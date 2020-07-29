Log in
ICHIYOSHI SECURITIES CO., LTD.

(8624)
Ichiyoshi Securities : IR Presentation for First quarter, year ending March 2021

07/29/2020 | 11:56pm EDT

Stock Code8624

IR Presentation

for First quarter, year ending March 2021

Ichiyoshi Securities Co., Ltd.

July, 2020

: Business Result (Consolidated)

1. Profit and Loss

  • Operating revenue amounted to 4,182 million yen, a decrease of 436 million yen (down 9.5%) from the year-earlier period.
  • Current income: loss of 365 million yen.
  • Net income attributable to owners of parent: loss of 401 million yen.

(JPY mil.)

FY 2019

FY 2020

Year-on-

Year-on-

1Q

1Q

year (%)

year

Operating revenue

4,618

4,182

-9.5%

-436

Net operating revenue

4,220

3,792

-10.1

-427

Operating cost

4,459

4,174

-6.4

-285

& expenses

Operating income

-239

-381

-142

Current income

-218

-365

-146

Extraordinary income

-0

103

103

& loss

Income taxes

-29

139

169

Net income attributable

-194

-401

-207

to owners of parent

(JPY mil.)

FY 2019

FY 2020

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

4,618

4,820

4,511

4,894

4,182

4,220

4,396

4,160

4,463

3,792

4,459

4,541

4,364

4,420

4,174

-239

-145

-204

42

-381

-218

-183

-158

90

-365

-0

2

66

-48

103

-29

99

119

75

139

-194

-285

-211

-32

-401

1

2. Breakdown of Net Operating Revenue

  • Commissions amounted to 3,689 million yen, a decrease of 435 million yen (down 10.6%) from the year-earlier period, mainly decreased in commissions from distribution of investment trusts and other sources(mainly trailer fees on investment trusts).

(JPY mil.)

FY 2019

FY 2020

Year-on-

Year-on-

1Q

1Q

year (%)

year

Commissions

4,124

3,689

-10.6%

-435

Gains on trading

9

28

206.8%

19

Other operating

33

43

32.6%

10

balance

Interest & dividend

53

31

-41.2%

-21

income

Total

4,220

3,792

-10.1%

-427

(JPY mil.)

FY 2019

FY 2020

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

4,124

4,293

4,074

4,352

3,689

9

16

30

33

28

33

49

19

39

43

53

36

36

37

31

4,220

4,396

4,160

4,463

3,792

2

3. Breakdown of Commission Revenue

  • Brokerage commissions on stocks amounted to 1,260 million yen, a decrease of 21 million yen (down 1.6%) from the year-earlier period. Commissions from distribution of investment trusts amounted to 654 million yen, a decrease of 267 million yen (down 29.0%) from the year-earlier period. Commissions from other sources (mainly trailer fees on investment trusts) amounted to 1,467 million yen, a decrease of 211 million yen (down 12.6%) from the year-earlier period.
  • Commissions from underwriting amounted to 5 million yen, an decrease of 5 million yen (down 50.0%) from the year-earlier period, as the Company participated in the management and underwriting of 3 initial public offerings.

(JPY mil.)

FY 2019 1Q

FY 2020 1Q

Year-on-year

Year-on-year

(%)

Commissions

4,124

3,689

-10.6%

-435

Brokerage (Major item)

Stocks

1,281

1,260

-1.6%

-21

Distribution (Major item)

Investment trusts

921

654

-29.0%

-267

Underwriting (Major items)

IPO

7

4

-46.1%

-3

PO

3

1

-57.3%

-2

Total

11

5

-50.0%

-5

Commissions from other sources (Major items)

Investment trusts

1,679

1,467

-12.6%

-211

(trailer fees, etc.)

Other than

168

129

-23.4%

-39

investment trusts

Total

1,847

1,596

-13.6%

-251

Reference

(JPY 100 mil.)

Fund distribution

478

496

3.9%

18

* Including wrap-account fund sales

(JPY mil.)

FY 2019

FY 2020

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

4,124

4,293

4,074

4,352

3,689

1,281

1,116

1,163

1,183

1,260

921

1,137

874

943

654

7

116

22

349

4

3

7

40

10

1

11

123

62

359

5

1,679

1,692

1,749

1,611

1,467

168

170

157

164

129

1,847

1,862

1,907

1,776

1,596

3

4. Breakdown of Gains or loss on Trading

  • Net gains on trading amounted to 28 million yen, a increase of 19 million yen (up 206.8%) from the year-earlier period, chiefly as net trading income on stocks increased.

