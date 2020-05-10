Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  ICICI Bank Limited    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ICICI Bank: Financial Results – Quarter ended March 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/10/2020 | 11:54am EDT

2

ICICI Bank Limited

CIN-L65190GJ1994PLC021012

Registered Office: ICICI Bank Tower, Near Chakli Circle, Old Padra Road, Vadodara - 390 007.

Corporate Office: ICICI Bank Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone:022-26538900,Fax:022-26531230,Email:investor@icicibank.com

Website: www.icicibank.com

STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS

(` in crore)

Three months ended

Year ended

Sr.

Particulars

March

December

March

March

March

31, 2020

31, 2019

31, 2019

31, 2020

31, 2019

no.

(Q4-2020)

(Q3-2020)

(Q4-2019)

(FY2020)

(FY2019)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

1.

Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)

19,188.68

19,064.28

17,292.80

74,798.32

63,401.19

a)

Interest/discount on advances/bills

14,835.12

14,795.57

12,925.20

57,551.11

47,942.62

b)

Income on investments

3,622.95

3,678.93

3,337.97

14,673.21

12,796.88

c)

Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India

and other inter-bank funds

214.21

184.24

227.27

682.15

736.09

d)

Others

516.40

405.54

802.36

1,891.85

1,925.60

2.

Other income (refer note no. 5)

4,254.98

4,573.98

3,621.02

16,448.62

14,512.17

3.

TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)

23,443.66

23,638.26

20,913.82

91,246.94

77,913.36

4.

Interest expended

10,261.79

10,518.96

9,672.74

41,531.25

36,386.40

5.

Operating expenses (e)+(f)

5,791.78

5,570.67

5,007.69

21,614.41

18,089.06

e)

Employee cost

2,234.51

1,942.11

1,898.99

8,271.24

6,808.24

f)

Other operating expenses

3,557.27

3,628.56

3,108.70

13,343.17

11,280.82

6.

TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)

(excluding provisions and contingencies)

16,053.57

16,089.63

14,680.43

63,145.66

54,475.46

7.

OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)

(Profit before provisions and contingencies)

7,390.09

7,548.63

6,233.39

28,101.28

23,437.90

8.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies

5,967.44

2,083.20

5,451.41

14,053.24

19,661.14

9.

PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE

EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)

1,422.65

5,465.43

781.98

14,048.04

3,776.76

10.

Exceptional items

..

..

..

..

..

11.

PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE

TAX (9)-(10)

1,422.65

5,465.43

781.98

14,048.04

3,776.76

12.

Tax expense (g)+(h) (refer note no. 4)

201.29

1,318.97

(187.08)

6,117.23

413.46

g)

Current period tax

804.76

1,514.60

907.75

3,746.03

3,360.60

h)

Deferred tax adjustment

(603.47)

(195.63)

(1,094.83)

2,371.20

(2,947.14)

13.

NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES

AFTER TAX (11)-(12)

1,221.36

4,146.46

969.06

7,930.81

3,363.30

14.

Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)

..

..

..

..

..

15.

NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (13)-(14)

1,221.36

4,146.46

969.06

7,930.81

3,363.30

16.

Paid-up equity share capital (face value ` 2 each)

1,294.76

1,294.08

1,289.46

1,294.76

1,289.46

17.

Reserves excluding revaluation reserves

112,091.29

110,659.00

104,029.40

112,091.29

104,029.40

18.

Analytical ratios

i)

Percentage of shares held by Government of India

0.31%

0.31%

0.25%

0.31%

0.25%

ii)

Capital adequacy ratio (Basel III)

16.11%

16.50%

16.89%

16.11%

16.89%

iii)

Earnings per share (EPS)

a)

Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items,

net of tax expense (not annualised) (in `)

1.89

6.41

1.50

12.28

5.23

b)

Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary

items, net of tax expense (not annualised) (in `)

1.86

6.30

1.48

12.08

5.17

19.

