ICICI Bank : CLSA conference

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ICICI Bank: Performance and Strategy September 2019 This presentation contains information on performance and strategy of ICICI Bank Limited ("ICICI Bank"), a limited liability company incorporated in India under the Companies Act, 2013. Certain statements in this release relating to a future period of time (including inter alia concerning our future business plans or growth prospects) are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under applicable securities laws including the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to statutory and regulatory changes, international economic and business conditions; political or economic instability in the jurisdictions where we have operations, increase in non-performing loans, unanticipated changes in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, our growth and expansion in business, the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses, the actual growth in demand for banking products and services, investment income, cash flow projections, our exposure to market risks, changes in India's sovereign rating, as well as other risks detailed in the reports filed by us with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this release. ICICI Bank undertakes no obligation to update forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. 2 Performance highlights 3 Robust operating performance (`billion) Net interest income Net interest margin Q1-o-Q1 growth1: 26.8% (`billion) Fee income (`billion) Core operating profit1 Q1-o-Q1 growth1: 10.3% Q1-o-Q1 growth: 21.2% 1. Profit before provisions and tax, excluding treasury income 4 Strong liability franchise (`billion) Y-o-Y growth 20.8% 33.7% 9.5% 4.8% Average CASA deposits grew by 12.3% y-o-y in Q1-2020

y-o-y in Q1-2020 Endeavour to maintain a healthy and stable funding profile and competitive advantage in cost of funds 5 Healthy growth in loan portfolio Y-o-Y growth (`billion) 14.7% (7.5)% 6.7% 23.5% 22.4% Excluding NPLs and restructured loans growth in the domestic corporate portfolio was 13.2% y-o-y at June 30, 2019

y-o-y at June 30, 2019 Including non-fund based outstanding, the share of retail portfolio was 48.5% of the total portfolio at June 30, 2019 6 Improving asset quality trends (`billion) Gross NPA additions Gross and net NPA ratio1 Provision coverage ratio2 •Including technical write-offs, provision coverage ratio was 83.4% at Jun 30, 2019 1. Based on customer assets 2. Excluding technical write-offs 7 Rating profile of overall loan book 5,163 5,866 5,924 (`billion) A- and A- and A- and above: above: above: 67.1% 67.1% 63.3% Based on internal rating For retail loans, ratings have been undertaken at portfolio level BB and below includes NPAs 3 8 Significant reduction in concentration risk Exposure to top 20 borrowers1as a % of total exposure Exposure to top 10 groups as a % of total exposure All top 20 borrowers rated A- and above internally at June 30, 2019

Hard limit on borrower groups based on turnover and track record, lower than the regulatory limits 1. Excludes banks 9 Strong capital position (`billion) Tier 1 ratio of 14.60% and total capital adequacy ratio of 16.19% at June 30, 2019 well above the minimum regulatory requirement of 9.08% and 11.08% respectively

Market capitalisation of listed subsidiaries at ~ ` 1,214 billion 1 ; Bank's current shareholding valued at ~ ` 677 billion 1 1. At September 5, 2019 10 Strategy 11 Strengths Distribution Extensive national footprint comprising 4,882 branches and 15,101 ATMs at June 30, 2019

355 new branches planned for opening in Q2-2020

Q2-2020 ~ 50% of branches in rural and semi-urban areas Full product suite Credit, savings, investment, protection and capital markets Funding Stable and healthy funding profile

