted, the yen strengthened to the lower 106yen range per the U.S dollar, and ended the quarter at the higher 107yen range per the U.S. dollar.
In the Japanese emerging-stock markets, the Nikkei JASDAQ Stock Average and the TSE Mothers Index both went through rebounding phases. The Nikkei JASDAQ Stock Average ended the quarter at 3,442yen, and the TSE Mothers Index ended the quarter at 1,012, exceeding the 1,000 for the first time since the end of November 2018.
The average daily turnover on the TSE for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was 2,726.5 billion yen, up 10.3% from the comparable period of fiscal 2019, and that on the TSE Mothers market was 189.4 billion yen, up 60.6%, and that on the JASDAQ market was 66.6 billion yen, up 54.6%.
In the light of these circumstances, the Company has been proceeding with further "Decisive Action on Reform" since October 2019 in order to effect customer-focused business operations initiated 20 years ago. To follow up, the Company in November 2019 abolished the "System of Regional Advisory Divisions," revised the conventional sales promotion system led by the headquarters at the head office and established the sales promotion system based on initiatives of regional branches. In conjunction therewith, the Company on April 1, 2020, started a fresh executive system and announced a new medium-term management plan "Attack 3" with its target date set for the end of March 2023.
As regards activities on stocks in the quarter, the Company proposed to customers asset-backed stocks with stress on stability and dividends under low interest-rate environments and small-
4
and medium-cap growth stocks selected based on the Company's strength in research. The Company thus continued to take various measures to meet with customers' needs.
With regard to "Dream Collection," a fund wrap account vehicle, it showed a favorable performance as a core asset in customers' medium- to long-term asset management. Its outstanding balance as of June 30, 2020 registered 122.2 billion yen, up 0.8% from June 30, 2019.
With respect to investment trust funds, the Company placed in the center of its promotion customers'-needs-matching funds, such as an investment funds investing in high-yielding stocks in the world, REIT and one investing in domestic and foreign small- and medium-cap stocks and privately-placed funds targeted for financial institutions.
With respect to Ichiyoshi Asset Management Co. Ltd. the amount of assets under its management recorded 300.0 billion yen as of June 30, 2020, down 15.7%, as net asset values of funds under management fell.
As a result of these activities, net operating revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 amounted to 3,792 million, down 10.1% from the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Operating cost and expenses amounted to 4,174 million yen, down 6.4%. Hence, operating income registered a loss of 381 million yen.
Set forth below are revenue sources, cost and expenses and financial condition.
i. Commissions
Total commissions for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 amounted to 3,689 million yen, down
10.6 % from the year-earlier period.
Brokerage commissions
Total brokerage commissions on stocks fell 1.6% to 1,260 million yen. Brokerage commissions on small- and medium-sized stocks (stocks listed on Second Section of the TSE, JASDAQ and TSE Mothers) registered 322 million yen, up 15.1%, and accounted for 25.6% of total brokerage commissions on stocks.
(b) Commissions from underwriting and solicitation to specified investors
In the primary market, the Company participated in 3 initial public offerings on a management and underwriting basis as against 4 participations in the year-earlier period. In the secondary market (for follow-on financing), the Company did not participate in any deal as against 1 deal in the year-earlier period. As a result, commissions from underwriting and solicitation to specified investors amounted to 5 million yen, down 50.0% from the comparable period of fiscal 2019.
The cumulative number of companies whose offerings were lead- or co-managed by the Company stood at 1,120 (of which 56 were lead-managed by the Company) as of June 30, 2020.
(c) Commissions from distribution and solicitation to specified investors
As commissions from distribution of investment trust funds recorded 654 million yen, down 29.0% from the year-earlier period, total commissions from distribution and solicitation to specified investors registered 749 million yen, down 20.5%.
5
(d)Commissions from other sources
The trailer fees related to the outstanding balance of investment trust funds under custody registered 843 million yen, down 11.7% from the year-earlier period. Investment trust management fees at Ichiyoshi Asset Management Co., Ltd. recorded 292 million yen, down 20.6%. With the addition of fees of 332 million yen from fund wrap accounts (down 6.9%), fees from research unbundling, commissions from insurance policy sales and IPO assistance fees, total commissions from other sources amounted to 1,596 million yen, down 13.6%.
ii. Gains or loss on trading
Trading in stocks, etc. recorded net gains of 17 million yen. Trading in bonds and foreign exchange, etc. registered net gains of 11 million yen, down 26.3%. As a result, total net gains on trading amounted to 28 million yen, up 206.8%.
iii. Net financial revenue
Financial revenue decreased 35.5% to 49 million yen as loans on margin transactions fell. Financial expenses declined 22.8% to 18 million yen. As a result, net financial revenue registered 31 million yen, down 41.2%.
Resultantly, net operating revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 amounted to 3,792 million yen, down 10.1% from the year-earlier period.
iv. Operating cost and expenses
Operating cost and expenses recorded 4,174 million yen, down 6.4%, as personnel-related expenses decreased.
v. Non-operating income and expenses
As the Company recorded non-operating income of 17 million yen, mainly consisting of 12 million yen of dividends on investment securities, net non-operating income amounted to 16 million yen, down 23.1%.
Resultantly, current income for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 amounted to a loss of 365 million yen.
vi Extraordinary income and loss
The Company registered an extraordinary income of 103 million yen, mainly consisting of gains on sales of investment securities.
Resultantly, income before taxes and tax adjustments for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 registered a loss of 261 million yen, and net income attributable to owners of parent (after deduction of corporate income taxes, resident's taxes and enterprise taxes in the aggregate amount of 21 million yen and corporate tax adjustments in the amount of 117 million yen) recorded a loss 401 million yen.