NPA

Ratio1

i)

Gross non-performing customer assets (net of

41,409.16

43,453.86

46,291.63

41,409.16

46,291.63

write-off)

ii)

Net non-performing customer assets

10,113.86

10,388.50

13,577.43

10,113.86

13,577.43

iii)

% of gross non-performing customer assets (net of

write-off) to gross customer assets

5.53%

5.95%

6.70%

5.53%

6.70%

iv)

% of net non-performing customer assets to net

customer assets

1.41%

1.49%

2.06%

1.41%

2.06%

20.

Return on assets (annualised)

0.49%

1.68%

0.43%

0.81%

0.39%

1. At March 31, 2020, the percentage of gross non-performing advances (net of write-off) to gross advances was 6.04% (December 31, 2019: 6.39%, March 31, 2019: 7.38%) and net non-performing advances to net advances was 1.54% (December 31, 2019: 1.60%, March 31, 2019: 2.29%).

SUMMARISED STANDALONE BALANCE SHEET

(` in crore)

At

Particulars

March

December

March

31, 2020

31, 2019

31, 2019

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Capital and Liabilities

Capital

1,294.76

1,294.08

1,289.46

Employees stock options outstanding

3.49

3.64

4.68

Reserves and surplus

115,206.16

113,703.51

107,073.91

Deposits

770,968.99

716,345.08

652,919.67

Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)

162,896.76

137,374.68

165,319.97

Other liabilities and provisions

47,994.99

38,347.01

37,851.46

Total Capital and Liabilities

1,098,365.15

1,007,068.00

964,459.15

Assets

Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India

35,283.96

36,214.56

37,858.01

Balances with banks and money at call and short notice

83,871.78

34,222.46

42,438.28

Investments

249,531.48

227,479.99

207,732.68

Advances

645,289.97

635,654.26

586,646.58

Fixed assets

8,410.29

8,087.87

7,931.43

Other assets

75,977.67

65,408.86

81,852.17

Total Assets

1,098,365.15

1,007,068.00

964,459.15

STANDALONE CASH FLOW STATEMENTS

(` in crore)

Period ended

March

March

Particulars

31, 2020

31, 2019

(FY2020)

(FY2019)

(Audited)

(Audited)

Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities

Profit/(loss) before taxes

14,048.04

3,776.76

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortisation

1,073.89

872.85

Net (appreciation)/depreciation on investments

1,797.73

(22.82)

Provision in respect of non-performing and other assets

8,814.41

16,811.20

General provision for standard assets

3,187.11

255.37

Provision for contingencies & others

740.24

2,238.35

Income from subsidiaries, joint ventures and consolidated entities

(1,273.03)

(1,077.95)

(Profit)/loss on sale of fixed assets

(1.42)

(0.19)

(i)

28,386.97

22,853.57

Adjustments for:

(Increase)/decrease in investments

(5,570.29)

19,591.71

(Increase)/decrease in advances

(68,454.05)

(90,641.48)

Increase/(decrease) in deposits

118,049.32

91,944.46

(Increase)/decrease in other assets

889.84

(3,780.01)

Increase/(decrease) in other liabilities and provisions

6,168.68

5,168.10

(ii)

51,083.50

22,282.78

Refund/(payment) of direct taxes

(iii)

(1,021.03)

(6,717.57)

Net cash flow from/(used in) operating activities (i)+(ii)+(iii)

(A)

78,449.44

38,418.78

Cash flow from/(used in) investing activities

Redemption/sale from/(investments in) subsidiaries and/or joint ventures (including application

money)

..