Average CASA deposits amount to 43.4% of total deposits in Q1-2020 Strong brand presence Trusted brand in financial services space in India Technology capabilities Strong digital and analytical capabilities for business growth, process efficiency and enhancing customer experience Healthy capital position Tier I ratio of 14.60% at June 30, 2019 12 Approach Be fair to the customer, fair to the Bank 13 Retail banking 14 Focus areas for retail customers Transaction banking & payments Transaction banking & payments Acquisition of new customers payments through branches, digital channels, Enhancement of relationship value Protection channel partners and partnerships & with large customer base banking Deposit Loan Make customer onboarding and Transaction transacting process smooth and frictionless by decongesting processes Investment Customer life stage based approach Transaction banking & payments Significant opportunities from existing customer base combined with continued momentum in acquisition of new customers 15 Drivers for business banking Trade and payments Segmentation based on profile, micro markets and life-stage cycle Trade and payments Deposit CashBusiness ManagementLoan Trade and payments Trade and payments Instant and digital products and services like GST OD, Insta OD, Trade Online and InstaBIZ Partnerships with fintechs to provide solutions to capture the customer's entire ecosystem Average ticket size of `10.0 - `15.0 million; high potential for growth; loans fully secured by property and charge on current assets In addition to business banking, SME clients with turnover upto `2,500 million to be handled by retail banking with focus on granular exposure and digital initiatives 16 Strong growth across various segments (`billion) Home loans Business banking 2.6x 3.8x Personal loans & credit cards 6.6x Growth off a small base, about 70% of the incremental sourcing is to existing liability customers Total retail loans at June 30, 2019: `3,635.96 billion Credit quality of retail loan portfolio continues to remain stable 17 Rural lending Suite of products including jewel loans, farmer finance, warehouse financing, rural business credit and farm equipment Rural book (`billion) 2.8x Key focus areas Sourcing Lending in select geographies and micro markets

Capturing the agri value chain Digital Analytics based acquisition

Mera iMobile - Mobile banking app available in 11 languages Pricing Risk calibrated pricing Servicing & collections Service delivery through multiple channels

Robust integrated collection architecture Monitoring credit quality in the farmer finance portfolio 18 Digital platforms (1/3) Internet banking Convenient, fast and safe platform for transacting, transfer of funds, bill payments, opening fixed and recurring deposits iMobile- Next generation mobile app for retail customers having 250 services Named as India's top mobile banking app by The

Forrester Banking Wave TM

Forrester Banking Wave Key features

Single view of all relationships Block/unblock credit cards, manage credit limit, convert transactions to EMI Expense management and insights to manage financial goals and mutual fund investments

Digital channels accounted for 87% of the savings account transactions in Q1-2020 19 Digital platforms (2/3) 'InstaBIZ'-Comprehensive digital banking platform for MSMEs and self-employed customers launched in July 2019 Over 115 products and services, digitally and secured, on the mobile app and web portal including

instant overdraft facility and business loans bulk collection and payment of funds automatic bank reconciliation import/export transactions

First digital banking platform to enable instant payment of GST 20 Digital platforms (3/3) iBizz- Mobile app for current account customers Key features include

View operative deposit and loan account information Approvals for LCs and BGs issuance & amendment, remittances, bill payments and acceptance

Eazypay One-stop solution for merchants to collect payments from their customers Application Program Interface (API) Focused on enabling end to end digitization of customer on-boarding and KYC 1

on-boarding and KYC Over 550 APIs across more than 750 merchants 1. Know Your Customer 21 Electronic Toll Collection First bank to launch and implement electronic toll collection on national highways that allows motorists to pay at multiple toll plazas using a single 'FASTag'

~ 1.8 million FASTags issued till Jun 30, 2019

~ 54% market share 1 in terms of volume of transactions per month in Q1-2020 1. Source: National Payments Corporation of India 22 Digital lending initiatives Bouquet of Instant loans for pre-approved customers Instant home Loan, Insta Top Up Loan, Insta Auto Loan, Insta Loan Against Shares, GST Overdraft, Insta PL, Insta CC, Instant digital credit facility-PayLater

facility-PayLater Reduction in approval time and thereby reducing the overall turnaround time and providing better service to the customers 23 Digital partnerships Credit cards and travel cards Entirely digital and paperless process, digital card can be immediately used for shopping online

Access to a large database of customers on ecommerce platforms and online travel portals 24 Corporate banking 25 Leverage entire corporate ecosystem… Other financial services Credit and products Advisory ROE & Wallet share Commercial Banking SME Treasury Retail … to maximize core operating profit by partnerships & collaboration 26 Key focus areas Lending New customer segments Capturing cash flows across corporate ecosystems Commercial banking Continue to lend to high rated and well-established corporates

well-established corporates Focused approach to certain identified segments such as new age services, financial sponsors and institutions

Dedicated teams of key account managers to cross-sell retail products to employees of corporate borrowers

cross-sell retail products to employees of corporate borrowers Digital supply chain solutions to dealers and vendors of corporate borrowers

Driving granular business and increasing client coverage through the existing 98 branches

