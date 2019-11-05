Ichor Holdings, Ltd. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results 0 11/05/2019 | 04:07pm EST Send by mail :

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced third quarter 2019 financial results. Highlights for the third quarter of 2019: Revenues of $154 million, at the high end of expectations;

Gross margin of 13.4% on a GAAP basis and 13.5% on a non-GAAP basis;

Net earnings of $0.04 per diluted share on a GAAP basis and $0.30 on a non-GAAP basis. “Ichor’s third quarter results were at the upper end of our expectations, with revenues up 11% and earnings per share up over 30% from the second quarter,” commented Chairman and CEO Tom Rohrs. “Stronger business levels in the third quarter were driven by a combination of our market share gains, an increase in shipments for EUV lithography, and importantly by the beginning of an upturn in industry spending. Over the last five quarters of a downturn in semiconductor capital investments, we have demonstrated the resiliency of our variable operating model by delivering strong earnings and positive cash flows while reducing our share count and net debt position. As we look forward to a stronger fourth quarter, we are encouraged by continued strengthening of investments in the foundry and logic sectors and the beginning of a recovery in memory capital spending – both signaling a stronger year ahead for Ichor in 2020.” Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) U.S. GAAP Financial Results: Net sales $ 154,456 $ 139,195 $ 175,207 Gross profit percent 13.4 % 14.0 % 16.1 % Operating income percent 2.2 % 2.2 % 6.6 % Net income $ 923 $ 336 $ 9,637 Diluted EPS $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.39 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) Non-GAAP Financial Results: Net sales $ 154,456 $ 139,195 $ 175,207 Gross profit percent 13.5 % 14.2 % 16.2 % Operating income percent 5.8 % 5.9 % 9.8 % Adjusted net income $ 6,748 $ 5,118 $ 13,601 Diluted EPS $ 0.30 $ 0.23 $ 0.55 U.S. GAAP Financial Results Overview For the third quarter of 2019, revenue was $154.5 million, net income was $0.9 million, and net income per diluted share (“diluted EPS”) was $0.04. This compares to revenue of $139.2 million and $175.2 million, net income of $0.3 million and $9.6 million, and diluted EPS of $0.01 and $0.39, for the second quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2018, respectively. Non-GAAP Financial Results Overview For the third quarter of 2019, non-GAAP adjusted net income was $6.7 million and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS was $0.30. This compares to non-GAAP adjusted net income of $5.1 million and $13.6 million, and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS of $0.23 and $0.55, for the second quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2018, respectively. Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Outlook For the fourth quarter of 2019, we expect revenue to be in the range of $180 to $190 million. We expect GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.36 to $0.49 and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.43 to $0.51. This outlook for non‑GAAP adjusted diluted EPS excludes known charges related to amortization of intangible assets, share‑based compensation expense, tax adjustments related to these non-GAAP adjustments, and non-recurring charges known at the time of providing this outlook. This outlook for non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS excludes any items that are unknown at this time, such as non-recurring tax-related items or other unusual items which we are not able to predict without unreasonable efforts due to their inherent uncertainty. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Results We ended the third quarter of 2019 with cash of $30.2 million, a decrease of $11.3 million from the prior quarter and a decrease of $13.7 million from December 28, 2018. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to payments on our revolving credit facility of $14.0 million and capital expenditures of $2.2 million, partially offset by cash generated from operations of $4.3 million. The decrease from December 28, 2018 was primarily due to net payments on long-term debt of $23.6 million, capital expenditures of $8.3 million, cash paid for intangible assets of $8.1 million, and share repurchases of $1.6 million, partially offset by cash generated from operations of $25.0 million and net proceeds from the issuance of ordinary shares under our share-based compensation plans of $3.0 million. Our cash generated from operations of $25.0 million during the first three quarters of 2019 consists of net income of $2.8 million, net non-cash charges of $20.4 million, and a decrease in our net operating assets and liabilities of $1.8 million. Non-cash charges primarily consist of depreciation and amortization of $16.0 million and share-based compensation of $4.6 million. The decrease in our net operating assets and liabilities was primarily due to an increase in accounts payable of $23.4 million, a decrease in inventories of $15.3 million, and a decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets of $3.5 million, partially offset by an increase in accounts receivable of $36.9 million and a decrease in accrued and other liabilities of $3.5 million. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results, including non-GAAP gross profit, non‑GAAP operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS. These non-GAAP metrics exclude amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses including adjustments to the cost of goods sold, tax adjustments related to those non-GAAP adjustments, and non-recurring discrete tax items including tax impacts from releasing a valuation allowance related to foreign tax credits, to the extent they are present in gross profit, operating income, and net income. Tables showing these metrics on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, with reconciliation footnotes thereto, is included at the end of this press release. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS is defined as non-GAAP adjusted net income divided by weighted average diluted ordinary shares outstanding during the period. Management uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS to evaluate our operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors’ ability to view our results from management’s perspective. Conference Call We will conduct a conference call to discuss our third quarter 2019 results and business outlook on November 5, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. PST. To listen to the conference call via the Internet, please visit the investor relations section of our web site at ir.ichorsystems.com. To listen to the conference call via telephone, please call 844‑395‑9251 (domestic) or 478‑219‑0504 (international), conference ID: 7942899. A taped replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on our website or by calling 855‑859‑2056 (domestic) or 404‑537‑3406 (international), conference ID: 7942899. About Ichor We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. Our product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also manufacture precision-machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to our customers. We also manufacture certain components for internal use in fluid delivery systems and for direct sales to our customers. This vertically-integrated portion of our business is primarily focused on metal and plastic parts that are used in gas and chemical systems, respectively. We are headquartered in Fremont, CA. www.ichorsystems.com. We use a 52 or 53 week fiscal year ending on the last Friday in December. The three months ended September 27, 2019, June 28, 2019, and September 28, 2018 were all 13 weeks. References to the third and second quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2018 relate to the three month periods then ended. Safe Harbor Statement Certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "guidance," "expects," "intends," "projects," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "anticipates," “look forward,” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected revenue, growth, earnings, profitability, and industry trends, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions regarding Ichor’s business and industry, the economy and other future conditions, which may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements, including: (1) dependence on expenditures by manufacturers and cyclical downturns in the semiconductor capital equipment industry, (2) reliance on a very small number of original equipment manufacturers for a significant portion of sales, (3) negotiating leverage held by our customers, (4) competitiveness and rapid evolution of the industries in which we participate, (5) risks associated with weakness in the global economy and geopolitical instability, (6) keeping pace with developments in the industries we serve and with technological innovation generally, (7) designing, developing and introducing new products that are accepted by original equipment manufacturers in order to retain our existing customers and obtain new customers, (8) managing our manufacturing and procurement process effectively, (9) defects in our products that could damage our reputation, decrease market acceptance and result in potentially costly litigation, (10) dependence on a limited number of suppliers and (11) the integration of recent acquisitions with Ichor, including the ability to retain customers, suppliers and key employees. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in Ichor's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including other risks, relevant factors and uncertainties identified in the "Risk Factors" section of Ichor's Annual Report on Form 10‑K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2019, and subsequent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of actual results, changes in Ichor’s expectations, future events or developments, or otherwise, except as required by law. ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) September 27,

