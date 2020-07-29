Ichiyoshi Securities : IR Presentation for First quarter, year ending March 2021
07/29/2020
Stock Code：8624
IR Presentation
for First quarter, year ending March 2021
Ichiyoshi Securities Co., Ltd.
July, 2020
Ⅰ : Business Result (Consolidated)
1. Profit and Loss
Operating revenue amounted to 4,182 million yen, a decrease of 436 million yen (down 9.5%) from the year-earlier period.
Current income: loss of 365 million yen.
Net income attributable to owners of parent: loss of 401 million yen.
(JPY mil.)
FY 2019
FY 2020
Year-on-
Year-on-
1Q
1Q
year (%)
year
Operating revenue
4,618
4,182
-9.5%
-436
Net operating revenue
4,220
3,792
-10.1％
-427
Operating cost
4,459
4,174
-6.4％
-285
& expenses
Operating income
-239
-381
－
-142
Current income
-218
-365
－
-146
Extraordinary income
-0
103
－
103
& loss
Income taxes
-29
139
－
169
Net income attributable
-194
-401
－
-207
to owners of parent
(JPY mil.)
FY 2019
FY 2020
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
4,618
4,820
4,511
4,894
4,182
4,220
4,396
4,160
4,463
3,792
4,459
4,541
4,364
4,420
4,174
-239
-145
-204
42
-381
-218
-183
-158
90
-365
-0
2
66
-48
103
-29
99
119
75
139
-194
-285
-211
-32
-401
1
2. Breakdown of Net Operating Revenue
Commissions amounted to 3,689 million yen, a decrease of 435 million yen (down 10.6%) from the year-earlier period, mainly decreased in commissions from distribution of investment trusts and other sources(mainly trailer fees on investment trusts).
(JPY mil.)
FY 2019
FY 2020
Year-on-
Year-on-
1Q
1Q
year (%)
year
Commissions
4,124
3,689
-10.6%
-435
Gains on trading
9
28
206.8%
19
Other operating
33
43
32.6%
10
balance
Interest & dividend
53
31
-41.2%
-21
income
Total
4,220
3,792
-10.1%
-427
(JPY mil.)
FY 2019
FY 2020
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
4,124
4,293
4,074
4,352
3,689
9
16
30
33
28
33
49
19
39
43
53
36
36
37
31
4,220
4,396
4,160
4,463
3,792
2
3. Breakdown of Commission Revenue
Brokerage commissions on stocks amounted to 1,260 million yen, a decrease of 21 million yen (down 1.6%) from the year-earlier period. Commissions from distribution of investment trusts amounted to 654 million yen, a decrease of 267 million yen (down 29.0%) from the year-earlier period. Commissions from other sources (mainly trailer fees on investment trusts) amounted to 1,467 million yen, a decrease of 211 million yen (down 12.6%) from the year-earlier period.
Commissions from underwriting amounted to 5 million yen, an decrease of 5 million yen (down 50.0%) from the year-earlier period, as the Company participated in the management and underwriting of 3 initial public offerings.
(JPY mil.)
FY 2019 1Q
FY 2020 1Q
Year-on-year
Year-on-year
(%)
Commissions
4,124
3,689
-10.6%
-435
Brokerage (Major item)
Stocks
1,281
1,260
-1.6%
-21
Distribution (Major item)
Investment trusts
921
654
-29.0%
-267
Underwriting (Major items)
IPO
7
4
-46.1%
-3
PO
3
1
-57.3%
-2
Total
11
5
-50.0%
-5
Commissions from other sources (Major items)
Investment trusts
1,679
1,467
-12.6%
-211
(trailer fees, etc.)
Other than
168
129
-23.4%
-39
investment trusts
Total
1,847
1,596
-13.6%
-251
＜Reference＞
(JPY 100 mil.)
Fund distribution
478
496
3.9%
18
* Including wrap-account fund sales
(JPY mil.)
FY 2019
FY 2020
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
4,124
4,293
4,074
4,352
3,689
1,281
1,116
1,163
1,183
1,260
921
1,137
874
943
654
7
116
22
349
4
3
7
40
10
1
11
123
62
359
5
1,679
1,692
1,749
1,611
1,467
168
170
157
164
129
1,847
1,862
1,907
1,776
1,596
3
4. Breakdown of Gains or loss on Trading
Net gains on trading amounted to 28 million yen, a increase of 19 million yen (up 206.8%) from the year-earlier period, chiefly as net trading income on stocks increased.
(JPY mil.)
FY 2019
FY 2020
Year-on-
Year-on-
1Q
1Q
year (%)
year
Stocks, etc.
-5
17
－
23
Bonds・Forex, etc.
15
11
-26.3%
-3
(Bonds, etc.)
(7)
(7)
2.4%
0
(Forex, etc.)
(7)
(3)
-53.0%
-4
Total
9
28
206.8%
19
(JPY mil.)
FY 2019
FY 2020
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
-5
0
16
26
17
15
15
14
7
11
(7)
(7)
(7)
(5)
(7)
(7)
(8)
(6)
(2)
(3)
9
16
30
33
28
4
5. Operating Cost and Expenses
Operating cost and expenses amounted to 4,174 million yen, a decrease of 285 million yen (down 6.4%) from the year- earlier period, mainly as personnel expenses declined.
