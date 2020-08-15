ICICI Bank : For viewing voting results of the General Meeting Click here 0 08/15/2020 | 11:48am EDT Send by mail :

August 15, 2020 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Listing Department Listing Department Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th floor Dalal Street Plot No. C/1, G Block Mumbai 400 001 Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051 Dear Sir/Madam, Sub: Outcome of the Twenty-Sixth Annual General Meeting The Twenty-Sixth Annual General Meeting of the Members of ICICI Bank Limited was held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. IST through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. We hereby submit the below mentioned documents: Summary of proceedings of the Twenty-Sixth Annual General Meeting as required under the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Consolidated Scrutinizer's Report issued pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder. Voting results in the format prescribed under Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Request you take the above information on record. Thank you, Yours faithfully, For ICICI Bank Limited RANGANAT Digitally signed by RANGANATH ATHREYA DN: c=IN, o=Personal, pseudonym=367117cef5bbca16c23512ceaaf00bfff03 de4c0696ac341bd866976814d5b21, postalCode=400093, st=MAHARASHTRA, H ATHREYA serialNumber=bac037d133e22585f3e95a94a80ecd19 56f78435cea1fc621c7232683c51a88a, cn=RANGANATH ATHREYA Date: 2020.08.15 15:10:40 +05'30' Ranganath Athreya Company Secretary Encl: as above ICICI Bank Limited Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414 Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower, ICICI Bank Towers Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122 Near Chakli Circle, Bandra-Kurla Complex Website www.icicibank.com Old Padra Road Mumbai 400 051, India. CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012 Vadodara 390007. India Summary of proceedings of the Twenty-Sixth Annual General Meeting of ICICI Bank Limited held on Friday, August 14, 2020 The Twenty-Sixth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Bank was held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 3.30 p.m. IST through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM). Mr. Girish Chandra Chaturvedi, Non-Executive(part-time) Chairman of the Bank, chaired the Meeting. The following Directors were present: Mr. Girish Chandra Chaturvedi, Independent Director, Non-Executive(part-time) Chairman Mr. Hari L. Mundra, non-executive Independent Director, Chairman of Stakeholders Relationship Committee Mr. S. Madhavan, non-executive Independent Director Ms. Neelam Dhawan, non-executive Independent Director and Chairperson of the Board Governance, Remuneration & Nomination Committee Mr. Radhakrishnan Nair, non-executive Independent Director Ms. Rama Bijapurkar, non-executive Independent Director Mr. B. Sriram, non-executive Independent Director Mr. Uday Chitale, non-executive Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee Mr. Lalit Kumar Chandel, Government Nominee Director Mr. Anup Bagchi, Executive Director Mr. Sandeep Bakhshi, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Ms. Vishakha Mulye, Executive Director Mr. Sandeep Batra, President, Mr. Rakesh Jha, Group Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Ranganath Athreya, Company Secretary were also present. The authorised representative of Statutory Auditors and Secretarial Auditors of the Bank were also present. The requisite quorum being present, the Chairman declared the Meeting to be in order and welcomed the Members. The Chairman informed that the statutory registers as required under the Companies Act, 2013, Auditors Report, Secretarial Audit Report and the documents referred in the Notice of AGM dated May 9, 2020 were open for inspection. He informed the Members that as required under Regulation 13 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014, a certificate from the statutory auditors of the Bank, stating that the Employee Stock Option Scheme of the Bank has been implemented in accordance with the said regulations, has been obtained by the Bank and was available for inspection. ICICI Bank Limited Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414 Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower, ICICI Bank Towers Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122 Near Chakli Circle, Bandra-Kurla Complex Website www.icicibank.com Old Padra Road Mumbai 400 051, India. CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012 Vadodara 390007. India With the consent of the Members present, the Notice convening the Twenty-Sixth AGM was taken as