Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  ICICI Bank Limited    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ICICI Bank : For viewing voting results of the General Meeting Click here

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/15/2020 | 11:48am EDT

August 15, 2020

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Listing Department

Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th floor

Dalal Street

Plot No. C/1, G Block

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 051

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Outcome of the Twenty-Sixth Annual General Meeting

The Twenty-Sixth Annual General Meeting of the Members of ICICI Bank Limited was held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. IST through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means.

We hereby submit the below mentioned documents:

  1. Summary of proceedings of the Twenty-Sixth Annual General Meeting as required under the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
  2. Consolidated Scrutinizer's Report issued pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder.
  3. Voting results in the format prescribed under Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Request you take the above information on record.

Thank you,

Yours faithfully,

For ICICI Bank Limited

RANGANAT Digitally signed by RANGANATH ATHREYA

DN: c=IN, o=Personal,

pseudonym=367117cef5bbca16c23512ceaaf00bfff03

de4c0696ac341bd866976814d5b21, postalCode=400093, st=MAHARASHTRA,

H ATHREYA serialNumber=bac037d133e22585f3e95a94a80ecd19 56f78435cea1fc621c7232683c51a88a, cn=RANGANATH ATHREYA

Date: 2020.08.15 15:10:40 +05'30'

Ranganath Athreya

Company Secretary

Encl: as above

ICICI Bank Limited

Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414

Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower,

ICICI Bank Towers

Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122

Near Chakli Circle,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Website www.icicibank.com

Old Padra Road

Mumbai 400 051, India.

CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012

Vadodara 390007. India

Summary of proceedings of the Twenty-Sixth Annual General Meeting of ICICI Bank Limited held on Friday, August 14, 2020

The Twenty-Sixth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Bank was held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 3.30 p.m. IST through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM).

Mr. Girish Chandra Chaturvedi, Non-Executive(part-time) Chairman of the Bank, chaired the Meeting.

The following Directors were present:

  1. Mr. Girish Chandra Chaturvedi, Independent Director, Non-Executive(part-time) Chairman
  2. Mr. Hari L. Mundra, non-executive Independent Director, Chairman of Stakeholders Relationship Committee
  3. Mr. S. Madhavan, non-executive Independent Director
  4. Ms. Neelam Dhawan, non-executive Independent Director and Chairperson of the Board Governance, Remuneration & Nomination Committee
  5. Mr. Radhakrishnan Nair, non-executive Independent Director
  6. Ms. Rama Bijapurkar, non-executive Independent Director
  7. Mr. B. Sriram, non-executive Independent Director
  8. Mr. Uday Chitale, non-executive Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee
  9. Mr. Lalit Kumar Chandel, Government Nominee Director
  10. Mr. Anup Bagchi, Executive Director
  11. Mr. Sandeep Bakhshi, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
  12. Ms. Vishakha Mulye, Executive Director

Mr. Sandeep Batra, President, Mr. Rakesh Jha, Group Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Ranganath Athreya, Company Secretary were also present.

The authorised representative of Statutory Auditors and Secretarial Auditors of the Bank were also present.

The requisite quorum being present, the Chairman declared the Meeting to be in order and welcomed the Members. The Chairman informed that the statutory registers as required under the Companies Act, 2013, Auditors Report, Secretarial Audit Report and the documents referred in the Notice of AGM dated May 9, 2020 were open for inspection. He informed the Members that as required under Regulation 13 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014, a certificate from the statutory auditors of the Bank, stating that the Employee Stock Option Scheme of the Bank has been implemented in accordance with the said regulations, has been obtained by the Bank and was available for inspection.

ICICI Bank Limited

Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414

Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower,

ICICI Bank Towers

Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122

Near Chakli Circle,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Website www.icicibank.com

Old Padra Road

Mumbai 400 051, India.

CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012

Vadodara 390007. India

With the consent of the Members present, the Notice convening the Twenty-Sixth AGM was taken as read. The Chairman informed the Members that there were no qualifications, observations or comments or other remarks in the Auditors Report on the financial transactions or matters, which have any adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

The Chairman also informed the Members that there were no qualifications, observations or comments or other remarks in the Secretarial Audit Report which have any material adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

The Chairman then invited Members to express their views/ask questions pertaining to the Agenda of the meeting.

