ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ICICI Bank Sold 1.50% Stake in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

06/21/2020 | 11:57pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

ICICI Bank Ltd. has sold a portion of its stake in its life insurance joint venture for 8.40 billion rupees ($110.10 million).

The bank sold 21 million shares, or a 1.50% stake, in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co., ICICI Bank said Monday.

After the sale, the private sector bank's stake in the insurance company will fall to 51.4%.

The divestment was part of ICICI Bank's plan to strengthen its balance sheet, the lender said.

The private bank sold a 3.96% stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. last week to raise INR22.50 billion.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ICICI BANK LIMITED 3.35% 363.8 End-of-day quote.-32.49%
ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED -0.79% 1266.45 End-of-day quote.-8.85%
ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED -0.63% 391.7 End-of-day quote.-18.82%