Customers' assets in custody as of June 30, 2020 amounted to 1,730.5 billion yen, up 12.7% from March 31, 2020.
6
(2) Information on Financial Condition for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2020
(a) Assets
Assets amounted to 46,470 million yen as of June 30, 2020, a rise of 2,939 million yen (up 6.8%) from March 31, 2020, as cash and deposits, cash segregated as deposits and margin transaction asset increased by 1,902 million yen, 1,180 million yen and 546 million yen, respectively.
Liabilities
Liabilities stood at 18,575 million yen as of June 30, 2020, a rise of 3,817 million yen (up 25.9%) from March 31, 2020 as deposits received and margin transaction liabilities rose by 1,952 million yen and 1,495 million yen, respectively.
Net worth
Net worth amounted to 27,894 million yen as of June 30, 2020, a decrease of 878 million yen (down 3.1%) from March 31, 2020. The decrease resulted as the Company recorded a negative net income (attributable to owners of parent) of 401 million yen for the first quarter and paid dividends in the amount of 575 million yen.
7
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in millions of yen)
As of March 31
As of June 30
2020
2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
13,499
15,401
Cash segregated as deposits
7,719
8,899
Trading products
158
140
Trading securities and other
158
140
Trade date accrual
2
5
Margin transaction assets
9,899
10,445
Loans on margin transactions
9,604
9,853
Cash collateral pledged for securities borrowing on margin transactions
294
592
Advances paid
112
101
Cash paid for offering
3,727
3,616
Short-term loans receivable
2
6
Accrued income
1,531
1,023
Other current assets
213
335
Allowance for doubtful accounts
2
2
Total current assets
36,862
39,972
△
△
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
3,239
3,355
Buildings, net
1,006
1,059
Equipment
750
736
Land
1,339
1,339
Leased assets, net
10
9
Construction in progress
132
210
Intangible assets
834
780
Software
831
778
Other
2
2
Investments and other assets
2,594
2,362
Investment securities
1,163
1,074
Long-term loans receivable
32
24
Long-term guarantee deposits
1,008
1,003
Deferred tax assets
383
253
Other
86
85
Allowance for doubtful accounts
79
79
Total non-current assets
6,668
6,497
△
△
Total assets
43,530
46,470
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trading products
0
0
Derivatives
0
0
Margin transaction liabilities
2,927
4,423
Borrowings on margin transactions
2,532
3,458
Cash received for securities lending on margin transactions
395
965
Borrowings secured by securities
67
227
Cash received on debt credit transaction of securities
67
227
Deposits received
7,993
9,946
Guarantee deposits received
1,343
1,928
Short-term borrowings
216
210
Lease obligations
4
4
Income taxes payable
38
22
Provision for bonuses
654
258
Other current liabilities
1,031
1,111
Total current liabilities
14,279
18,132
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
150
150
Lease obligations
5
4
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
7
7
Retirement benefit liability
62
58
Other noncurrent liabilities
40
40
Total non-current liabilities
266
261
Reserves under special laws
Reserve for financial instruments transaction liabilities
211
181
Total reserves under special laws
211
181
Total liabilities
14,757
18,575
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
14,577
14,577
Capital surplus
△
6,907
△
6,907
Retained earnings
12,631
11,653
Treasury shares
4,167
4,167
Total shareholders' equity
29,948
28,971
Accumulated other comprehensive income
△
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
43
63
Revaluation reserve for land
1,125
1,125
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
△ △85
88
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1,254
1,150
Share acquisition rights
△ △78
△ △73
Total net assets
28,772
27,894
Total liabilities and net assets
43,530
46,470
8
Quarterly Consolidated Income Statements and Quarterly Comprehensive Income Statements
Quarterly Consolidated Income Statements
(in millions of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
June 30,2019
June 30,2020
Operating revenue
Commission received
4,124
3,689
Net trading income
9
28
Financial revenue
77
49
Other operating revenue
407
414
Total operating revenue
4,618
4,182
Financial expenses
23
18
Other operating expenses
374
371
Net operating revenue
4,220
3,792
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Trading related expenses
466
431
Personnel expenses
2,427
2,231
Real estate expenses
615
586
Office expenses
551
547
Depreciation
146
130
Taxes and dues
62
62
Other
190
184
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
4,459
4,174
Operating loss
△
239
△
381
Non-operating income
Dividends from investment securities
14
12
Insurance claim and dividend income
0
-
Other
6
4
Total non-operating income
21
17
Non-operating expenses
Other
0
1
Total non-operating expenses
0
1
Ordinary loss
△
218
△
365
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of investment securities
-
68
Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights
0
7
Reversal of reserve for financial instruments transaction liabilities
-
29
Total extraordinary income
0
105
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
0
2
Total extraordinary losses
0
2
Loss before income taxes
△
218
△
261
Income taxes - current
90
21
Income taxes - deferred
△
120
117
Total income taxes
29
139
Loss
188
401
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
△△
5
△
-
Loss attributable to owners of parent
△194
△401
9
Quarterly Comprehensive Income Statements
(in millions of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
June 30,2019
June 30,2020
Loss
△188
△401
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
△0
△
6
106
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
6
2
Total other comprehensive income
104
Comprehensive income
188
296
Comprehensive income attributable to
△ △
△
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
△
194
△
296
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
5
-
10
(3)Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(Notes concerning premises for continuing business enterprise) None.
(Notes concerning material changes in shareholders' capital) None.
(Application of accounting treatment unique to preparation of quarterly financial statements) None.
(Changes to accounting policy and accounting estimates and restatement of revisions) None.
11
Ⅲ. Supplementary Information For First Quarter of Fiscal 2020
Ichiyoshi Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 03:55:03 UTC