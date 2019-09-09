Log in
ICICI BANK

(ICICIBANK)
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 09/06
391.35 INR   +0.60%
07:07aICICI BANK : CLSA conference
PU
08/01ICICI BANK LIMITED : Files Annual Report in Form 20-F
BU
08/01ICICI BANK : Form 20-F FY2019
PU
ICICI Bank : CLSA conference

09/09/2019

ICICI Bank:

Performance and

Strategy

September 2019

This presentation contains information on performance and strategy of ICICI Bank Limited ("ICICI Bank"), a limited liability company incorporated in India under the Companies Act, 2013. Certain statements in this release relating to a future period of time (including inter alia concerning our future business plans or growth prospects) are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under applicable securities laws including the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to statutory and regulatory changes, international economic and business conditions; political or economic instability in the jurisdictions where we have operations, increase in non-performing loans, unanticipated changes in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, our growth and expansion in business, the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses, the actual growth in demand for banking products and services, investment income, cash flow projections, our exposure to market risks, changes in India's sovereign rating, as well as other risks detailed in the reports filed by us with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this release. ICICI Bank undertakes no obligation to update forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov.

2

Performance highlights

3

Robust operating performance

(`billion)

Net interest income

Net interest margin

Q1-o-Q1 growth1: 26.8%

(`billion)

Fee income

(`billion)

Core operating profit1

Q1-o-Q1 growth1: 10.3%

Q1-o-Q1 growth: 21.2%

1. Profit before provisions and tax, excluding treasury income

4

Strong liability franchise

(`billion)

Y-o-Y growth

20.8%

33.7%

9.5%

4.8%

  • Average CASA deposits grew by 12.3%y-o-y in Q1-2020
  • Endeavour to maintain a healthy and stable funding profile and competitive

advantage in cost of funds

5

Healthy growth in loan portfolio

Y-o-Y growth

(`billion)

14.7%

(7.5)%

6.7%

23.5%

22.4%

  • Excluding NPLs and restructured loans growth in the domestic corporate portfolio was 13.2%y-o-y at June 30, 2019
  • Includingnon-fund based outstanding, the share of retail portfolio was 48.5% of the total portfolio at June 30, 2019

6

Improving asset quality trends

(`billion)

Gross NPA additions

Gross and net NPA ratio1

Provision coverage ratio2

Including technical write-offs, provision coverage ratio was 83.4% at Jun 30, 2019

1.

Based on customer assets

2.

Excluding technical write-offs

7

Rating profile of overall loan book

5,163

5,866

5,924

(`billion)

A- and

A- and

A- and

above:

above:

above:

67.1%

67.1%

63.3%

  1. Based on internal rating
  2. For retail loans, ratings have been undertaken at portfolio level
  3. BB and below includes NPAs

3

8

Significant reduction in concentration risk

Exposure to top 20 borrowers1as a % of total exposure

Exposure to top 10 groups as a % of total exposure

  • All top 20 borrowers rated A- and above internally at June 30, 2019
  • Hard limit on borrower groups based on turnover and track record, lower than the regulatory limits

1. Excludes banks

9

Strong capital position

(`billion)

  • Tier 1 ratio of 14.60% and total capital adequacy ratio of 16.19% at June 30, 2019 well above the minimum regulatory requirement of 9.08% and 11.08% respectively
  • Market capitalisation of listed subsidiaries at ~`1,214 billion1; Bank's current shareholding valued at ~`677 billion1

1. At September 5, 2019

10

Strategy

11

Strengths

Distribution

  • Extensive national footprint comprising 4,882 branches and 15,101 ATMs at June 30, 2019
  • 355 new branches planned for opening inQ2-2020
  • ~ 50% of branches in rural andsemi-urban areas

Full product suite

  • Credit, savings, investment, protection and capital markets

Funding

  • Stable and healthy funding profile
  • Average CASA deposits amount to 43.4% of total deposits inQ1-2020

Strong brand presence

  • Trusted brand in financial services space in India

Technology capabilities

  • Strong digital and analytical capabilities for business growth, process efficiency and enhancing customer experience

