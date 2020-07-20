ICICI Lombard General: Investor Presentation for quarter ended June 30, 2020 0 07/20/2020 | 04:11am EDT Send by mail :

Financial Performance

ESG Initiatives

Update- COVID-19

COVID-19 Industry Overview ICICI General - Pillars of Strength Consistent Market Leadership and growth Leading private sector non-life insurer in India since FY2004 (GDPI basis)

non-life insurer in India since FY2004 (GDPI basis) 12 years GDPI CAGR:

12.3%

12.3% Market share Q12021 (GDPI basis):8.4% Diverse products and multi-channel distribution Comprehensive and diverse product portfolio

Individual Agents* 49,802

Expanding distribution network to increase penetration in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities

Number of Virtual Offices: 840

Excellence in Customer service and Technology Leveraging on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, IoT etc. throughout the customer life cycle

Dedicated "digital arm" to improve speed of delivery Risk Management Profitable growth using risk selection and data analytics

Maintain robust reserves

Prudent investment management Capital Conservation Maintain high level of Solvency against regulatory minimum requirement of 1.50x

Solvency 2.50x as at June 30, 2020 *including POS IoT - Internet of Things 4 Key Highlights Particulars FY2019 FY2020 Q12020 Q12021 (₹ billion) Actual Actual Actual Actual Gross Written Premium 147.89 135.92 35.61 33.94 Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) 144.88 133.13 34.87 33.02 GDPI Growth 17.2% -8.1% -7.6% -5.3% GDPI Growth (excluding crop) 20.5% 10.5% 17.7% -6.2% Combined Ratio* 98.8% 100.4% 100.4% 99.7% Profit after Tax 10.49 11.94 3.10 3.98 Return on Average Equity 21.3% 20.8% 23.0% 25.1% Solvency Ratio 2.24x 2.17x 2.20x 2.50x Book Value per Share 117.11 134.97 119.71 143.74 Basic Earnings per Share 23.11 26.27 6.82 8.76 Basis IRDAI circular dated May 20, 2019, the ratio has been revised from 98.5% in FY2019 5 Comprehensive Product Portfolio 8% 17% 3% 7% 20% 21% 24% FY2019 Product Mix 0% 8% 10% 0% 0% 4% 4% 12% 17% 25% 26% 23% 19% 28% 24% FY2020 Q12020 10% 1% 4% 26% 24% 17% 18% Q12021 Others Crop Marine Fire Health, Travel* & PA Motor TP Motor OD Diversified product mix- motor, health, travel & personal accident, fire, marine and others

SME business growth was 30.4% for Q12021 *Basis IRDAI circular dated May 20, 2019, Travel included as a part of Health 6 Comprehensive Product Portfolio - Motor ` billion Motor GDPI Mix Type Q12020 Q12021 Private car 55.4% 59.2% Two Wheeler 27.3% 26.0% Commercial Vehicle 17.3% 14.8% Loss cost driven micro-segmentation resulting in focus on relatively profitable segment

micro-segmentation resulting in focus on relatively profitable segment Advance premium at June 30, 2020 : ` 30.31 billion (` 30.25 billion at March 31, 2020) Motor 73.8% 76.5% 79.5% 66.4% 22.4% 5.7% 14.1% -22.4% 34.08 30.16 36.89 30.99 8.17 6.60 5.96 5.51 FY2019 FY2020 Q12020 Q12021 Loss Ratio Growth OD GDPI TP GDPI Long Term Motor Policy Penetration : Private car for Q12021: 19.8% (Q12020: 17.0%) Two Wheeler for Q12021: 11.3% (Q12020: 17.5%)

: Private car for Q12021: 19.8% (Q12020: 17.0%) Two Wheeler for Q12021: 11.3% (Q12020: 17.5%) Withdrawal of Long Term Motor Package Policy by IRDAI: Effective August 1, 2020, option to avail long term Own Damage covers has been discontinued

Effective August 1, 2020, option to avail long term covers has been discontinued Motor Vehicle Act : Reduction in time limit of claim intimation to 6 months

Reduction in time limit of claim intimation to 6 months Expecting shortening of claims settlement cycle, selective increase in fines for traffic violations

Stand-alone OD Regulation: Effective September 1, 2019 for the 1st renewal of new vehicle sold last year

Effective September 1, 2019 for the 1st renewal of new vehicle sold last year Standalone OD policies are now being issued for Private car & Two Wheeler

