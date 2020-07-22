Log in
ICICI Prudential Life: Investor Presentation for quarter ended June 30, 2020

07/22/2020 | 09:21am EDT

Performance update: Q1-FY2021

July 21, 2020

Agenda

  • Company strategy and performance
  • Opportunity
  • Industry overview

Risk management

Resilient Balance Sheet

  • Linked & Par (82% of liabilities) largely pass on the market performance to customers
  • Non par guaranteed return book: 0.4% of liabilities; minimal ALM mismatch
  • 94.3% of fixed income in sovereign or AAA; 0.9% of fixed income below AA
  • Zero NPA since inception

Insurance risks

  • Mortality:
    • Experience continues to be better than assumptions
    • 69 claims from COVID-19 so far
    • Additional reserve held for potential COVID-19 claims
  • Persistency: Range-bound movements despite challenged environment
  • Expense: Closer monitoring with focus on variabalisation

Solvency ratio of 205.1% at June 30, 2020

3

Agenda

  • Company strategy and performance
  • Opportunity
  • Industry overview

Key strategic elements

Protection

Customer

centricity

Premium

VNB Growth

Persistency

continues to be

Growth

at the core

Productivity

Aspiration to

double the

FY2019 VNB in

3 - 4 years

5

Strategic elements (1/4)

Deepen penetration in under-served customer segments

Premium

Enhance current distribution

Create new distribution

growth

Augment capability in Health and Protection

  • Increase focus on Pension and Annuity

` billion

FY2020

Q1-FY2021

APE1

73.81

8.23

YoY growth

(5.4%)

(44.0%)

New business premium2

123.48

14.99

YoY growth

20.4%

(32.6%)

  1. Annualized premium equivalent
  2. Received premium for retail and group

6

Strategic elements (2/4)

Protection

Continue to grow both retail and group lines of business

focus

` billion

FY2020

Q1-FY2021

Protection APE

11.16

2.14

YoY growth

54.6%

0.0%

Protection mix

15.1%

26.0%

7

Strategic elements (3/4)

Persistency

Improve persistency across all cohorts

Persistency1

11M-FY2020

2M-FY2021

13th month

83.2%

81.8%

49th month

64.6%

63.9%

1. Retail excluding SP computed as per IRDAI circular dated January 23, 2014

8

Strategic elements (4/4)

Productivity

Continue to leverage technology for process re-

engineering and to drive productivity

` billion

Q1-FY2020

FY2020

Q1-FY2021

Cost/TWRP1

17.0%

15.9%

14.8%

Cost/TWRP

11.3%

10.4%

8.8%

(savings LOB)

1. Total cost including commission/(Total premium- 90% of single premium)

9

Value of New Business

` billion

Q1-FY2020

FY2020

Q1-FY2021

Value of New

3.09

16.05

2.01

Business (VNB)1

VNB margin

21.0%

21.7%

24.4%

1. For full year, based on actual cost; Q1: based on management forecast of full year cost

10

Way forward

Voice of our stakeholders

I want to have a life cover but

Will my life insurance policy

How do I know fund value of

am wary of meeting

cover me against

my ULIP plan & pay renewal

someone face to face

coronavirus?

premium of my policy?

Customers

Customers are unwilling to

Will I be able to service my

Will my business earnings

be affected due to the

meet face to face, how can

customers during this

prevailing lockdown

I still interact with them?

COVID-19 scenario?

conditions?

Distributors

As a manager, how do I

How do I train my team

Due to restricted travel,

ensure safety of my team

members on the new

how do I communicate

members in the current

products and coronavirus

with my team and conduct

COVID-19 scenario?

related advisories?

joint field work?

Employees

How do I file a life insurance

claim?

With the current travel

restrictions how do I keep

myself updated on the

processes?

How do I track efficiency of

my team members and service my customers in the lockdown scenario?

12

The new normal: Physical handshake to virtual handshake

Our collaboration platform

13

Collaboration with customers for presales & onboarding

Share screen for

  • Suitability analysis
  • Quote generation
  • Completing the onboarding journey

Customer, financial consultant and expert added on same call

UPI/BBPS, Credit card, Debit card, Netbanking, eWallet options available

Share documents and chat with customer. Customers can also upload KYC documents/photo

Online meetings (upto 250 users) | Video/Audio call | Joint sales call | Share content Chat | Invite external guests, experts | Access previous meeting notes | Record sessions

14

Collaboration with customers for servicing requirements

Pay renewal premium

Tax certificate

Set auto debit mandate

WhatsApp for requesting policy related statements

Switch funds

Policy/unit statement

Service assistant chatbot LiGo for service resolution

  • An easy access to a variety of self-service options
  • Service requirements met from the comfort of customers' homes

15

Stakeholders' concerns addressed

I want to have a life cover but

am wary of meeting someone face to face

Live video chat

Customers are unwilling to meet face to face, how can I still interact with them?

Collaboration platform

Will my life insurance policy

cover me against

coronavirus?

Product feature

Will I be able to service my

customers during this COVID-19 scenario?

Online service options

How do I know fund value of my ULIP plan & pay renewal premium of my policy?

Self-service options

Will my business earnings

be affected due to the prevailing lockdown conditions?

Digital selling options

How do I file a life insurance

claim?

Online claim intimation

With the current travel

restrictions how do I keep

myself updated on the

processes?

e-Learning modules

As a manager, how do I ensure safety of my team members in the current COVID-19 scenario?

