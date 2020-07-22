ICICI Prudential Life: Investor Presentation for quarter ended June 30, 2020 0 07/22/2020 | 09:21am EDT Send by mail :

Opportunity

Industry overview Risk management Resilient Balance Sheet Linked & Par (82% of liabilities) largely pass on the market performance to customers

Non par guaranteed return book: 0.4% of liabilities; minimal ALM mismatch

94.3% of fixed income in sovereign or AAA; 0.9% of fixed income below AA

Zero NPA since inception Insurance risks Mortality:

Experience continues to be better than assumptions 69 claims from COVID-19 so far Additional reserve held for potential COVID-19 claims

Persistency: Range-bound movements despite challenged environment

Range-bound movements despite challenged environment Expense: Closer monitoring with focus on variabalisation Solvency ratio of 205.1% at June 30, 2020 3 Agenda Company strategy and performance

Opportunity

Industry overview Key strategic elements Protection Customer centricity Premium VNB Growth Persistency continues to be Growth at the core Productivity Aspiration to double the FY2019 VNB in 3 - 4 years 5 Strategic elements (1/4) • Deepen penetration in under-served customer segments Premium • Enhance current distribution • Create new distribution growth • Augment capability in Health and Protection Increase focus on Pension and Annuity ` billion FY2020 Q1-FY2021 APE1 73.81 8.23 YoY growth (5.4%) (44.0%) New business premium2 123.48 14.99 YoY growth 20.4% (32.6%) Annualized premium equivalent Received premium for retail and group 6 Strategic elements (2/4) Protection Continue to grow both retail and group lines of business focus ` billion FY2020 Q1-FY2021 Protection APE 11.16 2.14 YoY growth 54.6% 0.0% Protection mix 15.1% 26.0% 7 Strategic elements (3/4) Persistency Improve persistency across all cohorts Persistency1 11M-FY2020 2M-FY2021 13th month 83.2% 81.8% 49th month 64.6% 63.9% 1. Retail excluding SP computed as per IRDAI circular dated January 23, 2014 8 Strategic elements (4/4) Productivity Continue to leverage technology for process re- engineering and to drive productivity ` billion Q1-FY2020 FY2020 Q1-FY2021 Cost/TWRP1 17.0% 15.9% 14.8% Cost/TWRP 11.3% 10.4% 8.8% (savings LOB) 1. Total cost including commission/(Total premium- 90% of single premium) 9 Value of New Business ` billion Q1-FY2020 FY2020 Q1-FY2021 Value of New 3.09 16.05 2.01 Business (VNB)1 VNB margin 21.0% 21.7% 24.4% 1. For full year, based on actual cost; Q1: based on management forecast of full year cost 10 Way forward Voice of our stakeholders I want to have a life cover but Will my life insurance policy How do I know fund value of am wary of meeting cover me against my ULIP plan & pay renewal someone face to face coronavirus? premium of my policy? Customers Customers are unwilling to Will I be able to service my Will my business earnings be affected due to the meet face to face, how can customers during this prevailing lockdown I still interact with them? COVID-19 scenario? conditions? Distributors As a manager, how do I How do I train my team Due to restricted travel, ensure safety of my team members on the new how do I communicate members in the current products and coronavirus with my team and conduct COVID-19 scenario? related advisories? joint field work? Employees How do I file a life insurance claim? With the current travel restrictions how do I keep myself updated on the processes? How do I track efficiency of my team members and service my customers in the lockdown scenario? 12 The new normal: Physical handshake to virtual handshake Our collaboration platform 13 Collaboration with customers for presales & onboarding Share screen for Suitability analysis

Quote generation

Completing the onboarding journey Customer, financial consultant and expert added on same call UPI/BBPS, Credit card, Debit card, Netbanking, eWallet options available Share documents and chat with customer. Customers can also upload KYC documents/photo Online meetings (upto 250 users) | Video/Audio call | Joint sales call | Share content Chat | Invite external guests, experts | Access previous meeting notes | Record sessions 14 Collaboration with customers for servicing requirements Pay renewal premium Tax certificate Set auto debit mandate WhatsApp for requesting policy related statements Switch funds Policy/unit statement Service assistant chatbot LiGo for service resolution An easy access to a variety of self-service options

