ICICI Bank : For viewing voting results of the General Meeting Click here

Ranganath Athreya
Company Secretary
ICICI Bank Limited
Tel.: (91-22) 2653 1414
Regd. Office: ICICI Bank Tower,
ICICI Bank Towers
Fax: (91-22) 2653 1122
Near Chakli Circle,
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Websitewww.icicibank.com
Old Padra Road
Mumbai 400 051, India.
CIN.: L65190GJ1994PLC021012
Vadodara 390007. India
Summary of proceedings of the Twenty-Sixth Annual General Meeting of ICICI Bank Limited held on Friday, August 14, 2020
The Twenty-Sixth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Bank was held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 3.30 p.m. IST through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM).
Mr. Girish Chandra Chaturvedi, Non-Executive(part-time) Chairman of the Bank, chaired the Meeting.
The following Directors were present:
Mr. Girish Chandra Chaturvedi, Independent Director, Non-Executive(part-time) Chairman
Mr. Hari L. Mundra, non-executive Independent Director, Chairman of Stakeholders Relationship Committee
Mr. S. Madhavan, non-executive Independent Director
Ms. Neelam Dhawan, non-executive Independent Director and Chairperson of the Board Governance, Remuneration & Nomination Committee
Mr. Radhakrishnan Nair, non-executive Independent Director
Ms. Rama Bijapurkar, non-executive Independent Director
Mr. B. Sriram, non-executive Independent Director
Mr. Uday Chitale, non-executive Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee
Mr. Lalit Kumar Chandel, Government Nominee Director
Mr. Anup Bagchi, Executive Director
Mr. Sandeep Bakhshi, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Ms. Vishakha Mulye, Executive Director
Mr. Sandeep Batra, President, Mr. Rakesh Jha, Group Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Ranganath Athreya, Company Secretary were also present.
The authorised representative of Statutory Auditors and Secretarial Auditors of the Bank were also present.
The requisite quorum being present, the Chairman declared the Meeting to be in order and welcomed the Members. The Chairman informed that the statutory registers as required under the Companies Act, 2013, Auditors Report, Secretarial Audit Report and the documents referred in the Notice of AGM dated May 9, 2020 were open for inspection. He informed the Members that as required under Regulation 13 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014, a certificate from the statutory auditors of the Bank, stating that the Employee Stock Option Scheme of the Bank has been implemented in accordance with the said regulations, has been obtained by the Bank and was available for inspection.
With the consent of the Members present, the Notice convening the Twenty-Sixth AGM was taken as read. The Chairman informed the Members that there were no qualifications, observations or comments or other remarks in the Auditors Report on the financial transactions or matters, which have any adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.
The Chairman also informed the Members that there were no qualifications, observations or comments or other remarks in the Secretarial Audit Report which have any material adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.
The Chairman then invited Members to express their views/ask questions pertaining to the Agenda of the meeting.
Mr. Sandeep Bakhshi provided requisite clarification and information on the various queries raised by the Members.
The Chairman informed the Members that pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the CA2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Bank had extended the remote e-voting facility to the Members of the Bank in respect of the business to be transacted at the AGM as set out in the Notice of AGM dated May 9, 2020. The Chairman further informed that the remote e-voting facility had commenced at 9.00 a.m. IST on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 and ended on 5.00 p.m. IST on Thursday, August 13, 2020. The Chairman also informed that to facilitate the Members who could not cast their votes through remote e-voting, the Bank had provided the facility for e-voting during the AGM.
The Chairman informed the Members that the Board had appointed Mr. Alwyn D'souza of Alwyn D'Souza & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries as the scrutinizer to scrutinize the remote e-voting and e-voting process during the AGM, in a fair and transparent manner.
The Chairman authorised any Executive Director or the Company Secretary of the Bank to declare the results of the remote e-voting as well as e-voting during the AGM.
The Chairman then thanked the Members for their co-operation and suggestions and declared the meeting as closed.
The following items of business were transacted through remote e-voting and through e-voting during the AGM:
Ordinary Business:
Adoption of Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2020.
Re-appointmentof Ms. Vishakha Mulye (DIN: 00203578), who retires by rotation and, being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment.
Re-appointmentof M/s Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 001076N/N500013) as Statutory Auditors of the Bank.
Appointment of Branch Auditors.
Special Business:
Re-appointmentof Ms. Vishakha Mulye (DIN: 00203578) as a Wholetime Director (designated as Executive Director) of the Bank.