Contactless meetings

How do I train my team members on the new products and coronavirus related advisories?

Learning videos

Due to restricted travel, how do I communicate with my team and conduct joint field work?

Live video meets & chats

How do I track efficiency of

my team members and service my customers in the lockdown scenario?

Real time service support

16

Protection opportunity

Sum Assured as a % of GDP1,2

273%

252%

251%

142%

131%

113%

19%

Singapore

Japan

USA

Malaysia

South

Thailand

India*

Korea

* For retail protection sum assured (company estimates)

Addressable population# coverage3 (%)

10%

  • Based on Income Tax Department data for individuals (annual income > 2.5 lac) and company estimates

1.

As of FY2020 for India (GDP Source: National Statistics Office, protection sum assured source:

company estimates)

2.

As of FY2018 for US, Japan, South Korea. Others as of FY2017 (Source: McKinsey estimates)

3.

Addressable population coverage= Inforce number of lives for retail protection/ No. of returns with

income >2.5 lac

17

Opportunity: Sum assured as a % of GDP

Sum Assured (SA) as a % of GDP:

Assuming SA growth @ 20% CAGR

75%

45%

30%

19%

FY2020

FY2025

FY2030

FY2035

Sum Assured (SA) as a % of GDP:

Assuming SA growth @ 25% CAGR

145%

70%

35%

19%

FY2020

FY2025

FY2030

FY2035

Sum Assured as a % of GDP1,2

273%

252%

251%

India: FY2035

145%

142%

131%

113%

75%

19%

* For retail protection sum assured (company estimates)

1. FY2020 GDP data for India (Source: National Statistics Office, protection sum assured source: company estimates)

2.

As of FY2018 for US, Japan, South Korea. Others as of FY2017 (Source: McKinsey estimates)

18

Opportunity: Addressable population coverage (%)

With 15% CAGR in new policy count from FY2020 to FY2035

With 20% CAGR in new policy count from FY2020 to FY2035

250.8

250.8

170.7

170.7

106.0

106.0

57.5

57.5

115.7

69.9

34.1

46.1

17.8

6

15.8

6

FY2020

FY2025

FY2030

FY2035

FY2020

FY2025

FY2030

FY2035

Insured

Uninsured

Insured

Uninsured

Assumed 10% lapse rate for inforce policies at each year

19

Key strategic elements

Protection

Customer

centricity

Premium

VNB Growth

Persistency

continues to be

Growth

at the core

Productivity

Aspiration to

double the

FY2019 VNB in

3 - 4 years

20

4P: Premium

Products available across all categories

Savings

Linked

Non-linked

Participating with

Savings with

ULIP: Suite of funds

ULIP: with capital

equity

guarantee;

for Equity and Debt

guarantee

Annuity

Retail

Protection

Group

Pure term with

Critical illness,

Pure term, Micro insurance, Credit insurance,

accident cover

Disease specific

Critical illness

20

Product segments

Deepen penetration in under-served customer

segments

Premium

Enhance current distribution

growth

Create new distribution

Augment capability in Health and Protection

Increase focus on Pension and Annuity

APE (` billion)

Mix

Segments

FY2020

Q1-FY2021

Growth (%)

FY2020

Q1-FY2021

Savings

62.65

6.09

(51.5%)

84.9%

74.0%

Linked

47.72

3.59

(65.7%)

64.7%

43.6%

Non-linked

12.46

2.01

14.2%

16.9%

24.4%

Group

2.47

0.49

44.1%

3.3%

6.0%

Protection1

11.16

2.14

0.0%

15.1%

26.0%

Total APE

73.81

8.23

(44.0%)

100.0%

100.0%

Linked segment significantly challenged; steady growth in other product segments

1. Protection includes retail and group protection products Total may not add up due to rounding off

23

Diversified distribution

Strategy: Build profitability

  • 15 bank partnerships
  • Protection and Annuity mix increased from 4.3% in FY2019 to 10.0% in FY2020

Strategy: Create depth and add width

  • > 500 partnerships
  • Protection and non-linked savings: ~80% in FY2020

Partnership

Distribution

Strategy: Digital focused upsell campaigns

  • Analytics driven upsell channel
  • Diversified product mix with 12% protection and 22% non-linked savings

Strategy: Invest and grow

23,200 agents recruited

during FY2020

Diversified product mix:

Agency

Savings: linked 50%,

savings: non-linked 40%

Distribution

and Protection 10%

Strategy: Partner with non- traditional distributors

ecoEmerging systems

Tie-up with small finance

banks, wallets, payment

banks, aggregators etc.