Healthy capital position

  • Tier I ratio of 14.60% at June 30, 2019

12

Approach

Be fair to the customer, fair to the Bank

13

Retail banking

14

Focus areas for retail customers

Transaction banking & payments

Transaction banking & payments

Acquisition of new customers

payments

through branches, digital channels,

Enhancement of relationship value

Protection

channel partners and partnerships

&

with large customer base

banking

Deposit

Loan

Make customer onboarding and

Transaction

transacting process smooth and

frictionless by decongesting

processes

Investment

Customer life stage based approach

Transaction banking & payments

Significant opportunities from existing customer base combined with

continued momentum in acquisition of new customers

15

Drivers for business banking

Trade and payments

Segmentation based on profile, micro markets and life-stage cycle

Trade and payments

Deposit

CashBusiness

ManagementLoan

Trade and payments

Trade and payments

Instant and digital products and services like GST OD, Insta OD, Trade Online and InstaBIZ

Partnerships with fintechs to provide solutions

to capture the customer's entire ecosystem

Average ticket size of `10.0 - `15.0 million; high potential for growth; loans fully secured by property and charge on current assets

In addition to business banking, SME clients with turnover upto `2,500 million to be handled by retail banking with focus on granular exposure and digital initiatives

16

Strong growth across various segments

(`billion)

Home loans

Business banking

2.6x

3.8x

Personal loans & credit cards

6.6x

Growth off a small base, about 70% of the incremental sourcing is to existing liability customers

Total retail loans at June 30, 2019: `3,635.96 billion

Credit quality of retail loan portfolio

continues to remain stable

17

Rural lending

Suite of products including jewel loans, farmer finance, warehouse financing, rural business credit and farm equipment

Rural book

(`billion)

2.8x

Key focus

areas

Sourcing

  • Lending in select geographies and micro markets
  • Capturing the agri value chain

Digital

  • Analytics based acquisition
  • Mera iMobile - Mobile banking app available in 11 languages

Pricing

  • Risk calibrated pricing

Servicing & collections

  • Service delivery through multiple channels
  • Robust integrated collection architecture

Monitoring credit quality in the farmer finance portfolio

18

Digital platforms (1/3)

Internet banking

  • Convenient, fast and safe platform for transacting, transfer of funds, bill payments, opening fixed and recurring deposits

iMobile- Next generation mobile app for retail customers having 250 services

  • Named as India's top mobile banking app by The
    Forrester Banking Wave TM
  • Key features
    • Single view of all relationships
    • Block/unblock credit cards, manage credit limit, convert transactions to EMI
    • Expense management and insights to manage financial goals and mutual fund investments

Digital channels accounted for 87% of the

savings account transactions in Q1-2020

19

Digital platforms (2/3)

'InstaBIZ'-Comprehensive digital banking platform for MSMEs and self-employed customers launched in July 2019

  • Over 115 products and services, digitally and secured, on the mobile app and web portal including
    • instant overdraft facility and business loans
    • bulk collection and payment of funds
    • automatic bank reconciliation
    • import/export transactions
  • First digital banking platform to enable instant payment of GST

20

Digital platforms (3/3)

iBizz- Mobile app for current account customers

  • Key features include
    • View operative deposit and loan account information
    • Approvals for LCs and BGs issuance & amendment, remittances, bill payments and acceptance

Eazypay

  • One-stopsolution for merchants to collect payments from their customers

Application Program Interface (API)

  • Focused on enabling end to end digitization of customeron-boarding and KYC1
  • Over 550 APIs across more than 750 merchants

1. Know Your Customer

21

Electronic Toll Collection

  • First bank to launch and implement electronic toll collection on national highways that allows motorists to pay at multiple toll plazas using a single 'FASTag'
  • ~ 1.8 million FASTags issued till Jun 30, 2019
  • ~ 54% market share1in terms of volume of transactions per month in Q1-2020

1. Source: National Payments Corporation of India

22

Digital lending initiatives

Bouquet of Instant loans for pre-approved customers

  • Instant home Loan, Insta Top Up Loan, Insta Auto Loan, Insta Loan Against Shares, GST Overdraft, Insta PL, Insta CC, Instant digital creditfacility-PayLater
  • Reduction in approval time and thereby reducing the overall turnaround time and providing better service to the customers