1,138.30

Income from subsidiaries, joint ventures and consolidated entities

1,273.03

1,077.95

Purchase of fixed assets

(1,367.47)

(830.92)

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

14.81

38.03

(Purchase)/sale of held-to-maturity securities

(37,027.78)

(25,298.67)

Net cash flow from/(used in) investing activities

(B)

(37,107.41)

(23,875.31)

Cash flow from/(used in) financing activities

Proceeds from issue of share capital (including ESOPs)

549.32

348.63

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

24,413.43

14,436.39

Repayment of long-term borrowings

(41,239.79)

(20,201.29)

Net proceeds/(repayment) of short-term borrowings

14,277.80

(11,869.69)

Dividend and dividend tax paid

(645.31)

(965.13)

Net cash flow from/(used in) financing activities

(C)

(2,644.55)

(18,251.09)

Effect of exchange fluctuation on translation reserve

(D)

161.97

(165.48)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(A) + (B) + (C) + (D)

38,859.45

(3,873.10)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year

80,296.29

84,169.39

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

119,155.74

80,296.29

1. Cash and cash equivalents include cash in hand, balances with RBI, balances with other banks and money at call and short notice.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

(` in crore)

Sr.

Three months ended

Year ended

Particulars

March

December

March

March

March

no.

31, 2020

31, 2019

31, 2019

31, 2020

31, 2019

(Q4-2020)

(Q3-2020)

(Q4-2019)

(FY2020)

(FY2019)

1.

Interest earned (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)

21,740.68

21,622.94

19,503.73

84,835.77

71,981.65

a)

Interest/discount on advances/bills

15,681.08

15,679.02

13,723.16

60,928.31

50,884.83

b)

Income on investments

5,237.73

5,243.29

4,631.58

20,971.20

18,102.29

c)

Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India

and other inter-bank funds

272.60

238.39

275.75

907.41

927.10

d)

Others

549.27

462.24

873.24

2,028.85

2,067.43

2.

Other income (refer note no. 5)

18,380.80

16,748.01

17,280.52

64,950.33

59,324.85

3.

TOTAL INCOME (1)+(2)

40,121.48

38,370.95

36,784.25

149,786.10

131,306.50

4.

Interest expended

11,025.09

11,297.12

10,352.05

44,665.52

39,177.54

5.

Operating expenses (e)+(f)

20,520.71

18,177.11

19,011.79

71,517.90

64,258.88

e)

Employee cost

2,898.41

2,717.36

2,520.61

11,156.75

9,425.26

f)

Other operating expenses

17,622.30

15,459.75

16,491.18

60,361.15

54,833.62

6.

TOTAL EXPENDITURE (4)+(5)

31,545.80

29,474.23

29,363.84

116,183.42

103,436.42

(excluding provisions and contingencies)

7.

OPERATING PROFIT (3)-(6)

(Profit before provisions and contingencies)

8,575.68

8,896.72

7,420.41

33,602.68

27,870.08

8.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies

6,598.21

2,131.44

5,739.72

15,014.07

20,461.82

9.

PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE

EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND TAX (7)-(8)

1,977.47

6,765.28

1,680.69

18,588.61

7,408.26

10.

Exceptional items

..

..

..

..

..

11.

PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE

TAX (9)-(10)

1,977.47

6,765.28

1,680.69

18,588.61

7,408.26

12.

Tax expense (g)+(h) (refer note no. 4)

364.25

1,651.00

153.22

7,363.14

1,719.10

g)

Current period tax

1,066.32

1,864.38

1,256.03

5,177.81

4,808.28

h)

Deferred tax adjustment

(702.07)

(213.38)

(1,102.81)

2,185.33

(3,089.18)

13.

Less: Share of profit/(loss) of minority shareholders

361.90

444.18

357.11

1,659.16

1,434.92

14.

NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES

AFTER TAX (11)-(12)-(13)

1,251.32

4,670.10

1,170.36

9,566.31

4,254.24

15.

Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)

..

..

..

..

..

16.

NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (14)-(15)

1,251.32

4,670.10

1,170.36

9,566.31

4,254.24

17.

Paid-up equity share capital (face value ` 2/- each)

1,294.76

1,294.08

1,289.46

1,294.76

1,289.46

18.

Reserves excluding revaluation reserves

118,518.45

117,867.53

109,889.27

118,518.45

109,889.27

19.

