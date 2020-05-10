ICICI Bank: Financial Results – Quarter ended March 31, 2020

Notes:

The above financial results have been approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 9, 2020. The statutory auditors have issued an unmodified audit opinion on the standalone and consolidated financial statements for FY2020.

Since the first quarter of CY2020, the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted most of the countries, including India. This resulted in countries announcing lockdown and quarantine measures that sharply stalled economic activity.

The Indian economy would be impacted by this pandemic with contraction in industrial and services output across small and large businesses. The Bank's business is expected to be impacted by lower lending opportunities and revenues in the short to medium term. The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Bank's results, including credit quality and provisions, remains uncertain and dependent on the spread of Covid-19, steps taken by the government and the central bank to mitigate the economic impact, steps taken by the Bank and the time it takes for economic activities to resume at normal levels. The Bank's capital and liquidity position is strong and would continue to be the focus area for the Bank during this period.

In accordance with the regulatory package announced by the Reserve Bank of India on March 27, 2020, the Bank has extended the option of payment moratorium for all amounts falling due between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020 to its borrowers. In line with the RBI guidelines issued on April 17, 2020, in respect of all accounts classified as standard as on February 29, 2020, even if overdue, the moratorium period, wherever granted, shall be excluded from the number of days past-due for the purpose of asset classification.

At March 31, 2020, the Bank has made Covid-19 related provision of ₹ 2,725.00 crore. This additional provision made by the Bank is more than requirement as per the RBI guideline dated April 17, 2020.

RBI through its circular 'Declaration of dividends by banks (Revised)' dated April 17, 2020, has directed that banks shall not make any further dividend payouts from the profits pertaining to FY2020 until further instructions. This is with the intent that the banks conserve capital to retain their capacity to support the economy and absorb losses in an environment of heightened uncertainty caused by Covid-19. Accordingly, the Board of Directors has not recommended dividend for FY2020.

During FY2020, the Bank and certain group companies decided to exercise the option of lower tax rate available under Section 115BAA of the Income Tax Act, 1961, as introduced by Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, with effect from FY2020. Accordingly, the Bank and certain group companies have recognised the provision for income tax and re-measured the accumulated deferred tax asset at March 31, 2019 based on the rate prescribed under Section 115BAA. The impact of this change on the tax expense for FY2020, including both, the one-time additional charge due to re-measurement of accumulated deferred tax asset at March 31, 2019, and the tax expense at lower rate for FY2020 was ₹ 1,390.58 crore in standalone financial results and ₹ 1,212.73 crore (net of minority interest) in consolidated financial results in FY2020.

The Bank did not divest any stake in its subsidiaries during FY2020. During FY2019, the Bank sold equity shares representing 2.00% shareholding in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited through an offer for sale on stock exchanges. The sale resulted in net gain of ₹ 1,109.59 crore in standalone financial results and ₹ 1,005.93 crore in consolidated financial results for FY2019.

In accordance with RBI guidelines on 'Basel III Capital Regulations', read together with the RBI circular dated July 1, 2015, the consolidated Pillar 3 disclosure (unaudited) at March 31, 2020, including leverage ratio and liquidity coverage ratio, is available at https://www.icicibank.com/regulatory-disclosure.page.

During Q4-2020, the Bank has allotted 3,411,231 equity shares of ` 2 each pursuant to exercise of employee stock options.

Previous period/year figures have been re-grouped/re-classified where necessary to conform to current period classification.