Mr. Sandeep Bakhshi provided requisite clarification and information on the various queries raised by the Members.

The Chairman informed the Members that pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the CA2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Bank had extended the remote e-voting facility to the Members of the Bank in respect of the business to be transacted at the AGM as set out in the Notice of AGM dated May 9, 2020. The Chairman further informed that the remote e-voting facility had commenced at 9.00 a.m. IST on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 and ended on 5.00 p.m. IST on Thursday, August 13, 2020. The Chairman also informed that to facilitate the Members who could not cast their votes through remote e-voting, the Bank had provided the facility for e-voting during the AGM.

The Chairman informed the Members that the Board had appointed Mr. Alwyn D'souza of Alwyn D'Souza & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries as the scrutinizer to scrutinize the remote e-voting and e-voting process during the AGM, in a fair and transparent manner.

The Chairman authorised any Executive Director or the Company Secretary of the Bank to declare the results of the remote e-voting as well as e-voting during the AGM.

The Chairman then thanked the Members for their co-operation and suggestions and declared the meeting as closed.

ICICI Bank Limited

Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414

Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower,

ICICI Bank Towers

Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122

Near Chakli Circle,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Website www.icicibank.com

Old Padra Road

Mumbai 400 051, India.

CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012

Vadodara 390007. India

The following items of business were transacted through remote e-voting and through e-voting during the AGM:

Ordinary Business:

  1. Adoption of Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2020.
  2. Re-appointmentof Ms. Vishakha Mulye (DIN: 00203578), who retires by rotation and, being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment.
  3. Re-appointmentof M/s Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 001076N/N500013) as Statutory Auditors of the Bank.
  4. Appointment of Branch Auditors.

Special Business:

  1. Re-appointmentof Ms. Vishakha Mulye (DIN: 00203578) as a Wholetime Director (designated as Executive Director) of the Bank.
  2. Re-appointmentof Mr. Girish Chandra Chaturvedi (DIN: 00110996) as an Independent Director of the Bank.
  3. Re-appointmentof Mr. Girish Chandra Chaturvedi (DIN: 00110996) as Non-Executive (part- time) Chairman of the Bank.
  4. Shifting the Registered Office of the Bank from the State of Gujarat to the State of Maharashtra and consequent amendment to the Memorandum of Association of the Bank.

Basis the consolidated Scrutinizer's report dated August 15, 2020, all resolutions as set out in the Notice of the AGM dated May 9, 2020 were passed by the Members with requisite majority.

ICICI Bank Limited

Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414

Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower,

ICICI Bank Towers

Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122

Near Chakli Circle,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Website www.icicibank.com

Old Padra Road

Mumbai 400 051, India.

CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012

Vadodara 390007. India

ICICI BANK LIMITED

Registered Office: ICICI Bank Tower, Near Chakli Circle, Old Padra Road,

Vadodara 390007, Gujarat, India

CONSOLIDATED SCRUTINIZER'S REPORT

ON

REMOTE E-VOTING AND E-VOTING DURING THE

26TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF ICICI BANK LIMITED

HELD THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING/OTHER AUDIO VISUAL

MEANS ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 14, 2020

ALWYN D'SOUZA

Alwyn D'Souza & Co.

Company Secretaries

[Firm Registration No: S2003MH061200] [Peer Review Certificate No.683/2020]

Annex-103, Dimple Arcade, Asha Nagar, Kandivali (East), Mumbai 400101.

Branch Office: B-002, Gr. Floor, Shreepati-2, Royal Complex, Behind Olympia Tower,

Mira Road (East), Thane-401107;Tel: 022-79629822;Mob: 09820465195; E-mail: alwyn@alwynjay.com, alwyn.co@gmail.com; Website : www.alwynjay.com

ALWYN D'SOUZA

Alwyn D'Souza & Co.

Company Secretaries

[Firm Registration No: S2003MH061200] [Peer Review Certificate No.683/2020]

Annex-103, Dimple Arcade, Asha Nagar, Kandivali (East), Mumbai 400101.

