ICICI Lombard General: Investor Presentation for quarter ended June 30, 2020

07/20/2020 | 04:11am EDT

Q12021 Performance Review

Agenda

  • Company Strategy
  • Financial Performance
  • ESG Initiatives
  • Update-COVID-19
  • Industry Overview

ICICI General - Pillars of Strength

Consistent Market

Leadership and

growth

  • Leading private sectornon-life insurer in India since FY2004 (GDPI basis)
  • 12 years GDPI CAGR:
    12.3%
  • Market share Q12021 (GDPI basis):8.4%

Diverse products and multi-channel distribution

  • Comprehensive and diverse product portfolio
  • Individual Agents* 49,802
  • Expanding distribution network to increase penetration in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities
    • Number of Virtual Offices: 840

Excellence in

Customer service and Technology

  • Leveraging on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, IoT etc. throughout the customer life cycle
  • Dedicated "digital arm" to improve speed of delivery

Risk

Management

  • Profitable growth using risk selection and data analytics
  • Maintain robust reserves
  • Prudent investment management

Capital

Conservation

  • Maintain high level of Solvency against regulatory minimum requirement of 1.50x
  • Solvency 2.50x as at June 30, 2020

*including POS

IoT - Internet of Things

4

Key Highlights

Particulars

FY2019

FY2020

Q12020

Q12021

(₹ billion)

Actual

Actual

Actual

Actual

Gross Written Premium

147.89

135.92

35.61

33.94

Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI)

144.88

133.13

34.87

33.02

GDPI Growth

17.2%

-8.1%

-7.6%

-5.3%

GDPI Growth (excluding crop)

20.5%

10.5%

17.7%

-6.2%

Combined Ratio*

98.8%

100.4%

100.4%

99.7%

Profit after Tax

10.49

11.94

3.10

3.98

Return on Average Equity

21.3%

20.8%

23.0%

25.1%

Solvency Ratio

2.24x

2.17x

2.20x

2.50x

Book Value per Share

117.11

134.97

119.71

143.74

Basic Earnings per Share

23.11

26.27

6.82

8.76

  • Basis IRDAI circular dated May 20, 2019, the ratio has been revised from 98.5% in FY2019

5

Comprehensive Product Portfolio

8% 17%

3% 7%

20%

21%

24% FY2019

Product Mix

0%

8%

10%

0%

0%

4%

4%

12%

17%

25%

26%

23%

19%

28%

24%

FY2020

Q12020

10% 1% 4%

26%

24%

17% 18% Q12021

Others

Crop

Marine

Fire

Health, Travel* &

PA

Motor TP

Motor OD

  • Diversified product mix- motor, health, travel & personal accident, fire, marine and others
  • SME business growth was 30.4% for Q12021

*Basis IRDAI circular dated May 20, 2019, Travel included as a part of Health

6

Comprehensive Product Portfolio - Motor

` billion

Motor GDPI Mix

Type

Q12020

Q12021

Private car

55.4%

59.2%

Two Wheeler

27.3%

26.0%

Commercial Vehicle

17.3%

14.8%

  • Loss cost drivenmicro-segmentation resulting in focus on relatively profitable segment
  • Advance premium at June 30, 2020 : ` 30.31 billion (` 30.25 billion at March 31, 2020)

Motor

73.8%

76.5%

79.5%

66.4%

22.4%

5.7%

14.1%

-22.4%

34.08

30.16

36.89

30.99

8.17

6.60

5.96

5.51

FY2019

FY2020

Q12020

Q12021

Loss Ratio

Growth

OD GDPI

TP GDPI

  • Long Term Motor Policy Penetration: Private car for Q12021: 19.8% (Q12020: 17.0%) Two Wheeler for Q12021: 11.3% (Q12020: 17.5%)
  • Withdrawal of Long Term Motor Package Policy by IRDAI:Effective August 1, 2020, option to avail long term Own Damagecovers has been discontinued
  • Motor Vehicle Act :Reduction in time limit of claim intimation to 6 months
    • Expecting shortening of claims settlement cycle, selective increase in fines for traffic violations
  • Stand-aloneOD Regulation:Effective September 1, 2019 for the 1st renewal of new vehicle sold last year
    • Standalone OD policies are now being issued for Private car & Two Wheeler

7

Comprehensive Product Portfolio - Health, Travel & PA

` billion

Health, Travel* & PA GDPI Mix

Travel* PA

Type

Q12020 Q12021

Individual

19.5%

20.1%

Health, &

Group - Others

32.6%

10.8%

Group Employer-Employee

47.9%

69.1%

Mass

0.0%

0.0%

  • Retail indemnity new business grew by25.9% for Q12021 (77.0% in June 2020)
  • Muted disbursement by Banks, NBFC's and HFC's Q12021