Analytical ratios

Basic EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of

tax expense (not annualised) (in `)

1.93

7.22

1.82

14.81

6.61

Diluted EPS before and after extraordinary items, net of

tax expense (not annualised) (in `)

1.90

7.09

1.79

14.55

6.53

SUMMARISED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(` in crore)

At

Particulars

March

December

March

31, 2020

31, 2019

31, 2019

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Capital and Liabilities

Capital

1,294.76

1,294.08

1,289.46

Employees stock options outstanding

3.49

3.64

4.68

Reserves and surplus

121,661.81

120,937.53

112,959.27

Minority interest

6,794.77

7,058.94

6,580.53

Deposits

800,784.46

746,786.81

681,316.94

Borrowings (includes subordinated debt)

213,851.78

189,302.83

210,324.12

Liabilities on policies in force

145,486.25

163,856.71

152,378.75

Other liabilities and provisions

87,414.91

75,670.15

73,940.14

Total Capital and Liabilities

1,377,292.23

1,304,910.69

1,238,793.89

Assets

Cash and balances with Reserve Bank of India

35,311.93

36,309.55

38,066.28

Balances with banks and money at call and short notice

92,540.99

43,086.10

49,324.62

Investments

443,472.63

435,262.70

398,200.75

Advances

706,246.11

700,474.11

646,961.68

Fixed assets

10,408.66

10,079.90

9,660.42

Other assets

89,311.91

79,698.33

96,580.14

Total Assets

1,377,292.23

1,304,910.69

1,238,793.89

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS

(` in crore)

Period ended

March

March

Particulars

31, 2020

31, 2019

(FY2020)

(FY2019)

(Audited)

(Audited)

Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities

Profit/(loss) before taxes

16,929.45

5,973.34

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortisation

1,369.64

1,045.37

Net (appreciation)/depreciation on investments

2,180.92

5.79

Provision in respect of non-performing and other assets

8,962.74

17,611.40

General provision for standard assets

3,443.99

241.44

Provision for contingencies & others

793.69

2,249.86

(Profit)/loss on sale of fixed assets

(0.15)

2.20

Employees stock options grants

11.41

7.92

(i)

33,691.69

27,137.32

Adjustments for:

(Increase)/decrease in investments

(31,531.31)

3,346.37

(Increase)/decrease in advances

(69,243.41)

(97,297.84)

Increase/(decrease) in deposits

119,467.52

95,520.82

(Increase)/decrease in other assets

2,456.08

(3,169.14)

Increase/(decrease) in other liabilities and provisions

27,116.07

31,489.77

(ii)

48,264.95

29,889.98

Refund/(payment) of direct taxes

(iii)

(2,391.89)

(8,356.25)

Net cash flow from/(used in) operating activities (i)+(ii)+(iii)

(A)

79,564.75

48,671.05

Cash flow from/(used in) investing activities

Purchase of fixed assets

(1,873.45)

(1,148.15)

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

25.54

46.88

(Purchase)/sale of held to maturity securities

(40,460.52)

(29,045.94)

Net cash flow from/(used in) investing activities

(B)

(42,308.43)

(30,147.21)

Cash flow from/(used in) financing activities

Proceeds from issue of share capital (including ESOPs)

549.32

348.63

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

36,611.44

26,238.83

Repayment of long-term borrowings

(52,000.62)

(30,416.27)

Net proceeds/(repayment) of short-term borrowings

18,718.42

(14,999.79)

Dividend and dividend tax paid

(886.38)

(1,168.83)

Net cash flow from/(used in) financing activities

(C)

2,992.18

(19,997.43)

Effect of exchange fluctuation on translation reserve

(D)

213.52

(134.64)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

40,462.02

(1,608.23)

(A) + (B) + (C) + (D)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year

87,390.90

88,999.13

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

127,852.92

87,390.90

1. Cash and cash equivalents include cash in hand, balances with RBI, balances with other banks and money at call and short notice.

CONSOLIDATED SEGMENTAL RESULTS

(` in crore)

Three months ended

Year ended

Sr.

March

December

March

March

March

Particulars

31, 2020

31, 2019

31, 2019

31, 2020

31, 2019

no.

(Q4-2020)

(Q3-2020)

(Q4-2019)

(FY2020)

(FY2019)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

1.