read. The Chairman informed the Members that there were no qualifications, observations or comments or other remarks in the Auditors Report on the financial transactions or matters, which have any adverse effect on the functioning of the Company. The Chairman also informed the Members that there were no qualifications, observations or comments or other remarks in the Secretarial Audit Report which have any material adverse effect on the functioning of the Company. The Chairman then invited Members to express their views/ask questions pertaining to the Agenda of the meeting. Mr. Sandeep Bakhshi provided requisite clarification and information on the various queries raised by the Members. The Chairman informed the Members that pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the CA2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Bank had extended the remote e-voting facility to the Members of the Bank in respect of the business to be transacted at the AGM as set out in the Notice of AGM dated May 9, 2020. The Chairman further informed that the remote e-voting facility had commenced at 9.00 a.m. IST on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 and ended on 5.00 p.m. IST on Thursday, August 13, 2020. The Chairman also informed that to facilitate the Members who could not cast their votes through remote e-voting, the Bank had provided the facility for e-voting during the AGM. The Chairman informed the Members that the Board had appointed Mr. Alwyn D'souza of Alwyn D'Souza & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries as the scrutinizer to scrutinize the remote e-voting and e-voting process during the AGM, in a fair and transparent manner. The Chairman authorised any Executive Director or the Company Secretary of the Bank to declare the results of the remote e-voting as well as e-voting during the AGM. The Chairman then thanked the Members for their co-operation and suggestions and declared the meeting as closed. ICICI Bank Limited Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414 Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower, ICICI Bank Towers Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122 Near Chakli Circle, Bandra-Kurla Complex Website www.icicibank.com Old Padra Road Mumbai 400 051, India. CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012 Vadodara 390007. India The following items of business were transacted through remote e-voting and through e-voting during the AGM: Ordinary Business: Adoption of Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2020. Re-appointment of Ms. Vishakha Mulye (DIN: 00203578), who retires by rotation and, being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment. Re-appointment of M/s Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 001076N/N500013) as Statutory Auditors of the Bank. Appointment of Branch Auditors. Special Business: Re-appointment of Ms. Vishakha Mulye (DIN: 00203578) as a Wholetime Director (designated as Executive Director) of the Bank. Re-appointment of Mr. Girish Chandra Chaturvedi (DIN: 00110996) as an Independent Director of the Bank. Re-appointment of Mr. Girish Chandra Chaturvedi (DIN: 00110996) as Non-Executive (part- time) Chairman of the Bank. Shifting the Registered Office of the Bank from the State of Gujarat to the State of Maharashtra and consequent amendment to the Memorandum of Association of the Bank. Basis the consolidated Scrutinizer's report dated August 15, 2020, all resolutions as set out in the Notice of the AGM dated May 9, 2020 were passed by the Members with requisite majority. ICICI Bank Limited Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414 Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower, ICICI Bank Towers Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122 Near Chakli Circle, Bandra-Kurla Complex Website www.icicibank.com Old Padra Road Mumbai 400 051, India. CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012 Vadodara 390007. India ICICI BANK LIMITED Registered Office: ICICI Bank Tower, Near Chakli Circle, Old Padra Road, Vadodara 390007, Gujarat, India CONSOLIDATED SCRUTINIZER'S REPORT ON REMOTE E-VOTING AND E-VOTING DURING THE 26TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF ICICI BANK LIMITED HELD THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING/OTHER AUDIO VISUAL MEANS ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 14, 2020 ALWYN D'SOUZA Alwyn D'Souza & Co. Company Secretaries [Firm Registration No: S2003MH061200] [Peer Review Certificate No.683/2020] Annex-103, Dimple Arcade, Asha Nagar, Kandivali (East), Mumbai 400101. Branch Office: B-002, Gr. Floor, Shreepati-2, Royal Complex, Behind Olympia Tower, Mira Road (East), Thane-401107;Tel: 022-79629822;Mob: 09820465195; E-mail: alwyn@alwynjay.com, alwyn.co@gmail.com; Website : www.alwynjay.com ALWYN D'SOUZA Alwyn D'Souza & Co. Company Secretaries [Firm Registration No: S2003MH061200] [Peer Review Certificate No.683/2020] Annex-103, Dimple Arcade, Asha Nagar, Kandivali (East), Mumbai 400101. Branch Office: B-002, Gr. Floor, Shreepati-2, Royal Complex, Behind Olympia Tower, Mira Road (East), Thane-401107;Tel: 022-79629822;Mob: 09820465195; E-mail: alwyn@alwynjay.com, alwyn.co@gmail.com; Website : www.alwynjay.com Consolidated Scrutinizer's Report on Remote E-Voting and E-Voting during the 26th Annual General Meeting of ICICI Bank Limited held through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. IST. To, The Chairman ICICI Bank Limited ICICI Bank Tower, Near Chakli Circle, Old Padra Road, Vadodara 390007 Sub: Passing of Resolution(s) through electronic voting pursuant to section 108 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended Dear Sir, I, Alwyn D'souza of M/s. Alwyn D'souza & Co., Company Secretaries, Mumbai, appointed by the Board of Directors of ICICI Bank Limited (the Bank/Company) as the Scrutinizer for the purpose of scrutinizing the remote e-voting and e-voting process conducted during the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Bank held through VC/OAVM pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended and in accordance with Regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. I say, I am familiar and well versed with the concept of electronic voting system as prescribed under the said Rules. I, submit my report as under: The AGM is held in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder read with the MCA General Circulars dated May 5, 2020, April 8, 2020 and April 13, 2020

(collectively referred to as "MCA Circulars") and SEBI Circular dated May 12, 2020. Further as confirmed by the Bank the Notice of the 26 th AGM along with the Annual Report 2019-20 was sent only through electronic mode to those Members whose e-mail addresses were registered with the Bank/Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTA) or Central Depositories Services (India) Limited (CDSL) /National Securities Depositories Limited (NSDL). The Compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder relating to electronic voting (which includes remote e-voting and e-voting conducted during the AGM) on the resolutions proposed in the Notice calling the 26 th AGM of the Bank was the responsibility of the management. My responsibility as a scrutinizer was to ensure that the voting process is conducted in a fair and transparent manner, and render Scrutinizer's Report related to electronic voting. The facility for remote e-voting and e-voting during the AGM was provided by NSDL. The remote e-voting period commenced on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 (9:00 a.m. IST) and ended on Thursday, August 13, 2020 (5:00 p.m. IST). At the 26 th AGM of the Bank held on Friday, August 14, 2020, the Chairman at the end of the discussions on the resolution(s) announced that the e-voting facility has been provided to facilitate voting for those members who attended the meeting through VC/OAVM but could not participate in the remote e-voting to record their votes on the resolutions to be passed. After the closure of the e-voting facility provided during the AGM, the votes were unblocked on Friday, August 14, 2020 at around 6.15 p.m. IST in the presence of two witnesses viz., Mr. Edlon Dsouza and Mr. Krishnakant Adagale who are not in the employment of the Bank, on the e-voting website of NSDL (https://www.evoting.nsdl.com) and a final electronic report was generated by me. The data generated was diligently scrutinized . I have issued a separate scrutinizer's report on the remote e-voting and e- voting during the AGM and I hereby submit a Consolidated Scrutinizer's Report pursuant to Rule 20(4)(xii) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 on the resolutions contained in the Notice of the 26 th AGM based on the scrutiny of remote e-voting and the e-voting during the AGM and votes cast therein based on the data downloaded from the e- voting system of NSDL. The Members holding equity shares as on the cut-off date i.e. August 7, 2020 were entitled to vote on the resolutions proposed in the Notice calling the 26 th AGM of the Bank. The results of the remote e-voting together with e-voting conducted during the AGM are as under: 1. RESOLUTION NO.1 AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION: Adoption of Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 Voted in favour of the resolution: Particulars of Number of Number of votes % of total number Voting members voted cast by them of valid votes cast Remote e-Voting 3700 4300396598 - E-voting during - the AGM 24 15587 TOTAL 3724 