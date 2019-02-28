Ichor : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design,
engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for
semiconductor capital equipment, today announced that company management
is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:
8th Annual Susquehanna Technology Conference
Omni
Berkshire New York, March 12th, 2019
31st Annual ROTH Conference
Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel,
March 18th and 19th, 2019
The presentation material utilized at both events will be made available
on the investor page of the company’s website at www.ichorsystems.com.
About Ichor
We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical
fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital
equipment. Our product offerings include gas and chemical delivery
subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are
key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of
semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and
control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in
semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our
chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive
liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as
chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also
manufacture precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary
products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to our
customers. We also manufacture certain components for internal use in
fluid delivery systems and for direct sales to our customers. This
vertically integrated portion of our business is primarily focused on
metal and plastic parts that are used in gas and chemical systems,
respectively. Ichor is headquartered in Fremont, CA. www.ichorsystems.com.
