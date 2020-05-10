Log in
ICICI Bank Limited    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

ICICI Bank : 4Q Net Profit Rose 6.9% as Wholesale Banking Loss Narrowed

05/10/2020 | 11:56pm EDT

By Kosaku Narioka

ICICI Bank Ltd.'s fourth-quarter net profit rose 6.9% thanks partly to a smaller loss from wholesale banking, the Indian bank said Saturday.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 rose to 12.51 billion Indian rupees ($165.6 million) from INR11.70 billion a year earlier, ICICI Bank said.

Operating profit declined 9.7% for retail banking but operating loss fell 89% for wholesale banking.

The bank said it made INR27.25 billion of provision related to the Covid-19 pandemic as of end-March.

On a stand-alone basis, net profit was INR12.21 billion, missing the estimate of INR35.24 billion profit in a FactSet poll of analysts.

The group's fourth-quarter revenue increased 9.1% to INR401.21 billion from INR367.84 billion a year earlier.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 494 B
EBIT 2020 279 B
Net income 2020 103 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,85%
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,43x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,97x
Capitalization 2 186 B
Managers
NameTitle
Sandeep Bakhshi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Girish Chandra Chaturvedi Non-Executive Chairman
Rakesh Jha Chief Financial Officer
Uday Madhav Chitale Independent Non-Executive Director
Vishakha Vivek Mulye Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICICI BANK LIMITED-1.83%28 956
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.50%282 370
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.39%251 596
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.08%204 484
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.65%199 665
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%134 481