2019 December 28,

2018 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 30,175 $ 43,834 Accounts receivable, net 77,140 40,287 Inventories, net 105,822 121,106 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,085 6,348 Total current assets 218,222 211,575 Property and equipment, net 43,056 41,740 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,913 — Other noncurrent assets 935 906 Deferred tax assets, net 1,363 1,363 Intangible assets, net 55,367 56,895 Goodwill 173,010 173,010 Total assets $ 506,866 $ 485,489 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 86,963 $ 64,300 Accrued liabilities 10,123 9,556 Other current liabilities 3,875 5,148 Current portion of long-term debt 8,750 8,750 Current portion of lease liabilities 5,291 — Total current liabilities 115,002 87,754 Long-term debt, less current portion, net 169,250 192,117 Lease liabilities, less current portion 10,020 — Deferred tax liabilities 3,097 3,966 Other non-current liabilities 2,307 3,326 Total liabilities 299,676 287,163 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding) — — Ordinary shares ($0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 22,482,403 and 22,234,508 shares outstanding, respectively; 26,919,842 and 26,574,037 shares issued, respectively) 2 2 Additional paid in capital 236,044 228,358 Treasury shares at cost (4,437,439 and 4,339,529 shares, respectively) (91,578 ) (89,979 ) Retained earnings 62,722 59,945 Total shareholders’ equity 207,190 198,326 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 506,866 $ 485,489 ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Consolidated Statement of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 27,

