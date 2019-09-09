ICICI Bank : CLSA conference

This presentation contains information on performance and strategy of ICICI Bank Limited ("ICICI Bank"), a limited liability company incorporated in India under the Companies Act, 2013. Certain statements in this release relating to a future period of time (including inter alia concerning our future business plans or growth prospects) are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under applicable securities laws including the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to statutory and regulatory changes, international economic and business conditions; political or economic instability in the jurisdictions where we have operations, increase in non-performing loans, unanticipated changes in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, our growth and expansion in business, the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses, the actual growth in demand for banking products and services, investment income, cash flow projections, our exposure to market risks, changes in India's sovereign rating, as well as other risks detailed in the reports filed by us with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this release. ICICI Bank undertakes no obligation to update forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov.
2
Performance highlights
3
Robust operating performance
(`billion)
Net interest income
Net interest margin
Q1-o-Q1 growth1: 26.8%
(`billion)
Fee income
(`billion)
Core operating profit1
Q1-o-Q1 growth1: 10.3%
Q1-o-Q1 growth: 21.2%
1. Profit before provisions and tax, excluding treasury income
4
Strong liability franchise
(`billion)
Y-o-Y growth
20.8%
33.7%
9.5%
4.8%
Average CASA deposits grew by 12.3%y-o-y in Q1-2020
Endeavour to maintain a healthy and stable funding profile and competitive
advantage in cost of funds
5
Healthy growth in loan portfolio
Y-o-Y growth
(`billion)
14.7%
(7.5)%
6.7%
23.5%
22.4%
Excluding NPLs and restructured loans growth in the domestic corporate portfolio was 13.2%y-o-y at June 30, 2019
Includingnon-fund based outstanding, the share of retail portfolio was 48.5% of the total portfolio at June 30, 2019
6
Improving asset quality trends
(`billion)
Gross NPA additions
Gross and net NPA ratio1
Provision coverage ratio2
•Including technical write-offs, provision coverage ratio was 83.4% at Jun 30, 2019
1.
Based on customer assets
2.
Excluding technical write-offs
7
Rating profile of overall loan book
5,163
5,866
5,924
(`billion)
A- and
A- and
A- and
above:
above:
above:
67.1%
67.1%
63.3%
Based on internal rating
For retail loans, ratings have been undertaken at portfolio level
BB and below includes NPAs
3
8
Significant reduction in concentration risk
Exposure to top 20 borrowers1as a % of total exposure
Exposure to top 10 groups as a % of total exposure
All top 20 borrowers rated A- and above internally at June 30, 2019
Hard limit on borrower groups based on turnover and track record, lower than the regulatory limits
1. Excludes banks
9
Strong capital position
(`billion)
Tier 1 ratio of 14.60% and total capital adequacy ratio of 16.19% at June 30, 2019 well above the minimum regulatory requirement of 9.08% and 11.08% respectively
Market capitalisation of listed subsidiaries at ~`1,214 billion1; Bank's current shareholding valued at ~`677 billion1
1. At September 5, 2019
10
Strategy
11
Strengths
Distribution
Extensive national footprint comprising 4,882 branches and 15,101 ATMs at June 30, 2019
355 new branches planned for opening inQ2-2020
~ 50% of branches in rural andsemi-urban areas
Full product suite
Credit, savings, investment, protection and capital markets
Funding
Stable and healthy funding profile
Average CASA deposits amount to 43.4% of total deposits inQ1-2020
Strong brand presence
Trusted brand in financial services space in India
Technology capabilities
Strong digital and analytical capabilities for business growth, process efficiency and enhancing customer experience
Healthy capital position
Tier I ratio of 14.60% at June 30, 2019
12
Approach
Be fair to the customer, fair to the Bank
13
Retail banking
14
Focus areas for retail customers
Transaction banking & payments
Transaction banking & payments
Acquisition of new customers
payments
through branches, digital channels,
Enhancement of relationship value
Protection
channel partners and partnerships
&
with large customer base
banking
Deposit
Loan