Re-appointmentof Mr. Girish Chandra Chaturvedi (DIN: 00110996) as an Independent Director of the Bank.
Re-appointmentof Mr. Girish Chandra Chaturvedi (DIN: 00110996) as Non-Executive (part- time) Chairman of the Bank.
Shifting the Registered Office of the Bank from the State of Gujarat to the State of Maharashtra and consequent amendment to the Memorandum of Association of the Bank.
Basis the consolidated Scrutinizer's report dated August 15, 2020, all resolutions as set out in the Notice of the AGM dated May 9, 2020 were passed by the Members with requisite majority.
ICICI BANK LIMITED
Registered Office: ICICI Bank Tower, Near Chakli Circle, Old Padra Road,
Vadodara 390007, Gujarat, India
CONSOLIDATED SCRUTINIZER'S REPORT
ON
REMOTE E-VOTING AND E-VOTING DURING THE
26TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF ICICI BANK LIMITED
HELD THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING/OTHER AUDIO VISUAL
Branch Office: B-002, Gr. Floor, Shreepati-2, Royal Complex, Behind Olympia Tower,
Mira Road (East), Thane-401107;Tel: 022-79629822;Mob: 09820465195; E-mail:alwyn@alwynjay.com,alwyn.co@gmail.com; Website : www.alwynjay.com
Consolidated Scrutinizer's Report on Remote E-Voting and
E-Voting during the 26th Annual General Meeting of ICICI Bank Limited held through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. IST.
To,
The Chairman
ICICI Bank Limited
ICICI Bank Tower,
Near Chakli Circle,
Old Padra Road,
Vadodara 390007
Sub: Passing of Resolution(s) through electronic voting pursuant to section 108 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended
Dear Sir,
I, Alwyn D'souza of M/s. Alwyn D'souza & Co., Company Secretaries, Mumbai, appointed by the Board of Directors of ICICI Bank Limited (the Bank/Company) as the Scrutinizer for the purpose of scrutinizing the remote e-voting and e-voting process conducted during the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Bank held through VC/OAVM pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended and in accordance with Regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. I say, I am familiar and well versed with the concept of electronic voting system as prescribed under the said Rules.
I, submit my report as under:
The AGM is held in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder read with the MCA General Circulars dated May 5, 2020, April 8, 2020 and April 13, 2020
(collectively referred to as "MCA Circulars") and SEBI Circular dated May 12, 2020. Further as confirmed by the Bank the Notice of the 26th AGM along with the Annual Report 2019-20 was sent only through electronic mode to those Members whose e-mail addresses were registered with the Bank/Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTA) or Central Depositories Services (India) Limited (CDSL) /National Securities Depositories Limited (NSDL).
The Compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder relating to electronic voting (which includes remote e-voting and e-voting conducted during the AGM) on the resolutions proposed in the Notice calling the 26th AGM of the Bank was the responsibility of the management. My responsibility as a scrutinizer was to ensure that the voting process is conducted in a fair and transparent manner, and render Scrutinizer's Report related to electronic voting.
The facility for remote e-voting and e-voting during the AGM was provided by NSDL.
The remote e-voting period commenced on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 (9:00 a.m. IST) and ended on Thursday, August 13, 2020 (5:00 p.m. IST).
At the 26th AGM of the Bank held on Friday, August 14, 2020, the Chairman at the end of the discussions on the resolution(s) announced that the e-voting facility has been provided to facilitate voting for those members who attended the meeting through VC/OAVM but could not participate in the remote e-voting to record their votes on the resolutions to be passed.
After the closure of the e-voting facility provided during the AGM, the votes were unblocked on Friday, August 14, 2020 at around 6.15 p.m. IST in the presence of two witnesses viz., Mr. Edlon Dsouza and Mr. Krishnakant Adagale who are not in the employment of the Bank, on the e-voting website of NSDL (https://www.evoting.nsdl.com) and a final electronic report was generated by me. The data generated was diligently scrutinized.
I have issued a separate scrutinizer's report on the remote e-voting and e- voting during the AGM and I hereby submit a Consolidated Scrutinizer's Report pursuant to Rule 20(4)(xii) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 on the resolutions contained in the Notice of the 26th AGM based on the scrutiny of remote e-voting and the e-voting during the AGM and votes cast therein based on the data downloaded from the e- voting system of NSDL.