73.5%

69.9%

68.0%

75.5%

19.9%

12.2%

12.5%

-12.2%

29.69

33.32

9.07

7.97

FY2019

FY2020

Q12020

Q12021

Loss Ratio

Growth

Health, Travel* & PA GDPI

led to lower growth in Group - Others business for

  • Cautious approach to underwrite Mass health scheme
  • IL Take Care for customer engagement & servicing of health customers
    • More than 130 K+ downloadstillQ12021, way forward to be extended to other retail lines
  • Product launched
    • Covid-19indemnity
    • Arogya Sanjeevani

*Basis IRDAI circular dated May 20, 2019, Travel included as a part of Health

8

Comprehensive Product Portfolio - P&C

  • Accretion of market share in commercial lines

Property & Casualty (P&C) Market Share

Casualty*&

67.3%

Product

Q12020

Q12021

16.9%

Fire

11.0%

11.4%

Engineering

13.5%

13.9%

Property

26.44

Marine Cargo

14.8%

18.1%

Liability

17.5%

18.6%

Increase in reinsurance rates for other sectors (rates

FY2019

for 8 sectors increased w.e.f. March 2019) under fire

Loss Ratio

segment w.e.f. January 1, 2020

Higher retention on account of increase in rates

` billion

57.4%

66.9%

74.5%

20.4%

28.0%

20.5%

31.83

11.03

13.29

FY2020

Q12020

Q12021

Growth

Property & Casualty GDPI

Source: GI Council & Company data

*excludes Travel basis IRDAI circular dated May 20, 2019

9

Digital Initiatives

Service Excellence

Policy Issuance

Policies sourced - 3.6 mn

97.5% issued electronically

Claims & Servicing

Claims honored - 0.2 mn

56.3%* Motor OD claims through InstaSpect

Employee Productivity

12 years CAGR 15.3% Employee hackathon

*exit rate as at June 2020

**STP - Straight through processing ^GHI- Group Health Insurance

Automation & Scale

Next Gen Solutions

Cloud deployment

Big Data & Customer experience management

AI and ML Solutions

36.2%* cashless authorization through AI for GHI^

43%* STP** of motor break-in from Self Inspection app through AI

Work from Home

9.5K+ headcount enabled

Enhanced Data & End point Security

10

Risk Management

Underwriting

  • Predictive ultimate loss model to improve risk selection
  • Diversified exposure across geographies and products
  • Historically lower proportion of losses from catastrophic events than overall market share

29

Investments

  • Tighter internal exposure norms as against regulatory limits
  • Invest high proportion of Debt portfolio 83.0% in sovereign or AAA rated securities*
    • All Debt securities are rated AA & above
  • Zero instance of default in Debt portfolio since inception
    • domestic credit rating

Reinsurance

  • Spread of risk across panel of qualityre-insurers
  • Conservative level of catastrophe (CAT) protection
    • Net impact of catastrophic losses ` 0.31 billion for Q12021 (` 0.16 billion for Q12020)

Reserving

  • IBNR utilization improving trend indicates robustness of reserves
  • Disclosing reserving triangles in Annual report since FY2016

31

11

Financial performance

Combined ratio (%)*

100.4%

100.4%

99.7%

98.8%

` billion

Return on average Equity (ROAE) (%)

23.0%

25.1%

21.3%

20.8%

FY2019

FY2020

Q12020

Q12021

Profit before Tax (PBT)

Growth

33.6%

6.2%

7.2%

11.7%

15.98

16.97

4.75

5.31

FY2019

FY2020

Q12020

Q12021

Profit after Tax (PAT)

Growth

21.8%

13.8%

7.1%

28.5%

10.49

11.94

3.10

3.98

FY2019

FY2020

Q12020

Q12021

FY2019

FY2020

Q12020

Q12021

  • Combined ratio was 98.4% in Q12021 excluding the impact of cyclone Amphan and Nisarga and 99.7% in Q12020 excluding the impact of cyclone Fani
  • PAT for Q12021 includes effect of lower effective tax rate. Effective tax rate for Q12021is 25.0%.