Make customer onboarding and
Transaction
transacting process smooth and
frictionless by decongesting
processes
Investment
Customer life stage based approach
Transaction banking & payments
Significant opportunities from existing customer base combined with
continued momentum in acquisition of new customers
15
Drivers for business banking
Trade and payments
Segmentation based on profile, micro markets and life-stage cycle
Trade and payments
Deposit
CashBusiness
ManagementLoan
Trade and payments
Trade and payments
Instant and digital products and services like GST OD, Insta OD, Trade Online and InstaBIZ
Partnerships with fintechs to provide solutions
to capture the customer's entire ecosystem
Average ticket size of `10.0 - `15.0 million; high potential for growth; loans fully secured by property and charge on current assets
In addition to business banking, SME clients with turnover upto `2,500 million to be handled by retail banking with focus on granular exposure and digital initiatives
16
Strong growth across various segments
(`billion)
Home loans
Business banking
2.6x
3.8x
Personal loans & credit cards
6.6x
Growth off a small base, about 70% of the incremental sourcing is to existing liability customers
Total retail loans at June 30, 2019: `3,635.96 billion
Credit quality of retail loan portfolio
continues to remain stable
17
Rural lending
Suite of products including jewel loans, farmer finance, warehouse financing, rural business credit and farm equipment
Rural book
(`billion)
2.8x
Key focus
areas
Sourcing
Lending in select geographies and micro markets
Capturing the agri value chain
Digital
Analytics based acquisition
Mera iMobile - Mobile banking app available in 11 languages
Pricing
Risk calibrated pricing
Servicing & collections
Service delivery through multiple channels
Robust integrated collection architecture
Monitoring credit quality in the farmer finance portfolio
18
Digital platforms (1/3)
Internet banking
Convenient, fast and safe platform for transacting, transfer of funds, bill payments, opening fixed and recurring deposits
iMobile- Next generation mobile app for retail customers having 250 services
Named as India's top mobile banking app by The
Forrester Banking Wave TM
Key features
Single view of all relationships
Block/unblock credit cards, manage credit limit, convert transactions to EMI
Expense management and insights to manage financial goals and mutual fund investments
Digital channels accounted for 87% of the
savings account transactions in Q1-2020
19
Digital platforms (2/3)
'InstaBIZ'-Comprehensive digital banking platform for MSMEs and self-employed customers launched in July 2019
Over 115 products and services, digitally and secured, on the mobile app and web portal including
instant overdraft facility and business loans
bulk collection and payment of funds
automatic bank reconciliation
import/export transactions
First digital banking platform to enable instant payment of GST
20
Digital platforms (3/3)
iBizz- Mobile app for current account customers
Key features include
View operative deposit and loan account information
Approvals for LCs and BGs issuance & amendment, remittances, bill payments and acceptance
Eazypay
One-stopsolution for merchants to collect payments from their customers
Application Program Interface (API)
Focused on enabling end to end digitization of customeron-boarding and KYC1
Over 550 APIs across more than 750 merchants
1. Know Your Customer
21
Electronic Toll Collection
First bank to launch and implement electronic toll collection on national highways that allows motorists to pay at multiple toll plazas using a single 'FASTag'
~ 1.8 million FASTags issued till Jun 30, 2019
~ 54% market share1in terms of volume of transactions per month in Q1-2020
1. Source: National Payments Corporation of India
22
Digital lending initiatives
Bouquet of Instant loans for pre-approved customers
Instant home Loan, Insta Top Up Loan, Insta Auto Loan, Insta Loan Against Shares, GST Overdraft, Insta PL, Insta CC, Instant digital creditfacility-PayLater
Reduction in approval time and thereby reducing the overall turnaround time and providing better service to the customers
23
Digital partnerships
Credit cards and travel cards
Entirely digital and paperless process, digital card can be immediately used for shopping online
Access to a large database of customers on ecommerce platforms and online travel portals
24
Corporate banking
25
Leverage entire corporate ecosystem…
Other financial services
Credit
and products
