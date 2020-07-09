Log in
Ichor : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 3rd

07/09/2020 | 04:08pm EDT

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment, will announce second quarter 2020 results on Monday, August 3rd, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Information

Just after 1:00pm Pacific Time on August 3rd, Ichor will issue its second quarter 2020 earnings press release. Ichor will conduct a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2020 results and business outlook at 1:30pm Pacific Time that afternoon. The earnings press release and supplemental financial information will be available on Ichor's investor website, ir.ichorsystems.com, after the market close on August 3rd.

To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor relations section of Ichor's website at ir.ichorsystems.com or go to the live link at https://webcasts.eqs.com/ichorholdings20200803/en. After the event, the on-demand webcast will be available at the same link. To listen to the conference call live via telephone, please call (877) 407-0989 (domestic) or +1 (201) 389-0921 (international), and reference meeting number 13706824.

About Ichor

We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. Our product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also manufacture precision-machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to our customers, as well as certain components for internal use in fluid delivery systems and for direct sales to our customers. This vertically-integrated portion of our business is primarily focused on metal and plastic parts that are used in gas and chemical systems, respectively. We are headquartered in Fremont, CA. ichorsystems.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 817 M - -
Net income 2020 17,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 88,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 622 M 622 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 355
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 31,57 $
Last Close Price 27,25 $
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Scott Andreson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas M. Rohrs Executive Chairman
Kevin M Canty Chief Operating Officer
Larry J. Sparks Chief Financial Officer
Philip R. Barros Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD.-18.09%622
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED3.02%300 267
NVIDIA CORPORATION73.67%251 369
INTEL CORPORATION-2.57%248 155
BROADCOM INC.1.12%128 526
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.76%118 631
