ICICI Bank Limited    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 07/03
361 INR   -0.51%
10:45a ICICI BANK : Board Meeting for approval of Financial Results
PU
07/01ICICI BANK : launches instant loan against MF units
PU
06/25EXCLUSIVE : Legal tussles snarl millions in oil from Hin Leong deals
RE
ICICI Bank : Board Meeting for approval of Financial Results

07/03/2020 | 10:45am EDT

July 3, 2020

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Listing Department

Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th floor

Dalal Street

Plot No. C/1, G Block

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 051

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub.: Board Meeting for approval of Financial Results

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Bank will,inter alia, consider the approval of the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 at its Meeting to be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

The above intimation will be published in the newspapers vide enclosed news release being issued today and will also be uploaded on the Bank's website atwww.icicibank.com.

Further to our earlier letter dated June 25, 2020 and pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for Designated Persons including Directors will remain closed till August 2, 2020. The Trading Window will be closed for the declaration of the aforesaid unaudited financial results and to fulfill certain filing requirements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Yours faithfully,

For ICICI Bank Limited

RANGANAT H ATHREYA

Digitally signed by RANGANATH ATHREYA DN: c=IN, o=Personal, postalCode=400093, st=Maharashtra, 2.5.4.20=5cab668907f2cd64fe80545d2e0624 88b690890d26fdc8dc61572e6dc540c386, serialNumber=bac037d133e22585f3e95a94a 80ecd1956f78435cea1fc621c7232683c51a88 a, cn=RANGANATH ATHREYA

Date: 2020.07.03 12:25:51 +05'30'

Ranganath Athreya Company Secretary

ICICI Bank Limited

Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414

Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower,

ICICI Bank Towers

Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122

Near Chakli Circle,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Websitewww.icicibank.com

Old Padra Road

Mumbai 400 051, India.

CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012

Vadodara 390007. India

ICICI Bank Limited

CIN: L65190GJ1994PLC021012 ICICI Bank Towers

Bandra Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 051

News Release

July 3,2020

Board Meeting for approval of Financial Results

The Board of Directors of ICICI Bank Limited will,inter alia, consider the approval of the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 at its forthcoming Meeting to be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Certain statements in this release relating to a future period of time (including inter alia concerning our future business plans or growth prospects) are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under applicable securities laws including the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to statutory and regulatory changes, international economic and business conditions; political or economic instability in the jurisdictions where we have operations, increase in non-performing loans, unanticipated changes in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, our growth and expansion in business, the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses, the actual growth in demand for banking products and services, investment income, cash flow projections, our exposure to market risks, changes in India's sovereign rating, as well as other risks detailed in the reports filed by us with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this release. ICICI Bank undertakes no obligation to update forward-lookingstatements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and ExchangeCommission. These filings are available atwww.sec.gov.

For further press queries please call Sujit Ganguli/Kausik Datta at 91-22-2653 8525 /91-22-2653 7026 or email:corporate.communications@icicibank.com

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 14:43:04 UTC