4300412185 100.00 Voted against the resolution: Particulars of Number of Number of votes % of total number Voting members voted cast by them of valid votes cast Remote e-Voting 39 22623 - E-voting during the AGM 5 1140 - TOTAL 44 23763 0.00 Invalid votes: Particulars of Total number of members whose Total number of Voting votes were declared invalid votes cast by them Remote e-Voting - - E-voting during - - the AGM TOTAL - - 2. RESOLUTION NO.2 AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION: Re-appointment of Ms. Vishakha Mulye (DIN: 00203578), who retires by rotation and, being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment Voted in favour of the resolution: Particulars of Number of Number of votes % of total number Voting members voted cast by them of valid votes cast Remote e-Voting 3536 4336113202 - E-voting during - the AGM 23 12724 TOTAL 3559 4336125926 99.64 Voted against the resolution: Particulars of Number of Number of votes % of total number Voting members voted cast by them of valid votes cast Remote e-Voting 200 15628205 - E-voting during the AGM 5 1003 - TOTAL 205 15629208 0.36 Invalid votes: Particulars of Total number of members whose Total number of Voting votes were declared invalid votes cast by them Remote e-Voting - - E-voting during - - the AGM TOTAL - - 3. RESOLUTION NO.3 AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION: Re-Appointment of M/s Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 001076N/N500013) as Statutory Auditors of the Bank Voted in favour of the resolution: Particulars of Number of Number of votes % of total number Voting members voted cast by them of valid votes cast Remote e-Voting 3541 4305285374 - E-voting during - the AGM 23 12327 TOTAL 3564 4305297701 98.47 Voted against the resolution: Particulars of Number of Number of votes % of total number Voting members voted cast by them of valid votes cast Remote e-Voting 209 66920121 - E-voting during the AGM 5 1400 - TOTAL 214 66921521 1.53 Invalid votes: Particulars of Total number of members whose Total number of Voting votes were declared invalid votes cast by them Remote e-Voting - - E-voting during - - the AGM TOTAL - - 4. RESOLUTION NO.4 AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION: Appointment of Branch Auditors Voted in favour of the resolution: Particulars of Number of Number of votes % of total number Voting members voted cast by them of valid votes cast Remote e-Voting 3676 4366458267 - E-voting during - the AGM 23 12327 TOTAL 3699 4366470594 99.91 Voted against the resolution: Particulars of Number of Number of votes % of total number Voting members voted cast by them of valid votes cast Remote e-Voting 75 4064627 - E-voting during the AGM 5 1400 - TOTAL 80 4066027 0.09 Invalid votes: Particulars of Total number of members whose Total number of Voting votes were declared invalid votes cast by them Remote e-Voting - - E-voting during - - the AGM TOTAL - - 5. RESOLUTION NO.5 AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION: Re-Appointment of Ms. Vishakha Mulye (DIN: 00203578), as a Wholetime Director (designated as Executive Director) of the Bank Voted in favour of the resolution: Particulars of Number of Number of votes % of total number Voting members voted cast by them of valid votes cast Remote e-Voting 3486 4219859374 - E-voting during - the AGM 22 11938 TOTAL 3508 4219871312 99.68 Voted against the resolution: Particulars of Number of Number of votes % of total number Voting members voted cast by them of valid votes cast Remote e-Voting 223 13381130 - E-voting during the AGM 6 1789 - TOTAL 229 13382919 0.32 Invalid votes: Particulars of Total number of members whose Total number of Voting votes were declared invalid votes cast by them Remote e-Voting - - E-voting during - - the AGM TOTAL - - 6. RESOLUTION NO.6 AS A SPECIAL RESOLUTION: Re-Appointment of Mr. Girish Chandra Chaturvedi (DIN: 00110996), as an Independent Director of the Bank Voted in favour of the resolution: Particulars of Number of Number of votes % of total number Voting members voted cast by them of valid votes cast Remote e-Voting 3527 4208377493 - E-voting during - the AGM 23 11941 TOTAL 3550 4208389434 99.30 Voted against the resolution: Particulars of Number of Number of votes % of total number Voting members voted cast by them of valid votes cast Remote e-Voting 189 29484110 - E-voting during the AGM 5 1786 - TOTAL 194 29485896 0.70 Invalid votes: Particulars of Total number of members whose Total number of Voting votes were declared invalid votes cast by them Remote e-Voting - - E-voting during - - the AGM TOTAL - - 7. RESOLUTION NO.7 AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION: Re-Appointment of Mr. Girish Chandra Chaturvedi (DIN: 00110996) as Non- Executive (part-time) Chairman of the Bank Voted in favour of the resolution: Particulars of Number of Number of votes % of total number Voting members voted cast by them of valid votes cast Remote e-Voting 3503 4208732539 - E-voting during - the AGM 23 11941 TOTAL 3526 4208744480 99.33 Voted against the resolution: Particulars of Number of Number of votes % of total number Voting members voted cast by them of valid votes cast Remote e-Voting 212 28412733 - E-voting during the AGM 5 1786 - TOTAL 217 28414519 0.67 Invalid votes: Particulars of Total number of members whose Total number of Voting votes were declared invalid votes cast by them Remote e-Voting - - E-voting during - - the AGM TOTAL - - 8. RESOLUTION NO.8 AS A SPECIAL RESOLUTION: Shifting the Registered Office of the Bank from the State of Gujarat to the State of Maharashtra and consequent amendment to the Memorandum of Association of the Bank Voted in favour of the resolution: Particulars of Number of Number of votes % of total number Voting members voted cast by them of valid votes cast Remote e-Voting 3573 4372387773 - E-voting during - the AGM 24 15327 TOTAL 3597 4372403100 100.00 Voted against the resolution: Particulars of Number of Number of votes % of total number Voting members voted cast by them of valid votes cast Remote e-Voting 190 57581 - E-voting during the AGM 5 1400 - TOTAL 195 58981 0.00 Invalid votes: Particulars of Total number of members whose Total number of Voting votes were declared invalid votes cast by them Remote e-Voting - - E-voting during - - the AGM TOTAL - - Based on the foregoing, all the above Resolution Nos. 1 to 8 as also mentioned in the Notice of the 26th AGM of the Bank dated May 9, 2020 were passed under remote e-voting and e-voting conducted during the AGM with the requisite majority. All the relevant records of remote e-voting and e-voting during the AGM will remain in my safe custody until the Chairman considers, approves and signs the Minutes of the 26th AGM and the same shall be handed over thereafter to the Chairman or the Company Secretary for safe keeping. Thanking you, Sincerely, ____________________ Alwyn D'Souza Practising Company Secretary FCS No.5559, CP No.5137 Alwyn D'Souza & Co Company Secretaries [UDIN : F005559B000582841] Mumbai, August 15, 2020 We the undersigned witnesseth that the votes were unblocked from the e-voting website of the National Securities Depository Limited (https://www.evoting.nsdl.com) in our presence at 6.15 P.M. IST on August 14, 2020. ___________________________ ______________________ Edlon Dsouza Krishnakant Adagale Flat No.214, Shram Saphalya, Row House No.18, Station Road, Sheetal Nagar, Mansi Row Co.op Hsg Soc Ltd Mira Road East, Thane 401107 Kashigaon, Mira Road East, Thane 401107 Countersigned by: For ICICI Bank Limited Digitally signed by RANGANATH ATHREYA DN: c=IN, o=Personal, RANGANATH ATHREYA pseudonym=367117cef5bbca16c23512ceaaf00bfff03de4c0696ac341bd866976814d5b21, postalCode=400093, st=MAHARASHTRA, serialNumber=bac037d133e22585f3e95a94a80ecd1956f78435cea1fc621c7232683c51a88a, cn=RANGANATH ATHREYA Date:2020.08.15 15:12:29 +05'30' Ranganath Athreya Company Secretary ACS: 7356 Mumbai, August 15, 2020 Date of Annual General Meeting Total number of shareholders on cut off date (August 7, 2020) No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy Promoters and Promoter Group : Public : No of shareholders who attended the meeting through video conferencing: August 14, 2020 1,502,864 Not Applicable Not Applicable Not Applicable 305 Agenda-wise disclosure (to be disclosed seperately for each agenda item) As disclosed below Resolution required : (Ordinary/Special) Item No.1 - Adoption of Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the No. agenda/ resolution? Category Promoter and Promoter Group Public - Institutions Public - Non Institutions Total Mode of Voting E-Voting Poll Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total E-Voting Poll Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total E-Voting Poll Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total No. of shares held No of votes Polled % of Votes Polled on No. of Votes - in No. of Votes - % of Votes in % of Votes against outstanding shares favour against favour on votes on votes polled polled (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) ([(2)/(1)]*100 [(4)/(2)]*100 [(5)/(2)]*100 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,882,761,273 4,298,827,974 73.08 4,298,827,974 - 100.00 - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,882,761,273 4,298,827,974 73.08 4,298,827,974 - 100.00 - 593,565,416 1,607,974 0.27 1,584,211 23,763 98.52 1.48 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 593,565,416 1,607,974 0.27 1,584,211 23,763 98.52 1.48 6,476,326,689 