23

Digital partnerships

Credit cards and travel cards

  • Entirely digital and paperless process, digital card can be immediately used for shopping online
  • Access to a large database of customers on ecommerce platforms and online travel portals

24

Corporate banking

25

Leverage entire corporate ecosystem…

Other financial services

Credit

and products

Advisory

ROE &

Wallet share

Commercial

Banking

SME

Treasury

Retail

… to maximize core operating profit by partnerships & collaboration 26

Key focus areas

Lending

New customer

segments

Capturing cash flows

across corporate

ecosystems

Commercial banking

  • Continue to lend to high rated andwell-established corporates
  • Focused approach to certain identified segments such as new age services, financial sponsors and institutions
  • Dedicated teams of key account managers tocross-sell retail products to employees of corporate borrowers
  • Digital supply chain solutions to dealers and vendors of corporate borrowers
  • Driving granular business and increasing client coverage through the existing 98 branches
  • Focus on leveragingIndia-linked trade corridor
  • Digitising customer processes and transactions through applications such as blockchain

88.5% of the disbursements in Q1-2020 in the domestic and

international corporate portfolio was to corporates rated A- and above

27

Digital platform for corporates

Single /

Bulk

Payments

Trade Online,

Trade Connect

CMS / Tax

Payments

Payment collections

iTreasury

Account

Aggregation

MIS and

Reports

Bill

Payments

Customer

Support

Web

CMS

Other Applications

Financial

supply chain management

Corporate internet banking

28

Digital financial supply chain

Real time digital platform1that extends power of ERP across dealers and

suppliers and provides integrated payments and channel financing

Corporate

Suppliers

Distribution

One- click

One- click

network

payments,

payments,

instant credit

instant credit

ERP

Benefits to corporates

Interact and transact

Integrate with ERP

Instant Payments

Instant financing

digitally with

to ensure automation

& Collections with

solutions for

suppliers and dealers

of transaction

real-time

channel partners

updates

reconciliation

1. In partnership with Arteria Technologies

29

Trade digitisation

  • Digital processing of import payments & export bill handling through Trade Online
    • Offers digital transactions in a safe and secure way without the need for physical documentation and branch visit
    • Integration with regulatory databases to handle trade transactions digitally
    • One view dashboard of all trade transactions
    • Ready repository of all inbound LCs and BGs for large clients
  • Quick and convenient credit of inward remittance within minutes

30

International business

31

Repositioning the international business across branches and

subsidiaries

Remittances and Deposits

Non-resident

Indians

Trade flows

Outbound Indian

companies

Local corporates

in overseas

branches having

India linkages

Fund flows into India

Foreign

Portfolio

Investment

Foreign

Direct

Investment

Selective India linked lending within revised risk framework

Work in conjunction with the retail and corporate banking teams to maximize coverage and share of wallets of MNCs in India and convert

international business into a positive differentiator

32

Focus on innovation

33

Startup Engagements

ICICI Appathon: UPI 2.0

3rd Edition of the virtual hackathon for

developers, startups, techno-preneurs and

students to create next generation of banking

applications on web & mobile

Accelerator program

400+ participants

empoWer - Women

35 entries from Bank employees

accelerator program with

100+ APIs from ICICI Bank

Zone Startups India

& Experian

1

2

3

4

5

Thematic demo days

Blockchain Infra. Company

Consortium of banks focused on

Bi-monthly event for startups to

building digital ledger

showcase solutions

technology based solution for

Cyber security

• Prop tech

Indian financial services sector

RegTech

• Legal tech

Domestic trade as the first use

Payments • Digital lendingcase

Artificial intelligence

eArbitration platform

Fully online platform for disputants,

professionals and institutions to

submit and resolve arbitration cases

34

Subsidiaries

35

Value unlocked from subsidiaries

Subsidiary

Stake sale

Gains (`billion)