7 Comprehensive Product Portfolio - Health, Travel & PA ` billion Health, Travel* & PA GDPI Mix Travel* PA Type Q12020 Q12021 Individual 19.5% 20.1% Health, & Group - Others 32.6% 10.8% Group Employer-Employee 47.9% 69.1% Mass 0.0% 0.0% Retail indemnity new business grew by 25.9 % for Q12021 (77.0% in June 2020)

% for Q12021 (77.0% in June 2020) Muted disbursement by Banks, NBFC's and HFC's Q12021 73.5% 69.9% 68.0% 75.5% 19.9% 12.2% 12.5% -12.2% 29.69 33.32 9.07 7.97 FY2019 FY2020 Q12020 Q12021 Loss Ratio Growth Health, Travel* & PA GDPI led to lower growth in Group - Others business for Cautious approach to underwrite Mass health scheme

IL Take Care for customer engagement & servicing of health customers

More than 130 K+ downloads till Q12021, way forward to be extended to other retail lines

Product launched

Covid-19 indemnity Arogya Sanjeevani

*Basis IRDAI circular dated May 20, 2019, Travel included as a part of Health 8 Comprehensive Product Portfolio - P&C Accretion of market share in commercial lines Property & Casualty (P&C) Market Share Casualty*& 67.3% Product Q12020 Q12021 16.9% Fire 11.0% 11.4% Engineering 13.5% 13.9% Property 26.44 Marine Cargo 14.8% 18.1% Liability 17.5% 18.6% ⚫Increase in reinsurance rates for other sectors (rates FY2019 for 8 sectors increased w.e.f. March 2019) under fire Loss Ratio segment w.e.f. January 1, 2020 ⚫Higher retention on account of increase in rates ` billion 57.4% 66.9% 74.5% 20.4% 28.0% 20.5% 31.83 11.03 13.29 FY2020 Q12020 Q12021 Growth Property & Casualty GDPI Source: GI Council & Company data *excludes Travel basis IRDAI circular dated May 20, 2019 9 Digital Initiatives Service Excellence Policy Issuance Policies sourced - 3.6 mn 97.5% issued electronically Claims & Servicing Claims honored - 0.2 mn 56.3%* Motor OD claims through InstaSpect Employee Productivity 12 years CAGR 15.3% Employee hackathon *exit rate as at June 2020 **STP - Straight through processing ^GHI- Group Health Insurance Automation & Scale Next Gen Solutions Cloud deployment Big Data & Customer experience management AI and ML Solutions 36.2%* cashless authorization through AI for GHI^ 43%* STP** of motor break-in from Self Inspection app through AI Work from Home 9.5K+ headcount enabled Enhanced Data & End point Security 10 Risk Management Underwriting Predictive ultimate loss model to improve risk selection

Diversified exposure across geographies and products

Historically lower proportion of losses from catastrophic events than overall market share 29 Investments Tighter internal exposure norms as against regulatory limits

Invest high proportion of Debt portfolio 83.0% in sovereign or AAA rated securities*

All Debt securities are rated AA & above

Zero instance of default in Debt portfolio since inception

domestic credit rating

Reinsurance Spread of risk across panel of quality re-insurers

re-insurers Conservative level of catastrophe (CAT) protection

Net impact of catastrophic losses ` 0.31 billion for Q12021 (` 0.16 billion for Q12020)

Reserving IBNR utilization improving trend indicates robustness of reserves

PAT for Q12021 includes effect of lower effective tax rate. Effective tax rate for Q12021 is 25.0%. *Basis IRDAI circular dated May 20, 2019 Combined Ratio has been revised from 98.5% in FY2019 13 Robust Investment Performance ` billion RealisedturnReturn(%) (%) 9.4% 7.9% 1 2.3% 1 1.8% Investment Book 4.09x 4.21x 263.27 222.31 Investment Leverage 2 4.27x 4.23x 281.18 237.11 FY2019 FY2020 Q12020 Q12021 FY2019 FY2020 Q12020 Investment portfolio mix 3 for Q12021 : Corporate bonds 48.7%, G-Sec 33.7% and equity 9.8%

for Q12021 : Corporate bonds 48.7%, G-Sec 33.7% and equity 9.8% Strong investment leverage

Unrealised gain of ` 10.66 billion as on June 30, 2020

Unrealised loss on equity 4 portfolio at ` 0.36 billion Unrealised gain on other than equity 4 portfolio at ` 11.02 billion

bio-degradable alternatives Ecofriendly mode to procure water

Taking green measures for communication

Reducing carbon footprint by integrating digital tools for sourcing and servicing of customers The measures indicated above are adopted in our key offices. We aim to cover more locations in the near future. 17 Contributing the Social Way Addressing customer needs Providing best-in-class experience

best-in-class experience AI-based solutions and digital claim forms for instant renewals/claims

solutions and digital claim forms for instant renewals/claims Usage of cognitive computing to fasten claim processing and reducing overall response time