*Basis IRDAI circular dated May 20, 2019 Combined Ratio has been revised from 98.5% in FY2019

13

Robust Investment Performance

` billion

RealisedturnReturn(%) (%)

9.4% 7.9%

1

2.3%

1

1.8%

Investment Book

4.09x

4.21x

263.27

222.31

Investment Leverage

2

4.27x

4.23x

281.18

237.11

FY2019

FY2020

Q12020

Q12021

FY2019

FY2020

Q12020

  • Investment portfolio mix3for Q12021 : Corporate bonds 48.7%, G-Sec 33.7% and equity 9.8%
  • Strong investment leverage
  • Unrealised gain of ` 10.66 billion as on June 30, 2020
    • Unrealised loss on equity4portfolio at ` 0.36 billion
    • Unrealised gain on other than equity4portfolio at ` 11.02 billion
  1. Absolute Returns
  2. Total investment assets (net of borrowings) / net worth
  3. Investment portfolio mix at cost
  4. Equity includes mutual funds

Q12021

14

Safeguarding environment

An overarching Policy on Environment Management

Becoming

Reduce, Reuse,

Saving on

energy efficient

and Recycle

water

Adapting methods to

Incorporating processes

Engaging in rainwater

conserve energy and

that promote reduction in

harvesting and

groundwater recharging

prevent emissions from

use of paper

time to time

Implementing drip

Reusable glasses and

irrigation for gardens

Installing energy efficient

plates

products to reduce

Promoting recycling

Installing sensor based

energy consumption

water dispensers

Protecting the

environment

  • Switching tobio-degradable alternatives
  • Ecofriendly mode to procure water
  • Taking green measures for communication
  • Reducing carbon footprint by integrating digital tools for sourcing and servicing of customers

The measures indicated above are adopted in our key offices. We aim to cover more locations in the near future.

17

Contributing the Social Way

Addressing

customer needs

  • Providingbest-in-class experience
  • AI-basedsolutions and digital claim forms for instant renewals/claims
  • Usage of cognitive computing to fasten claim processing and reducing overall response time
  • Providing end to end digital solutions

Creating value for

employees

  • Hiring from diverse skill sets
  • Building capabilities in knowledge, skills and competencies
  • Building an inclusive culture and an enabling environment to perform and grow
  • Driving a performance culture through differentiation and linkage to rewards

Enabling community

awareness and

development

  • Aiming at communitywell-being with healthcare, road safety and wellness programs
  • "Caring Hands" providing spectacles for children with poor vision
  • "Ride to Safety" raising awareness for road safety
  • "Niranjali" to educate children on safe drinking water

18

Strong Governance

Robust Structure

  • Optimum mix of Executive/Non- Executive Directorsas per Policy on Board Diversity
  • Performance evaluation of Board, Committees, Chairperson, Individual Directors
  • Succession plan in place for senior management positions
  • ERM framework for managing key risks

Code of conduct

  • Conducting business with highest standards of compliance and ethics
  • Zero tolerance approach towards Fraud
  • Policies like Prohibition of Insider Trading,Anti-Money Laundering
  • Encouraging to report concerns through Whistle Blower Policy

Data privacy

  • Detecting, preventing, mitigating cyber security issues
  • Enforcing leading practices and controls through Cyber security Policy
  • Focused approach to cyber security with the triad of Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability (CIA) at the core of the information security framework
  • Training employees and distributors in effective data handling

19

Update - COVID-19

COVID 19

Customers

Distribution

  • Continuous communication with customers through emails,tele-calling, SMS and Social Media Platforms undertaken to reassure
    • Renewal of motor & health policies
    • Claims servicing throughe-mails, scan documents etc.
  • Dedicated product-Covid-19 benefit and indemnity cover
  • ILTakeCare with'tele-consult' feature in our mobile app for harnessing health ecosystem
  • Channel partners were already enabled digitally to acquire, retain and service customers. Adoption rates have seen a significant increase
    • Enabled Technological tools- Robo calling and CRM tools for motor dealer partners to enhance retention
    • On-boardingof POS and agents is continuing digitally
  • Online webinars, conducted by our senior leaders for corporates
    • Virtual risk inspections (VRA)-customer site inspections undertaken via video streaming.
    • Knowledge support to agents /channel partners

20

Update - COVID-19

COVID 19

Work from Home enabled to ensure safety and well-being of our employees across the

organization, well before the lockdown

Accelerated our efforts towards upskilling our employees. Leveraged technology to provide

Employees

e-learning programs, self-consumption videos & virtual live training events

Employee centric policy for conveyance and mobile / data reimbursements

Community

Regulator /

Authority

  • Deployed Platforms such as 'Santulan' for online counselling, for employees requiring special assistance
  • Proposed contribution towards 'PM Cares fund" by Company & Employees
  • FreeCovid-19 testing for the underprivileged in partnership with reputed diagnostic brands
  • Provided Personal Protection Equipment or PPE to the medical staff treatingCovid-19 patients at government hospitals
  • Insurance as an essential service.
  • Announced several measures including relaxations
    • On claims payment - simplified claim procedures, health claim authorization within two hours etc.
    • On premium payment - extended payment date for renewal of Motor TP & Health policies