FY2016

ICICI Life

6.0%

18.641

ICICI General

9.0%

15.101

FY2017

ICICI Life

12.6%

56.82

FY2018

ICICI General

7.0%

20.12

ICICI Securities

20.8%

33.20

FY2019

ICICI Life

2.0%

11.10

Equity investment in subsidiaries at June 30, 2019: `98.03 billion

1.Pre-tax gains

36

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

(`billion)

Protection business

Premium

  • Increase focus on pension and annuity
  • Deepen penetration inunder-served customer segments by enhancing/creating new distribution

Protection

Continue to grow retail and group lines of business

Value of new business (VNB)

Persistency

Improve persistency across all cohorts

Productivity

Continue to leverage technology for process re- engineering and to drive productivity

Aspire to double value of new business in next three-four years

37

ICICI Lombard General Insurance

(`billion)

Leverage the strong brand, competitive advantage and broad network of distribution partners

Target opportunities for granular growth and continue to innovate and introduce new products

Increase penetration in the digital ecosystem

38

Other subsidiaries

ICICI

(`billion)

Q1-2019Q2-2019Q3-2019

Q4-2019Q1-2020

Securities

Profit after tax

1.34

1.34

1.01

1.22

1.14

Leading equity broker in India powered by ICICIdirect: 3- in-1 proprietary electronic brokerage platform; 4.5 million strong base of operational accounts

Strong online presence aided by pan India distribution 2ndlargest non-bank mutual fund distributor1

ICICI Asset

(`billion)

Q1-2019

Q2-2019

Q3-2019

Q4-2019

Q1-2020

AUM

3,102

3,103

3,077

3,208

3,373

Management

Profit after tax

0.76

1.96

1.91

2.20

2.19

Market share of ~ 13% in terms of AUM for Q1-2020

1.Source: Association of Mutual Funds in India (in terms of revenue), period: FY2019

39

Overseas banking subsidiaries

ICICI Bank UK (USD million)

Q1-2019Q2-2019

Q3-2019

Q4-2019Q1-2020

Profit after tax

1.8

(14.7)

(14.6)

(25.3)

10.1

Loans and advances

2,348.6

2,359.0

2,390.0

2,442.5

2,342.0

Deposits

1,768.5

1,915.5

1,894.2

2,140.8

2,241.7

ICICI Bank Canada (CAD million)

Q1-2019Q2-2019

Q3-2019

Q4-2019Q1-2020

Profit after tax

14.0

12.4

13.4

12.6

11.8

Loans and advances

5,727.0

5,814.0

6,015.6

5,771.6

5,707.2

Deposits

3,092.4

3,185.0

3,191.4

3,195.0

3,000.7

  • Net impaired loans of ICICI Bank UK were USD 60.7 million at Jun 30, 2019
  • Net impaired loans of ICICI Bank Canada were CAD 7.8 million at Jun 30, 2019

Asset quality concerns related to India-linked corporate loans largely

addressed in both subsidiaries

Equity investment in these subsidiaries is now only ~3.3% of Bank's networth

40

Environmental and social initiatives

41

Environmental and social initiatives (1/2)

Focus

Creating a positive impact while building a sustainable business and

ensuring value creation for all stakeholders

  • Sound risk management practices underlying the business strategy of growing core operating profits

Key

priorities

  • Committed to supportingenvironment-friendly projects based on appropriate assessment of risks
  • Continuous efforts towards operational efficiency and minimising impact on environment
    1. The Bank is ensuring IGBC1green building features in all new offices and branches at the time of set up; nine offices awarded Platinum rating by IGBC
  • Continued efforts towards providing skill training and sustainable livelihood opportunities through ICICI Foundation
  • Meeting the complete financial requirements of the rural customers and their ecosystem

1. Indian Green Building Council

42

Environmental and social initiatives (2/2)