Advisory
ROE &
Wallet share
Commercial
Banking
SME
Treasury
Retail
… to maximize core operating profit by partnerships & collaboration 26
Key focus areas
Lending
New customer
segments
Capturing cash flows
across corporate
ecosystems
Commercial banking
Continue to lend to high rated andwell-established corporates
Focused approach to certain identified segments such as new age services, financial sponsors and institutions
Dedicated teams of key account managers tocross-sell retail products to employees of corporate borrowers
Digital supply chain solutions to dealers and vendors of corporate borrowers
Driving granular business and increasing client coverage through the existing 98 branches
Focus on leveragingIndia-linked trade corridor
Digitising customer processes and transactions through applications such as blockchain
88.5% of the disbursements in Q1-2020 in the domestic and
international corporate portfolio was to corporates rated A- and above
27
Digital platform for corporates
Single /
Bulk
Payments
Trade Online,
Trade Connect
CMS / Tax
Payments
Payment collections
iTreasury
Account
Aggregation
MIS and
Reports
Bill
Payments
Customer
Support
Web
CMS
Other Applications
Financial
supply chain management
Corporate internet banking
28
Digital financial supply chain
Real time digital platform1that extends power of ERP across dealers and
suppliers and provides integrated payments and channel financing
Corporate
Suppliers
Distribution
One- click
One- click
network
payments,
payments,
instant credit
instant credit
ERP
Benefits to corporates
Interact and transact
Integrate with ERP
Instant Payments
Instant financing
digitally with
to ensure automation
& Collections with
solutions for
suppliers and dealers
of transaction
real-time
channel partners
updates
reconciliation
1. In partnership with Arteria Technologies
29
Trade digitisation
Digital processing of import payments & export bill handling through Trade Online
Offers digital transactions in a safe and secure way without the need for physical documentation and branch visit
Integration with regulatory databases to handle trade transactions digitally
One view dashboard of all trade transactions
Ready repository of all inbound LCs and BGs for large clients
Quick and convenient credit of inward remittance within minutes
30
International business
31
Repositioning the international business across branches and
subsidiaries
Remittances and Deposits
Non-resident
Indians
Trade flows
Outbound Indian
companies
Local corporates
in overseas
branches having
India linkages
Fund flows into India
Foreign
Portfolio
Investment
Foreign
Direct
Investment
Selective India linked lending within revised risk framework
Work in conjunction with the retail and corporate banking teams to maximize coverage and share of wallets of MNCs in India and convert
international business into a positive differentiator
32
Focus on innovation
33
Startup Engagements
ICICI Appathon: UPI 2.0
3rd Edition of the virtual hackathon for
developers, startups, techno-preneurs and
students to create next generation of banking
applications on web & mobile
Accelerator program
•400+ participants
empoWer - Women
•35 entries from Bank employees
accelerator program with
•100+ APIs from ICICI Bank
Zone Startups India
& Experian
1
2
3
4
5
Thematic demo days
Blockchain Infra. Company
Consortium of banks focused on
Bi-monthly event for startups to
building digital ledger
showcase solutions
technology based solution for
•Cyber security
• Prop tech
Indian financial services sector
•RegTech
• Legal tech
•Domestic trade as the first use
•Payments • Digital lendingcase
•Artificial intelligence
eArbitration platform
Fully online platform for disputants,
professionals and institutions to
submit and resolve arbitration cases
34
Subsidiaries
35
Value unlocked from subsidiaries
Subsidiary
Stake sale
Gains (`billion)
FY2016
ICICI Life
6.0%
18.641
ICICI General
9.0%
15.101
FY2017
ICICI Life
12.6%
56.82
FY2018
ICICI General
7.0%
20.12
ICICI Securities
20.8%
33.20
FY2019
ICICI Life
2.0%
11.10
Equity investment in subsidiaries at June 30, 2019: `98.03 billion
1.Pre-tax gains
36
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance
(`billion)
Protection business
Premium
Increase focus on pension and annuity
Deepen penetration inunder-served customer segments by enhancing/creating new distribution
Protection
Continue to grow retail and group lines of business
Value of new business (VNB)
Persistency
Improve persistency across all cohorts
Productivity