Product customization

Distribution tie-up with IDFC First Bank

Figures mentioned are for FY2020

* Direct distribution means sales through own website and employees on roll

24

Distribution channels

Deepen penetration in under-served customer

segments

Premium

Enhance current distribution

growth

Create new distribution

Augment capability in Health and Protection

Increase focus on Pension and Annuity

APE (` billion)

Mix (%)

Growth (%)

Channels

FY2020

Q1-FY2021

FY2020

Q1-FY2021

Linked

Non-linked

Bancassurance

37.48

3.26

50.8%

39.6%

(65.6%)

11.5%

Agency

15.62

2.03

21.2%

24.7%

(67.0%)

18.8%

Direct

9.31

1.01

12.6%

12.3%

(64.0%)

4.1%

Partnership distribution

5.46

0.71

7.4%

8.6%

(68.2%)

(19.2%)

Group

5.94

1.23

8.1%

14.9%

-

-

Total APE

73.81

8.23

100.0%

100.0%

(62.2%)

4.2%

Diversified distribution mix; retail share 85%

Total may not add up due to rounding off

25

4P: Protection

Protection growth

Protection

Continue to grow both retail and group lines

growth

of business

APE (` billion)

11.16

7.22

2.14

2.14

FY2019

FY2020

Q1-FY2020

Q1-FY2021

Steady performance despite challenges on medical examination

27

4P: Persistency

Persistency

Retail excluding single premium

Month

11M-FY2020

2M-FY2021

13th month

83.2%

81.8%

25th month

75.1%

73.4%

37th month

66.7%

65.4%

49th month

64.6%

63.9%

61st month

56.0%

56.8%

Retail including single premium

Month

11M-FY2020

2M-FY2021

13th month

85.3%

84.1%

25th month

77.4%

76.3%

37th month

69.0%

67.8%

49th month

66.4%

66.2%

61st month

57.4%

58.2%

Movements within a narrow range; significant increase for protection segment

As per IRDAI circular dated January 23, 2014

29

4P: Productivity

Productivity: Cost efficiency

Q1-FY2020

FY2020

Q1-FY2021

Expense ratio (excl. commission)1

11.9%

10.3%

10.5%

Commission ratio2

5.1%

5.7%

4.2%

Cost/TWRP3

17.0%

15.9%

14.8%

Cost/Average AUM4

2.3%

2.9%

1.8%

Cost/TWRP (Savings LOB)

11.3%

10.4%

8.8%

` billion

44.71

Commission

28.85

Non Commission

9.20

15.86

7.19

6.43

5.12

2.77

2.07

Q1-FY2020

FY2020

Q1-FY2021

  • 97% of new business applications initiated via digital platform
  • 93% of service requests through self service modules
    1. Expense ratio: All insurance expenses (excl. commission)/(Total premium- 90% of single premium)
    2. Commission ratio: Commission/(Total premium- 90% of single premium)
    3. Cost/(Total premium- 90% of single premium)

4. Annualized cost/Average assets under management during the period

31

Total may not add up due to rounding off

VNB growth levers update (4P's)

` billion

Q1-FY2020

FY2020

Q1-FY2021

Value of New Business (VNB)1

3.09

16.05

2.01

VNB margin

21.0%

21.7%

24.4%

` billion

FY2020

Q1-FY2021

Growth

Premium growth (APE)

73.81

8.23

(44.0%)

Protection growth (APE)

11.16

2.14

0.0%

Persistency (13th month)2

83.2%3

81.8%

NA

Persistency (49th month)2

64.6%3

63.9%

NA

Productivity (Cost/TWRP: Savings)4

10.4%

8.8%

NA

  1. For full year, based on actual cost; Q1: based on management forecast of full year cost
  2. Retail excluding SP computed as per IRDA circular dated January 23, 2014
  3. 11M-FY2020

4. Total Cost including commission / (Total premium - 90% of single premium)

32

Components may not add up to the totals due to rounding off

Financial update

Financial metrics

` billion

Q1-FY2020

FY2020

Q1-FY2021

Profit after Tax

2.85

10.69

2.88

Solvency ratio

217%

194%

205.1%

AUM

1,640.241

1,529.682

1,700.061

1. At June 30 of respective years

2. At March 31, 2020

Components may not add up to the totals due to rounding off

34

Embedded Value (EV)1

  • billion

216.23

230.30

73.54

78.43

142.69

151.87

Mar-19

Mar-20

Value of Inforce (VIF)

Adjusted net worth (ANW)

1. As per Indian Embedded value (IEV) method

35

Analysis of movement in EV1

` billion

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

Opening EV

137.212

139.39

161.84

187.88

216.23

Unwind

12.58

12.21

13.72

15.84

17.25

Value of New Business (VNB)

4.12

6.66

12.86

13.28

16.05

Operating assumption changes

1.042

1.00

7.64

4.20

(2.25)3

Operating variance

4.48

3.08

2.58

4.69

1.83

Persistency variance

2.01

0.99

1.53

2.66

0.85

Mortality and morbidity variance

0.79

0.98

0.78

1.97

0.42

Expense variance

0.59

0.35

0.27

0.04

0.01

Other variance

1.09

0.76

0.00

0.02

0.56

EVOP

Return on embedded value (ROEV)

Economic assumption change and investment variance

Net capital injection

Closing EV

22.23

22.95

36.80

38.01

32.88

16.2%

16.5%

22.7%

20.2%

15.2%

(5.64)

5.82

1.13

(1.22)

(14.76)

(14.41)

(6.32)

(11.88)

(8.43)

(4.05)

139.39

161.84

187.88

216.23

230.30

  1. As per Indian Embedded Value (IEV) method
  2. Difference of FY2015 closing EV & FY2016 opening EV shown as operating assumption change

3. Negative impact of ` 5.49 billion due to change in effective tax rate

36

Components may not add up to the totals due to rounding off

Sensitivity analysis

Scenario

% change in VNB

% change in EV

FY2019

FY2020

FY2019

FY2020

Increase in 100 bps in the reference rates

(4.3)

(2.4)

(2.0)

(2.5)

Decrease in 100 bps in the reference rates

4.4

2.2

2.0

2.6

10% increase in the discontinuance rates

(8.5)

