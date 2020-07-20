ICICI Lombard General: Investor Presentation for quarter ended June 30, 2020

Enforcing leading practices and controls through Cyber security Policy
Focused approach to cyber security with the triad of Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability (CIA) at the core of the information security framework
Training employees and distributors in effective data handling
Update - COVID-19
COVID 19
Customers
Distribution
Continuous communication with customers through emails,tele-calling, SMS and Social Media Platforms undertaken to reassure
Renewal of motor & health policies
Claims servicing throughe-mails, scan documents etc.
Dedicated product-Covid-19 benefit and indemnity cover
ILTakeCare with'tele-consult' feature in our mobile app for harnessing health ecosystem
Channel partners were already enabled digitally to acquire, retain and service customers. Adoption rates have seen a significant increase
Enabled Technological tools- Robo calling and CRM tools for motor dealer partners to enhance retention
On-boardingof POS and agents is continuing digitally
Online webinars, conducted by our senior leaders for corporates
Virtual risk inspections (VRA)-customer site inspections undertaken via video streaming.
Knowledge support to agents /channel partners
Update - COVID-19
COVID 19
Work from Home enabled to ensure safety and well-being of our employees across the
organization, well before the lockdown
Accelerated our efforts towards upskilling our employees. Leveraged technology to provide
Employees
e-learning programs, self-consumption videos & virtual live training events
⚫Employee centric policy for conveyance and mobile / data reimbursements
Community
Regulator /
Authority
Deployed Platforms such as 'Santulan' for online counselling, for employees requiring special assistance
Proposed contribution towards 'PM Cares fund" by Company & Employees
FreeCovid-19 testing for the underprivileged in partnership with reputed diagnostic brands
Provided Personal Protection Equipment or PPE to the medical staff treatingCovid-19 patients at government hospitals
Insurance as an essential service.
Announced several measures including relaxations
On claims payment - simplified claim procedures, health claim authorization within two hours etc.
On premium payment - extended payment date for renewal of Motor TP & Health policies
India Non - life Insurance Market - Large Addressable Market
Massive growth opportunity in non-life premiums
India: US$
EAPAC*: US$
World: US$
26.64 billion
342.02 billion
3376.33 billion
Significantly underpenetrated
Premium as a % of GDP (CY19)
(US$)
8.51
4.95
2.67
2.31
2.31
2.01
1.78
0.97
0.94
0.58
Non-Life Insurance Density
5580
(Premium per capita) (CY19)
4th largest non-life insurance market in Asia and 15th
largest globally
⚫Non-life Insurance penetration in India was around 1/4rd of
Global Average in 2019
Operates under a "cash before cover" model
1544
(US$)
978 930
201 160 155 113 24 19
*EAPAC - Emerging Asia Pacific Market
Source: Sigma 4/2020 Swiss Re
Industry has witnessed steady growth
billion
Industry CAGR
IL CAGR
Market Share of Private Players
11.7% (8.1%)
54.7%
1,694.48
55.8%
1,893.02
16.6% 73.3%*
0.1%
100.87
17.2% 14.4%
36.6%
294.98
(4.2%)
(5.3%)
50.1%
47.2%
410.72
393.29
FY2001
FY2008
FY2019
FY2020
Q12020
Q12021
Tariff era
Non-Tariff era
Industry GDPI
12 years CAGR : Industry - 16.8%; IL - 12.3%
*IL CAGR FY2003 - FY2008
Source: IRDAI and GI Council
Annexure
Loss Ratio
Particulars
FY2019
FY2020
Q12020
Q12021
Motor OD
59.2%
68.9%
68.2%
62.9%
Motor TP
90.8%
84.4%
90.9%
70.2%
Health,Travel* & PA
73.5%
69.9%
68.0%
75.5%
Fire
83.2%
64.0%
87.6%
94.0%
Marine
84.0%
65.3%
58.8%
83.2%
Engineering
37.1%
40.7%
58.0%
75.1%
Other
55.2%
51.8%
63.5%
49.3%
Crop
106.5%
110.6%
110.7%
111.2%
Total
75.3%
72.9%
75.5%
69.8%
*Basis IRDAI circular dated May 20, 2019, Travel included as a part of Health
Abbreviations:
AI- Artificial Intelligence
AY- Accident Year
CAGR- Compounded Annual Growth Rate
CY- Calendar Year
EAPAC- Emerging Asia Pacific Markets
FY- Financial Year
G-Sec- Government Securities
GDP- Gross Direct Product
GDPI- Gross Direct Premium Income
GHI- Group Health Insurance
GIC- The General Insurance Corporation of India
GI Council- General Insurance Council
GWP- Gross Written Premium
HFC- Housing Finance Company
IBNR- Incurred But Not Reported
IL / ICICI General / Company - ICICI Lombard