(JPY mil.)

FY 2019

FY 2020

Year-on-

Year-on-

1Q

1Q

year (%)

year

Stocks, etc.

-5

17

23

BondsForex, etc.

15

11

-26.3%

-3

(Bonds, etc.)

(7)

(7)

2.4%

0

(Forex, etc.)

(7)

(3)

-53.0%

-4

Total

9

28

206.8%

19

(JPY mil.)

FY 2019

FY 2020

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

-5

0

16

26

17

15

15

14

7

11

(7)

(7)

(7)

(5)

(7)

(7)

(8)

(6)

(2)

(3)

9

16

30

33

28

4

5. Operating Cost and Expenses

  • Operating cost and expenses amounted to 4,174 million yen, a decrease of 285 million yen (down 6.4%) from the year- earlier period, mainly as personnel expenses declined.

(JPY mil.)

(JPY mil.)

5,000

FY 2019

FY 2020

Year-on-

Year-on-

4,459

1Q

1Q

year (%)

year

4,174

190

Transaction related

466

431

-7.4%

-34

62 146

184

expenses

4,000

62

551

130

Personnel expenses

2,427

2,231

-8.1%

-195

547

615

Property related

615

586

-4.6%

-28

3,000

586

expenses

Clerical expense

551

547

-0.8%

-4

2,000

Depreciation

146

130

-10.7%

-15

2,427

2,231

Public charges

62

62

-0.8%

-0

1,000

Others

190

184

-3.5%

-6

Total

4,459

4,174

-6.4%

-285

466

431

0

Reference FY 2020 1Q

fixed cost and variable cost (non-consolidated basis)

FY 2019 1Q

FY 2020 1Q

Fixed cost

3,173

Transaction related expenses

Personnel expenses

Property related expenses

Clerical expenses

Variable cost

826

Depreciation

Public charges

(JPY mil.)

Others

5

6. Balance Sheets/Financial Result

Balance Sheets

(JPY mil.)

Total Assets

50,000

Fixed assets

Current assets

46,470

43,530

40,000

30,000

Increase in cash and

39,972

deposits and cash

36,862

segregated as deposits,

20,000

margin transaction

assets

10,000

Decrease in

6,668

6,497

Investments and other

0

assets

FY 2019

FY 2020 1Q

(JPY mil.)

Sum of Liabilities and Net Worth

Net worth

Liabilities

50,000

46,470

43,530

40,000

Increase in cash

payable to customers

14,757

18,575

and margin transaction

30,000

liabilities

20,000

28,772

27,894

Decrease due to

10,000

dividend payments

0

FY 2019

FY 2020 1Q

Financial Result

FY 2020 1Q

Change from

FY 2019 end.

Equity ratio

59.9

-6.0

(%)

Net worth per share (JPY)

772.87

-24.25

Capital adequacy ratio

(non-consolidated basis)

442.3

-4.5

(%)

FY 2020 1Q

Year-on-year

EPS (JPY)

-11.15

-6.49

6

Ⅱ：Business Circumstances

1. Commission Revenue

(JPY mil.)

7,000

Investment trusts (trailer fees, etc.)

Distribution

Brokerage

Underwriting and others

6,000

5,389

5,202

325

315

4,843

5,000

486

4,293

4,352

4,124

4,074

346

4,000

2,167

1,901

3,769

242

286

615

3,689

1,704

292

306

1,116

1,281

1,163

1,183

3,000

1,247

1,260

1,136

1,194

1,137

928

921

874

943

2,000

621

654

1,000

1,759

1,791

1,724

1,679

1,692

1,749

1,608

1,611

1,467

0

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2020

7

2. Customer Assets in Custody

Investment trusts

Stocks

Others

(JPY 100 mil.)