Environment

Social

  • 7.2% of energy consumed generated through renewable energy sources
  • Continuous reduction in electricity consumption due to energy efficiency initiatives
  • 14,795 tonnes of CO2emissions avoided in FY2019; reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG1emissions
  • Adoptingenvironment-friendly business practices through technology initiatives and digitization, leading to savings in paper
  • Increasing penetration of financial services in rural and unbanked areas; 50.0% of branches in rural andsemi-urban areas
  • Empowering rural women entrepreneurs; credit provided to 6.0 million women through 460,000 SHGs till June 30, 2019
  • Skill training provided to over 424,000 individuals through the skill development initiatives of ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth

1. Green House Gas

43

Going forward

44

Outlook

Focus on accelerating growth in risk-calibrated core operating profit

Normalised asset quality

  • Provisions (as % of average advances) in FY2020 to reduce significantly from 3.7% in FY2019 to1.2-1.3%
    • Target normalized provisions - ~20% of core operating profit or ~1% of the average advances

Committed to target of 15% consolidated ROE by June 2020; to articulate a medium term RoE target based on normalised financial performance

45

Thank you

Profit & loss statement

(`billion)

FY2019

Q1-2019

Q4-2019

Q1-2020

Q1-o-Q1

growth

Net interest income1

270.15

61.02

76.20

77.37

26.8%

Non-interest income

131.46

30.85

34.65

32.47

5.3%

- Fee income

119.89

27.54

31.78

30.39

10.3%

- Dividend income from subsidiaries

10.78

3.172

2.69

1.91

(39.7)%

- Others

0.79

0.14

0.18

0.17

21.4%

Core operating income

401.61

91.87

110.85

109.84

19.6%

Operating exp.

180.89

41.45

50.08

48.74

17.6%

- Employee exp.

68.08

15.14

18.99

19.533

29.0%

- Non-employee exp.

112.81

26.31

31.09

29.21

11.0%

Core operating profit

220.72

50.42

60.77

61.10

21.2%

Core operating profit excl. dividend

209.94

47.25

58.08

59.19

25.3%

from subsidiaries

1.

Interest on income tax refund of `1.84 bn in Q1-2020 (FY2019: `4.48 bn, Q1-2019:`0.08 bn, Q4-2019:`4.14 bn)

2.

Includes dividend income of `2.51 billion from ICICI Life; final dividend from ICICI Life and ICICI Securities for

FY2019 is expected to be received in Q2-2020

3.

In addition to the annual increment in salaries and increase in number of employees year-on-year, increase in

employee expenses reflects the lower provisions on retirals in Q1-2019 due to increase in yields

47

Profit & loss statement

(`billion)

FY2019

Q1-2019

Q4-2019

Q1-2020

Q1-o-Q1

growth

Core operating profit

220.72

50.42

60.77

61.10

21.2%

Treasury income

13.661

7.661

1.56

1.79

(76.6)%

Operating profit

234.38

58.08

62.33

62.89

8.3%

Provisions

196.61

59.71

54.51

34.96

(41.5)%

Profit before tax

37.77

(1.63)

7.82

27.93

-

Tax

4.14

(0.43)

(1.87)

8.85

-

Profit after tax

33.63

(1.20)

9.69

19.08

-

1. Includes profit of

`

11.10 billion on sale of shareholding in subsidiaries

48

Key ratios

Percent

FY2019

Q1-2019

Q4-2019

Q1-2020

Net interest margin1

3.42

3.19

3.72

3.61

Cost to income

44.82

46.92

44.5

43.7

Provisions/core operating profit

89.1

118.4

89.7

57.2

Provisions/average advances3

3.67

4.74

3.92

2.40

Return on average assets3

0.39

-

0.43

0.81

Standalone return on equity3

3.2

-

3.6

7.0

Consolidated return on equity3

3.8

-

4.1

8.7

Weighted average EPS (`)3

5.2

(0.8)

6.1

11.90

Book value (`)

168.1

163.8

168.1

171.1

  1. Includes interest on income tax refund of`1.84 bn in Q1-2020 (FY2019: `4.48 bn, Q1-2019:`0.08 bn,
    Q4-2019:`4.14 bn)
  2. Excludes gain on sale of stake in subsidiaries