Continue to leverage technology for process re- engineering and to drive productivity
Aspire to double value of new business in next three-four years
37
ICICI Lombard General Insurance
(`billion)
Leverage the strong brand, competitive advantage and broad network of distribution partners
Target opportunities for granular growth and continue to innovate and introduce new products
Increase penetration in the digital ecosystem
38
Other subsidiaries
ICICI
(`billion)
Q1-2019Q2-2019Q3-2019
Q4-2019Q1-2020
Securities
Profit after tax
1.34
1.34
1.01
1.22
1.14
Leading equity broker in India powered by ICICIdirect: 3- in-1 proprietary electronic brokerage platform; 4.5 million strong base of operational accounts
Strong online presence aided by pan India distribution 2ndlargest non-bank mutual fund distributor1
ICICI Asset
(`billion)
Q1-2019
Q2-2019
Q3-2019
Q4-2019
Q1-2020
AUM
3,102
3,103
3,077
3,208
3,373
Management
Profit after tax
0.76
1.96
1.91
2.20
2.19
Market share of ~ 13% in terms of AUM for Q1-2020
1.Source: Association of Mutual Funds in India (in terms of revenue), period: FY2019
39
Overseas banking subsidiaries
ICICI Bank UK (USD million)
Q1-2019Q2-2019
Q3-2019
Q4-2019Q1-2020
Profit after tax
1.8
(14.7)
(14.6)
(25.3)
10.1
Loans and advances
2,348.6
2,359.0
2,390.0
2,442.5
2,342.0
Deposits
1,768.5
1,915.5
1,894.2
2,140.8
2,241.7
ICICI Bank Canada (CAD million)
Q1-2019Q2-2019
Q3-2019
Q4-2019Q1-2020
Profit after tax
14.0
12.4
13.4
12.6
11.8
Loans and advances
5,727.0
5,814.0
6,015.6
5,771.6
5,707.2
Deposits
3,092.4
3,185.0
3,191.4
3,195.0
3,000.7
Net impaired loans of ICICI Bank UK were USD 60.7 million at Jun 30, 2019
Net impaired loans of ICICI Bank Canada were CAD 7.8 million at Jun 30, 2019
Asset quality concerns related to India-linked corporate loans largely
addressed in both subsidiaries
Equity investment in these subsidiaries is now only ~3.3% of Bank's networth
40
Environmental and social initiatives
41
Environmental and social initiatives (1/2)
Focus
Creating a positive impact while building a sustainable business and
ensuring value creation for all stakeholders
Sound risk management practices underlying the business strategy of growing core operating profits
Key
priorities
Committed to supportingenvironment-friendly projects based on appropriate assessment of risks
Continuous efforts towards operational efficiency and minimising impact on environment
The Bank is ensuring IGBC1green building features in all new offices and branches at the time of set up; nine offices awarded Platinum rating by IGBC
Continued efforts towards providing skill training and sustainable livelihood opportunities through ICICI Foundation
Meeting the complete financial requirements of the rural customers and their ecosystem
1. Indian Green Building Council
42
Environmental and social initiatives (2/2)
Environment
Social
7.2% of energy consumed generated through renewable energy sources
Continuous reduction in electricity consumption due to energy efficiency initiatives
14,795 tonnes of CO2emissions avoided in FY2019; reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG1emissions
Adoptingenvironment-friendly business practices through technology initiatives and digitization, leading to savings in paper
Increasing penetration of financial services in rural and unbanked areas; 50.0% of branches in rural andsemi-urban areas
Empowering rural women entrepreneurs; credit provided to 6.0 million women through 460,000 SHGs till June 30, 2019
Skill training provided to over 424,000 individuals through the skill development initiatives of ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth
1. Green House Gas
43
Going forward
44
Outlook
Focus on accelerating growth in risk-calibrated core operating profit
Normalised asset quality
Provisions (as % of average advances) in FY2020 to reduce significantly from 3.7% in FY2019 to1.2-1.3%
Target normalized provisions - ~20% of core operating profit or ~1% of the average advances
Committed to target of 15% consolidated ROE by June 2020; to articulate a medium term RoE target based on normalised financial performance
45
Thank you
Profit & loss statement
(`billion)
FY2019
Q1-2019
Q4-2019
Q1-2020
Q1-o-Q1
growth
Net interest income1
270.15
61.02
76.20
77.37
26.8%
Non-interest income
131.46
30.85
34.65
32.47
5.3%
- Fee income
119.89
27.54
31.78
30.39
10.3%
- Dividend income from subsidiaries
10.78
3.172
2.69
1.91
(39.7)%
- Others
0.79
0.14
0.18
0.17
21.4%
Core operating income
401.61
91.87
110.85
109.84
19.6%
Operating exp.