Branch Office: B-002, Gr. Floor, Shreepati-2, Royal Complex, Behind Olympia Tower,

Mira Road (East), Thane-401107;Tel: 022-79629822;Mob: 09820465195; E-mail: alwyn@alwynjay.com, alwyn.co@gmail.com; Website : www.alwynjay.com

Consolidated Scrutinizer's Report on Remote E-Voting and

E-Voting during the 26th Annual General Meeting of ICICI Bank Limited held through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. IST.

To,

The Chairman

ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Tower,

Near Chakli Circle,

Old Padra Road,

Vadodara 390007

Sub: Passing of Resolution(s) through electronic voting pursuant to section 108 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended

Dear Sir,

I, Alwyn D'souza of M/s. Alwyn D'souza & Co., Company Secretaries, Mumbai, appointed by the Board of Directors of ICICI Bank Limited (the Bank/Company) as the Scrutinizer for the purpose of scrutinizing the remote e-voting and e-voting process conducted during the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Bank held through VC/OAVM pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended and in accordance with Regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. I say, I am familiar and well versed with the concept of electronic voting system as prescribed under the said Rules.

I, submit my report as under:

  1. The AGM is held in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder read with the MCA General Circulars dated May 5, 2020, April 8, 2020 and April 13, 2020
    (collectively referred to as "MCA Circulars") and SEBI Circular dated May 12, 2020. Further as confirmed by the Bank the Notice of the 26th AGM along with the Annual Report 2019-20 was sent only through electronic mode to those Members whose e-mail addresses were registered with the Bank/Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTA) or Central Depositories Services (India) Limited (CDSL) /National Securities Depositories Limited (NSDL).
  2. The Compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder relating to electronic voting (which includes remote e-voting and e-voting conducted during the AGM) on the resolutions proposed in the Notice calling the 26th AGM of the Bank was the responsibility of the management. My responsibility as a scrutinizer was to ensure that the voting process is conducted in a fair and transparent manner, and render Scrutinizer's Report related to electronic voting.
  3. The facility for remote e-voting and e-voting during the AGM was provided by NSDL.
  4. The remote e-voting period commenced on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 (9:00 a.m. IST) and ended on Thursday, August 13, 2020 (5:00 p.m. IST).
  5. At the 26th AGM of the Bank held on Friday, August 14, 2020, the Chairman at the end of the discussions on the resolution(s) announced that the e-voting facility has been provided to facilitate voting for those members who attended the meeting through VC/OAVM but could not participate in the remote e-voting to record their votes on the resolutions to be passed.
  6. After the closure of the e-voting facility provided during the AGM, the votes were unblocked on Friday, August 14, 2020 at around 6.15 p.m. IST in the presence of two witnesses viz., Mr. Edlon Dsouza and Mr. Krishnakant Adagale who are not in the employment of the Bank, on the e-voting website of NSDL (https://www.evoting.nsdl.com) and a final electronic report was generated by me. The data generated was diligently scrutinized.
  7. I have issued a separate scrutinizer's report on the remote e-voting and e- voting during the AGM and I hereby submit a Consolidated Scrutinizer's Report pursuant to Rule 20(4)(xii) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 on the resolutions contained in the Notice of the 26th AGM based on the scrutiny of remote e-voting and the e-voting during the AGM and votes cast therein based on the data downloaded from the e- voting system of NSDL.
  1. The Members holding equity shares as on the cut-off date i.e. August 7, 2020 were entitled to vote on the resolutions proposed in the Notice calling the 26th AGM of the Bank.
  2. The results of the remote e-voting together with e-voting conducted during the AGM are as under:

