ICICI Bank Limited    ICICIBANK   INE090A01021

ICICI BANK LIMITED

(ICICIBANK)
ICICI Bank : quarterly profit misses estimates as provisions soar

07/25/2020 | 08:46am EDT
A man speaks on the phone outside an ICICI Bank branch in Kolkata

India's ICICI Bank Ltd on Saturday reported a quarterly profit that missed analyst estimates as its provisions for bad loans rose sharply to account for the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Net profit at the country's second-largest private lender for the quarter ending June 30 was 25.99 billion rupees ($347.69 million) compared with a profit of 19.08 billion rupees ($255.25 million) in the same period a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

That fell well short of an average of 27.47 billion rupees estimated by 24 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

The bank's quarterly provisions jumped to 75.94 billion rupees from 34.96 billion rupees a year ago.

The additional provisions were "with the objective of completely cushioning the balance sheet from the impact of COVID-19," President Sandeep Batra said on a post-earnings conference call.

"We continue to live in uncertain times," he said. "From our perspective we wanted to be prudent and that is the reason why we made this provision."

The total capital adequacy ratio of the bank was at 16.32% well above the minimum regulatory requirement of 11.08%.

Asset quality improved marginally with gross bad loans at 5.46% compared with 5.53% in the quarter ended March. Net non-performing assets also fell to 1.23% from 1.41%.

Asset quality of banks in India is expected to take a severe hit due to the coronavirus-led economic crisis. The country's central bank has warned the bad loans in the banking system could soar to almost 15% of total loans by March 2021.

Net interest margin, a key indicator of the bank's profitability, grew to 3.69% in the quarter, from 3.61% a year earlier, helped by an increase in deposits and weak credit demand due to a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

By Abhirup Roy

Financials
Sales 2021 539 B 7 209 M 7 209 M
Net income 2021 117 B 1 570 M 1 570 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 0,83%
Capitalization 2 473 B 33 081 M 33 079 M
EV / Sales 2020
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 112 360
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart ICICI BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ICICI Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICICI BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 381,80 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sandeep Bakhshi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Girish Chandra Chaturvedi Non-Executive Chairman
Rakesh Jha Chief Financial Officer
Homi Rustum Khusrokhan Independent Non-Executive Director
Uday Madhav Chitale Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICICI BANK LIMITED-29.15%33 081
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.50%299 518
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.00%243 722
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.86%210 970
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.93%190 105
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.72%129 088