(5.0)

(1.3)

(1.1)

10% decrease in the discontinuance rates

8.9

5.1

1.4

1.1

10% increase in mortality/morbidity rates

(9.4)

(9.5)

(1.4)

(1.6)

10% decrease in mortality/morbidity rates

9.4

9.6

1.4

1.7

10% increase in acquisition expenses

(13.0)

(11.6)

Nil

Nil

10% decrease in acquisition expenses

13.0

11.6

Nil

Nil

10% increase in maintenance expenses

(3.6)

(3.0)

(0.9)

(0.8)

10% decrease in maintenance expenses

3.6

3.0

0.9

0.9

Tax rates increased to 25%

(7.5)

(11.4)

(4.0)

(5.8)

10% increase in equity values

NA

0.7

NA

1.8

10% decrease in equity values

NA

(0.7)

NA

(1.8)

37

Technology initiatives

Objectives

To be the most admired digitally enabled insurer

  • Empower customers and distributors with simplified journeys and choice of platforms
  • Decongest processes by leveraging ecosystems and emerging technologies
  • Enable servicing anytime, anywhere
  • Drive adoption through superior experience
  • Establish industry leading benchmarks

Strengthen the

Be future ready

Support new

core

growth engines

39

Digital evolution path to maturity

2011-2013

2013-2015

1

2

Build digital foundation

Digitize onboarding and service

Optimize processes

Build seamless presentation

and systems

layer

2015-2018

3

Leverage ecosystem

Collaborate with internal stakeholders

And partners for enhancing experience and productivity

2018-2020

4

Market leadership

IT as an enabler for Business innovation

Process re-

Process

automation

engineering

Technology

Build seamless

presentation

architecture

layer

Service

Integration

architecture

architecture

Integrate internal,

Seamless AI, ML,

Partner systems

NLP interventions

and external

in the journey

ecosystems

Enhance

Provide frictionless

experience and

journey

productivity

End to end digitalization of journeys

Leverage ecosystems and tech advancements

AI : Artificial Intelligence| ML : Machine Learning

NLP : Natural Language Processing

40

Pre sales

Suitability

Lead Management

Customer

analysis

System

Profiler

Product recommendation

Enhanced with voice

Know customer better

based on customer's life

capability and geo

through social platforms

stage, goal, risk appetite

tagging

Nudge

Cognitive

Learners

My

engines

BOTs

Box

Coach

Prompt for appropriate

24x7 query resolution

On-the-goe-learning

AI platform for video

modules and video

based library creation

action

using chat bots

based sales pitches

for sales pitches

AI : Artificial Intelligence

41

Onboarding and issuance

Flexible/paperless

PASA

on-boarding

Platform agnostic and

No medical or income

paperless journey

document requirement

available for all channels

for smoother onboarding

Robotic enabled

Tele/video

issuance

underwriting

Robotic processing for

Improves efficiency and

faster issuance

reduces issuance TAT

Instant document verification (OCR)

Real time identification

and verification of

documents

AI assisted

underwriting

Empowers underwriters

with comprehensive

insights

PASA : Pre Approved Sum Assured | OCR : Optical Character Reader

TAT : Turn Around Time | AI : Artificial Intelligence

42

Customer servicing and claims (1/2)

Anytime..

Premium

..Anywhere

premium payment

87% transactions self

74% renewal premium

serviced, omni channel

through electronic modes

experience

Service bot

WhatsApp

LiGo

1.96 mn queries resolved

First life insurer to get

by Chatbot LiGo with 91%

business verified account

accuracy

1.39 mn transactions

Intuitive/visual

IVR

Helps customers avoid

IVR queues. Saves 50% navigation time

AI based

Claims Processing

AI based pre-claim assessment & claim processing

IVR : Interactive Voice Response | AI : Artificial Intelligence

Data For FY2020

43

Customer servicing and claims (2/2)

Annuity

Digilocker

service

integration

Simplifying journey for

View or download policy

Annuity customers with

document from

digital life verification

DigiLocker app

Bot orchestration

WhatsApp

layer

bot

Universal Bot with voice

Available for all

capability to cater to all

customers with same

touch-points

functionalities as LiGo

Customer

app

Customer service native

app with in-app

nudges/notifications

Humanoid

AI based conversational tool deployed for renewal premium reminder calling

App : Application

AI : Artificial Intelligence

44

Marketing and lead generation

Rank high on

Segmented

online searches

targeting

Machine learning used to

Reaching the customer by

rank us higher when

mapping their interests

customers search

and affinities

Selfie

Truecaller

quote

integration

AI backed quote based on

Facilitate auto form fill

facial recognition

Hyper

personalisation

Personalized messaging

to engage customers throughout journey

Co-browsing

Instant screen share

available for assistance in

form fill

45

Partner integration

Process

Flexible

Web

simplification

integration

portal

Superior customer

Modular integration as

Self service module for

experience

per the choice of partners

Group business

Easy

Customer

UI

service

Pre-coded pages for

Enabling customer

quicker integration

service on partner portals

UI : User Interface

46

Analytics

Actionable

Data

Smart

insights

modelling

solutions

Accelerate sales, enhance

Customer interaction

Pre approved life cover;

customer experience &

based segmentation,

provide best offer to

personalization

propensity, nudges

customer

Google Big Query,

Data lake

Hadoop, Python

solution

Using best technology

Use of AI & ML to analyse

available to process the

structured & unstructured

data

data

AI : Artificial Intelligence

ML : Machine Learning

47

ESG

Environmental

Environmental

Social

Social

Governance

Governance

Environmental initiatives

Preserving 'Mother Earth' for future generations

Replace

  • End to end digital solutions for our business activities
  • 84% shareholders communicated digitally
  • Video conferencing facility at 94 locations
  • Live plants to improve air quality: ~31% office space