2019 June 28,

2019 September 28,

2018 September 27,

2019 September 28,

2018 Net sales $ 154,456 $ 139,195 $ 175,207 $ 431,482 $ 682,209 Cost of sales 133,763 119,662 146,993 371,033 567,521 Gross profit 20,693 19,533 28,214 60,449 114,688 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,987 2,634 2,123 8,012 7,152 Selling, general, and administrative 11,048 10,685 10,658 33,491 38,016 Amortization of intangible assets 3,336 3,202 3,885 9,675 11,536 Total operating expenses 17,371 16,521 16,666 51,178 56,704 Operating income 3,322 3,012 11,548 9,271 57,984 Interest expense 2,663 2,762 2,553 8,193 7,360 Other expense (income), net (43 ) 7 (84 ) (12 ) (60 ) Income before income taxes 702 243 9,079 1,090 50,684 Income tax benefit (221 ) (93 ) (558 ) (1,687 ) (3,714 ) Net income $ 923 $ 336 $ 9,637 2,777 54,398 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.40 $ 0.12 $ 2.15 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.39 $ 0.12 $ 2.11 Shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 22,454,408 22,395,308 24,352,995 22,373,181 25,352,489 Diluted 22,718,882 22,663,053 24,674,912 22,629,855 25,840,494 ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 27, 2019 September 28, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,777 $ 54,398 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,957 17,405 Share-based compensation 4,597 6,277 Deferred income taxes (869 ) (6,246 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 696 731 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (36,853 ) (14,646 ) Inventories, net 15,284 22,569 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,492 1,336 Accounts payable 23,413 (48,104 ) Accrued liabilities 661 (3,711 ) Other liabilities (4,152 ) (2,639 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 25,003 27,370 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (8,348 ) (11,385 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (1,443 ) Cash paid for intangible assets (8,147 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (16,495 ) (12,828 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of ordinary shares under share-based compensation plans 3,217 6,215 Employees' taxes paid upon vesting of restricted share units (222 ) (70 ) Repurchase of ordinary shares (1,599 ) (60,318 ) Debt issuance and modification costs — (2,092 ) Borrowings on revolving credit facility 5,000 17,162 Repayments on revolving credit facility (22,000 ) (5,000 ) Repayments on term loan (6,563 ) (6,722 ) Net cash used in financing activities (22,167 ) (50,825 ) Net decrease in cash (13,659 ) (36,283 ) Cash at beginning of year 43,834 69,304 Cash at end of quarter $ 30,175 $ 33,021 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 6,115 $ 5,987 Cash paid during the period for taxes $ 1,961 $ 2,166 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities: Capital expenditures included in accounts payable $ 712 $ 790 ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 27,

2019 June 28,

2019 September 28,

2018 September 27,

2019 September 28,

2018 U.S. GAAP gross profit $ 20,693 $ 19,533 $ 28,214 $ 60,449 $ 114,688 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 186 181 178 509 485 Other non-recurring expense, net (1) — 26 — 129 — Fair value adjustment to inventory from acquisitions (2) — — — — 4,839 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 20,879 $ 19,740 $ 28,392 $ 61,087 $ 120,012 U.S. GAAP gross margin 13.4 % 14.0 % 16.1 % 14.0 % 16.8 % Non-GAAP gross margin 13.5 % 14.2 % 16.2 % 14.2 % 17.6 % (1) Included in this amount for 2019 periods presented are costs associated with restructuring and transitioning key leadership roles. (2) As part of our purchase price allocation for our acquisition of Talon in December 2017 and IAN in April 2018, we recorded acquired-inventory at fair value, resulting in a fair value step-up of $6.2 million and $0.3 million, respectively. This amount was subsequently charged to cost of sales as acquired-inventory was sold. ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 27,