Providing end to end digital solutions Creating value for employees Hiring from diverse skill sets

Building capabilities in knowledge, skills and competencies

Building an inclusive culture and an enabling environment to perform and grow

Driving a performance culture through differentiation and linkage to rewards Enabling community awareness and development Aiming at community well-being with healthcare, road safety and wellness programs

well-being with healthcare, road safety and wellness programs "Caring Hands" providing spectacles for children with poor vision

"Ride to Safety" raising awareness for road safety

"Niranjali" to educate children on safe drinking water 18 Strong Governance Robust Structure Optimum mix of Executive/Non- Executive Directors as per Policy on Board Diversity

Performance evaluation of Board, Committees, Chairperson, Individual Directors

Succession plan in place for senior management positions

ERM framework for managing key risks Code of conduct Conducting business with highest standards of compliance and ethics

Zero tolerance approach towards Fraud

Policies like Prohibition of Insider Trading, Anti-Money Laundering

Anti-Money Laundering Encouraging to report concerns through Whistle Blower Policy Data privacy Detecting, preventing, mitigating cyber security issues

Enforcing leading practices and controls through Cyber security Policy

Focused approach to cyber security with the triad of Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability (CIA) at the core of the information security framework

tele-calling, SMS and Social Media Platforms undertaken to reassure Renewal of motor & health policies Claims servicing through e-mails, scan documents etc.

Dedicated product- Covid-19 benefit and indemnity cover

Covid-19 benefit and indemnity cover ILTakeCare with 'tele-consult' feature in our mobile app for harnessing health ecosystem

'tele-consult' feature in our mobile app for harnessing health ecosystem Channel partners were already enabled digitally to acquire, retain and service customers. Adoption rates have seen a significant increase

Enabled Technological tools- Robo calling and CRM tools for motor dealer partners to enhance retention On-boarding of POS and agents is continuing digitally

Online webinars, conducted by our senior leaders for corporates

Virtual risk inspections (VRA) -customer site inspections undertaken via video streaming. Knowledge support to agents /channel partners

20 Update - COVID-19 COVID 19 ⚫ Work from Home enabled to ensure safety and well-being of our employees across the organization, well before the lockdown ⚫ Accelerated our efforts towards upskilling our employees. Leveraged technology to provide Employees e-learning programs, self-consumption videos & virtual live training events ⚫Employee centric policy for conveyance and mobile / data reimbursements Community Regulator / Authority Deployed Platforms such as 'Santulan' for online counselling, for employees requiring special assistance

Proposed contribution towards 'PM Cares fund" by Company & Employees

Free Covid-19 testing for the underprivileged in partnership with reputed diagnostic brands

Covid-19 testing for the underprivileged in partnership with reputed diagnostic brands Provided Personal Protection Equipment or PPE to the medical staff treating Covid-19 patients at government hospitals

Covid-19 patients at government hospitals Insurance as an essential service.

Announced several measures including relaxations

On claims payment - simplified claim procedures, health claim authorization within two hours etc. On premium payment - extended payment date for renewal of Motor TP & Health policies