self-service options Service requirements met from the comfort of customers' homes 15 Stakeholders' concerns addressed I want to have a life cover but am wary of meeting someone face to face Live video chat Customers are unwilling to meet face to face, how can I still interact with them? Collaboration platform Will my life insurance policy cover me against coronavirus? Product feature Will I be able to service my customers during this COVID-19 scenario? Online service options How do I know fund value of my ULIP plan & pay renewal premium of my policy? Self-service options Will my business earnings be affected due to the prevailing lockdown conditions? Digital selling options How do I file a life insurance claim? Online claim intimation With the current travel restrictions how do I keep myself updated on the processes? e-Learning modules As a manager, how do I ensure safety of my team members in the current COVID-19 scenario? Contactless meetings How do I train my team members on the new products and coronavirus related advisories? Learning videos Due to restricted travel, how do I communicate with my team and conduct joint field work? Live video meets & chats How do I track efficiency of my team members and service my customers in the lockdown scenario? Real time service support 16 Protection opportunity Sum Assured as a % of GDP1,2 273% 252% 251% 142% 131% 113% 19% Singapore Japan USA Malaysia South Thailand India* Korea * For retail protection sum assured (company estimates) Addressable population# coverage3 (%) 10% Based on Income Tax Department data for individuals (annual income > 2.5 lac) and company estimates 1. As of FY2020 for India (GDP Source: National Statistics Office, protection sum assured source: company estimates) 2. As of FY2018 for US, Japan, South Korea. Others as of FY2017 (Source: McKinsey estimates) 3. Addressable population coverage= Inforce number of lives for retail protection/ No. of returns with income >2.5 lac 17 Opportunity: Sum assured as a % of GDP Sum Assured (SA) as a % of GDP: Assuming SA growth @ 20% CAGR 75% 45% 30% 19% FY2020 FY2025 FY2030 FY2035 Sum Assured (SA) as a % of GDP: Assuming SA growth @ 25% CAGR 145% 70% 35% 19% FY2020 FY2025 FY2030 FY2035 Sum Assured as a % of GDP1,2 273% 252% 251% India: FY2035 145% 142% 131% 113% 75% 19% * For retail protection sum assured (company estimates) 1. FY2020 GDP data for India (Source: National Statistics Office, protection sum assured source: company estimates) 2. As of FY2018 for US, Japan, South Korea. Others as of FY2017 (Source: McKinsey estimates) 18 Opportunity: Addressable population coverage (%) With 15% CAGR in new policy count from FY2020 to FY2035 With 20% CAGR in new policy count from FY2020 to FY2035 250.8 250.8 170.7 170.7 106.0 106.0 57.5 57.5 115.7 69.9 34.1 46.1 17.8 6 15.8 6 FY2020 FY2025 FY2030 FY2035 FY2020 FY2025 FY2030 FY2035 Insured Uninsured Insured Uninsured Assumed 10% lapse rate for inforce policies at each year 19 Key strategic elements Protection Customer centricity Premium VNB Growth Persistency continues to be Growth at the core Productivity Aspiration to double the FY2019 VNB in 3 - 4 years 20 4P: Premium Products available across all categories Savings Linked Non-linked Participating with Savings with ULIP: Suite of funds ULIP: with capital equity guarantee; for Equity and Debt guarantee Annuity Retail Protection Group Pure term with Critical illness, Pure term, Micro insurance, Credit insurance, accident cover Disease specific Critical illness 20 Product segments • Deepen penetration in under-served customer segments Premium • Enhance current distribution growth • Create new distribution • Augment capability in Health and Protection • Increase focus on Pension and Annuity APE (` billion) Mix Segments FY2020 Q1-FY2021 Growth (%) FY2020 Q1-FY2021 Savings 62.65 6.09 (51.5%) 84.9% 74.0% Linked 47.72 3.59 (65.7%) 64.7% 43.6% Non-linked 12.46 2.01 14.2% 16.9% 24.4% Group 2.47 0.49 44.1% 3.3% 6.0% Protection1 11.16 2.14 0.0% 15.1% 26.0% Total APE 73.81 8.23 (44.0%) 100.0% 100.0% Linked segment significantly challenged; steady growth in other product segments 1. Protection includes retail and group protection products Total may not add up due to rounding off 23 Diversified distribution Strategy: Build profitability 15 bank partnerships

Protection and Annuity mix increased from 4.3% in FY2019 to 10.0% in FY2020 Strategy: Create depth and add width > 500 partnerships

Protection and non-linked savings: ~80% in FY2020 Partnership Distribution Strategy: Digital focused upsell campaigns Analytics driven upsell channel

