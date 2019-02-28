Ichor : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Log in
0
02/28/2019 | 09:07am EST

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced that company management is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:

8th Annual Susquehanna Technology Conference
Omni Berkshire New York, March 12th, 2019

31st Annual ROTH Conference
Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, March 18th and 19th, 2019

The presentation material utilized at both events will be made available on the investor page of the company’s website at www.ichorsystems.com.

About Ichor

We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. Our product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also manufacture precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to our customers. We also manufacture certain components for internal use in fluid delivery systems and for direct sales to our customers. This vertically integrated portion of our business is primarily focused on metal and plastic parts that are used in gas and chemical systems, respectively. Ichor is headquartered in Fremont, CA. www.ichorsystems.com.


