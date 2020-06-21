ICICI Bank Sold 1.50% Stake in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

By P.R. Venkat



ICICI Bank Ltd. has sold a portion of its stake in its life insurance joint venture for 8.40 billion rupees ($110.10 million).

The bank sold 21 million shares, or a 1.50% stake, in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co., ICICI Bank said Monday.

After the sale, the private sector bank's stake in the insurance company will fall to 51.4%.

The divestment was part of ICICI Bank's plan to strengthen its balance sheet, the lender said.

The private bank sold a 3.96% stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. last week to raise INR22.50 billion.