21

India Non - life Insurance Market - Large Addressable Market

Massive growth opportunity in non-life premiums

India: US$

EAPAC*: US$

World: US$

26.64 billion

342.02 billion

3376.33 billion

Significantly underpenetrated

Premium as a % of GDP (CY19)

(US$)

8.51

4.95

2.67

2.31

2.31

2.01

1.78

0.97

0.94

0.58

Non-Life Insurance Density

5580

(Premium per capita) (CY19)

4th largest non-life insurance market in Asia and 15th

largest globally

Non-life Insurance penetration in India was around 1/4rd of

Global Average in 2019

Operates under a "cash before cover" model

1544

(US$)

978 930

201 160 155 113 24 19

*EAPAC - Emerging Asia Pacific Market

Source: Sigma 4/2020 Swiss Re

23

Industry has witnessed steady growth

  • billion

Industry CAGR

IL CAGR

Market Share of Private Players

11.7% (8.1%)

54.7%

1,694.48

55.8%

1,893.02

16.6% 73.3%*

0.1%

100.87

17.2% 14.4%

36.6%

294.98

(4.2%)

(5.3%)

50.1%

47.2%

410.72

393.29

FY2001

FY2008

FY2019

FY2020

Q12020

Q12021

Tariff era

Non-Tariff era

Industry GDPI

12 years CAGR : Industry - 16.8%; IL - 12.3%

*IL CAGR FY2003 - FY2008

Source: IRDAI and GI Council

24

Thank you

Annexure

Loss Ratio

Particulars

FY2019

FY2020

Q12020

Q12021

Motor OD

59.2%

68.9%

68.2%

62.9%

Motor TP

90.8%

84.4%

90.9%

70.2%

Health,Travel* & PA

73.5%

69.9%

68.0%

75.5%

Fire

83.2%

64.0%

87.6%

94.0%

Marine

84.0%

65.3%

58.8%

83.2%

Engineering

37.1%

40.7%

58.0%

75.1%

Other

55.2%

51.8%

63.5%

49.3%

Crop

106.5%

110.6%

110.7%

111.2%

Total

75.3%

72.9%

75.5%

69.8%

*Basis IRDAI circular dated May 20, 2019, Travel included as a part of Health

27

Abbreviations:

AI- Artificial Intelligence

AY- Accident Year

CAGR- Compounded Annual Growth Rate

CY- Calendar Year

EAPAC- Emerging Asia Pacific Markets

FY- Financial Year

G-Sec- Government Securities

GDP- Gross Direct Product

GDPI- Gross Direct Premium Income

GHI- Group Health Insurance

GIC- The General Insurance Corporation of India

GI Council- General Insurance Council

GWP- Gross Written Premium

HFC- Housing Finance Company

IBNR- Incurred But Not Reported

IL / ICICI General / Company - ICICI Lombard

IMTPIP- Indian Third Party Insurance Pool IoT- Internet of Things

IRDAI- Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India

ML- Machine Learning

NBFC- Non Banking Financial Company NEP- Net Earned Premium

NWP- Net Written Premium OD- Own Damage

PA- Personal Accident PAT- Profit After Tax PBT- Profit Before Tax P&C- Property & Casualty POS- Point of Sales

ROAE- Return on Average Equity STP- Straight through processing

  • - Indian RupeesTP- Third Party
    US$- United State's dollar
    VO- Virtual Office

28

Impact of catastrophic events : Historical snapshot

₹ billion

Catastrophic Event

Year

Economic Losses

Insured

Our Share of

losses ***

Insured losses

Cyclone Nisarga

2020

^

^

^

Cyclone Amphan***

2020

1,000.00

15.00

6.7%

Maharashtra, Gujarat,

Karnataka, Kerala & other

2019

709.70**

20.00

3.5%

states Floods

Cyclone Fani

2019

120.00

12.25

2.4%

Kerala floods

2018

300.00

30.00

2.7%

Chennai floods^^

2015

150.00

49.40

7.5%

Cyclone Hudhud

2014

715.00

41.60

2.4%

J&K floods

2014

388.05

15.60

2.6%

North-east floods

2014

393.30

15.60

*

  • Data on economic & insured losses are not available, number of claims reported is more than 150 & our share of losses is ₹ 0.20 Bn *There was no separate reporting of losses resulting from these floods since this did not rise to the level of a catastrophic event for us

**Aon Global Catastrophe Report

  • Initial estimates based on market sources ^^Insured losses based on Swiss Re report Othersources : Google search & estimates