Segment Revenue

a

Retail Banking

18,847.42

18,748.23

15,969.43

72,554.24

59,172.33

b

Wholesale Banking

10,168.29

10,196.08

9,162.54

39,942.34

34,168.50

c

Treasury

15,752.86

16,038.24

14,133.93

62,092.61

54,102.18

d

Other Banking

869.98

947.06

1,297.64

3,996.67

3,742.51

e

Life Insurance

12,192.55

9,872.88

11,554.25

39,703.81

36,698.77

f

General Insurance

3,058.47

3,198.67

2,873.01

12,374.48

11,152.68

g

Others

1,572.65

1,779.88

1,577.40

6,737.13

6,099.57

Total segment revenue

62,462.22

60,781.04

56,568.20

237,401.28

205,136.54

Less: Inter segment revenue

22,340.74

22,410.09

19,783.95

87,615.18

73,830.04

Income from operations

40,121.48

38,370.95

36,784.25

149,786.10

131,306.50

2.

Segmental Results(i.e. Profit before tax and minority

interest)

a

Retail Banking

1,898.72

2,557.71

2,103.06

8,993.02

8,223.12

b

Wholesale Banking

(311.94)

1,230.86

(2,789.94)

927.23

(10,242.34)

c

Treasury

1,307.80

1,597.88

1,008.22

5,171.08

5,340.10

d

Other Banking

(43.76)

351.54

381.06

1,086.79

591.63

e

Life Insurance

171.66

303.49

277.95

1,068.40

1,162.40

f

General Insurance

370.64

389.92

345.50

1,696.89

1,598.42

g

Others

439.25

689.85

625.53

2,385.27

2,014.27

Total segment results

3,832.37

7,121.25

1,951.38

21,328.68

8,687.60

Less: Inter segment adjustment

344.41

355.97

270.69

1,229.58

1,279.34

Unallocated expenses

1,510.49

..

..

1,510.49

..

Profit before tax and minority interest

1,977.47

6,765.28

1,680.69

18,588.61

7,408.26

3.

Segment assets

a

Retail Banking

351,341.21

345,711.33

307,155.83

351,341.21

307,155.83

b

Wholesale Banking

307,307.06

300,887.98

288,495.45

307,307.06

288,495.45

c

Treasury

413,379.14

334,677.95

333,104.97

413,379.14

333,104.97

d

Other Banking

73,452.80

75,548.44

76,525.15

73,452.80

76,525.15

e

Life Insurance

155,710.49

174,399.54

162,699.92

155,710.49

162,699.92

f

General Insurance

36,599.06

36,065.99

32,950.45

36,599.06

32,950.45

g

Others

37,894.74

36,458.44

31,490.95

37,894.74

31,490.95

h

Unallocated

16,195.02

14,967.35

21,124.56

16,195.02

21,124.56

Total

1,391,879.52

1,318,717.02

1,253,547.28

1,391,879.52

1,253,547.28

Less: Inter segment adjustment

14,587.29

13,806.33

14,753.39

14,587.29

14,753.39

Total segment assets

1,377,292.23

1,304,910.69

1,238,793.89

1,377,292.23

1,238,793.89

4.

Segment liabilities

a

Retail Banking

573,246.77

542,292.98

488,976.00

573,246.77

488,976.00

b

Wholesale Banking

230,712.86

203,622.20

187,478.42

230,712.86

187,478.42

c

Treasury

189,938.38

160,294.44

189,732.88

189,938.38

189,732.88

d

Other Banking

60,562.11

61,352.54

62,755.05

60,562.11

62,755.05

e

Life Insurance

148,643.69

167,020.49

155,884.72

148,643.69

155,884.72

f

General Insurance

31,336.69

30,502.78

27,742.96

31,336.69

27,742.96

g

Others

32,968.47

31,396.34

26,723.84

32,968.47

26,723.84

h

Unallocated

1,510.49

..

..

1,510.49

..