Focus on leveraging India-linked trade corridor

India-linked trade corridor Digitising customer processes and transactions through applications such as blockchain 88.5% of the disbursements in Q1-2020 in the domestic and international corporate portfolio was to corporates rated A- and above 27 Digital platform for corporates Single / Bulk Payments Trade Online, Trade Connect CMS / Tax Payments Payment collections iTreasury Account Aggregation MIS and Reports Bill Payments Customer Support Web CMS Other Applications Financial supply chain management Corporate internet banking 28 Digital financial supply chain Real time digital platform1that extends power of ERP across dealers and suppliers and provides integrated payments and channel financing Corporate Suppliers Distribution One- click One- click network payments, payments, instant credit instant credit ERP Benefits to corporates Interact and transact Integrate with ERP Instant Payments Instant financing digitally with to ensure automation & Collections with solutions for suppliers and dealers of transaction real-time channel partners updates reconciliation 1. In partnership with Arteria Technologies 29 Trade digitisation Digital processing of import payments & export bill handling through Trade Online

Offers digital transactions in a safe and secure way without the need for physical documentation and branch visit Integration with regulatory databases to handle trade transactions digitally One view dashboard of all trade transactions Ready repository of all inbound LCs and BGs for large clients

Quick and convenient credit of inward remittance within minutes 30 International business 31 Repositioning the international business across branches and subsidiaries Remittances and Deposits Non-resident Indians Trade flows Outbound Indian companies Local corporates in overseas branches having India linkages Fund flows into India Foreign Portfolio Investment Foreign Direct Investment Selective India linked lending within revised risk framework Work in conjunction with the retail and corporate banking teams to maximize coverage and share of wallets of MNCs in India and convert international business into a positive differentiator 32 Focus on innovation 33 Startup Engagements ICICI Appathon: UPI 2.0 3rd Edition of the virtual hackathon for developers, startups, techno-preneurs and students to create next generation of banking applications on web & mobile Accelerator program •400+ participants empoWer - Women •35 entries from Bank employees accelerator program with •100+ APIs from ICICI Bank Zone Startups India & Experian 1 2 3 4 5 Thematic demo days Blockchain Infra. Company Consortium of banks focused on Bi-monthly event for startups to building digital ledger showcase solutions technology based solution for •Cyber security • Prop tech Indian financial services sector •RegTech • Legal tech •Domestic trade as the first use •Payments • Digital lendingcase •Artificial intelligence eArbitration platform Fully online platform for disputants, professionals and institutions to submit and resolve arbitration cases 34 Subsidiaries 35 Value unlocked from subsidiaries Subsidiary Stake sale Gains (`billion) FY2016 ICICI Life 6.0% 18.641 ICICI General 9.0% 15.101 FY2017 ICICI Life 12.6% 56.82 FY2018 ICICI General 7.0% 20.12 ICICI Securities 20.8% 33.20 FY2019 ICICI Life 2.0% 11.10 Equity investment in subsidiaries at June 30, 2019: `98.03 billion 1.Pre-tax gains 36 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (`billion) Protection business Premium Increase focus on pension and annuity

Deepen penetration in under-served customer segments by enhancing/creating new distribution Protection Continue to grow retail and group lines of business Value of new business (VNB) Persistency Improve persistency across all cohorts Productivity Continue to leverage technology for process re- engineering and to drive productivity Aspire to double value of new business in next three-four years 37 ICICI Lombard General Insurance (`billion) Leverage the strong brand, competitive advantage and broad network of distribution partners Target opportunities for granular growth and continue to innovate and introduce new products Increase penetration in the digital ecosystem 38 Other subsidiaries ICICI (`billion) Q1-2019Q2-2019Q3-2019 Q4-2019Q1-2020 Securities Profit after tax 1.34 1.34 1.01 1.22 1.14 Leading equity broker in India powered by ICICIdirect: 3- in-1 proprietary electronic brokerage platform; 4.5 million strong base of operational accounts Strong online presence aided by pan India distribution 2ndlargest non-bank mutual fund distributor1 ICICI Asset (`billion) Q1-2019 Q2-2019 Q3-2019 Q4-2019 Q1-2020 AUM 3,102 3,103 3,077 3,208 3,373 Management Profit after tax 0.76 1.96 1.91 2.20 2.19 Market share of ~ 13% in terms of AUM for Q1-2020 1.Source: Association of Mutual Funds in India (in terms of revenue), period: FY2019 39 Overseas banking subsidiaries ICICI Bank UK (USD million) Q1-2019Q2-2019 Q3-2019 Q4-2019Q1-2020 Profit after tax 1.8 (14.7) (14.6) (25.3) 10.1 Loans and advances 2,348.6 2,359.0 2,390.0 2,442.5 2,342.0 Deposits 1,768.5 1,915.5 1,894.2 2,140.8 2,241.7 ICICI Bank Canada (CAD million) Q1-2019Q2-2019 Q3-2019 Q4-2019Q1-2020 Profit after tax 14.0 12.4 13.4 12.6 11.8 Loans and advances 5,727.0 5,814.0 6,015.6 5,771.6 5,707.2 Deposits 3,092.4 3,185.0 3,191.4 3,195.0 3,000.7 Net impaired loans of ICICI Bank UK were USD 60.7 million at Jun 30, 2019