The Members holding equity shares as on the cut-off date i.e. August 7, 2020 were entitled to vote on the resolutions proposed in the Notice calling the 26th AGM of the Bank.
The results of the remote e-voting together with e-voting conducted during the AGM are as under:
1. RESOLUTION NO.1 AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION:
Adoption of Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2020
Votedin favour of the resolution:
Particulars of
Number of
Number of votes
% of total number
Voting
members voted
cast by them
of valid votes cast
Remote e-Voting
3700
4300396598
-
E-voting during
-
the AGM
24
15587
TOTAL
3724
4300412185
100.00
Votedagainst the resolution:
Particulars of
Number of
Number of votes
% of total number
Voting
members voted
cast by them
of valid votes cast
Remote e-Voting
39
22623
-
E-voting during
the AGM
5
1140
-
TOTAL
44
23763
0.00
Invalidvotes:
Particulars of
Total number of members whose
Total number of
Voting
votes were declared invalid
votes cast by them
Remote e-Voting
-
-
E-voting during
-
-
the AGM
TOTAL
-
-
2. RESOLUTION NO.2 AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION:
Re-appointment of Ms. Vishakha Mulye (DIN: 00203578), who retires by rotation and, being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment
Votedin favour of the resolution:
Particulars of
Number of
Number of votes
% of total number
Voting
members voted
cast by them
of valid votes cast
Remote e-Voting
3536
4336113202
-
E-voting during
-
the AGM
23
12724
TOTAL
3559
4336125926
99.64
Votedagainst the resolution:
Particulars of
Number of
Number of votes
% of total number
Voting
members voted
cast by them
of valid votes cast
Remote e-Voting
200
15628205
-
E-voting during
the AGM
5
1003
-
TOTAL
205
15629208
0.36
Invalidvotes:
Particulars of
Total number of members whose
Total number of
Voting
votes were declared invalid
votes cast by them
Remote e-Voting
-
-
E-voting during
-
-
the AGM
TOTAL
-
-
3. RESOLUTION NO.3 AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION:
Re-Appointment of M/s Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants
(Registration No. 001076N/N500013) as Statutory Auditors of the Bank
Votedin favour of the resolution:
Particulars of
Number of
Number of votes
% of total number
Voting
members voted
cast by them
of valid votes cast
Remote e-Voting
3541
4305285374
-
E-voting during
-
the AGM
23
12327
TOTAL
3564
4305297701
98.47
Votedagainst the resolution:
Particulars of
Number of
Number of votes
% of total number
Voting
members voted
cast by them
of valid votes cast
Remote e-Voting
209
66920121
-
E-voting during
the AGM
5
1400
-
TOTAL
214
66921521
1.53
Invalidvotes:
Particulars of
Total number of members whose
Total number of
Voting
votes were declared invalid
votes cast by them
Remote e-Voting
-
-
E-voting during
-
-
the AGM
TOTAL
-
-
4. RESOLUTION NO.4 AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION: Appointment of Branch Auditors
Votedin favour of the resolution:
Particulars of
Number of
Number of votes
% of total number
Voting
members voted
cast by them
of valid votes cast
Remote e-Voting
3676
4366458267
-
E-voting during
-
the AGM
23
12327
TOTAL
3699
4366470594
99.91
Votedagainst the resolution:
Particulars of
Number of
Number of votes
% of total number
Voting
members voted
cast by them
of valid votes cast
Remote e-Voting
75
4064627
-
E-voting during
the AGM
5
1400
-
TOTAL
80
4066027
0.09
Invalidvotes:
Particulars of
Total number of members whose
Total number of
Voting
votes were declared invalid
votes cast by them
Remote e-Voting
-
-
E-voting during
-
-
the AGM
TOTAL
-
-
5. RESOLUTION NO.5 AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION:
Re-Appointment of Ms. Vishakha Mulye (DIN: 00203578), as a Wholetime Director (designated as Executive Director) of the Bank
Votedin favour of the resolution:
Particulars of
Number of
Number of votes
% of total number
Voting
members voted
cast by them
of valid votes cast
Remote e-Voting
3486
4219859374
-
E-voting during
-
the AGM
22
11938
TOTAL
3508
4219871312
99.68