11

29

Reserving Triangle Disclosure - Total1

Incurred Losses and Allocated Expenses (Ultimate Movement)

` billion

As at March 31, 2020

Prior

AY 11

AY 12

AY 13

AY 14

AY 15

AY 16

AY 17

AY 18

AY 19

AY 20

End of First Year

54.99

20.66

22.53

27.97

35.96

34.16

39.13

49.49

52.41

65.27

72.72

One year later

55.11

20.44

21.97

27.02

34.63

33.95

38.58

49.20

51.10

64.10

Two years later

55.88

20.41

21.74

26.52

34.37

33.53

38.07

48.84

50.08

Three years later

56.70

20.36

21.85

26.40

34.29

32.91

37.78

48.57

Four years later

56.85

20.47

21.83

26.46

33.85

32.73

37.25

Five years later

57.53

20.48

21.81

26.21

33.73

32.16

Six years later

58.02

20.53

21.83

26.18

33.32

Seven Years later

58.20

20.67

21.83

26.17

Eight Years later

58.40

20.67

21.75

Nine Years later

58.48

20.61

Ten Years later

58.37

Deficiency/ (Redundancy) (%)

6.2%

-0.2%

-3.5%

-6.5%

-7.3%

-5.9%

-4.8%

-1.9%

-4.4%

-1.8%

0.0%

Unpaid Losses and Loss Adjusted Expenses

As at March 31, 2020

Prior

AY 11

AY 12

AY 13

AY 14

AY 15

AY 16

AY 17

AY 18

AY 19

AY 20

End of First Year

9.16

7.18

7.98

12.01

17.32

17.10

20.44

26.84

32.58

37.37

37.98

One year later

4.50

2.67

3.33

6.11

9.70

11.58

14.06

16.86

18.03

27.01

Two years later

3.74

2.00

2.46

4.72

7.92

9.61

11.46

13.04

15.00

Three years later

3.59

1.58

2.12

3.84

6.73

7.80

9.69

10.67

Four years later

3.02

1.39

1.76

3.39

5.58

6.77

7.93

Five years later

3.12

1.13

1.47

2.77

4.82

5.49

Six years later

2.91

1.00

1.28

2.42

3.94

Seven Years later

2.65

0.97

1.08

2.12

Eight Years later

2.43

0.84

0.87

Nine Years later

2.16

0.68

Ten Years later

1.75

1As at March 31, 2020; Losses and expenses in the above tables do not include the erstwhile Indian Motor Third Party Insurance

Pool (IMTPIP)

30

AY: Accident Year

Reserving Triangle Disclosure - IMTPIP

Incurred Losses and Allocated Expenses (Ultimate Movement)

  • billion

As at March 31, 2020

AY 08

AY 09

AY 10

AY 11

AY 12

AY 13

End of First Year

2.71

One year later

3.85

2.72

Two years later

4.49

3.85

2.73

Three years later

5.81

4.49

3.98

2.73

Four years later

6.16

5.81

4.63

4.12

2.74

Five years later

2.61

6.16

5.85

4.67

4.41

3.16

Six years later

2.61

6.46

5.96

4.99

5.12

3.17

Seven Years later

2.86

6.55

6.05

5.45

5.12

3.17

Eight Years later

2.95

6.69

6.55

5.45

5.12

Nine Years later

3.00

6.98

6.55

5.45

Ten Years later

3.09

6.98

6.55

Eleven Years later

3.09

6.98

Twelve Years later

3.09

Deficiency/ (Redundancy) (%)

18.4%

13.2%

12.9%

21.3%

32.8%

16.8%

Unpaid Losses and Loss Adjusted Expenses

As at March 31, 2020

AY 08

AY 09

AY 10

AY 11

AY 12

AY 13

End of First Year

2.67

One year later

3.41

2.30

Two years later

3.14

2.57

1.87

Three years later

3.17

2.38

1.98

1.37

Four years later

2.67

2.51

1.84

1.51

0.98

Five years later

0.86

2.05

2.03

1.32

1.22

1.13

Six years later

0.63

1.89

1.56

1.19

1.63

0.91

Seven Years later

0.72

1.50

1.26

1.31

1.29

0.71

Eight Years later

0.65

1.23

1.39

1.03

1.02

Nine Years later

0.55

1.19

1.07

0.78

Ten Years later

0.52

0.89

0.78

Eleven Years later

0.43

0.63

11

Twelve Years later

0.32

As at March 31, 2020 - IMTPIP: Indian Motor Third Party Insurance Pool AY: Accident Year

31

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 08:10:06 UTC
