Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  ICICI Bank Limited    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ICICI Bank Limited : Files Annual Report in Form 20-F

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 10:57pm EDT

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) filed its annual report in Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2020 (FY2020) on July 31, 2020, as required by United States securities regulations. The Form 20-F annual report includes the Bank’s consolidated financial statements under Indian GAAP and a reconciliation of consolidated profit after tax and net worth under Indian GAAP to net income and stockholders’ equity under U.S. GAAP, approved by the Audit Committee of the Board.

Copies of the Form 20-F are available from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website www.sec.gov or via a direct link to the SEC website at "About Us/Investor Relations/SEC Filings" page of ICICI Bank's website:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1103838/000095010320014829/dp130917_20f.htm

Shareholders may obtain a copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge by writing to Company Secretary, ICICI Bank Limited, ICICI Bank Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051 or sending an e-mail to companysecretary@icicibank.com, with details of their shareholding and mailing address.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ICICI BANK LIMITED
07/31ICICI BANK LIMITED : Files Annual Report in Form 20-F
BU
07/28Nifty, Sensex climb as U.S. stimulus hopes boost global sentiment
RE
07/27Tech-Oriented Companies Profit From Demand for Select Products -- Earnings at..
DJ
07/26ICICI BANK : First-Quarter Net Profit Rose 24%
DJ
07/25ICICI BANK : quarterly profit misses estimates as provisions soar
RE
07/23ICICI BANK : Newspaper advertisement in respect of Postal Ballot Notice dated Ju..
PU
07/23ICICI SECURITIES : Performance Review for quarter ended June 30, 2020
PU
07/23ICICI SECURITIES : Investor Presentation for quarter ended June 30, 2020
PU
07/22ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE : Investor Presentation for quarter ended June 30, 2020
PU
07/22ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE : Performance Review for quarter ended June 30, 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 550 B 7 346 M 7 346 M
Net income 2021 119 B 1 593 M 1 593 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 0,82%
Capitalization 2 246 B 29 976 M 29 981 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,08x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 112 360
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart ICICI BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ICICI Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICICI BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 346,80 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sandeep Bakhshi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Girish Chandra Chaturvedi Non-Executive Chairman
Rakesh Jha Chief Financial Officer
Homi Rustum Khusrokhan Independent Non-Executive Director
Uday Madhav Chitale Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICICI BANK LIMITED-35.65%29 827
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.40%295 678
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.67%243 648
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.36%215 216
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.60%187 370
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.92%128 709
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group