180.89
41.45
50.08
48.74
17.6%
- Employee exp.
68.08
15.14
18.99
19.533
29.0%
- Non-employee exp.
112.81
26.31
31.09
29.21
11.0%
Core operating profit
220.72
50.42
60.77
61.10
21.2%
Core operating profit excl. dividend
209.94
47.25
58.08
59.19
25.3%
from subsidiaries
1.
Interest on income tax refund of `1.84 bn in Q1-2020 (FY2019: `4.48 bn, Q1-2019:`0.08 bn, Q4-2019:`4.14 bn)
2.
Includes dividend income of `2.51 billion from ICICI Life; final dividend from ICICI Life and ICICI Securities for
FY2019 is expected to be received in Q2-2020
3.
In addition to the annual increment in salaries and increase in number of employees year-on-year, increase in
employee expenses reflects the lower provisions on retirals in Q1-2019 due to increase in yields
47
Profit & loss statement
(`billion)
FY2019
Q1-2019
Q4-2019
Q1-2020
Q1-o-Q1
growth
Core operating profit
220.72
50.42
60.77
61.10
21.2%
Treasury income
13.661
7.661
1.56
1.79
(76.6)%
Operating profit
234.38
58.08
62.33
62.89
8.3%
Provisions
196.61
59.71
54.51
34.96
(41.5)%
Profit before tax
37.77
(1.63)
7.82
27.93
-
Tax
4.14
(0.43)
(1.87)
8.85
-
Profit after tax
33.63
(1.20)
9.69
19.08
-
1. Includes profit of
`
11.10 billion on sale of shareholding in subsidiaries
48
Key ratios
Percent
FY2019
Q1-2019
Q4-2019
Q1-2020
Net interest margin1
3.42
3.19
3.72
3.61
Cost to income
44.82
46.92
44.5
43.7
Provisions/core operating profit
89.1
118.4
89.7
57.2
Provisions/average advances3
3.67
4.74
3.92
2.40
Return on average assets3
0.39
-
0.43
0.81
Standalone return on equity3
3.2
-
3.6
7.0
Consolidated return on equity3
3.8
-
4.1
8.7
Weighted average EPS (`)3
5.2
(0.8)
6.1
11.90
Book value (`)
168.1
163.8
168.1
171.1
Includes interest on income tax refund of`1.84 bn in Q1-2020 (FY2019: `4.48 bn, Q1-2019:`0.08 bn,
Q4-2019:`4.14 bn)
Excludes gain on sale of stake in subsidiaries
3.Annualised for all interim periods
49
Yield, cost and margin
Movement in yield, costs & margins
FY2019
Q1-2019
Q4-2019
Q1-2020
(Percent)1
Yield on total interest-earning assets
8.03
7.69
8.45
8.40
- Yield on advances
8.96
8.71
9.29
9.36
Cost of funds
5.10
4.99
5.20
5.23
- Cost of deposits
4.87
4.81
5.00
5.08
Net interest margin
3.42
3.19
3.72
3.61
- Domestic
3.77
3.54
4.12
3.93
- Overseas
0.30
0.30
0.03
0.33
Interest on income tax refund of `1.84 bn in Q1-2020 (FY2019: `4.48 bn, Q1-2019:`
0.08 bn, Q4-2019:`4.14 bn)
1.Annualised for all interim periods
50
Unconsolidated segment-wise PBT
Profit before tax
FY2019
Q1-2019
Q4-2019
Q1-2020
(`billion)
Retail
82.23
20.47
21.03
19.68
Wholesale
(102.42)
(36.75)
(27.90)
(5.06)
Treasury
51.65
14.16
9.87
10.77
Others
6.31
0.49
4.82
2.54
Total
37.77
(1.63)
7.82
27.93
51
Consolidated profit & loss statement
(`billion)
FY2019
Q1-2019
Q4-2019
Q1-2020
Y-o-Y
growth
Net interest income
328.04
74.56
91.51
93.57
25.5%
Non-interest income
593.25
124.36
172.81
135.03
8.6%
- Fee income
143.63
34.17
36.96
36.97
8.2%
- Premium income
420.94
80.29
130.29
92.67
15.4%
- Other income
28.68
9.90
5.56
5.39
(45.6)%
Total income
921.29
198.92
264.32
228.60
14.9%
Operating expenses
642.59
131.66
190.12
150.93
14.6%
Operating profit