Votedagainst the resolution:
Particulars of
Number of
Number of votes
% of total number
Voting
members voted
cast by them
of valid votes cast
Remote e-Voting
223
13381130
-
E-voting during
the AGM
6
1789
-
TOTAL
229
13382919
0.32
Invalidvotes:
Particulars of
Total number of members whose
Total number of
Voting
votes were declared invalid
votes cast by them
Remote e-Voting
-
-
E-voting during
-
-
the AGM
TOTAL
-
-
6. RESOLUTION NO.6 AS A SPECIAL RESOLUTION:
Re-Appointment of Mr. Girish Chandra Chaturvedi (DIN: 00110996), as an Independent Director of the Bank
Votedin favour of the resolution:
Particulars of
Number of
Number of votes
% of total number
Voting
members voted
cast by them
of valid votes cast
Remote e-Voting
3527
4208377493
-
E-voting during
-
the AGM
23
11941
TOTAL
3550
4208389434
99.30
Votedagainst the resolution:
Particulars of
Number of
Number of votes
% of total number
Voting
members voted
cast by them
of valid votes cast
Remote e-Voting
189
29484110
-
E-voting during
the AGM
5
1786
-
TOTAL
194
29485896
0.70
Invalidvotes:
Particulars of
Total number of members whose
Total number of
Voting
votes were declared invalid
votes cast by them
Remote e-Voting
-
-
E-voting during
-
-
the AGM
TOTAL
-
-
7. RESOLUTION NO.7 AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION:
Re-Appointment of Mr. Girish Chandra Chaturvedi (DIN: 00110996) as Non- Executive (part-time) Chairman of the Bank
Votedin favour of the resolution:
Particulars of
Number of
Number of votes
% of total number
Voting
members voted
cast by them
of valid votes cast
Remote e-Voting
3503
4208732539
-
E-voting during
-
the AGM
23
11941
TOTAL
3526
4208744480
99.33
Votedagainst the resolution:
Particulars of
Number of
Number of votes
% of total number
Voting
members voted
cast by them
of valid votes cast
Remote e-Voting
212
28412733
-
E-voting during
the AGM
5
1786
-
TOTAL
217
28414519
0.67
Invalidvotes:
Particulars of
Total number of members whose
Total number of
Voting
votes were declared invalid
votes cast by them
Remote e-Voting
-
-
E-voting during
-
-
the AGM
TOTAL
-
-
8. RESOLUTION NO.8 AS A SPECIAL RESOLUTION:
Shifting the Registered Office of the Bank from the State of Gujarat to the State of Maharashtra and consequent amendment to the Memorandum of Association of the Bank
Votedin favour of the resolution:
Particulars of
Number of
Number of votes
% of total number
Voting
members voted
cast by them
of valid votes cast
Remote e-Voting
3573
4372387773
-
E-voting during
-
the AGM
24
15327
TOTAL
3597
4372403100
100.00
Votedagainst the resolution:
Particulars of
Number of
Number of votes
% of total number
Voting
members voted
cast by them
of valid votes cast
Remote e-Voting
190
57581
-
E-voting during
the AGM
5
1400
-
TOTAL
195
58981
0.00
Invalidvotes:
Particulars of
Total number of members whose
Total number of
Voting
votes were declared invalid
votes cast by them
Remote e-Voting
-
-
E-voting during
-
-
the AGM
TOTAL
-
-
Based on the foregoing, all the above Resolution Nos. 1 to 8 as also mentioned in the Notice of the 26th AGM of the Bank dated May 9, 2020 were passed under remote e-voting and e-voting conducted during the AGM with the requisite majority.
All the relevant records of remote e-voting and e-voting during the AGM will remain in my safe custody until the Chairman considers, approves and signs the Minutes of the 26th AGM and the same shall be handed over thereafter to the Chairman or the Company Secretary for safe keeping.
Thanking you,
Sincerely,
____________________
Alwyn D'Souza
Practising Company Secretary
FCS No.5559, CP No.5137
Alwyn D'Souza & Co
Company Secretaries
[UDIN : F005559B000582841] Mumbai, August 15, 2020
We the undersigned witnesseth that the votes were unblocked from the e-voting website of the National Securities Depository Limited (https://www.evoting.nsdl.com) in our presence at 6.15 P.M. IST on August 14, 2020.
___________________________
______________________
Edlon Dsouza
Krishnakant Adagale
Countersigned by:
For ICICI Bank Limited
Digitally signed by RANGANATH ATHREYA DN: c=IN, o=Personal,