3.Annualised for all interim periods

49

Yield, cost and margin

Movement in yield, costs & margins

FY2019

Q1-2019

Q4-2019

Q1-2020

(Percent)1

Yield on total interest-earning assets

8.03

7.69

8.45

8.40

- Yield on advances

8.96

8.71

9.29

9.36

Cost of funds

5.10

4.99

5.20

5.23

- Cost of deposits

4.87

4.81

5.00

5.08

Net interest margin

3.42

3.19

3.72

3.61

- Domestic

3.77

3.54

4.12

3.93

- Overseas

0.30

0.30

0.03

0.33

Interest on income tax refund of `1.84 bn in Q1-2020 (FY2019: `4.48 bn, Q1-2019:`

0.08 bn, Q4-2019:`4.14 bn)

1.Annualised for all interim periods

50

Unconsolidated segment-wise PBT

Profit before tax

FY2019

Q1-2019

Q4-2019

Q1-2020

(`billion)

Retail

82.23

20.47

21.03

19.68

Wholesale

(102.42)

(36.75)

(27.90)

(5.06)

Treasury

51.65

14.16

9.87

10.77

Others

6.31

0.49

4.82

2.54

Total

37.77

(1.63)

7.82

27.93

51

Consolidated profit & loss statement

(`billion)

FY2019

Q1-2019

Q4-2019

Q1-2020

Y-o-Y

growth

Net interest income

328.04

74.56

91.51

93.57

25.5%

Non-interest income

593.25

124.36

172.81

135.03

8.6%

- Fee income

143.63

34.17

36.96

36.97

8.2%

- Premium income

420.94

80.29

130.29

92.67

15.4%

- Other income

28.68

9.90

5.56

5.39

(45.6)%

Total income

921.29

198.92

264.32

228.60

14.9%

Operating expenses

642.59

131.66

190.12

150.93

14.6%

Operating profit

278.70

67.26

74.20

77.67

15.5%

52

Consolidated profit & loss statement

(`billion)

FY2019

Q1-2019

Q4-2019

Q1-2020

Y-o-Y

growth

Operating profit

278.70

67.26

74.20

77.67

15.5%

Provisions

204.62

61.57

57.40

35.58

(42.2)%

Profit before tax

74.08

5.69

16.80

42.09

-

Tax

17.19

2.43

1.53

12.95

-

Minority interest

14.35

3.21

3.57

4.00

24.6%

Profit after tax

42.54

0.05

11.70

25.14

-

53

Key ratios (consolidated)

Percent

FY2019

Q1-2019

Q4-2019

Q1-2020

Return on average networth1,2

3.8

-

4.1

8.7

Weighted average EPS2

6.6

-

7.4

15.7

Book value (`)

177

172

177

181

1.

Based on quarterly average networth

2.

Annualised for all interim periods

54

Balance sheet: liabilities

(`billion)

Jun 30, 2018

Mar 31, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Net worth

1,053.42

1,083.68

1,104.00

- Equity capital

12.87

12.89

12.91

- Reserves

1,040.55

1,070.79

1,091.09

Deposits

5,468.78

6,529.20

6,607.32

- Savings

1,996.04

2,276.71

2,184.76

- Current

766.89

962.69

804.01

- Term

2,705.85

3,289.80

3,618.55

Borrowings1

1,619.70

1,653.20

1,567.20

Other liabilities

309.38

378.51

359.01

Total liabilities

8,451.28

9,644.59

9,637.53

  • Credit/deposit ratio of 81.4% on the domestic balance sheet at Jun 30, 2019

1.Including impact of rupee depreciation

55

Composition of borrowings

(`billion)

Jun 30,

Sep 30,

Dec 31,

Mar 31,

Jun 30,

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

Domestic

827.61

936.27

860.85

905.42

890.01

- Capital instruments

304.91

304.51

282.40

270.25

255.01

- Other borrowings

522.70

631.76

578.45

635.17

635.00

- Long term infrastructure bonds

194.97

194.97

194.97

194.97

194.97

Overseas borrowings1

792.09

810.59

782.08

747.78

677.19

Total borrowings

1,619.70

1,746.86

1,642.93

1,653.20

1,567.20

1.Including impact of rupee depreciation

56

Balance sheet: assets

(`billion)