Diversified product mix with 12% protection and 22% non-linked savings Strategy: Invest and grow • 23,200 agents recruited during FY2020 • Diversified product mix: Agency Savings: linked 50%, savings: non-linked 40% Distribution and Protection 10% Strategy: Partner with non- traditional distributors ecoEmerging systems • Tie-up with small finance banks, wallets, payment banks, aggregators etc. • Product customization Distribution tie-up with IDFC First Bank Figures mentioned are for FY2020 * Direct distribution means sales through own website and employees on roll 24 Distribution channels • Deepen penetration in under-served customer segments Premium • Enhance current distribution growth • Create new distribution • Augment capability in Health and Protection • Increase focus on Pension and Annuity APE (` billion) Mix (%) Growth (%) Channels FY2020 Q1-FY2021 FY2020 Q1-FY2021 Linked Non-linked Bancassurance 37.48 3.26 50.8% 39.6% (65.6%) 11.5% Agency 15.62 2.03 21.2% 24.7% (67.0%) 18.8% Direct 9.31 1.01 12.6% 12.3% (64.0%) 4.1% Partnership distribution 5.46 0.71 7.4% 8.6% (68.2%) (19.2%) Group 5.94 1.23 8.1% 14.9% - - Total APE 73.81 8.23 100.0% 100.0% (62.2%) 4.2% Diversified distribution mix; retail share 85% Total may not add up due to rounding off 25 4P: Protection Protection growth Protection Continue to grow both retail and group lines growth of business APE (` billion) 11.16 7.22 2.14 2.14 FY2019 FY2020 Q1-FY2020 Q1-FY2021 Steady performance despite challenges on medical examination 27 4P: Persistency Persistency Retail excluding single premium Month 11M-FY2020 2M-FY2021 13th month 83.2% 81.8% 25th month 75.1% 73.4% 37th month 66.7% 65.4% 49th month 64.6% 63.9% 61st month 56.0% 56.8% Retail including single premium Month 11M-FY2020 2M-FY2021 13th month 85.3% 84.1% 25th month 77.4% 76.3% 37th month 69.0% 67.8% 49th month 66.4% 66.2% 61st month 57.4% 58.2% Movements within a narrow range; significant increase for protection segment As per IRDAI circular dated January 23, 2014 29 4P: Productivity Productivity: Cost efficiency Q1-FY2020 FY2020 Q1-FY2021 Expense ratio (excl. commission)1 11.9% 10.3% 10.5% Commission ratio2 5.1% 5.7% 4.2% Cost/TWRP3 17.0% 15.9% 14.8% Cost/Average AUM4 2.3% 2.9% 1.8% Cost/TWRP (Savings LOB) 11.3% 10.4% 8.8% ` billion 44.71 Commission 28.85 Non Commission 9.20 15.86 7.19 6.43 5.12 2.77 2.07 Q1-FY2020 FY2020 Q1-FY2021 97% of new business applications initiated via digital platform

93% of service requests through self service modules

Expense ratio: All insurance expenses (excl. commission)/(Total premium- 90% of single premium) Commission ratio: Commission/(Total premium- 90% of single premium) Cost/(Total premium- 90% of single premium)