US$ - United State's dollar

VO - Virtual Office 28 Impact of catastrophic events : Historical snapshot ₹ billion Catastrophic Event Year Economic Losses Insured Our Share of losses *** Insured losses Cyclone Nisarga 2020 ^ ^ ^ Cyclone Amphan*** 2020 1,000.00 15.00 6.7% Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala & other 2019 709.70** 20.00 3.5% states Floods Cyclone Fani 2019 120.00 12.25 2.4% Kerala floods 2018 300.00 30.00 2.7% Chennai floods^^ 2015 150.00 49.40 7.5% Cyclone Hudhud 2014 715.00 41.60 2.4% J&K floods 2014 388.05 15.60 2.6% North-east floods 2014 393.30 15.60 * Data on economic & insured losses are not available, number of claims reported is more than 150 & our share of losses is ₹ 0.20 Bn *There was no separate reporting of losses resulting from these floods since this did not rise to the level of a catastrophic event for us **Aon Global Catastrophe Report Initial estimates based on market sources ^^Insured losses based on Swiss Re report Other sources : Google search & estimates 11 29 Reserving Triangle Disclosure - Total1 Incurred Losses and Allocated Expenses (Ultimate Movement) ` billion As at March 31, 2020 Prior AY 11 AY 12 AY 13 AY 14 AY 15 AY 16 AY 17 AY 18 AY 19 AY 20 End of First Year 54.99 20.66 22.53 27.97 35.96 34.16 39.13 49.49 52.41 65.27 72.72 One year later 55.11 20.44 21.97 27.02 34.63 33.95 38.58 49.20 51.10 64.10 Two years later 55.88 20.41 21.74 26.52 34.37 33.53 38.07 48.84 50.08 Three years later 56.70 20.36 21.85 26.40 34.29 32.91 37.78 48.57 Four years later 56.85 20.47 21.83 26.46 33.85 32.73 37.25 Five years later 57.53 20.48 21.81 26.21 33.73 32.16 Six years later 58.02 20.53 21.83 26.18 33.32 Seven Years later 58.20 20.67 21.83 26.17 Eight Years later 58.40 20.67 21.75 Nine Years later 58.48 20.61 Ten Years later 58.37 Deficiency/ (Redundancy) (%) 6.2% -0.2% -3.5% -6.5% -7.3% -5.9% -4.8% -1.9% -4.4% -1.8% 0.0% Unpaid Losses and Loss Adjusted Expenses As at March 31, 2020 Prior AY 11 AY 12 AY 13 AY 14 AY 15 AY 16 AY 17 AY 18 AY 19 AY 20 End of First Year 9.16 7.18 7.98 12.01 17.32 17.10 20.44 26.84 32.58 37.37 37.98 One year later 4.50 2.67 3.33 6.11 9.70 11.58 14.06 16.86 18.03 27.01 Two years later 3.74 2.00 2.46 4.72 7.92 9.61 11.46 13.04 15.00 Three years later 3.59 1.58 2.12 3.84 6.73 7.80 9.69 10.67 Four years later 3.02 1.39 1.76 3.39 5.58 6.77 7.93 Five years later 3.12 1.13 1.47 2.77 4.82 5.49 Six years later 2.91 1.00 1.28 2.42 3.94 Seven Years later 2.65 0.97 1.08 2.12 Eight Years later 2.43 0.84 0.87 Nine Years later 2.16 0.68 Ten Years later 1.75 1As at March 31, 2020; Losses and expenses in the above tables do not include the erstwhile Indian Motor Third Party Insurance Pool (IMTPIP) 30 AY: Accident Year Reserving Triangle Disclosure - IMTPIP Incurred Losses and Allocated Expenses (Ultimate Movement) billion As at March 31, 2020 AY 08 AY 09 AY 10 AY 11 AY 12 AY 13 End of First Year 2.71 One year later 3.85 2.72 Two years later 4.49 3.85 2.73 Three years later 5.81 4.49 3.98 2.73 Four years later 6.16 5.81 4.63 4.12 2.74 Five years later 2.61 6.16 5.85 4.67 4.41 3.16 Six years later 2.61 6.46 5.96 4.99 5.12 3.17 Seven Years later 2.86 6.55 6.05 5.45 5.12 3.17 Eight Years later 2.95 6.69 6.55 5.45 5.12 Nine Years later 3.00 6.98 6.55 5.45 Ten Years later 3.09 6.98 6.55 Eleven Years later 3.09 6.98 Twelve Years later 3.09 Deficiency/ (Redundancy) (%) 18.4% 13.2% 12.9% 21.3% 32.8% 16.8% Unpaid Losses and Loss Adjusted Expenses As at March 31, 2020 AY 08 AY 09 AY 10 AY 11 AY 12 AY 13 End of First Year 2.67 One year later 3.41 2.30 Two years later 3.14 2.57 1.87 Three years later 3.17 2.38 1.98 1.37 Four years later 2.67 2.51 1.84 1.51 0.98 Five years later 0.86 2.05 2.03 1.32 1.22 1.13 Six years later 0.63 1.89 1.56 1.19 1.63 0.91 Seven Years later 0.72 1.50 1.26 1.31 1.29 0.71 Eight Years later 0.65 1.23 1.39 1.03 1.02 Nine Years later 0.55 1.19 1.07 0.78 Ten Years later 0.52 0.89 0.78 Eleven Years later 0.43 0.63 11 Twelve Years later 0.32 As at March 31, 2020 - IMTPIP: Indian Motor Third Party Insurance Pool AY: Accident Year 31 Attachments Original document