Net impaired loans of ICICI Bank Canada were CAD 7.8 million at Jun 30, 2019 Asset quality concerns related to India-linked corporate loans largely addressed in both subsidiaries Equity investment in these subsidiaries is now only ~3.3% of Bank's networth 40 Environmental and social initiatives 41 Environmental and social initiatives (1/2) Focus Creating a positive impact while building a sustainable business and ensuring value creation for all stakeholders Sound risk management practices underlying the business strategy of growing core operating profits Key priorities Committed to supporting environment-friendly projects based on appropriate assessment of risks

environment-friendly projects based on appropriate assessment of risks Continuous efforts towards operational efficiency and minimising impact on environment The Bank is ensuring IGBC 1 green building features in all new offices and branches at the time of set up; nine offices awarded Platinum rating by IGBC

Continued efforts towards providing skill training and sustainable livelihood opportunities through ICICI Foundation Meeting the complete financial requirements of the rural customers and their ecosystem 1. Indian Green Building Council 42 Environmental and social initiatives (2/2) Environment Social 7.2% of energy consumed generated through renewable energy sources

Continuous reduction in electricity consumption due to energy efficiency initiatives

14,795 tonnes of CO 2 emissions avoided in FY2019; reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG 1 emissions

emissions avoided in FY2019; reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions Adopting environment-friendly business practices through technology initiatives and digitization, leading to savings in paper Increasing penetration of financial services in rural and unbanked areas; 50.0% of branches in rural and semi-urban areas

semi-urban areas Empowering rural women entrepreneurs; credit provided to 6.0 million women through 460,000 SHGs till June 30, 2019

Skill training provided to over 424,000 individuals through the skill development initiatives of ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth 1. Green House Gas 43 Going forward 44 Outlook Focus on accelerating growth in risk-calibrated core operating profit Normalised asset quality Provisions (as % of average advances) in FY2020 to reduce significantly from 3.7% in FY2019 to 1.2-1.3%

1.2-1.3% Target normalized provisions - ~20% of core operating profit or ~1% of the average advances