4. Annualized cost/Average assets under management during the period 31 Total may not add up due to rounding off VNB growth levers update (4P's) ` billion Q1-FY2020 FY2020 Q1-FY2021 Value of New Business (VNB)1 3.09 16.05 2.01 VNB margin 21.0% 21.7% 24.4% ` billion FY2020 Q1-FY2021 Growth Premium growth (APE) 73.81 8.23 (44.0%) Protection growth (APE) 11.16 2.14 0.0% Persistency (13th month)2 83.2%3 81.8% NA Persistency (49th month)2 64.6%3 63.9% NA Productivity (Cost/TWRP: Savings)4 10.4% 8.8% NA For full year, based on actual cost; Q1: based on management forecast of full year cost Retail excluding SP computed as per IRDA circular dated January 23, 2014 11M-FY2020 4. Total Cost including commission / (Total premium - 90% of single premium) 32 Components may not add up to the totals due to rounding off Financial update Financial metrics ` billion Q1-FY2020 FY2020 Q1-FY2021 Profit after Tax 2.85 10.69 2.88 Solvency ratio 217% 194% 205.1% AUM 1,640.241 1,529.682 1,700.061 1. At June 30 of respective years 2. At March 31, 2020 Components may not add up to the totals due to rounding off 34 Embedded Value (EV)1 billion 216.23 230.30 73.54 78.43 142.69 151.87 Mar-19 Mar-20 Value of Inforce (VIF) Adjusted net worth (ANW) 1. As per Indian Embedded value (IEV) method 35 Analysis of movement in EV1 ` billion FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 Opening EV 137.212 139.39 161.84 187.88 216.23 Unwind 12.58 12.21 13.72 15.84 17.25 Value of New Business (VNB) 4.12 6.66 12.86 13.28 16.05 Operating assumption changes 1.042 1.00 7.64 4.20 (2.25)3 Operating variance 4.48 3.08 2.58 4.69 1.83 Persistency variance 2.01 0.99 1.53 2.66 0.85 Mortality and morbidity variance 0.79 0.98 0.78 1.97 0.42 Expense variance 0.59 0.35 0.27 0.04 0.01 Other variance 1.09 0.76 0.00 0.02 0.56 EVOP Return on embedded value (ROEV) Economic assumption change and investment variance Net capital injection Closing EV 22.23 22.95 36.80 38.01 32.88 16.2% 16.5% 22.7% 20.2% 15.2% (5.64) 5.82 1.13 (1.22) (14.76) (14.41) (6.32) (11.88) (8.43) (4.05) 139.39 161.84 187.88 216.23 230.30 As per Indian Embedded Value (IEV) method Difference of FY2015 closing EV & FY2016 opening EV shown as operating assumption change 3. Negative impact of ` 5.49 billion due to change in effective tax rate 36 Components may not add up to the totals due to rounding off Sensitivity analysis Scenario % change in VNB % change in EV FY2019 FY2020 FY2019 FY2020 Increase in 100 bps in the reference rates (4.3) (2.4) (2.0) (2.5) Decrease in 100 bps in the reference rates 4.4 2.2 2.0 2.6 10% increase in the discontinuance rates (8.5) (5.0) (1.3) (1.1) 10% decrease in the discontinuance rates 8.9 5.1 1.4 1.1 10% increase in mortality/morbidity rates (9.4) (9.5) (1.4) (1.6) 10% decrease in mortality/morbidity rates 9.4 9.6 1.4 1.7 10% increase in acquisition expenses (13.0) (11.6) Nil Nil 10% decrease in acquisition expenses 13.0 11.6 Nil Nil 10% increase in maintenance expenses (3.6) (3.0) (0.9) (0.8) 10% decrease in maintenance expenses 3.6 3.0 0.9 0.9 Tax rates increased to 25% (7.5) (11.4) (4.0) (5.8) 10% increase in equity values NA 0.7 NA 1.8 10% decrease in equity values NA (0.7) NA (1.8) 37 Technology initiatives Objectives To be the most admired digitally enabled insurer Empower customers and distributors with simplified journeys and choice of platforms