(JPY mil.)
(JPY mil.)
5,000
FY 2019
FY 2020
Year-on-
Year-on-
4,459
1Q
1Q
year (%)
year
4,174
190
Transaction related
466
431
-7.4%
-34
62 146
184
expenses
4,000
62
551
130
Personnel expenses
2,427
2,231
-8.1%
-195
547
615
Property related
615
586
-4.6%
-28
3,000
586
expenses
Clerical expense
551
547
-0.8%
-4
2,000
Depreciation
146
130
-10.7%
-15
2,427
2,231
Public charges
62
62
-0.8%
-0
1,000
Others
190
184
-3.5%
-6
Total
4,459
4,174
-6.4%
-285
466
431
0
＜Reference＞ FY 2020 1Q
fixed cost and variable cost (non-consolidated basis)
FY 2019 1Q
FY 2020 1Q
Fixed cost
3,173
Transaction related expenses
Personnel expenses
Property related expenses
Clerical expenses
Variable cost
826
Depreciation
Public charges
(JPY mil.)
Others
5
6. Balance Sheets/Financial Result
Balance Sheets
(JPY mil.)
Total Assets
50,000
Fixed assets
Current assets
46,470
43,530
40,000
30,000
Increase in cash and
39,972
deposits and cash
36,862
segregated as deposits,
20,000
margin transaction
assets
10,000
Decrease in
6,668
6,497
Investments and other
0
assets
FY 2019
FY 2020 1Q
(JPY mil.)
Sum of Liabilities and Net Worth
Net worth
Liabilities
50,000
46,470
43,530
40,000
Increase in cash
payable to customers
14,757
18,575
and margin transaction
30,000
liabilities
20,000
28,772
27,894
Decrease due to
10,000
dividend payments
0
FY 2019
FY 2020 1Q
Financial Result
FY 2020 1Q
Change from
FY 2019 end.
Equity ratio
59.9
-6.0
(%)
Net worth per share (JPY)
772.87
-24.25
Capital adequacy ratio
(non-consolidated basis)
442.3
-4.5
(%)
FY 2020 1Q
Year-on-year
EPS (JPY)
-11.15
-6.49
6
Ⅱ：Business Circumstances
1. Commission Revenue
(JPY mil.)
7,000
Investment trusts (trailer fees, etc.)
Distribution
Brokerage
Underwriting and others
6,000
5,389
5,202
325
315
4,843
5,000
486
4,293
4,352
4,124
4,074
346
4,000
2,167
1,901
3,769
242
286
615
3,689
1,704
292
306
1,116
1,281
1,163
1,183
3,000
1,247
1,260
1,136
1,194
1,137
928
921
874
943
2,000
621
654
1,000
1,759
1,791
1,724
1,679
1,692
1,749
1,608
1,611
1,467
0
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
7
2. Customer Assets in Custody
Investment trusts
Stocks
Others
(JPY 100 mil.)
19,740 19,665
19,171
20,000
19,400
897
998
433
538
17,929
17,750
18,000
17,305
16,504
450 17,479
588
15,902
565
809
508
15,360
16,000
14,306
1,076
14,777
601
642
14,000
9,574
13,697
13,467
1,069
9,947
10,175
12,744
11,303
1,142
996
9,252
9,013
12,000
11,775
863
8,974
8,455
11,192
8,397
6,567 1,065
7,382
966
10,000
7,132
8,178
7,761
5,720
5,814
4,666
5,734
8,000
808 6,862
6,975
5,911
6,711
6,000
570
559
581
5,271
3,019
9,093
4,194 1,2314,829
7,599
8,048
8,685
4,000
3,410
7,540
8,259
8,327 7,377 8,040
3,813
5,476
6,044
6,657
7,003
8,791
7,939
1,390
6,834
6,147
2,701
4,315
3,375
2,000
1,833
2,541
2,742
1,339
2,479
0
971
FY '97
FY '98 FY '99 FY '00
FY '01 FY '02
FY '03 FY '04 FY '05
FY '06
FY '07 FY '08 FY '09
FY '10 FY '11
FY '12 FY '13
FY '14
FY '15
FY '16 FY '17
FY '18
FY '19 FY '20
1Q
8
3. Quarterly Customer Assets in Custody
(JPY 100 mil.)
22,000
20,000
Investment trusts
18,897
18,150 634
Stocks
Others
20,329
556
19,400
19,395
19,627
18,823
538
539
564
17,929
17,963
569
18,000
16,000
14,000
12,000
10,000
8,000
6,000
533
9,470
9,773
16,971
17,535
552
17,305
588
558
575
809
15,360
601
10,748
10,116
10,175
10,195
9,391
8,905
9,013
8,728
8,455
8,478
7,382
4,000
2,000
0
8,146 8,488
9,024
8,685
8,660
8,946
8,327
8,248
8,504
8,863
8,040
7,917
7,377
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
FY 2017
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
9
4. Trend of Investment Trust Trailer Fees and Its Cost Coverage (Month-end Average)
Of which, number of accumlated companies lead-managed(right-hand scale)
1,106
1,117
1,120
1,082
1,087
1,094
60
1,071
1,053
1,060
56
56
54
54
53
50
52
52
51
51
40
30
20
10
0
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
16
