ICICI Bank : 4Q Net Profit Rose 6.9% as Wholesale Banking Loss Narrowed

By Kosaku Narioka



ICICI Bank Ltd.'s fourth-quarter net profit rose 6.9% thanks partly to a smaller loss from wholesale banking, the Indian bank said Saturday.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 rose to 12.51 billion Indian rupees ($165.6 million) from INR11.70 billion a year earlier, ICICI Bank said.

Operating profit declined 9.7% for retail banking but operating loss fell 89% for wholesale banking.

The bank said it made INR27.25 billion of provision related to the Covid-19 pandemic as of end-March.

On a stand-alone basis, net profit was INR12.21 billion, missing the estimate of INR35.24 billion profit in a FactSet poll of analysts.

The group's fourth-quarter revenue increased 9.1% to INR401.21 billion from INR367.84 billion a year earlier.