1. RESOLUTION NO.1 AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION:

Adoption of Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2020

  1. Voted in favour of the resolution:

Particulars of

Number of

Number of votes

% of total number

Voting

members voted

cast by them

of valid votes cast

Remote e-Voting

3700

4300396598

-

E-voting during

-

the AGM

24

15587

TOTAL

3724

4300412185

100.00

  1. Voted against the resolution:

Particulars of

Number of

Number of votes

% of total number

Voting

members voted

cast by them

of valid votes cast

Remote e-Voting

39

22623

-

E-voting during

the AGM

5

1140

-

TOTAL

44

23763

0.00

  1. Invalid votes:

Particulars of

Total number of members whose

Total number of

Voting

votes were declared invalid

votes cast by them

Remote e-Voting

-

-

E-voting during

-

-

the AGM

TOTAL

-

-

2. RESOLUTION NO.2 AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION:

Re-appointment of Ms. Vishakha Mulye (DIN: 00203578), who retires by rotation and, being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment

  1. Voted in favour of the resolution:

Particulars of

Number of

Number of votes

% of total number

Voting

members voted

cast by them

of valid votes cast

Remote e-Voting

3536

4336113202

-

E-voting during

-

the AGM

23

12724

TOTAL

3559

4336125926

99.64

  1. Voted against the resolution:

Particulars of

Number of

Number of votes

% of total number

Voting

members voted

cast by them

of valid votes cast

Remote e-Voting

200

15628205

-

E-voting during

the AGM

5

1003

-

TOTAL

205

15629208

0.36

  1. Invalid votes:

Particulars of

Total number of members whose

Total number of

Voting

votes were declared invalid

votes cast by them

Remote e-Voting

-

-

E-voting during

-

-

the AGM

TOTAL

-

-

3. RESOLUTION NO.3 AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION:

Re-Appointment of M/s Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants

(Registration No. 001076N/N500013) as Statutory Auditors of the Bank

  1. Voted in favour of the resolution:

Particulars of

Number of

Number of votes

% of total number

Voting

members voted

cast by them

of valid votes cast

Remote e-Voting

3541

4305285374

-

E-voting during

-

the AGM

23

12327

TOTAL

3564

4305297701

98.47

  1. Voted against the resolution:

Particulars of

Number of

Number of votes

% of total number

Voting

members voted

cast by them

of valid votes cast

Remote e-Voting

209

66920121

-

E-voting during

the AGM

5

1400

-

TOTAL

214

66921521

1.53

  1. Invalid votes:

Particulars of

Total number of members whose

Total number of

Voting

votes were declared invalid

votes cast by them

Remote e-Voting

-

-

E-voting during

-

-

the AGM

TOTAL

-

-

4. RESOLUTION NO.4 AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION: Appointment of Branch Auditors

  1. Voted in favour of the resolution:

Particulars of

Number of

Number of votes

% of total number

Voting

members voted

cast by them

of valid votes cast

Remote e-Voting

3676

4366458267

-

E-voting during

-

the AGM

23

12327

TOTAL

3699

4366470594

99.91

  1. Voted against the resolution:

Particulars of

Number of

Number of votes

% of total number

Voting

members voted

cast by them

of valid votes cast

Remote e-Voting

75

4064627

-

E-voting during

the AGM

5

1400

-

TOTAL

80

4066027

0.09

  1. Invalid votes:

Particulars of

Total number of members whose

Total number of

Voting

votes were declared invalid

votes cast by them

Remote e-Voting

-

-

E-voting during

-

-

the AGM

TOTAL

-

-

5. RESOLUTION NO.5 AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION:

Re-Appointment of Ms. Vishakha Mulye (DIN: 00203578), as a Wholetime Director (designated as Executive Director) of the Bank

  1. Voted in favour of the resolution:

Particulars of

Number of

Number of votes

% of total number

Voting

members voted

cast by them

of valid votes cast

Remote e-Voting

3486

4219859374

-

E-voting during

-

the AGM

22

11938

TOTAL

3508

4219871312

99.68

  1. Voted against the resolution:

Particulars of

Number of

Number of votes

% of total number

Voting

members voted

cast by them

of valid votes cast

Remote e-Voting

223

13381130

-

E-voting during

the AGM

6

1789

-

TOTAL

229

13382919

0.32

  1. Invalid votes:

Particulars of

Total number of members whose

Total number of

Voting

votes were declared invalid

votes cast by them

Remote e-Voting

-

-

E-voting during

-

-

the AGM

TOTAL

-

-

6. RESOLUTION NO.6 AS A SPECIAL RESOLUTION:

Re-Appointment of Mr. Girish Chandra Chaturvedi (DIN: 00110996), as an Independent Director of the Bank