Committed to target of 15% consolidated ROE by June 2020; to articulate a medium term RoE target based on normalised financial performance 45 Thank you Profit & loss statement (`billion) FY2019 Q1-2019 Q4-2019 Q1-2020 Q1-o-Q1 growth Net interest income1 270.15 61.02 76.20 77.37 26.8% Non-interest income 131.46 30.85 34.65 32.47 5.3% - Fee income 119.89 27.54 31.78 30.39 10.3% - Dividend income from subsidiaries 10.78 3.172 2.69 1.91 (39.7)% - Others 0.79 0.14 0.18 0.17 21.4% Core operating income 401.61 91.87 110.85 109.84 19.6% Operating exp. 180.89 41.45 50.08 48.74 17.6% - Employee exp. 68.08 15.14 18.99 19.533 29.0% - Non-employee exp. 112.81 26.31 31.09 29.21 11.0% Core operating profit 220.72 50.42 60.77 61.10 21.2% Core operating profit excl. dividend 209.94 47.25 58.08 59.19 25.3% from subsidiaries 1. Interest on income tax refund of `1.84 bn in Q1-2020 (FY2019: `4.48 bn, Q1-2019:`0.08 bn, Q4-2019:`4.14 bn) 2. Includes dividend income of `2.51 billion from ICICI Life; final dividend from ICICI Life and ICICI Securities for FY2019 is expected to be received in Q2-2020 3. In addition to the annual increment in salaries and increase in number of employees year-on-year, increase in employee expenses reflects the lower provisions on retirals in Q1-2019 due to increase in yields 47 Profit & loss statement (`billion) FY2019 Q1-2019 Q4-2019 Q1-2020 Q1-o-Q1 growth Core operating profit 220.72 50.42 60.77 61.10 21.2% Treasury income 13.661 7.661 1.56 1.79 (76.6)% Operating profit 234.38 58.08 62.33 62.89 8.3% Provisions 196.61 59.71 54.51 34.96 (41.5)% Profit before tax 37.77 (1.63) 7.82 27.93 - Tax 4.14 (0.43) (1.87) 8.85 - Profit after tax 33.63 (1.20) 9.69 19.08 - 1. Includes profit of ` 11.10 billion on sale of shareholding in subsidiaries 48 Key ratios Percent FY2019 Q1-2019 Q4-2019 Q1-2020 Net interest margin1 3.42 3.19 3.72 3.61 Cost to income 44.82 46.92 44.5 43.7 Provisions/core operating profit 89.1 118.4 89.7 57.2 Provisions/average advances3 3.67 4.74 3.92 2.40 Return on average assets3 0.39 - 0.43 0.81 Standalone return on equity3 3.2 - 3.6 7.0 Consolidated return on equity3 3.8 - 4.1 8.7 Weighted average EPS (`)3 5.2 (0.8) 6.1 11.90 Book value (`) 168.1 163.8 168.1 171.1 Includes interest on income tax refund of ` 1.84 bn in Q1-2020 (FY2019: ` 4.48 bn, Q1-2019: ` 0.08 bn,

