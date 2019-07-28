ICICI Bank : Swung to Net Profit in 1Q

By Saurabh Chaturvedi



India's ICICI Bank Ltd. (532174.BY) swung to net profit in its fiscal first quarter, helped by higher loans and a rise in net interest income.

In a stock-exchange filing, the lender said Saturday that its net profit was 19.08 billion rupees ($277 million) in the April-to-June quarter. It reported a INR1.20 billion net loss a year ago.

The company was expected to post a net profit of INR19.26 billion in the quarter, according to consensus estimate provided by FactSet.

ICICI Bank said its net interest income rose 27% from a year ago to INR77.37 billion, while its net interest margin stood at 3.61% in the quarter compacted with 3.19% in the year-ago period.

The bank's total income rose to INR214.06 billion from INR185.74 billion, it said, adding that domestic loans grew 18%.

Its net non-performing assets fell 51% to INR118.57 billion, while provisions stood at INR34.96 billion, down from INR59.71 billion.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com