Jun 30, 2018

Mar 31, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Cash & bank balances

632.95

802.96

657.48

Investments

1,863.60

2,077.33

2,199.96

- SLR investments

1,337.82

1,479.10

1,533.75

- Equity investment in subsidiaries

98.03

98.03

98.03

Advances

5,162.89

5,866.47

5,924.15

Fixed & other assets1

791.84

897.83

855.94

- RIDF 2and related

258.40

292.55

291.41

Total assets

8,451.28

9,644.59

9,637.53

1.Non-banking assets (net of provisions) acquired in satisfaction of claims of `6.66 billion at June 30, 2019 (March 31, 2019: `10.04 billion; June 30, 2018: `19.53 billion)

2.Rural Infrastructure Development Fund

57

Equity investment in subsidiaries

(`billion)

Jun 30, 2018

Mar 31, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

32.97

32.97

32.97

ICICI Bank Canada

18.74

18.74

18.74

ICICI Bank UK

18.05

18.05

18.05

ICICI Lombard General Insurance

13.49

13.49

13.49

ICICI Home Finance

11.12

11.12

11.12

ICICI Securities Limited

1.28

1.28

1.28

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership

1.58

1.58

1.58

ICICI AMC

0.61

0.61

0.61

ICICI Venture Funds Mgmt

0.05

0.05

0.05

Others

0.14

0.14

0.14

Total

98.03

98.03

98.03

58

Consolidated balance sheet

(`billion)

Jun 30, 2018

Mar 31, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Cash & bank balances

701.33

873.91

731.54

Investments

3,621.47

3,982.01

4,233.89

Advances

5,722.39

6,469.62

6,259.17

Fixed & other assets

942.71

1,062.40

1,010.12

Total assets

10,987.90

12,387.94

12,504.72

Net worth

1,107.60

1,142.53

1,167.52

Minority interest

60.80

65.81

67.43

Deposits

5,736.36

6,813.17

6,910.34

Borrowings

2,098.19

2,103.24

2,082.15

Liabilities on policies in force

1,351.45

1,523.79

1,557.44

Other liabilities

633.50

739.40

719.84

Total liabilities

10,987.90

12,387.94

12,504.72

59

Decline in Corporate and SME NPA additions

NPA movement1(`billion)

FY2019

Q1-2019

Q4-2019

Q1-2020

Opening gross NPA

540.63

540.63

515.91

462.92

Add: gross additions

110.39

40.36

35.47

27.79

- Retail

35.96

11.20

8.23

15.112

- Corporate and SME

74.43

29.16

27.24

12.68

Less: recoveries & upgrades

47.16

20.36

15.22

9.31

Net additions

63.23

20.00

20.25

18.48

Less: write-offs

112.49

25.98

73.24

22.00

: sale of NPAs

28.45

-

-

1.77

Closing gross NPAs

462.92

534.65

462.92

457.63

1. Based on customer assets

2. Includes slippages of `4.52 billion from the kisan credit card portfolio

60

Movement of NPA1

(`billion)

Q1-2020

Gross additions

27.79

- Retail

15.11

- Corporate and SME

12.68

- BB and below portfolio

of which: Devolvement of non-fund based o/s to existing NPAs

5.43

- Slippages from restructured loans

1.86

Other BB and below

4.34

- Others

1.05

1. Based on customer assets

61

Retail NPAs

Retail NPAs (`billion)

Jun 30, 2018

Mar 31, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Gross retail NPAs

53.44

60.22

69.73

- as a % of gross retail advances

1.78%

1.69%

1.90%

Net retail NPAs

22.57

25.33

29.61

- as a % of net retail advances

0.76%

0.72%

0.81%

62

Corporate and SME: BB and below

(`billion)