  1. Voted in favour of the resolution:

Particulars of

Number of

Number of votes

% of total number

Voting

members voted

cast by them

of valid votes cast

Remote e-Voting

3527

4208377493

-

E-voting during

-

the AGM

23

11941

TOTAL

3550

4208389434

99.30

  1. Voted against the resolution:

Particulars of

Number of

Number of votes

% of total number

Voting

members voted

cast by them

of valid votes cast

Remote e-Voting

189

29484110

-

E-voting during

the AGM

5

1786

-

TOTAL

194

29485896

0.70

  1. Invalid votes:

Particulars of

Total number of members whose

Total number of

Voting

votes were declared invalid

votes cast by them

Remote e-Voting

-

-

E-voting during

-

-

the AGM

TOTAL

-

-

7. RESOLUTION NO.7 AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION:

Re-Appointment of Mr. Girish Chandra Chaturvedi (DIN: 00110996) as Non- Executive (part-time) Chairman of the Bank

  1. Voted in favour of the resolution:

Particulars of

Number of

Number of votes

% of total number

Voting

members voted

cast by them

of valid votes cast

Remote e-Voting

3503

4208732539

-

E-voting during

-

the AGM

23

11941

TOTAL

3526

4208744480

99.33

  1. Voted against the resolution:

Particulars of

Number of

Number of votes

% of total number

Voting

members voted

cast by them

of valid votes cast

Remote e-Voting

212

28412733

-

E-voting during

the AGM

5

1786

-

TOTAL

217

28414519

0.67

  1. Invalid votes:

Particulars of

Total number of members whose

Total number of

Voting

votes were declared invalid

votes cast by them

Remote e-Voting

-

-

E-voting during

-

-

the AGM

TOTAL

-

-

8. RESOLUTION NO.8 AS A SPECIAL RESOLUTION:

Shifting the Registered Office of the Bank from the State of Gujarat to the State of Maharashtra and consequent amendment to the Memorandum of Association of the Bank

  1. Voted in favour of the resolution:

Particulars of

Number of

Number of votes

% of total number

Voting

members voted

cast by them

of valid votes cast

Remote e-Voting

3573

4372387773

-

E-voting during

-

the AGM

24

15327

TOTAL

3597

4372403100

100.00

  1. Voted against the resolution:

Particulars of

Number of

Number of votes

% of total number

Voting

members voted

cast by them

of valid votes cast

Remote e-Voting

190

57581

-

E-voting during

the AGM

5

1400

-

TOTAL

195

58981

0.00

  1. Invalid votes:

Particulars of

Total number of members whose

Total number of

Voting

votes were declared invalid

votes cast by them

Remote e-Voting

-

-

E-voting during

-

-

the AGM

TOTAL

-

-

Based on the foregoing, all the above Resolution Nos. 1 to 8 as also mentioned in the Notice of the 26th AGM of the Bank dated May 9, 2020 were passed under remote e-voting and e-voting conducted during the AGM with the requisite majority.

All the relevant records of remote e-voting and e-voting during the AGM will remain in my safe custody until the Chairman considers, approves and signs the Minutes of the 26th AGM and the same shall be handed over thereafter to the Chairman or the Company Secretary for safe keeping.

Thanking you,

Sincerely,

____________________

Alwyn D'Souza

Practising Company Secretary

FCS No.5559, CP No.5137

Alwyn D'Souza & Co

Company Secretaries

[UDIN : F005559B000582841] Mumbai, August 15, 2020

We the undersigned witnesseth that the votes were unblocked from the e-voting website of the National Securities Depository Limited (https://www.evoting.nsdl.com) in our presence at 6.15 P.M. IST on August 14, 2020.