19,740 19,665

19,171

20,000

19,400

897

998

433

538

17,929

17,750

18,000

17,305

16,504

450 17,479

588

15,902

565

809

508

15,360

16,000

14,306

1,076

14,777

601

642

14,000

9,574

13,697

13,467

1,069

9,947

10,175

12,744

11,303

1,142

996

9,252

9,013

12,000

11,775

863

8,974

8,455

11,192

8,397

6,567 1,065

7,382

966

10,000

7,132

8,178

7,761

5,720

5,814

4,666

5,734

8,000

808 6,862

6,975

5,911

6,711

6,000

570

559

581

5,271

3,019

9,093

4,194 1,231 4,829

7,599

8,048

8,685

4,000

3,410

7,540

8,259

8,327 7,377 8,040

3,813

5,476

6,044

6,657

7,003

8,791

7,939

1,390

6,834

6,147

2,701

4,315

3,375

2,000

1,833

2,541

2,742

1,339

2,479

0

971

FY '97

FY '98 FY '99 FY '00

FY '01 FY '02

FY '03 FY '04 FY '05

FY '06

FY '07 FY '08 FY '09

FY '10 FY '11

FY '12 FY '13

FY '14

FY '15

FY '16 FY '17

FY '18

FY '19 FY '20

1Q

8

3. Quarterly Customer Assets in Custody

(JPY 100 mil.)

22,000

20,000

Investment trusts

18,897

18,150 634

Stocks

Others

20,329

556

19,400

19,395

19,627

18,823

538

539

564

17,929

17,963

569

18,000

16,000

14,000

12,000

10,000

8,000

6,000

533

9,470

9,773

16,971

17,535

552

17,305

588

558

575

809

15,360

601

10,748

10,116

10,175

10,195

9,391

8,905

9,013

8,728

8,455

8,478

7,382

4,000

2,000

0

8,146 8,488

9,024

8,685

8,660

8,946

8,327

8,248

8,504

8,863

8,040

7,917

7,377

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

FY 2017

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2020

9

4. Trend of Investment Trust Trailer Fees and Its Cost Coverage (Month-end Average)

Investment trust trailer fees wrap-account fees

Parent company

Consolidated

Note: Cost coverage ratio

× 100 (%)

basis

basis

Cost (operating cost & expenses)

(JPY mil.)

1,600

Cost (left axis)

1,4971,529

45%

Investment trust trailer fees + wrap-account fees (left

1,494 1,476 1,482

axis)

1,403

1,360

1,388

38.9%

1,391

40%

1,362

1,400

Cost coverage ratio (right axis)

1,285

1,295

37.2%

37.9%

1,213

34.1%

1,212

1,244

35%

1,171

35.2%

1,200

1,122

1,105

1,1511,1161,119

32.6%

29.9%

30.5%

1,054

31.8%

31.7%

30%

1,000

957

955

29.6%

29.5%

28.7%

29.1%

905

24.8%

27.6%

25%

800

20%

600

19.1%

555

573

561

521

489

15%

15.7%

447

452

432

403

412

362

400

11.9%

348

357

351

321

308

10%

8.6%

245

200

4.4%

4.0%

7.8%

184

6.4%

125

5%

3.1%

71

94

95

42

29

35

0

FY '96

FY '97

FY '98

FY '99

FY '00

FY '01

FY '02

FY '03

FY '04

FY '05

FY '06

FY '07

FY '08

FY '09

FY '10

FY '11

FY '12

FY '13

FY '14

FY '15

FY '16

FY '17

FY '18

FY '19

FY '20

0%

1Q

10

5. Quarterly Trend of Investment Trust Trailer Fees and Its Cost Coverage

Investment trust trailer fees wrap-account fees

Note:

Cost coverage ratio

Cost (operating cost & expenses)

× 100

(%)

(JPY mil.)

Cost (left axis)

Investment trust trailer fees + wrap-account fees (left axis)

Cost coverage ratio (right axis)

5,000

4,746

42%

4,500

4,347

4,361

4,473

4,568

4,481

4,504

4,459

4,541

4,364

4,420

40%

4,158

4,174

40.0%

40.0%

40.1%

4,000

38.5%

38.3%

38.7%

38%

3,500

37.6% 37.6%

37.7%

37.3%

3,000

36.5%

36%

35.2%

2,500

34%

2,000

33.5%

1,785

1,788

1,759

1,791

1,724

1,749

32%

1,641

1,679

1,692

1,608

1,611

1,467

1,500

1,455

30%

1,000

500

28%

0

26%

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

FY 2017

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2020

11

6. Top 5 Best Selling Investment Trust Funds (Total Amounts of 3 Months)

(JPY 100 mil.)