Reduce

  • 3/5 star rated ACs in all offices
  • VRF AC systems (20% of usage)
  • LED technology: 54% of branch lighting, 47% of backlit signage
  • Managed print services & stationery tracking
  • Food wastage awareness drive
  • Sensor based taps & urinals
  • Periodic office equipment maintenance

Reuse & Recycle

  • Sewage treatment plant and wet waste conversion into manure at head office
  • No single use plastic
  • E-wastedisposal through government certified vendors
  • Reusable glasses & plates

VRF: Variable Refrigerant Flow

49

Social initiatives

Building communities and giving back to society

Business itself is social in nature: Serving long term financial and protection needs of the society

Customer centricity

Commitment to employees

Community service

  • Products across life stage needs; multi- channel reach
  • Digital enablers provide 24x7 service; 87% self-help usage
  • Consistent risk-adjusted returns
  • Grievance redressal policy
  • 13th month persistency: 85.3%
  • COVID-19:Un-interrupted service including claims
  • Gender neutrality, equal opportunity, POSH policy
  • Supportive policies including women centric, Whistleblower
  • Learning & growth programs at all levels
  • 85% of SMT served >10 yrs
  • Responsible behavior: Privacy, Anti-corruption
  • ~100% WFH during COVID19
  • 3.9 mn lives insured from rural /social sector and PMJJBY5
  • ICICI Academy for Skills: Trained 25,000 youth (145,400 till date)
  • Rural livelihood training:76,400 youth (275,200 till date)
  • Much needed long term capital for infrastructure and housing
  • COVID-19:Provision of ventilators and consumables

POSH : Prevention of sexual harassment to women at workplace;

SMT: Senior management team; WFH: Work from home

PMJJBY: Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Beema Yojana

50

Governance

Transparency in functioning with separation of supervision from execution

Awarded for Corporate Governance; scorecard by IFC, BSE limited and IiAS

01

Supervisory structure

02

Compliance, Risk & IA

03

Ethical practices

Diverse Board composition

Quarterly compliance

Framework for managing

50% IDs including Chairman

certificate to the Board

Conflict of Interest

Risk policy: Investment,

Board committees comprise

Guidelines for Acceptance of

majority of IDs/ NEDs; and

Insurance & Operational risk

Gifts, Entertainment and

chaired by IDs

Risk-based IA framework

Sponsored travels

Evaluation framework for

WTDs' compensation aligned

Policies on Anti-Money

Directors, Chairman, Board

to KPI; includes malus &

Laundering, Anti Bribery/

and its Committees

claw-back

Corruption, Privacy policy,

Policy on Board diversity &

ISO 22301:2012 certification

Whistleblowing

Stewardship Code

criteria on appointment of

for the BCM

Directors; regulatory norms

Investment policy for

on "Fit and proper"

governance & operations

IDs: Independent Directors, NEDs: Non- executive Directors, WTD: Whole time Directors

IA: Internal Audit; BCM: Business continuity management

51

IFC: International Finance Corporation, IiAS: Institutional Investor Advisory Services

Agenda

  • Company strategy and performance
  • Opportunity
  • Industry overview

Favorable demography

Large and growing population base1

2019 Population (mn)

1366

1434

211

271

329

127

146

51

59

S Korea

S Africa

Japan

Russia

Brazil

Indonesia

USA

India

China

High share of working population1

Population of age 25-59 years (in mn)

727

578

2015

2030

Driving GDP growth 2

Rising affluence2

7.7%

7.9%

7.4%

8.0%

8.2%

7.2%

6.4%

6.1%

6.0%

5.5%

4.8% 4.2%

5.2%

3.1%

3.8% 3.6%

4.2%

5.4%

2.8%

2.9%

2.9%

1.9%

2.5%

2.7%

2.6%

FY02 FY08

FY10 FY12

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17 FY18 FY19

FY20E FY21E FY22E

-1.7%

-4.5%

India

World

-4.9%

GDP per capita CAGR

(FY2009-FY2019)

10.9%

6.0%

7.3%

2.6%

4.4%

-0.3%

0.0%

0.1%

Russia

Japan

Brazil

U.S.A

South Korea

Indonesia

India

China

  1. Source: UN population division
  2. Source: WEO Update, June 2020

53

Financialisation of savings: Opportunity for insurance

Household savings1

90

69%

70%

70

60%

61%

64% 60%

tn

54%

52%

55%

52%

50%

`

48%

50

45%

45%

44%

36%

37%

38% 40%

30

18.09

31%

16.53

15.59

13.64

30%

14.23

5.38

8.56

10

2.98

18.70

14.96

14.38

9.90

12.57

7.72

9.33

20%

2.86

-10

-0.52

-1.88

-2.03

-2.90

-3.77

(3.91)

-4.69

-7.41

10%

FY2002

FY2008

FY2010

FY2012

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

-300%

Physical savings

Gross financial savings

Household borrowings

Gross Financial savings as a % of Household Savings

Net Financial savings as a % of Household Savings

Distribution of financial savings (excluding currency)2

23.8%

19.0%

25.1%

18.8%

26.7%

20.3%

29.0%

20.5%

16.0%

23.3%

FY2002 FY2008 FY2010 FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018

Provident / Pension Fund / Claims on Govt

Shares / Debentures / MFS

Life Insurance Fund

Deposits

FY2002

FY2008

FY2010

FY2012

FY2014

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

Life insurance premium3

2.1%

4.0%

4.1%

3.3%

2.8%

2.7%

2.7%

2.8%

as % of GDP

  • Financialisation of savings aided by Direct Benefit Transfer, RERA and GST

1.