___________________________

______________________

Edlon Dsouza

Krishnakant Adagale

Flat No.214, Shram Saphalya,

Row House No.18,

Station Road, Sheetal Nagar,

Mansi Row Co.op Hsg Soc Ltd

Mira Road East, Thane 401107

Kashigaon, Mira Road East,

Thane 401107

Countersigned by:

For ICICI Bank Limited

Digitally signed by RANGANATH ATHREYA DN: c=IN, o=Personal,

RANGANATH ATHREYA pseudonym=367117cef5bbca16c23512ceaaf00bfff03de4c0696ac341bd866976814d5b21, postalCode=400093, st=MAHARASHTRA, serialNumber=bac037d133e22585f3e95a94a80ecd1956f78435cea1fc621c7232683c51a88a, cn=RANGANATH ATHREYA

Date:2020.08.15 15:12:29 +05'30'

Ranganath Athreya

Company Secretary

ACS: 7356

Mumbai, August 15, 2020

Date of Annual General Meeting

Total number of shareholders on cut off date (August 7, 2020)

No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy

Promoters and Promoter Group :

Public :

No of shareholders who attended the meeting through video conferencing:

August 14, 2020 1,502,864

Not Applicable Not Applicable

Not Applicable 305

Agenda-wise disclosure (to be disclosed seperately for each agenda item)

As disclosed below

Resolution required : (Ordinary/Special)

Item No.1 - Adoption of Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2020

Whether promoter/ promoter

group are interested in the

No.

agenda/ resolution?

Category

Promoter and

Promoter

Group

Public - Institutions

Public - Non Institutions

Total

Mode of

Voting

E-Voting

Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total

E-Voting

Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total

E-Voting

Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total

No. of shares held

No of votes Polled

% of Votes Polled on

No. of Votes - in

No. of Votes -

% of Votes in

% of Votes against

outstanding shares

favour

against

favour on votes

on votes polled

polled

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

([(2)/(1)]*100

[(4)/(2)]*100

[(5)/(2)]*100

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,882,761,273

4,298,827,974

73.08

4,298,827,974

-

100.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,882,761,273

4,298,827,974

73.08

4,298,827,974

-

100.00

-

593,565,416

1,607,974

0.27

1,584,211

23,763

98.52

1.48

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

593,565,416

1,607,974

0.27

1,584,211

23,763

98.52

1.48

6,476,326,689

4,300,435,948

66.40

4,300,412,185

23,763

100.00

0.00

Resolution required : (Ordinary/Special)

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the No. agenda/ resolution?

Item No.2 - Re-appointment of Ms. Vishakha Mulye (DIN: 00203578), who retires by rotation and, being eligible, offers herself for reappointment

Category

Promoter and

Promoter

Group

Public - Institutions

Public - Non Institutions

Total

Mode of

Voting

E-Voting

Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total

E-Voting

Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total

E-Voting

Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total

No. of shares held

No of votes Polled

% of Votes Polled on

No. of Votes - in

No. of Votes -

% of Votes in

% of Votes against

outstanding shares

favour

against

favour on votes

on votes polled

polled

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

([(2)/(1)]*100

[(4)/(2)]*100

[(5)/(2)]*100

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,882,761,273

4,350,187,132

73.95

4,334,635,223

15,551,909

99.64

0.36

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,882,761,273

4,350,187,132

73.95

4,334,635,223

15,551,909

99.64

0.36

593,565,416

1,568,002

0.26

1,490,703

77,299

95.07

4.93

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

593,565,416

1,568,002

0.26

1,490,703

77,299

95.07

4.93

6,476,326,689

4,351,755,134

67.19

4,336,125,926

15,629,208

99.64

0.36

Resolution required : (Ordinary/Special)

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the No. agenda/ resolution?