Decongest processes by leveraging ecosystems and emerging technologies

Enable servicing anytime, anywhere

Drive adoption through superior experience

Establish industry leading benchmarks Strengthen the Be future ready Support new core growth engines 39 Digital evolution path to maturity 2011-2013 2013-2015 1 2 Build digital foundation Digitize onboarding and service Optimize processes Build seamless presentation and systems layer 2015-2018 3 Leverage ecosystem Collaborate with internal stakeholders And partners for enhancing experience and productivity 2018-2020 4 Market leadership IT as an enabler for Business innovation • Process re- • Process automation engineering • Technology • Build seamless presentation architecture layer • Service • Integration architecture architecture • Integrate internal, • Seamless AI, ML, Partner systems NLP interventions and external in the journey ecosystems • Enhance • Provide frictionless experience and journey productivity End to end digitalization of journeys Leverage ecosystems and tech advancements AI : Artificial Intelligence| ML : Machine Learning NLP : Natural Language Processing 40 Pre sales Suitability Lead Management Customer analysis System Profiler Product recommendation Enhanced with voice Know customer better based on customer's life capability and geo through social platforms stage, goal, risk appetite tagging Nudge Cognitive Learners My engines BOTs Box Coach Prompt for appropriate 24x7 query resolution On-the-goe-learning AI platform for video modules and video based library creation action using chat bots based sales pitches for sales pitches AI : Artificial Intelligence 41 Onboarding and issuance Flexible/paperless PASA on-boarding Platform agnostic and No medical or income paperless journey document requirement available for all channels for smoother onboarding Robotic enabled Tele/video issuance underwriting Robotic processing for Improves efficiency and faster issuance reduces issuance TAT Instant document verification (OCR) Real time identification and verification of documents AI assisted underwriting Empowers underwriters with comprehensive insights PASA : Pre Approved Sum Assured | OCR : Optical Character Reader TAT : Turn Around Time | AI : Artificial Intelligence 42 Customer servicing and claims (1/2) Anytime.. Premium ..Anywhere premium payment 87% transactions self 74% renewal premium serviced, omni channel through electronic modes experience Service bot WhatsApp LiGo 1.96 mn queries resolved First life insurer to get by Chatbot LiGo with 91% business verified account accuracy 1.39 mn transactions Intuitive/visual IVR Helps customers avoid IVR queues. Saves 50% navigation time AI based Claims Processing AI based pre-claim assessment & claim processing IVR : Interactive Voice Response | AI : Artificial Intelligence Data For FY2020 43 Customer servicing and claims (2/2) Annuity Digilocker service integration Simplifying journey for View or download policy Annuity customers with document from digital life verification DigiLocker app Bot orchestration WhatsApp layer bot Universal Bot with voice Available for all capability to cater to all customers with same touch-points functionalities as LiGo Customer app Customer service native app with in-app nudges/notifications Humanoid AI based conversational tool deployed for renewal premium reminder calling App : Application AI : Artificial Intelligence 44 Marketing and lead generation Rank high on Segmented online searches targeting Machine learning used to Reaching the customer by rank us higher when mapping their interests customers search and affinities Selfie Truecaller quote integration AI backed quote based on Facilitate auto form fill facial recognition Hyper personalisation Personalized messaging to engage customers throughout journey Co-browsing Instant screen share available for assistance in form fill 45 Partner integration Process Flexible Web simplification integration portal Superior customer Modular integration as Self service module for experience per the choice of partners Group business Easy Customer UI service Pre-coded pages for Enabling customer quicker integration service on partner portals UI : User Interface 46 Analytics Actionable Data Smart insights modelling solutions Accelerate sales, enhance Customer interaction Pre approved life cover; customer experience & based segmentation, provide best offer to personalization propensity, nudges customer Google Big Query, Data lake Hadoop, Python solution Using best technology Use of AI & ML to analyse available to process the structured & unstructured data data AI : Artificial Intelligence ML : Machine Learning 47 ESG Environmental Environmental Social Social Governance Governance Environmental initiatives Preserving 'Mother Earth' for future generations Replace End to end digital solutions for our business activities

84% shareholders communicated digitally

Video conferencing facility at 94 locations

Live plants to improve air quality: ~31% office space Reduce 3/5 star rated ACs in all offices

VRF AC systems (20% of usage)

LED technology: 54% of branch lighting, 47% of backlit signage

Managed print services & stationery tracking

Food wastage awareness drive

Sensor based taps & urinals

Periodic office equipment maintenance Reuse & Recycle Sewage treatment plant and wet waste conversion into manure at head office

No single use plastic

E-waste disposal through government certified vendors

disposal through government certified vendors Reusable glasses & plates VRF: Variable Refrigerant Flow 49 Social initiatives Building communities and giving back to society Business itself is social in nature: Serving long term financial and protection needs of the society Customer centricity Commitment to employees Community service Products across life stage needs; multi- channel reach

Digital enablers provide 24x7 service; 87% self-help usage

self-help usage Consistent risk-adjusted returns

risk-adjusted returns Grievance redressal policy

13th month persistency: 85.3%

COVID-19: Un-interrupted service including claims Gender neutrality, equal opportunity, POSH policy

Supportive policies including women centric, Whistleblower

Learning & growth programs at all levels

85% of SMT served >10 yrs

Responsible behavior: Privacy, Anti-corruption

Anti-corruption ~100% WFH during COVID19 3.9 mn lives insured from rural /social sector and PMJJBY 5

ICICI Academy for Skills: Trained 25,000 youth (145,400 till date)

Rural livelihood training:76,400 youth (275,200 till date)