Q4-2019: ` 4.14 bn) Excludes gain on sale of stake in subsidiaries 3.Annualised for all interim periods 49 Yield, cost and margin Movement in yield, costs & margins FY2019 Q1-2019 Q4-2019 Q1-2020 (Percent)1 Yield on total interest-earning assets 8.03 7.69 8.45 8.40 - Yield on advances 8.96 8.71 9.29 9.36 Cost of funds 5.10 4.99 5.20 5.23 - Cost of deposits 4.87 4.81 5.00 5.08 Net interest margin 3.42 3.19 3.72 3.61 - Domestic 3.77 3.54 4.12 3.93 - Overseas 0.30 0.30 0.03 0.33 Interest on income tax refund of `1.84 bn in Q1-2020 (FY2019: `4.48 bn, Q1-2019:` 0.08 bn, Q4-2019:`4.14 bn) 1.Annualised for all interim periods 50 Unconsolidated segment-wise PBT Profit before tax FY2019 Q1-2019 Q4-2019 Q1-2020 (`billion) Retail 82.23 20.47 21.03 19.68 Wholesale (102.42) (36.75) (27.90) (5.06) Treasury 51.65 14.16 9.87 10.77 Others 6.31 0.49 4.82 2.54 Total 37.77 (1.63) 7.82 27.93 51 Consolidated profit & loss statement (`billion) FY2019 Q1-2019 Q4-2019 Q1-2020 Y-o-Y growth Net interest income 328.04 74.56 91.51 93.57 25.5% Non-interest income 593.25 124.36 172.81 135.03 8.6% - Fee income 143.63 34.17 36.96 36.97 8.2% - Premium income 420.94 80.29 130.29 92.67 15.4% - Other income 28.68 9.90 5.56 5.39 (45.6)% Total income 921.29 198.92 264.32 228.60 14.9% Operating expenses 642.59 131.66 190.12 150.93 14.6% Operating profit 278.70 67.26 74.20 77.67 15.5% 52 Consolidated profit & loss statement (`billion) FY2019 Q1-2019 Q4-2019 Q1-2020 Y-o-Y growth Operating profit 278.70 67.26 74.20 77.67 15.5% Provisions 204.62 61.57 57.40 35.58 (42.2)% Profit before tax 74.08 5.69 16.80 42.09 - Tax 17.19 2.43 1.53 12.95 - Minority interest 14.35 3.21 3.57 4.00 24.6% Profit after tax 42.54 0.05 11.70 25.14 - 53 Key ratios (consolidated) Percent FY2019 Q1-2019 Q4-2019 Q1-2020 Return on average networth1,2 3.8 - 4.1 8.7 Weighted average EPS2 6.6 - 7.4 15.7 Book value (`) 177 172 177 181 1. Based on quarterly average networth 2. Annualised for all interim periods 54 Balance sheet: liabilities (`billion) Jun 30, 2018 Mar 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Net worth 1,053.42 1,083.68 1,104.00 - Equity capital 12.87 12.89 12.91 - Reserves 1,040.55 1,070.79 1,091.09 Deposits 5,468.78 6,529.20 6,607.32 - Savings 1,996.04 2,276.71 2,184.76 - Current 766.89 962.69 804.01 - Term 2,705.85 3,289.80 3,618.55 Borrowings1 1,619.70 1,653.20 1,567.20 Other liabilities 309.38 378.51 359.01 Total liabilities 8,451.28 9,644.59 9,637.53 Credit/deposit ratio of 81.4% on the domestic balance sheet at Jun 30, 2019 1.Including impact of rupee depreciation 55 Composition of borrowings (`billion) Jun 30, Sep 30, Dec 31, Mar 31, Jun 30, 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 Domestic 827.61 936.27 860.85 905.42 890.01 - Capital instruments 304.91 304.51 282.40 270.25 255.01 - Other borrowings 522.70 631.76 578.45 635.17 635.00 - Long term infrastructure bonds 194.97 194.97 194.97 194.97 194.97 Overseas borrowings1 792.09 810.59 782.08 747.78 677.19 Total borrowings 1,619.70 1,746.86 1,642.93 1,653.20 1,567.20 1.Including impact of rupee depreciation 56 Balance sheet: assets (`billion) Jun 30, 2018 Mar 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Cash & bank balances 632.95 802.96 657.48 Investments 1,863.60 2,077.33 2,199.96 - SLR investments 1,337.82 1,479.10 1,533.75 - Equity investment in subsidiaries 98.03 98.03 98.03 Advances 5,162.89 5,866.47 5,924.15 Fixed & other assets1 791.84 897.83 855.94 - RIDF 2and related 258.40 292.55 291.41 Total assets 8,451.28 9,644.59 9,637.53 1.Non-banking assets (net of provisions) acquired in satisfaction of claims of `6.66 billion at June 30, 2019 (March 31, 2019: `10.04 billion; June 30, 2018: `19.53 billion) 2.Rural Infrastructure Development Fund 57 Equity investment in subsidiaries (`billion) Jun 30, 2018 Mar 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance 32.97 32.97 32.97 ICICI Bank Canada 18.74 18.74 18.74 ICICI Bank UK 18.05 18.05 18.05 ICICI Lombard General Insurance 13.49 13.49 13.49 ICICI Home Finance 11.12 11.12 11.12 ICICI Securities Limited 1.28 1.28 1.28 ICICI Securities Primary Dealership 1.58 1.58 1.58 ICICI AMC 0.61 0.61 0.61 ICICI Venture Funds Mgmt 0.05 0.05 0.05 Others 0.14 0.14 0.14 Total 98.03 98.03 98.03 58 Consolidated balance sheet (`billion) Jun 30, 2018 Mar 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Cash & bank balances 701.33 