278.70
67.26
74.20
77.67
15.5%
52
Consolidated profit & loss statement
(`billion)
FY2019
Q1-2019
Q4-2019
Q1-2020
Y-o-Y
growth
Operating profit
278.70
67.26
74.20
77.67
15.5%
Provisions
204.62
61.57
57.40
35.58
(42.2)%
Profit before tax
74.08
5.69
16.80
42.09
-
Tax
17.19
2.43
1.53
12.95
-
Minority interest
14.35
3.21
3.57
4.00
24.6%
Profit after tax
42.54
0.05
11.70
25.14
-
53
Key ratios (consolidated)
Percent
FY2019
Q1-2019
Q4-2019
Q1-2020
Return on average networth1,2
3.8
-
4.1
8.7
Weighted average EPS2
6.6
-
7.4
15.7
Book value (`)
177
172
177
181
1.
Based on quarterly average networth
2.
Annualised for all interim periods
54
Balance sheet: liabilities
(`billion)
Jun 30, 2018
Mar 31, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Net worth
1,053.42
1,083.68
1,104.00
- Equity capital
12.87
12.89
12.91
- Reserves
1,040.55
1,070.79
1,091.09
Deposits
5,468.78
6,529.20
6,607.32
- Savings
1,996.04
2,276.71
2,184.76
- Current
766.89
962.69
804.01
- Term
2,705.85
3,289.80
3,618.55
Borrowings1
1,619.70
1,653.20
1,567.20
Other liabilities
309.38
378.51
359.01
Total liabilities
8,451.28
9,644.59
9,637.53
Credit/deposit ratio of 81.4% on the domestic balance sheet at Jun 30, 2019
1.Including impact of rupee depreciation
55
Composition of borrowings
(`billion)
Jun 30,
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Jun 30,
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
Domestic
827.61
936.27
860.85
905.42
890.01
- Capital instruments
304.91
304.51
282.40
270.25
255.01
- Other borrowings
522.70
631.76
578.45
635.17
635.00
- Long term infrastructure bonds
194.97
194.97
194.97
194.97
194.97
Overseas borrowings1
792.09
810.59
782.08
747.78
677.19
Total borrowings
1,619.70
1,746.86
1,642.93
1,653.20
1,567.20
1.Including impact of rupee depreciation
56
Balance sheet: assets
(`billion)
Jun 30, 2018
Mar 31, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Cash & bank balances
632.95
802.96
657.48
Investments
1,863.60
2,077.33
2,199.96
- SLR investments
1,337.82
1,479.10
1,533.75
- Equity investment in subsidiaries
98.03
98.03
98.03
Advances
5,162.89
5,866.47
5,924.15
Fixed & other assets1
791.84
897.83
855.94
- RIDF 2and related
258.40
292.55
291.41
Total assets
8,451.28
9,644.59
9,637.53
1.Non-banking assets (net of provisions) acquired in satisfaction of claims of `6.66 billion at June 30, 2019 (March 31, 2019: `10.04 billion; June 30, 2018: `19.53 billion)
2.Rural Infrastructure Development Fund
57
Equity investment in subsidiaries
(`billion)
Jun 30, 2018
Mar 31, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance
32.97
32.97
32.97
ICICI Bank Canada
18.74
18.74
18.74
ICICI Bank UK
18.05
18.05
18.05
ICICI Lombard General Insurance
13.49
13.49
13.49
ICICI Home Finance
11.12
11.12
11.12
ICICI Securities Limited
1.28
1.28
1.28
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership
1.58
1.58
1.58
ICICI AMC
0.61
0.61
0.61
ICICI Venture Funds Mgmt
0.05
0.05
0.05
Others
0.14
0.14
0.14
Total
98.03
98.03
98.03
58
Consolidated balance sheet
(`billion)
Jun 30, 2018
Mar 31, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Cash & bank balances
701.33