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2020

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

Pictet Global Income Equity Fund (Monthly Dividend)

17

35

39

38

78

116

93

80

43

Shinko J-REIT Open

79

133

84

61

77

71

37

32

US NASDAQ Open (A/B)

26

GS US Growth Equity Concentrate Investment Fund Monthly Settlement/

36

23

Quarterly Settlement/Semi-Annual Settlement

Fidelity US REIT Fund (A/B/C/D)

34

29

20

Tokio Marine JPY Asset Balance Fund (Monthly Settlement/Yearly Settlement)

95

125

80

LM Australia High Yield Equity Fund (Monthly Dividend)

25

42

28

32

Ichiyoshi Japan Venture Fund

31

US Micro Cap Equity Fund

40

Ichiyoshi Mid-Small Cap Growth Equity Fund

181

121

43

40

20

JREIT Asia Mix Open (Monthly Settlement/Asset Growth Type)

16

Japan Recover Growth Equity Fund

21

27

65

13

100-Year-Life World Allocation Fund (3% Target Receivable Type/

45

37

6% Target Receivable Type/Asset Growth Type)

Nomura PIMCO World Income Strategy Fund (A/B/C/D)

17

12

7. Number of Customer Accounts Retail

(Accounts)

(Accounts)

Total No. of accounts of assets in custody (left-hand scale)

200,000

No. of accounts with more than JPY 10 mil. (right-hand scale)

50,000

180,000

159,172

157,679

157,897

156,513

156,200

156,201

156,044

156,608

156,863

40,000

160,000

140,000

33,846

33,858

120,000

31,171

30,463

30,945

31,979

30,000

29,895

29,120

100,000

26,797

80,000

20,000

60,000

40,000

10,000

20,000

0

0

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2020

13

8. Number of New Customer Accounts and Ratio of ReferralsRetail

(Accounts)

New customer accounts

Through referral

Ratio of referrals

2,000

1,800

1,741

1,729

1,683

1,600

1,400

1,273

1,200

1,049

1,000

878

800

738

706

694

713

678

634

639

600

37.8%

36.7%

45.0%

36.5%

39.2%

513

35.1%

35.3%

470

31.9%

40.5%

31.2%

34.5%

30.2%

400

35.9%

27.9%

397

615

32.9%

539

615

499

249

200

308

318

271

210

289

202

142

189

177

0

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

Jun.

2019

2020

14

9. Accumulated Companies Lead- and Co-managed

(Companies)

(Companies)

1,200

Accumulated companies lead-andco-managed(left-hand scale)

70

Of which, number of accumlated companies lead-managed(right-hand scale)

1,117 1,120

1,082

1,044

980

1,013

60

1,000

56

56

940

905

52

828

832

846

869

50

812

821

50

783

45

800

743

42

710

663

40

620

35

580

600

32

511

27

27

27

29

29

30

26

443

25

386

23

400

20

346

20

299

15

200

10

8

10

7

2

3

0

0

FY '96 FY '97 FY' 98 FY '99 FY '00 FY '01 FY '02 FY '03 FY '04 FY '05 FY '06 FY '07 FY '08 FY '09 FY '10 FY '11 FY '12 FY '13 FY '14 FY '15 FY '16 FY '17 FY '18 FY '19 FY '20

1Q

15

10. Quarterly Accumulated Companies Lead- and Co-managed

(Companies)

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

0

(Companies)

Accumulated companies lead-andco-managed(left-hand scale)

Of which, number of accumlated companies lead-managed(right-hand scale)

1,106

1,117

1,120

1,082

1,087

1,094

60

1,071

1,053

1,060

56

56

54

54

53

50

52

52

51

51

40

30

20

10

0

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2020

16

Disclaimer

This document is produced by Ichiyoshi Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), and nothing in this document shall be considered as an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy any security, or other instrument, including securities issued by the Company.

This document is based on Japanese accounting standards.

No part of this document shall be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means, without the prior written permission of the Company.

This document is based on the data as of June 30, 2020. (Figures less than one million yen are rounded down)

Ichiyoshi Securities Co., Ltd.

Financial instruments business operator registered with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau (registration No. 24)

Member association: Japan Securities Dealers Association

Japan Investment Advisers Association

Disclaimer

Ichiyoshi Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 03:55:01 UTC