4,300,435,948 66.40 4,300,412,185 23,763 100.00 0.00 Resolution required : (Ordinary/Special) Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the No. agenda/ resolution? Item No.2 - Re-appointment of Ms. Vishakha Mulye (DIN: 00203578), who retires by rotation and, being eligible, offers herself for reappointment Category Promoter and Promoter Group Public - Institutions Public - Non Institutions Total Mode of Voting E-Voting Poll Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total E-Voting Poll Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total E-Voting Poll Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total No. of shares held No of votes Polled % of Votes Polled on No. of Votes - in No. of Votes - % of Votes in % of Votes against outstanding shares favour against favour on votes on votes polled polled (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) ([(2)/(1)]*100 [(4)/(2)]*100 [(5)/(2)]*100 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,882,761,273 4,350,187,132 73.95 4,334,635,223 15,551,909 99.64 0.36 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,882,761,273 4,350,187,132 73.95 4,334,635,223 15,551,909 99.64 0.36 593,565,416 1,568,002 0.26 1,490,703 77,299 95.07 4.93 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 593,565,416 1,568,002 0.26 1,490,703 77,299 95.07 4.93 6,476,326,689 4,351,755,134 67.19 4,336,125,926 15,629,208 99.64 0.36 Resolution required : (Ordinary/Special) Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the No. agenda/ resolution? Item No.3 - Re-appointment of M/s Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 001076N/N500013) as Statutory Auditors of the Bank Category Promoter and Promoter Group Public - Institutions Public - Non Institutions Total Mode of Voting E-Voting Poll Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total E-Voting Poll Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total E-Voting Poll Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total No. of shares held No of votes Polled % of Votes Polled on No. of Votes - in No. of Votes - % of Votes in % of Votes against outstanding shares favour against favour on votes on votes polled polled (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) ([(2)/(1)]*100 [(4)/(2)]*100 [(5)/(2)]*100 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,882,761,273 4,370,652,308 74.30 4,303,773,175 66,879,133 98.47 1.530 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,882,761,273 4,370,652,308 74.30 4,303,773,175 66,879,133 98.47 1.53 593,565,416 1,566,914 0.26 1,524,526 42,388 97.29 2.71 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 593,565,416 1,566,914 0.26 1,524,526 42,388 97.29 2.71 6,476,326,689 4,372,219,222 67.51 4,305,297,701 66,921,521 98.47 1.53 Resolution required : (Ordinary/Special) Item No.4 - Appointment of Branch Auditors Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the No. agenda/ resolution? Category Promoter and Promoter Group Public - Institutions Public - Non Institutions Total Mode of Voting E-Voting Poll Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total E-Voting Poll Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total E-Voting Poll Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total No. of shares held No of votes Polled % of Votes Polled on No. of Votes - in No. of Votes - % of Votes in % of Votes against outstanding shares favour against favour on votes on votes polled polled (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) ([(2)/(1)]*100 [(4)/(2)]*100 [(5)/(2)]*100 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,882,761,273 4,368,962,908 74.27 4,364,927,355 4,035,553 99.91 0.09 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,882,761,273 4,368,962,908 74.27 4,364,927,355 4,035,553 99.91 0.09 593,565,416 1,573,713 0.27 1,543,239 30,474 98.06 1.94 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 593,565,416 1,573,713 0.27 1,543,239 30,474 98.06 1.94 6,476,326,689 4,370,536,621 67.48 4,366,470,594 4,066,027 99.91 0.09 Resolution required : (Ordinary/Special) Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the No. agenda/ resolution? Item No.5 - Re-appointment of Ms. Vishakha Mulye (DIN: 00203578), as a Wholetime Director (designated as Executive Director) of the Bank Category Promoter and Promoter Group Public - Institutions Public - Non Institutions Total Mode of Voting E-Voting Poll Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total E-Voting Poll Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total E-Voting Poll Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total No. of shares held No of votes Polled % of Votes Polled on No. of Votes - in No. of Votes - % of Votes in % of Votes against outstanding shares favour against favour on votes