873.91
731.54
Investments
3,621.47
3,982.01
4,233.89
Advances
5,722.39
6,469.62
6,259.17
Fixed & other assets
942.71
1,062.40
1,010.12
Total assets
10,987.90
12,387.94
12,504.72
Net worth
1,107.60
1,142.53
1,167.52
Minority interest
60.80
65.81
67.43
Deposits
5,736.36
6,813.17
6,910.34
Borrowings
2,098.19
2,103.24
2,082.15
Liabilities on policies in force
1,351.45
1,523.79
1,557.44
Other liabilities
633.50
739.40
719.84
Total liabilities
10,987.90
12,387.94
12,504.72
59
Decline in Corporate and SME NPA additions
NPA movement1(`billion)
FY2019
Q1-2019
Q4-2019
Q1-2020
Opening gross NPA
540.63
540.63
515.91
462.92
Add: gross additions
110.39
40.36
35.47
27.79
- Retail
35.96
11.20
8.23
15.112
- Corporate and SME
74.43
29.16
27.24
12.68
Less: recoveries & upgrades
47.16
20.36
15.22
9.31
Net additions
63.23
20.00
20.25
18.48
Less: write-offs
112.49
25.98
73.24
22.00
: sale of NPAs
28.45
-
-
1.77
Closing gross NPAs
462.92
534.65
462.92
457.63
1. Based on customer assets
2. Includes slippages of `4.52 billion from the kisan credit card portfolio
60
Movement of NPA1
(`billion)
Q1-2020
Gross additions
27.79
- Retail
15.11
- Corporate and SME
12.68
- BB and below portfolio
of which: Devolvement of non-fund based o/s to existing NPAs
5.43
- Slippages from restructured loans
1.86
Other BB and below
4.34
- Others
1.05
1. Based on customer assets
61
Retail NPAs
Retail NPAs (`billion)
Jun 30, 2018
Mar 31, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Gross retail NPAs
53.44
60.22
69.73
- as a % of gross retail advances
1.78%
1.69%
1.90%
Net retail NPAs
22.57
25.33
29.61
- as a % of net retail advances
0.76%
0.72%
0.81%
62
Corporate and SME: BB and below
(`billion)
March 31,
June 30,
2019
2019
BB and below outstanding1,2,3,4,5
175.25
153.55
- Gross restructured loans
3.49
1.51
- Non-fund o/s to restructured loans
2.15
0.91
- Non-fund o/s to non-performing loans
42.206
36.276
- Other borrowers with o/s greater than `1.00 bn
78.00
71.897
- Other borrowers with o/s less than `1.00 bn
49.41
42.97
Fund-basedand non-fund based outstanding
Excludes banks
Excludes investments
Excludesfund-based outstanding to NPAs
Excluded cases downgraded from investment grade and classified as NPL during the quarter
Provisions of`13.51 billion were held against non-fund o/s to non-performing loans at June 30, 2019 (Mar 31, 2019: `15.91 billion)
Includes fund based outstanding of`12.95 billion to borrowers where flexible structuring under 5/25
scheme has been implemented and fund based outstanding of `5.29 billion and non-fund based
outstanding of `15.75 billion to borrowers where S4A has been implemented
63
Exposure to power sector
(`billion)
Mar 31,
Jun 30,
Share at Jun
2019
2019
30, 2019 (%)
Borrowers classified as NPA or part of BB and
114.05
111.79
29%
below portfolio1
Other borrowers
259.86
279.26
71%
Total
373.91
391.04
100%
Of the other borrowers aggregating`279.26billion, excluding exposure to State Electricity Boards, ~80% was rated A- and above
1.Including loans restructured or under a RBI resolution scheme
ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 11:06:11 UTC