March 31,

June 30,

2019

2019

BB and below outstanding1,2,3,4,5

175.25

153.55

- Gross restructured loans

3.49

1.51

- Non-fund o/s to restructured loans

2.15

0.91

- Non-fund o/s to non-performing loans

42.206

36.276

- Other borrowers with o/s greater than `1.00 bn

78.00

71.897

- Other borrowers with o/s less than `1.00 bn

49.41

42.97

  1. Fund-basedand non-fund based outstanding
  2. Excludes banks
  3. Excludes investments
  4. Excludesfund-based outstanding to NPAs
  5. Excluded cases downgraded from investment grade and classified as NPL during the quarter
  6. Provisions of`13.51 billion were held against non-fund o/s to non-performing loans at June 30, 2019 (Mar 31, 2019: `15.91 billion)
  7. Includes fund based outstanding of`12.95 billion to borrowers where flexible structuring under 5/25

scheme has been implemented and fund based outstanding of `5.29 billion and non-fund based

outstanding of `15.75 billion to borrowers where S4A has been implemented

63

Exposure to power sector

(`billion)

Mar 31,

Jun 30,

Share at Jun

2019

2019

30, 2019 (%)

Borrowers classified as NPA or part of BB and

114.05

111.79

29%

below portfolio1

Other borrowers

259.86

279.26

71%

Total

373.91

391.04

100%

  • Of the other borrowers aggregating`279.26billion, excluding exposure to State Electricity Boards, ~80% was rated A- and above

1.Including loans restructured or under a RBI resolution scheme

64

NBFCs, HFCs and builder portfolio

Outstanding (`billion)

Mar 31, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

NBFCs1

293.68

264.85

HFCs1

138.58

155.16

Builder portfolio (construction finance, lease rental

196.33

202.49

discounting, term loans and working capital loans)

1.Includes loans, investment and non-fund based outstanding

65

Extensive franchise

Branches

At Mar 31,

At Mar 31,

At Mar 31,

At Jun 30,

% share at

2017

2018

2019

2019

Jun 30, 2019

Metro

1,440

1,443

1,438

1,444

30%

Urban

990

991

991

992

20%

Semi urban

1,444

1,449

1,453

1,453

30%

Rural

976

984

992

993

20%

Total branches

4,850

4,867

4,874

4,882

100%

Total ATMs

13,882

14,367

14,987

15,101

-

66

Profit after tax of subsidiaries

Profit after tax (`billion)

FY2019

Q1-2019

Q4-2019

Q1-2020

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

11.41

2.82

2.61

2.85

ICICI Lombard General Insurance

10.49

2.89

2.28

3.10

ICICI Prudential Asset Management1

6.83

0.76

2.17

2.19

ICICI Securities (Consolidated)1

4.91

1.34

1.22

1.14

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership1,2

0.78

(0.33)

0.24

0.69

ICICI Home Finance1

0.44

0.23

(0.03)

(0.06)

ICICI Venture

0.70

0.03

0.69

0.22

ICICI Bank UK (USD million)

(52.9)

1.8

(25.3)

10.1

ICICI Bank Canada (CAD million)

52.4

14.0

12.6

11.8

1.

As per Ind AS

2.

Represents total comprehensive income

67

Sector-wise exposures

Top 10 sectors1: % of total

Mar 31,

Mar 31,

Mar 31,

Mar 31,

Jun 30,

exposure of the Bank

2016

2017

2018

2019

2019

Retail finance

27.1%

31.9%

34.2%

37.3%

38.5%

Services - finance

4.9%

6.2%

7.0%

7.3%

7.2%

Banks

8.0%

6.0%

8.4%

7.9%

7.1%

Electronics & engineering

7.3%

6.9%

6.7%

6.6%

6.5%

Crude petroleum/refining &

5.7%

5.5%

5.6%

5.7%

5.9%

petrochemicals

Road, port, telecom, urban

5.8%

5.3%

4.2%

4.6%

4.7%

development & other infra

Power

5.4%

5.1%

4.6%

3.3%

3.5%

Wholesale/retail trade

2.8%

2.5%

2.8%

3.1%

3.0%

Services - non finance

4.9%

4.0%

3.3%

3.1%

2.9%

Construction

3.4%

3.1%

3.2%

2.9%

2.8%

Total (`billion)

9,428

9,372

10,265

11,207

11,261

1.Top 10 based on position at June 30, 2019

68

Disclaimer