Item No.3 - Re-appointment of M/s Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 001076N/N500013) as Statutory Auditors of the Bank

Category

Promoter and

Promoter

Group

Public - Institutions

Public - Non Institutions

Total

Mode of

Voting

E-Voting

Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total

E-Voting

Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total

E-Voting

Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total

No. of shares held

No of votes Polled

% of Votes Polled on

No. of Votes - in

No. of Votes -

% of Votes in

% of Votes against

outstanding shares

favour

against

favour on votes

on votes polled

polled

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

([(2)/(1)]*100

[(4)/(2)]*100

[(5)/(2)]*100

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,882,761,273

4,370,652,308

74.30

4,303,773,175

66,879,133

98.47

1.530

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,882,761,273

4,370,652,308

74.30

4,303,773,175

66,879,133

98.47

1.53

593,565,416

1,566,914

0.26

1,524,526

42,388

97.29

2.71

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

593,565,416

1,566,914

0.26

1,524,526

42,388

97.29

2.71

6,476,326,689

4,372,219,222

67.51

4,305,297,701

66,921,521

98.47

1.53

Resolution required : (Ordinary/Special)

Item No.4 - Appointment of Branch Auditors

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the No. agenda/ resolution?

Category

Promoter and

Promoter

Group

Public - Institutions

Public - Non Institutions

Total

Mode of

Voting

E-Voting

Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total

E-Voting

Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total

E-Voting

Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total

No. of shares held

No of votes Polled

% of Votes Polled on

No. of Votes - in

No. of Votes -

% of Votes in

% of Votes against

outstanding shares

favour

against

favour on votes

on votes polled

polled

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

([(2)/(1)]*100

[(4)/(2)]*100

[(5)/(2)]*100

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,882,761,273

4,368,962,908

74.27

4,364,927,355

4,035,553

99.91

0.09

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,882,761,273

4,368,962,908

74.27

4,364,927,355

4,035,553

99.91

0.09

593,565,416

1,573,713

0.27

1,543,239

30,474

98.06

1.94

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

593,565,416

1,573,713

0.27

1,543,239

30,474

98.06

1.94

6,476,326,689

4,370,536,621

67.48

4,366,470,594

4,066,027

99.91

0.09

Resolution required : (Ordinary/Special)

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the No. agenda/ resolution?

Item No.5 - Re-appointment of Ms. Vishakha Mulye (DIN: 00203578), as a Wholetime Director (designated as Executive Director) of the Bank

Category

Promoter and

Promoter

Group

Public - Institutions

Public - Non Institutions

Total

Mode of

Voting

E-Voting

Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total

E-Voting

Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total

E-Voting

Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total

No. of shares held

No of votes Polled

% of Votes Polled on

No. of Votes - in

No. of Votes -

% of Votes in

% of Votes against

outstanding shares

favour

against

favour on votes

on votes polled

polled

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

([(2)/(1)]*100

[(4)/(2)]*100

[(5)/(2)]*100

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,882,761,273

4,231,686,657

71.93

4,218,386,216

13,300,441

99.69

0.31

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,882,761,273

4,231,686,657

71.93

4,218,386,216

13,300,441

99.69

0.31

593,565,416

1,567,574

0.26

1,485,096

82,478

94.74

5.26

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

593,565,416

1,567,574

0.26

1,485,096

82,478

94.74

5.26

6,476,326,689

4,233,254,231

65.37

4,219,871,312

13,382,919

99.68

0.32

Resolution required : (Ordinary/Special)

Item No.6 - Re-appointment of Mr. Girish Chandra Chaturvedi (DIN: 00110996), as an Independent Director of the Bank

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the No. agenda/ resolution?

Category

Promoter and

Promoter

Group

Public - Institutions

Public - Non Institutions

Total

Mode of

Voting

E-Voting

Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total

E-Voting

Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total

E-Voting

Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total

No. of shares held

No of votes Polled

% of Votes Polled on

No. of Votes - in

No. of Votes -

% of Votes in

% of Votes against

outstanding shares

favour

against

favour on votes

on votes polled

polled

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

([(2)/(1)]*100

[(4)/(2)]*100

[(5)/(2)]*100

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,882,761,273

4,236,308,823

72.01

4,206,896,082

29,412,741

99.31

0.69

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,882,761,273

4,236,308,823

72.01

4,206,896,082

29,412,741

99.31

0.69

593,565,416

1,566,507

0.26

1,493,352

73,155

95.33

4.67

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

593,565,416

1,566,507

0.26

1,493,352

73,155

95.33

4.67

6,476,326,689

4,237,875,330

65.44

4,208,389,434

29,485,896

99.30

0.70

Resolution required : (Ordinary/Special)

Item No.7 - Re-appointment of Mr. Girish Chandra Chaturvedi (DIN: 00110996), as Non-Executive(part-time) Chairman of the Bank

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the No. agenda/ resolution?

