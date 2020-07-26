Log in
ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
News 
News

ICICI Bank : First-Quarter Net Profit Rose 24%

07/26/2020 | 11:03pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

ICICI Bank Ltd.'s first-quarter net profit rose 24% from a year earlier, mainly supported by higher treasury income and divestment gains.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was $413 million, one of India's largest private sector banks said Saturday.

Treasury income during the first quarter was $498 million compared with $24 million a year ago.

During the quarter, the bank sold some of its stake in its general and life insurance joint ventures, which saw ICICI Bank aggregating gains worth $402 million.

ICICI Bank said it has made additional provisioning of $735 million to cushion the impact of Covid-19.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2021 550 B 7 356 M 7 356 M
Net income 2021 116 B 1 552 M 1 552 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 0,52%
Capitalization 2 473 B 33 081 M 33 076 M
EV / Sales 2020
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,50x
Nbr of Employees 112 360
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart ICICI BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ICICI Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICICI BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 381,80 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sandeep Bakhshi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Girish Chandra Chaturvedi Non-Executive Chairman
Rakesh Jha Chief Financial Officer
Homi Rustum Khusrokhan Independent Non-Executive Director
Uday Madhav Chitale Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICICI BANK LIMITED-29.15%33 081
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.50%299 518
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.00%243 722
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.86%210 970
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.93%190 105
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.72%129 088