Total

1,268,919.46

1,196,481.77

1,139,293.87

1,268,919.46

1,139,293.87

Less: Inter segment adjustment

14,587.29

13,806.33

14,753.39

14,587.29

14,753.39

Total segment liabilities

1,254,332.17

1,182,675.44

1,124,540.48

1,254,332.17

1,124,540.48

5.

Capital employed (i.e. Segment assets

-

Segment liabilities)

a

Retail Banking

(221,905.56)

(196,581.65)

(181,820.17)

(221,905.56)

(181,820.17)

b

Wholesale Banking

76,594.20

97,265.78

101,017.03

76,594.20

101,017.03

c

Treasury

223,440.76

174,383.51

143,372.09

223,440.76

143,372.09

d

Other Banking

12,890.69

14,195.90

13,770.10

12,890.69

13,770.10

e

Life Insurance

7,066.80

7,379.05

6,815.20

7,066.80

6,815.20

f

General Insurance

5,262.37

5,563.21

5,207.49

5,262.37

5,207.49

g

Others

4,926.27

5,062.10

4,767.11

4,926.27

4,767.11

h

Unallocated

14,684.53

14,967.35

21,124.56

14,684.53

21,124.56

Total capital employed

122,960.06

122,235.25

114,253.41

122,960.06

114,253.41

Notes on segmental results:

  1. The disclosure on segmental reporting has been prepared in accordance with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular no.DBOD.No.BP.BC.81/21.04.018/2006-07 dated April 18, 2007 on guidelines on enhanced disclosures on 'Segmental Reporting' which is effective from the reporting period ended March 31, 2008 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) circular no. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 5, 2016 on Revised Formats for Financial Results and Implementation of Ind-AS by Listed Entities.
  2. 'Retail Banking' includes exposures of the Bank which satisfy the four criteria of orientation, product, granularity and low value of individual exposures for retail exposures laid down in Basel Committee on Banking Supervision document 'International Convergence of Capital Measurement and Capital Standards: A Revised Framework'. This segment also includes income from credit cards, debit cards, third party product distribution and the associated costs.
  3. 'Wholesale Banking' includes all advances to trusts, partnership firms, companies and statutory bodies, by the Bank which are not included under Retail Banking.
  4. 'Treasury' includes the entire investment and derivative portfolio of the Bank and ICICI Strategic Investments Fund.
  5. 'Other Banking' includes leasing operations and other items not attributable to any particular business segment of the Bank. Further, it includes the Bank's banking subsidiaries i.e. ICICI Bank UK PLC and ICICI Bank Canada.
  6. 'Life Insurance' represents ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited.
  7. 'General Insurance' represents ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited.
  8. 'Others' comprises the consolidated entities of the Bank, not covered in any of the segments above.

Notes:

  1. The above financial results have been approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 9, 2020. The statutory auditors have issued an unmodified audit opinion on the standalone and consolidated financial statements for FY2020.
  2. Since the first quarter of CY2020, theCovid-19 pandemic has impacted most of the countries, including India. This resulted in countries announcing lockdown and quarantine measures that sharply stalled economic activity.
    The Indian economy would be impacted by this pandemic with contraction in industrial and services output across small and large businesses. The Bank's business is expected to be impacted by lower lending opportunities and revenues in the short to medium term. The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Bank's results, including credit quality and provisions, remains uncertain and dependent on the spread of Covid-19, steps taken by the government and the central bank to mitigate the economic impact, steps taken by the Bank and the time it takes for economic activities to resume at normal levels. The Bank's capital and liquidity position is strong and would continue to be the focus area for the Bank during this period.
    In accordance with the regulatory package announced by the Reserve Bank of India on March 27, 2020, the Bank has extended the option of payment moratorium for all amounts falling due between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020 to its borrowers. In line with the RBI guidelines issued on April 17, 2020, in respect of all accounts classified as standard as on February 29, 2020, even if overdue, the moratorium period, wherever granted, shall be excluded from the number of days past-due for the purpose of asset classification.
    At March 31, 2020, the Bank has made Covid-19 related provision of ₹ 2,725.00 crore. This additional provision made by the Bank is more than requirement as per the RBI guideline dated April 17, 2020.
  3. RBI through its circular 'Declaration of dividends by banks (Revised)' dated April 17, 2020, has directed that banks shall not make any further dividend payouts from the profits pertaining to FY2020 until further instructions. This is with the intent that the banks conserve capital to retain their capacity to support the economy and absorb losses in an environment of heightened uncertainty caused byCovid-19. Accordingly, the Board of Directors has not recommended dividend for FY2020.
  4. During FY2020, the Bank and certain group companies decided to exercise the option of lower tax rate available under Section 115BAA of the Income Tax Act, 1961, as introduced by Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, with effect from FY2020. Accordingly, the Bank and certain group companies have recognised the provision for income tax andre-measured the accumulated deferred tax asset at March 31, 2019 based on the rate prescribed under Section 115BAA. The impact of this change on the tax expense for FY2020, including both, the one-time additional charge due to re-measurement of accumulated deferred tax asset at March 31, 2019, and the tax expense at lower rate for FY2020 was ₹ 1,390.58 crore in standalone financial results and ₹ 1,212.73 crore (net of minority interest) in consolidated financial results in FY2020.
  5. The Bank did not divest any stake in its subsidiaries during FY2020. During FY2019, the Bank sold equity shares representing 2.00% shareholding in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited through an offer for sale on stock exchanges. The sale resulted in net gain of ₹ 1,109.59 crore in standalone financial results and ₹ 1,005.93 crore in consolidated financial results for FY2019.
  6. In accordance with RBI guidelines on 'Basel III Capital Regulations', read together with the RBI circular dated July 1, 2015, the consolidated Pillar 3 disclosure (unaudited) at March 31, 2020, including leverage ratio and liquidity coverage ratio, is available athttps://www.icicibank.com/regulatory-disclosure.page.
  7. DuringQ4-2020, the Bank has allotted 3,411,231 equity shares of ` 2 each pursuant to exercise of employee stock options.
  8. Previous period/year figures have beenre-grouped/re-classified where necessary to conform to current period classification.
  9. The amounts forQ4-2020 are balancing figures between the figures as per the audited financial statements for FY2020 and the published figures for 9M-2020.
  1. The above standalone and consolidated financial results have been reviewed/audited by the statutory auditors, Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants.
  2. ₹ 1 crore = ₹ 10.0 million.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

Vishakha Mulye

Mumbai

Executive Director

May 9, 2020

DIN-00203578

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 09 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2020 15:53:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ICICI BANK LIMITED
12:04pICICI BANK : Opening Remarks of Analyst Call for quarter ended March 31, 2020
PU
11:54aICICI BANK : Performance Review – Quarter ended March 31, 2020
PU
11:54aICICI BANK : Financial Results – Quarter ended March 31, 2020
PU
05/04ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL : Performance Review for quarter ended Mar 31, 2020
PU
05/01ICICI BANK : Board Meeting f or app roval of Financial Results
PU
03/30ICICI BANK : launches banking services on WhatsApp
PU
03/17ICICI BANK : launches ‘ICICIStack', India's most comprehensive digital ban..
PU
03/15Yes Bank Gets New Investors in INR100 Billion Bailout Plan
DJ
02/25HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE : HDFC to Raise Up to INR50 Billion in Bonds
DJ
01/24ICICI BANK : India's ICICI bank unveils cardless ATM transactions using mobile a..
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 494 B
EBIT 2020 279 B
Net income 2020 103 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,85%
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,43x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,95x
Capitalization 2 186 B
Chart ICICI BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ICICI Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICICI BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 337,70  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sandeep Bakhshi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Girish Chandra Chaturvedi Non-Executive Chairman
Rakesh Jha Chief Financial Officer
Uday Madhav Chitale Independent Non-Executive Director
Vishakha Vivek Mulye Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICICI BANK LIMITED-1.83%28 956
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.50%282 370
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.39%251 596
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.15%204 484
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.65%199 665
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%134 481
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group