IMTPIP- Indian Third Party Insurance Pool IoT- Internet of Things
IRDAI- Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India
ML- Machine Learning
NBFC- Non Banking Financial Company NEP- Net Earned Premium
NWP- Net Written Premium OD- Own Damage
PA- Personal Accident PAT- Profit After Tax PBT- Profit Before Tax P&C- Property & Casualty POS- Point of Sales
ROAE- Return on Average Equity STP- Straight through processing
- Indian RupeesTP- Third Party US$- United State's dollar VO- Virtual Office
Impact of catastrophic events : Historical snapshot
₹ billion
Catastrophic Event
Year
Economic Losses
Insured
Our Share of
losses ***
Insured losses
Cyclone Nisarga
2020
^
^
^
Cyclone Amphan***
2020
1,000.00
15.00
6.7%
Maharashtra, Gujarat,
Karnataka, Kerala & other
2019
709.70**
20.00
3.5%
states Floods
Cyclone Fani
2019
120.00
12.25
2.4%
Kerala floods
2018
300.00
30.00
2.7%
Chennai floods^^
2015
150.00
49.40
7.5%
Cyclone Hudhud
2014
715.00
41.60
2.4%
J&K floods
2014
388.05
15.60
2.6%
North-east floods
2014
393.30
15.60
*
Data on economic & insured losses are not available, number of claims reported is more than 150 & our share of losses is ₹ 0.20 Bn *There was no separate reporting of losses resulting from these floods since this did not rise to the level of a catastrophic event for us
**Aon Global Catastrophe Report
Initial estimates based on market sources ^^Insured losses based on Swiss Re report Othersources : Google search & estimates
Reserving Triangle Disclosure - Total1
Incurred Losses and Allocated Expenses (Ultimate Movement)
` billion
As at March 31, 2020
Prior
AY 11
AY 12
AY 13
AY 14
AY 15
AY 16
AY 17
AY 18
AY 19
AY 20
End of First Year
54.99
20.66
22.53
27.97
35.96
34.16
39.13
49.49
52.41
65.27
72.72
One year later
55.11
20.44
21.97
27.02
34.63
33.95
38.58
49.20
51.10
64.10
Two years later
55.88
20.41
21.74
26.52
34.37
33.53
38.07
48.84
50.08
Three years later
56.70
20.36
21.85
26.40
34.29
32.91
37.78
48.57
Four years later
56.85
20.47
21.83
26.46
33.85
32.73
37.25
Five years later
57.53
20.48
21.81
26.21
33.73
32.16
Six years later
58.02
20.53
21.83
26.18
33.32
Seven Years later
58.20
20.67
21.83
26.17
Eight Years later
58.40
20.67
21.75
Nine Years later
58.48
20.61
Ten Years later
58.37
Deficiency/ (Redundancy) (%)
6.2%
-0.2%
-3.5%
-6.5%
-7.3%
-5.9%
-4.8%
-1.9%
-4.4%
-1.8%
0.0%
Unpaid Losses and Loss Adjusted Expenses
As at March 31, 2020
Prior
AY 11
AY 12
AY 13
AY 14
AY 15
AY 16
AY 17
AY 18
AY 19
AY 20
End of First Year
9.16
7.18
7.98
12.01
17.32
17.10
20.44
26.84
32.58
37.37
37.98
One year later
4.50
2.67
3.33
6.11
9.70
11.58
14.06
16.86
18.03
27.01
Two years later
3.74
2.00
2.46
4.72
7.92
9.61
11.46
13.04
15.00
Three years later
3.59
1.58
2.12
3.84
6.73
7.80
9.69
10.67
Four years later
3.02
1.39
1.76
3.39
5.58
6.77
7.93
Five years later
3.12
1.13
1.47
2.77
4.82
5.49
Six years later
2.91
1.00
1.28
2.42
3.94
Seven Years later
2.65
0.97
1.08
2.12
Eight Years later
2.43
0.84
0.87
Nine Years later
2.16
0.68
Ten Years later
1.75
1As at March 31, 2020; Losses and expenses in the above tables do not include the erstwhile Indian Motor Third Party Insurance
Pool (IMTPIP)
AY: Accident Year
Reserving Triangle Disclosure - IMTPIP
Incurred Losses and Allocated Expenses (Ultimate Movement)
billion
As at March 31, 2020
AY 08
AY 09
AY 10
AY 11
AY 12
AY 13
End of First Year
2.71
One year later
3.85
2.72
Two years later
4.49
3.85
2.73
Three years later
5.81
4.49
3.98
2.73
Four years later
6.16
5.81
4.63
4.12
2.74
Five years later
2.61
6.16
5.85
4.67
4.41
3.16
Six years later
2.61
6.46
5.96
4.99
5.12
3.17
Seven Years later
2.86
6.55
6.05
5.45
5.12
3.17
Eight Years later
2.95
6.69
6.55
5.45
5.12
Nine Years later
3.00
6.98
6.55
5.45
Ten Years later
3.09
6.98
6.55
Eleven Years later
3.09
6.98
Twelve Years later
3.09
Deficiency/ (Redundancy) (%)
18.4%
13.2%
12.9%
21.3%
32.8%
16.8%
Unpaid Losses and Loss Adjusted Expenses
As at March 31, 2020
AY 08
AY 09
AY 10
AY 11
AY 12
AY 13
End of First Year
2.67
One year later
3.41
2.30
Two years later
3.14
2.57
1.87
Three years later
3.17
2.38
1.98
1.37
Four years later
2.67
2.51
1.84
1.51
0.98
Five years later
0.86
2.05
2.03
1.32
1.22
1.13
Six years later
0.63
1.89
1.56
1.19
1.63
0.91
Seven Years later
0.72
1.50
1.26
1.31
1.29
0.71
Eight Years later
0.65
1.23
1.39
1.03
1.02
Nine Years later
0.55
1.19
1.07
0.78
Ten Years later
0.52
0.89
0.78
Eleven Years later
0.43
0.63
Twelve Years later
0.32
As at March 31, 2020 - IMTPIP: Indian Motor Third Party Insurance Pool AY: Accident Year