on votes polled polled (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) ([(2)/(1)]*100 [(4)/(2)]*100 [(5)/(2)]*100 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,882,761,273 4,231,686,657 71.93 4,218,386,216 13,300,441 99.69 0.31 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,882,761,273 4,231,686,657 71.93 4,218,386,216 13,300,441 99.69 0.31 593,565,416 1,567,574 0.26 1,485,096 82,478 94.74 5.26 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 593,565,416 1,567,574 0.26 1,485,096 82,478 94.74 5.26 6,476,326,689 4,233,254,231 65.37 4,219,871,312 13,382,919 99.68 0.32 Resolution required : (Ordinary/Special) Item No.6 - Re-appointment of Mr. Girish Chandra Chaturvedi (DIN: 00110996), as an Independent Director of the Bank Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the No. agenda/ resolution? Category Promoter and Promoter Group Public - Institutions Public - Non Institutions Total Mode of Voting E-Voting Poll Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total E-Voting Poll Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total E-Voting Poll Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total No. of shares held No of votes Polled % of Votes Polled on No. of Votes - in No. of Votes - % of Votes in % of Votes against outstanding shares favour against favour on votes on votes polled polled (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) ([(2)/(1)]*100 [(4)/(2)]*100 [(5)/(2)]*100 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,882,761,273 4,236,308,823 72.01 4,206,896,082 29,412,741 99.31 0.69 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,882,761,273 4,236,308,823 72.01 4,206,896,082 29,412,741 99.31 0.69 593,565,416 1,566,507 0.26 1,493,352 73,155 95.33 4.67 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 593,565,416 1,566,507 0.26 1,493,352 73,155 95.33 4.67 6,476,326,689 4,237,875,330 65.44 4,208,389,434 29,485,896 99.30 0.70 Resolution required : (Ordinary/Special) Item No.7 - Re-appointment of Mr. Girish Chandra Chaturvedi (DIN: 00110996), as Non-Executive(part-time) Chairman of the Bank Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the No. agenda/ resolution? Category Promoter and Promoter Group Public - Institutions Public - Non Institutions Total Mode of Voting E-Voting Poll Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total E-Voting Poll Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total E-Voting Poll Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total No. of shares held No of votes Polled % of Votes Polled on No. of Votes - in No. of Votes - % of Votes in % of Votes against outstanding shares favour against favour on votes on votes polled polled (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) ([(2)/(1)]*100 [(4)/(2)]*100 [(5)/(2)]*100 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,882,761,273 4,235,591,924 72.00 4,207,256,111 28,335,813 99.33 0.67 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,882,761,273 4,235,591,924 72.00 4,207,256,111 28,335,813 99.33 0.67 593,565,416 1,567,075 0.26 1,488,369 78,706 94.98 5.02 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 593,565,416 1,567,075 0.26 1,488,369 78,706 94.98 5.02 6,476,326,689 4,237,158,999 65.43 4,208,744,480 28,414,519 99.33 0.67 Resolution required : (Ordinary/Special) Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the No. agenda/ resolution? Item No.8 - Shifting the Registered Office of the Bank from the State of Gujarat to the State of Maharashtra and consequent amendment to the Memorandum of Association of the Bank Category Promoter and Promoter Group Public - Institutions Public - Non Institutions Total Mode of Voting E-Voting Poll Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total E-Voting Poll Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total E-Voting Poll Postal Ballot (if applicable) Total No. of shares held No of votes Polled % of Votes Polled on No. of Votes - in No. of Votes - % of Votes in % of Votes against outstanding shares favour against favour on votes on votes polled polled (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) ([(2)/(1)]*100 [(4)/(2)]*100 [(5)/(2)]*100 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,882,761,273 4,370,903,273 74.30 4,370,903,273 - 100.00 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,882,761,273 4,370,903,273 74.30 4,370,903,273 - 100.00 - 593,565,416 1,558,808 0.26 1,499,827 58,981 96.22 3.78 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 593,565,416 1,558,808 0.26 1,499,827 58,981 96.22 3.78 6,476,326,689 4,372,462,081 67.51 4,372,403,100 58,981 100.00 0.00 Details of Invalid Votes Category No. of Votes Promoter & Promoter Group Nil Public Institutions Nil Publi - Non Institutions Nil Attachments Original document