873.91 731.54 Investments 3,621.47 3,982.01 4,233.89 Advances 5,722.39 6,469.62 6,259.17 Fixed & other assets 942.71 1,062.40 1,010.12 Total assets 10,987.90 12,387.94 12,504.72 Net worth 1,107.60 1,142.53 1,167.52 Minority interest 60.80 65.81 67.43 Deposits 5,736.36 6,813.17 6,910.34 Borrowings 2,098.19 2,103.24 2,082.15 Liabilities on policies in force 1,351.45 1,523.79 1,557.44 Other liabilities 633.50 739.40 719.84 Total liabilities 10,987.90 12,387.94 12,504.72 59 Decline in Corporate and SME NPA additions NPA movement1(`billion) FY2019 Q1-2019 Q4-2019 Q1-2020 Opening gross NPA 540.63 540.63 515.91 462.92 Add: gross additions 110.39 40.36 35.47 27.79 - Retail 35.96 11.20 8.23 15.112 - Corporate and SME 74.43 29.16 27.24 12.68 Less: recoveries & upgrades 47.16 20.36 15.22 9.31 Net additions 63.23 20.00 20.25 18.48 Less: write-offs 112.49 25.98 73.24 22.00 : sale of NPAs 28.45 - - 1.77 Closing gross NPAs 462.92 534.65 462.92 457.63 1. Based on customer assets 2. Includes slippages of `4.52 billion from the kisan credit card portfolio 60 Movement of NPA1 (`billion) Q1-2020 Gross additions 27.79 - Retail 15.11 - Corporate and SME 12.68 - BB and below portfolio of which: Devolvement of non-fund based o/s to existing NPAs 5.43 - Slippages from restructured loans 1.86 Other BB and below 4.34 - Others 1.05 1. Based on customer assets 61 Retail NPAs Retail NPAs (`billion) Jun 30, 2018 Mar 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Gross retail NPAs 53.44 60.22 69.73 - as a % of gross retail advances 1.78% 1.69% 1.90% Net retail NPAs 22.57 25.33 29.61 - as a % of net retail advances 0.76% 0.72% 0.81% 62 Corporate and SME: BB and below (`billion) March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 BB and below outstanding1,2,3,4,5 175.25 153.55 - Gross restructured loans 3.49 1.51 - Non-fund o/s to restructured loans 2.15 0.91 - Non-fund o/s to non-performing loans 42.206 36.276 - Other borrowers with o/s greater than `1.00 bn 78.00 71.897 - Other borrowers with o/s less than `1.00 bn 49.41 42.97 Fund-based and non-fund based outstanding Excludes banks Excludes investments Excludes fund-based outstanding to NPAs Excluded cases downgraded from investment grade and classified as NPL during the quarter Provisions of ` 13.51 billion were held against non-fund o/s to non-performing loans at June 30, 2019 (Mar 31, 2019: ` 15.91 billion) Includes fund based outstanding of ` 12.95 billion to borrowers where flexible structuring under 5/25 scheme has been implemented and fund based outstanding of `5.29 billion and non-fund based outstanding of `15.75 billion to borrowers where S4A has been implemented 63 Exposure to power sector (`billion) Mar 31, Jun 30, Share at Jun 2019 2019 30, 2019 (%) Borrowers classified as NPA or part of BB and 114.05 111.79 29% below portfolio1 Other borrowers 259.86 279.26 71% Total 373.91 391.04 100% Of the other borrowers aggregating ` 279.26 billion, excluding exposure to State Electricity Boards, ~ 80 % was rated A- and above 1.Including loans restructured or under a RBI resolution scheme 64 NBFCs, HFCs and builder portfolio Outstanding (`billion) Mar 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 NBFCs1 293.68 264.85 HFCs1 138.58 155.16 Builder portfolio (construction finance, lease rental 196.33 202.49 discounting, term loans and working capital loans) 1.Includes loans, investment and non-fund based outstanding 65 Extensive franchise Branches At Mar 31, At Mar 31, At Mar 31, At Jun 30, % share at 2017 2018 2019 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Metro 1,440 1,443 1,438 1,444 30% Urban 990 991 991 992 20% Semi urban 1,444 1,449 1,453 1,453 30% Rural 976 984 992 993 20% Total branches 4,850 4,867 4,874 4,882 100% Total ATMs 13,882 14,367 14,987 15,101 - 66 Profit after tax of subsidiaries Profit after tax (`billion) FY2019 Q1-2019 Q4-2019 Q1-2020 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance 11.41 2.82 2.61 2.85 ICICI Lombard General Insurance 10.49 2.89 2.28 3.10 ICICI Prudential Asset Management1 6.83 0.76 2.17 2.19 ICICI Securities (Consolidated)1 4.91 1.34 1.22 1.14 ICICI Securities Primary Dealership1,2 0.78 (0.33) 0.24 0.69 ICICI Home Finance1 0.44 0.23 (0.03) (0.06) ICICI Venture 0.70 0.03 0.69 0.22 ICICI Bank UK (USD million) (52.9) 1.8 (25.3) 10.1 ICICI Bank Canada (CAD million) 52.4 14.0 12.6 11.8 1. As per Ind AS