Category

Promoter and

Promoter

Group

Public - Institutions

Public - Non Institutions

Total

Mode of

Voting

E-Voting

Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total

E-Voting

Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total

E-Voting

Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total

No. of shares held

No of votes Polled

% of Votes Polled on

No. of Votes - in

No. of Votes -

% of Votes in

% of Votes against

outstanding shares

favour

against

favour on votes

on votes polled

polled

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

([(2)/(1)]*100

[(4)/(2)]*100

[(5)/(2)]*100

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,882,761,273

4,235,591,924

72.00

4,207,256,111

28,335,813

99.33

0.67

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,882,761,273

4,235,591,924

72.00

4,207,256,111

28,335,813

99.33

0.67

593,565,416

1,567,075

0.26

1,488,369

78,706

94.98

5.02

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

593,565,416

1,567,075

0.26

1,488,369

78,706

94.98

5.02

6,476,326,689

4,237,158,999

65.43

4,208,744,480

28,414,519

99.33

0.67

Resolution required : (Ordinary/Special)

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the No. agenda/ resolution?

Item No.8 - Shifting the Registered Office of the Bank from the State of Gujarat to the State of Maharashtra and consequent amendment to the Memorandum of Association of the Bank

Category

Promoter and

Promoter

Group

Public - Institutions

Public - Non Institutions

Total

Mode of

Voting

E-Voting

Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total

E-Voting

Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total

E-Voting

Poll

Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total

No. of shares held

No of votes Polled

% of Votes Polled on

No. of Votes - in

No. of Votes -

% of Votes in

% of Votes against

outstanding shares

favour

against

favour on votes

on votes polled

polled

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

([(2)/(1)]*100

[(4)/(2)]*100

[(5)/(2)]*100

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,882,761,273

4,370,903,273

74.30

4,370,903,273

-

100.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,882,761,273

4,370,903,273

74.30

4,370,903,273

-

100.00

-

593,565,416

1,558,808

0.26

1,499,827

58,981

96.22

3.78

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

593,565,416

1,558,808

0.26

1,499,827

58,981

96.22

3.78

6,476,326,689

4,372,462,081

67.51

4,372,403,100

58,981

100.00

0.00

Details of Invalid Votes

Category

No. of Votes

Promoter & Promoter Group

Nil

Public Institutions

Nil

Publi - Non Institutions

Nil

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2020 15:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ICICI BANK LIMITED
11:48aICICI BANK : For viewing voting results of the General Meeting Click here
PU
08/12INDIAN BANK : Shivaami Cloud Services and ICICI Bank Collaborate to Launch Cloud..
AQ
08/11Sensex, Nifty end higher as private sector banks rally
RE
08/10ICICI BANK : Independent Auditor's Review Report on the Review of the Condensed ..
PU
08/04HDFC Bank gets new CEO, boosts Nifty
RE
07/31ICICI BANK LIMITED : Files Annual Report in Form 20-F
BU
07/28Nifty, Sensex climb as U.S. stimulus hopes boost global sentiment
RE
07/27Tech-Oriented Companies Profit From Demand for Select Products -- Earnings at..
DJ
07/26ICICI BANK : First-Quarter Net Profit Rose 24%
DJ
07/25ICICI BANK : quarterly profit misses estimates as provisions soar
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 550 B 7 349 M 7 349 M
Net income 2021 118 B 1 580 M 1 580 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 0,89%
Capitalization 2 341 B 31 261 M 31 270 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,26x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 112 360
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart ICICI BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ICICI Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICICI BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 361,40 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sandeep Bakhshi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sandeep Batra President
Girish Chandra Chaturvedi Non-Executive Chairman
Rakesh Jha Chief Financial Officer
Uday Madhav Chitale Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICICI BANK LIMITED-32.94%31 261
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.54%312 105
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.83%247 248
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.84%229 339
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%188 513
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.1.12%136 151
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group