Source: RBI and CSO

2.

Source: RBI

3.

Total life insurance industry premium including renewal; Source: IRDAI

54

Protection opportunity: Where we are…

Sum Assured as a % of GDP1,2

Addressable population#

Protection gap(%) 4,5

coverage3 (%)

273%

252%

251%

92

56

85

33

73

78

73

56

8.56

10%

142%

131%

6.58

113%

USD trillion

5.30

19%

1.09

0.79

0.77

0.52

0.40

  • For retail protection sum assured (company estimates)
  • Based on Income Tax Department data for individuals (annual income > 2.5 lac) and company estimates
  1. As of FY2020 for India (GDP Source: National Statistics Office, protection sum assured source: company estimates)
  2. As of FY2018 for US, Japan, South Korea. Others as of FY2017 (Source: McKinsey estimates)
  3. Addressable population coverage= Inforce no. of lives for retail protection/ No. of returns with income >2.5 lac
  4. Protection gap (%): Ratio of protection lacking/protection needed
  5. Source: Swiss Re, Economic Research and Consulting 201555

Protection opportunity: Liability cover

` billion

Retail Credit

25,537

22,207

19,085

16,200

12,147

13,922

10,606

10,097

11,663

9,339

8,976

7,599

6,454

5,378

4,711

4,409

11,601

13,390

9,746

8,601

6,285

7,468

4,567

5,386

Mar-13

Mar-14

Mar-15

Mar-16

Mar-17

Mar-18

Mar-19

Mar-20

Home Loans

Others

  • Retail credit has been growing at a healthy pace
  • Credit life is voluntary

Source: RBI

Components may not add up to the totals due to rounding off

56

Protection opportunity

Gross direct premium (` billion)

FY2009

FY2020

CAGR

Health

66.23

516.38

20.5%

Motor

138.21

692.08

15.8%

- Motor Own Damage (OD)

87.56

265.52

10.6%

- Motor Third Party (TP)

50.65

426.56

21.4%

  • Protection premium ~ ` 200 billion for life insurance industry in FY2020

Source: General Insurance Council and company estimate

57

Agenda

  • Company strategy and performance
  • Opportunity
  • Industry overview

Evolution of life insurance industry in India

FY2002

FY2010

FY2015

New business premium

1

(` bn)

116

550

-5.8%

21.5%

408

Total premium (` bn)

501

3.2%

2,654

4.3%

3,281

Penetration (as a % to GDP)

2.1%

4.1%

2.6%

Assets under management (` bn)

2,304

24.0%

12,899

12.6%

23,361

12.5%

11.6%

10.1%

FY2020

735

5,683

2.8%

37,757

In-force sum assured

2

(` bn)

11,812*

15.5%

37,505

15.8%

78,091

17.3%

173,077

In-force sum assured (as % to GDP)

50.1%

57.9%

62.7%

85.1%

1.

Retail weighted received premium (RWRP)

2.

Individual and Group in-force sum assured

Source: IRDAI, CSO, Life Insurance Council, *Company estimate

59

Channel mix1

Industry

Private sector

9%

11%

12%

18%

21%

22%

25%

27%

28%

54%

54%

53%

66%

62%

60%

28%

25%

25%

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

Agency

Bancassurance

Others

  • Given a well developed banking sector, bancassurance continues to be the largest channel for private players
    1. Individual new business premium basis Source: Life Insurance Council

60

Product mix1

Industry

Private sector

27%26%18%

54%

51%

44%

73%

74%

82%

46%

49%

56%

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

Non-linked

Linked

1. New business weighted premium basis; Source: IRDAI, Life Insurance Council

61

Annexures

VNB growth and contribution

VNB Margin(%)

17.0%

21.7%

VNB contribution*

VNB growth range to achieve

25%

FY2019

FY2020

our aspiration

19%

VNB

16.05

13.28

` billion

` billion

16.05

4.20

13.28

4.17

(26.2%)

(31.4%)

7.89

2.27

9.58

1.22

(59.4%)

(14.1%)

(59.7%)

(9.2%)

FY2019

FY2020

Protection

Savings: Non-linked

Savings: Linked

VNB growth of 21%; margin 21.7%

74% VNB from protection & non-linked savings

*Figures in brackets represent share of VNB

Total may not add up due to rounding off

63

Value of New Business (VNB)

` billion

FY2019

FY2020

VNB

13.28

16.05

VNB margin

17.0%

21.7%

4.7%

(1.1%)

0.1%

1.0%

21.7%

17.0%

FY2019

Business mix

Tax rate*

Assumption

Expense

FY2020

changes

* Change in effective tax rate

64

Protection and Annuity

Protection

mix1

8.5%

11.2%

20.6%

25.2%

Protection new business received premium (` billion)

