ICICI Bank : Board Meeting for approval of Financial Results

July 3, 2020 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Listing Department Listing Department Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th floor Dalal Street Plot No. C/1, G Block Mumbai 400 001 Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051 Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub.: Board Meeting for approval of Financial Results

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Bank will,inter alia, consider the approval of the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 at its Meeting to be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

The above intimation will be published in the newspapers vide enclosed news release being issued today and will also be uploaded on the Bank's website atwww.icicibank.com.

Further to our earlier letter dated June 25, 2020 and pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for Designated Persons including Directors will remain closed till August 2, 2020. The Trading Window will be closed for the declaration of the aforesaid unaudited financial results and to fulfill certain filing requirements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Yours faithfully,

For ICICI Bank Limited

RANGANAT H ATHREYA

Digitally signed by RANGANATH ATHREYA DN: c=IN, o=Personal, postalCode=400093, st=Maharashtra, 2.5.4.20=5cab668907f2cd64fe80545d2e0624 88b690890d26fdc8dc61572e6dc540c386, serialNumber=bac037d133e22585f3e95a94a 80ecd1956f78435cea1fc621c7232683c51a88 a, cn=RANGANATH ATHREYA

Date: 2020.07.03 12:25:51 +05'30'

Ranganath Athreya Company Secretary

ICICI Bank Limited Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414 Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower, Near Chakli Circle, Old Padra Road Vadodara 390007. India

ICICI Bank Limited

CIN: L65190GJ1994PLC021012 ICICI Bank Towers

Bandra Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 051

News Release

July 3,2020

Board Meeting for approval of Financial Results

The Board of Directors of ICICI Bank Limited will,inter alia, consider the approval of the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 at its forthcoming Meeting to be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Certain statements in this release relating to a future period of time (including inter alia concerning our future business plans or growth prospects) are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under applicable securities laws including the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements.