2019 June 28,

2019 September 28,

2018 September 27,

2019 September 28,

2018 U.S. GAAP operating income $ 3,322 $ 3,012 $ 11,548 $ 9,271 $ 57,984 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 3,336 3,202 3,885 9,675 11,536 Share-based compensation 1,792 1,475 1,271 4,597 6,277 Other non-recurring expense, net (1) 476 496 397 2,323 2,283 Fair value adjustment to inventory from acquisitions (2) — — — — 4,839 Non-GAAP operating income $ 8,926 $ 8,185 $ 17,101 $ 25,866 $ 82,919 U.S. GAAP operating margin 2.2 % 2.2 % 6.6 % 2.1 % 8.5 % Non-GAAP operating margin 5.8 % 5.9 % 9.8 % 6.0 % 12.2 % (1) Included in this amount for the third and second quarter of 2019 are (i) acquisition-related expenses, comprised primarily of expense associated with a two year retention agreement between the Company and key management personnel of IAN, which we acquired in April 2018 and (ii) costs associated with restructuring and transitioning key leadership roles. Included in this amount for the third quarter of 2018 are acquisition-related expenses, comprised primarily of expense associated with a two year retention agreement between key management personnel of IAN. Included in this amount for the nine months ended September 27, 2019 are (i) acquisition-related expenses, comprised primarily of a charge to expense from the extinguishment of an indemnification asset related to our acquisition of Cal‑Weld in 2017 and expense associated with a two year retention agreement between the Company and key management personnel of IAN, (ii) costs associated with restructuring and transitioning key leadership roles, and (iii) costs incurred with implementing a new ERP system. Included in this amount for the nine months ended September 28, 2018 are (i) separation benefits for a former officer that became effective in January 2018 and (ii) acquisition-related expenses. (2) As part of our purchase price allocation for our acquisition of Talon in December 2017 and IAN in April 2018, we recorded acquired-inventory at fair value, resulting in a fair value step-up of $6.2 million and $0.3 million, respectively. This amount was subsequently charged to cost of sales as acquired-inventory was sold. ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 27,

2019 June 28,

2019 September 28,

2018 September 27,

2019 September 28,

2018 U.S. GAAP net income $ 923 $ 336 $ 9,637 $ 2,777 $ 54,398 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 3,336 3,202 3,885 9,675 11,536 Share-based compensation 1,792 1,475 1,271 4,597 6,277 Other non-recurring expense, net (1) 476 496 397 2,323 2,283 Tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments 221 (391 ) (1,589 ) (1,955 ) (7,421 ) Tax benefit from release of valuation allowance (2) — — — — (4,140 ) Fair value adjustment to inventory from acquisitions (3) — — — — 4,839 Non-GAAP net income $ 6,748 $ 5,118 $ 13,601 $ 17,417 $ 67,772 U.S. GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.39 $ 0.12 $ 2.11 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.30 $ 0.23 $ 0.55 $ 0.77 $ 2.62 Shares used to compute diluted EPS 22,718,882 22,663,053 24,674,912 22,629,855 25,840,494 (1) Included in this amount for the third and second quarter of 2019 are (i) acquisition-related expenses, comprised primarily of expense associated with a two year retention agreement between the Company and key management personnel of IAN, which we acquired in April 2018 and (ii) costs associated with restructuring and transitioning key leadership roles. Included in this amount for the third quarter of 2018 are acquisition-related expenses, comprised primarily of expense associated with a two year retention agreement between the Company and key management personnel of IAN. Included in this amount for the nine months ended September 27, 2019 are (i) acquisition-related expenses, comprised primarily of a charge to expense from the extinguishment of an indemnification asset related to our acquisition of Cal‑Weld in 2017 and expense associated with a two year retention agreement between the Company and key management personnel of IAN, (ii) costs associated with restructuring and transitioning key leadership roles, and (iii) costs incurred with implementing a new ERP system. Included in this amount for the nine months ended September 28, 2018 are (i) separation benefits for a former officer that became effective in January 2018 and (ii) acquisition-related expenses. (2) Represents the release of a valuation allowance against our foreign tax credit carryforwards we now expect to realize as a result of additional analysis of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. (3) As part of our purchase price allocation for our acquisition of Talon in December 2017 and IAN in April 2018, we recorded acquired-inventory at fair value, resulting in a fair value step-up of $6.2 million and $0.3 million, respectively. This amount was subsequently charged to cost of sales as acquired-inventory was sold. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005982/en/