31.44

21.37

10.28

6.71

Annuity

mix1

2.6%

3.4%

6.6%

8.4%

Annuity new business received premium (` billion) 10.43

6.85

3.11

2.06

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

Protection and Annuity contributed over 1/3rd of new business premium

1. % of new business received premium as per financials

65

Protection: Components

APE (` billion)

11.16

2.35

7.22

1.13

1.57

1.28

7.68

4.36

FY2019FY2020 Retail Protection Group Term Credit Life

Retail protection is ~70% of protection APE

Protection split based on APE*

` billion

(FY2020)

1.74

Retail protection

(15.6%)

0.61

(5.5%)

Group Term

1.13

(10.1%)

7.68

Credit life - ICICI

(68.8%)

Bank

Credit life - Other

Credit life through third party contributes

~16% of protection APE

* Figures in brackets represent mix of protection APE

Components may not add up to the totals due to rounding off

66

Retail persistency excluding single premium1

Persistency across product categories

82.6%

88.3%

82.6%

64.7%

65.8%

51.7%

Linked

Non linked

Protection

13th month

49th month

Persistency across channel categories

81.7%

86.4%

82.2%

86.9%

74.2%

65.5%

66.2%

62.7%

Bancassurance

Agency

Direct

Partnership distribution

13th month

49th month

1. 11M-FY2020 persistency

As per IRDA circular dated January 23,2014; excluding group and single premium policies

67

Average APE by product categories

Average retail APE per policy (`)

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

ULIP

180,746

159,329

183,109

Par

62,379

60,308

64,285

Non Par

54,187

76,468

109,410

Protection

9,123

12,048

23,115

Total

90,620

83,309

88,648

68

Policy term and customer age*

Average policy term (years)

Average customer age (years)

43 43

12

36

30

14

36 36

SavingsProtection

FY2019 FY2020

SavingsProtection

FY2019 FY2020

* For FY2020; protection excludes credit life

69

Channel wise product mix1

Channel category

Product category

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

ULIP

89.8%

93.4%

86.8%

Par

7.3%

2.1%

2.2%

Bancassurance

Non par

0.1%

0.6%

1.8%

Protection

2.7%

3.9%

9.3%

Total

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

ULIP

81.8%

75.3%

49.9%

Par

13.5%

18.1%

32.5%

Agency

Non par

0.4%

0.5%

7.3%

Protection

4.3%

6.1%

10.3%

Total

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

ULIP

88.0%

79.3%

66.7%

Par

4.3%

5.3%

10.7%

Direct

Non par

2.4%

6.4%

11.0%

Protection

5.3%

9.1%

11.6%

Total

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

ULIP

36.8%

28.2%

21.8%

Par

49.9%

49.5%

39.9%

Partnership distribution

Non par

0.5%

0.6%

10.4%

Protection

12.8%

21.8%

27.8%

Total

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

1. Retail Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE)

Components may not add up to the totals due to rounding off

70

Product wise channel mix1

Product category

Channel category

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

Bancassurance

57.4%

65.5%

68.2%

Agency

25.4%

20.5%

16.3%

ULIP

Direct

14.5%

12.0%

13.0%

Partnership distribution

2.7%

2.1%

2.5%

Total

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

Bancassurance

35.4%

13.8%

9.0%

Agency

31.5%

45.4%

56.0%

Par

Direct

5.3%

7.4%

11.0%

Partnership distribution

27.7%

33.3%

24.0%

Total

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

Bancassurance

15.9%

27.4%

19.4%

Agency

24.5%

8.0%

33.7%

Non par

Direct

52.8%

62.0%

30.1%

Partnership distribution

6.8%

2.6%

16.8%

Total

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

Bancassurance

35.2%

36.9%

45.2%

Agency

27.6%

22.8%

20.9%

Protection

Direct

17.9%

18.7%

14.0%

Partnership distribution

19.3%

21.7%

19.8%

Total

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

1. Retail Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE)

Components may not add up to the totals due to rounding off

71

Embedded value

Embedded value

` billion

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

Value of In force (VIF)

117.64

142.69

151.87

Adjusted Net worth

70.24

73.54

78.43

Embedded value1

187.88

216.23

230.30

Return on Embedded Value (ROEV)

22.7%

20.2%

15.2%

EV growth-pre dividend

23.4%

19.6%

8.4%

EV growth-post dividend

16.1%

15.1%

6.5%

VNB as % of opening EV

7.9%

7.1%

7.4%

Operating assumption changes as % of

4.7%

2.2%

(1.0%)

opening EV

Operating variance as % of opening EV

1.6%

2.5%

0.8%

1. As per Indian Embedded Value (IEV) method Components may not add up to the totals due to rounding off

73

EV methodology

  • EV results prepared based on the Indian Embedded Value (IEV) methodology and principles as set out in Actuarial Practice Standard 10 (APS10) issued by the Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI)
  • EV consists of Adjusted Net Worth (ANW) and Value of in-force covered business (VIF)
    • ANW is market value of assets attributable to shareholders, consisting of
      • Required capital
      • Free surplus
    • Value of in-force covered business (VIF) is
      • Present value of future profits; adjusted for
      • Time value of financial options and guarantees;
      • Frictional costs of required capital; and
      • Cost of residual non-hedgeable risks

74

Components of ANW

  • Required capital (RC)
    • The level of required capital is set equal to the amount required to be held to meet supervisory requirements.
    • It is net of the funds for future appropriation (FFAs)
  • Free surplus (FS)
    • Market value of any assets allocated to, but not required to support, the in-force covered business

75

Components of VIF (1/2)

  • Present value of future profits (PVFP)
    • Present value of projected distributable profits to shareholders arising from in- force covered business
    • Projection carried out using 'best estimate' non-economic assumptions and market consistent economic assumptions
    • Distributable profits are determined by reference to statutory liabilities
  • Frictional Cost of required capital (FC)
    • FCs represent investment management expenses and taxation costs associated with holding the Required capital
    • Investment costs reflected as an explicit reduction to the gross investment return

76

Components of VIF (2/2)

  • Time value of financial options and guarantees (TVFOG)
    • Represents additional cost to shareholders that may arise from the embedded financial options and guarantees
    • Stochastic approach is adopted with methods and assumptions consistent with the underlying embedded value
  • Cost of residual non-hedgeable risk (CRNHR)
    • An allowance for risks to shareholder value to the extent not already allowed for in the TVFOG or the PVFP
    • Allowance for asymmetric risks of operational, catastrophe mortality/morbidity and mass lapsation risk
    • Determined using a cost-of-capital approach
    • Allowance for diversification benefits among the non-hedgeable risks, other than the operational risk

77

Components of EV movement (1/2)

  • Expected return on existing business (unwind)
    • Expected investment income at opening reference rate on VIF and ANW
    • Expected excess 'real world' investment return over the opening reference rate on VIF and ANW
  • Operating assumption changes
    • Impact of the update of non-economic assumptions both on best estimate and statutory bases to those adopted in the closing EV
  • Value of new business
    • Additional value to shareholders created through new business during the period

78

Components of EV movement (2/2)

  • Operating experience variance
    • Captures impact of any deviation of actual experience from assumed in the opening EV during the inter-valuation period
  • Economic assumption changes and Investment variance
    • Impact of the update of the reference rate yield curve, inflation and valuation economic assumptions from opening EV to closing EV
    • Captures the difference between the actual investment return and the expected
      'real world' assumed return
  • Net capital injection
    • Reflects any capital injected less any dividends paid out

79

Key assumptions underlying EV (1/2)

  • Discount rate and Fund earning rates
    • Set equal to reference rates which is proxy for risk free rates
    • Reference rates derived on the basis of zero coupon yield curve published by the Clearing Corporation of India Limited
  • Expenses and commission
    • Based on the Company's actual expenses during FY2020 with no anticipation for productivity gains or cost efficiencies
    • Commission rates are based on the actual commission payable to the distributors

80

Key assumptions underlying EV (2/2)

  • Mortality and morbidity
    • Based on company's experience with an allowance for future improvements in respect of annuities
  • Persistency
    • Based on company's experience
  • Taxation
    • Taxation costs reflect the reduction in costs due to dividend income being tax exempt subject to maximum of dividend declared and distributed1

1. Limit of deduction subject to dividend distribution introduced in Finance Act, 2020

81

Economic assumptions underlying VNB and EV

Tenor (years)

References Rates

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

1

6.66%

4.83%

3.62%

5

7.83%

7.43%

7.03%

10

8.35%

7.32%

7.65%

15

8.35%

7.17%

7.37%

20

8.22%

7.14%

7.11%

25

8.11%

7.14%

6.97%

30

8.05%

7.14%

6.90%

82

Glossary

  • Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) - Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) is the sum of the annualized first year premiums on regular premium policies, and ten percent of single premiums, from both individual and group customers
  • Assets under management (AUM) - AUM refers to the carrying value of investments managed by the company and includes loans against policies and net current assets pertaining to investments
  • Embedded Value (EV) - Embedded Value (EV) represents the present value of shareholders' interests in the earnings distributable from the assets allocated to the business after sufficient allowance for the aggregate risks in the business
  • Embedded Value Operating Profit (EVOP) - Embedded Value Operating Profit (EVOP) is a measure of the increase in the EV during any given period due to matters that can be influenced by management
  • Retail Weighted Received Premium (RWRP) - Premiums actually received by the insurers under individual products and weighted at the rate of ten percent for single premiums
  • Total weighted received premium (TWRP) - Measure of premiums received on both retail and group products and is the sum of first year and renewal premiums on regular premium policies and ten percent of single premiums received during any given period
  • Persistency Ratio - Persistency ratio is the percentage of policies that have not lapsed and is expressed as 13th month, 49th month persistency etc. depicting the persistency level at 13th month (2nd year) and 49th month (5th year) respectively, after issuance of contract

83

Safe harbor

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements in this release which contain words or phrases such as 'will', 'would', 'indicating', 'expected to' etc., and similar expressions or variations of such expressions may constitute 'forward-looking statements'. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward- looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to our ability to successfully implement our strategy, our growth and expansion in business, the impact of any acquisitions, technological implementation and changes, the actual growth in demand for insurance products and services, investment income, cash flow projections, our exposure to market risks, policies and actions of regulatory authorities; impact of competition; experience with regard to mortality and morbidity trends, lapse rates and policy renewal rates; the impact of changes in capital, solvency or accounting standards, tax and other legislations and regulations in the jurisdictions as well as other risks detailed in the reports filed by ICICI Bank Limited, our holding company, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

84

Thank you

Disclaimer

ICICI Bank Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 13:20:14 UTC