Much needed long term capital for infrastructure and housing

Opportunity

Opportunity

Industry overview Favorable demography Large and growing population base1 2019 Population (mn) 1366 1434 211 271 329 127 146 51 59 S Korea S Africa Japan Russia Brazil Indonesia USA India China High share of working population1 Population of age 25-59 years (in mn) 727 578 2015 2030 Driving GDP growth 2 Rising affluence2 7.7% 7.9% 7.4% 8.0% 8.2% 7.2% 6.4% 6.1% 6.0% 5.5% 4.8% 4.2% 5.2% 3.1% 3.8% 3.6% 4.2% 5.4% 2.8% 2.9% 2.9% 1.9% 2.5% 2.7% 2.6% FY02 FY08 FY10 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20E FY21E FY22E -1.7% -4.5% India World -4.9% GDP per capita CAGR (FY2009-FY2019) 10.9% 6.0% 7.3% 2.6% 4.4% -0.3% 0.0% 0.1% Russia Japan Brazil U.S.A South Korea Indonesia India China Source: UN population division Source: WEO Update, June 2020 53 Financialisation of savings: Opportunity for insurance Household savings1 90 69% 70% 70 60% 61% 64% 60% tn 54% 52% 55% 52% 50% ` 48% 50 45% 45% 44% 36% 37% 38% 40% 30 18.09 31% 16.53 15.59 13.64 30% 14.23 5.38 8.56 10 2.98 18.70 14.96 14.38 9.90 12.57 7.72 9.33 20% 2.86 -10 -0.52 -1.88 -2.03 -2.90 -3.77 (3.91) -4.69 -7.41 10% FY2002 FY2008 FY2010 FY2012 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 -300% Physical savings Gross financial savings Household borrowings Gross Financial savings as a % of Household Savings Net Financial savings as a % of Household Savings Distribution of financial savings (excluding currency)2 23.8% 19.0% 25.1% 18.8% 26.7% 20.3% 29.0% 20.5% 16.0% 23.3% FY2002 FY2008 FY2010 FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 Provident / Pension Fund / Claims on Govt Shares / Debentures / MFS Life Insurance Fund Deposits FY2002 FY2008 FY2010 FY2012 FY2014 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 Life insurance premium3 2.1% 4.0% 4.1% 3.3% 2.8% 2.7% 2.7% 2.8% as % of GDP Financialisation of savings aided by Direct Benefit Transfer, RERA and GST 1. Source: RBI and CSO 2. Source: RBI 3. Total life insurance industry premium including renewal; Source: IRDAI 54 Protection opportunity: Where we are… Sum Assured as a % of GDP1,2 Addressable population# Protection gap(%) 4,5 coverage3 (%) 273% 252% 251% 92 56 85 33 73 78 73 56 8.56 10% 142% 131% 6.58 113% USD trillion 5.30 19% 1.09 0.79 0.77 0.52 0.40 For retail protection sum assured (company estimates) Based on Income Tax Department data for individuals (annual income > 2.5 lac) and company estimates As of FY2020 for India (GDP Source: National Statistics Office, protection sum assured source: company estimates) As of FY2018 for US, Japan, South Korea. Others as of FY2017 (Source: McKinsey estimates) Addressable population coverage= Inforce no. of lives for retail protection/ No. of returns with income >2.5 lac Protection gap (%): Ratio of protection lacking/protection needed Source: Swiss Re, Economic Research and Consulting 2015 55 Protection opportunity: Liability cover ` billion Retail Credit 25,537 22,207 19,085 16,200 12,147 13,922 10,606 10,097 11,663 9,339 8,976 7,599 6,454 5,378 4,711 4,409 11,601 13,390 9,746 8,601 6,285 7,468 4,567 5,386 Mar-13 Mar-14 Mar-15 Mar-16 Mar-17 Mar-18 Mar-19 Mar-20 Home Loans Others Retail credit has been growing at a healthy pace

Credit life is voluntary Source: RBI Components may not add up to the totals due to rounding off 56 Protection opportunity Gross direct premium (` billion) FY2009 FY2020 CAGR Health 66.23 516.38 20.5% Motor 138.21 692.08 15.8% - Motor Own Damage (OD) 87.56 265.52 10.6% - Motor Third Party (TP) 50.65 426.56 21.4% Protection premium ~ ` 200 billion for life insurance industry in FY2020 Source: General Insurance Council and company estimate 57 Agenda Company strategy and performance

Opportunity

Industry overview Evolution of life insurance industry in India FY2002 FY2010 FY2015 New business premium 1 (` bn) 116 550 -5.8% 21.5% 408 Total premium (` bn) 501 3.2% 2,654 4.3% 3,281 Penetration (as a % to GDP) 2.1% 4.1% 2.6% Assets under management (` bn) 2,304 24.0% 12,899 12.6% 23,361 12.5% 11.6% 10.1% FY2020 735 5,683 2.8% 37,757 In-force sum assured 2 (` bn) 11,812* 15.5% 37,505 15.8% 78,091 17.3% 173,077 In-force sum assured (as % to GDP) 50.1% 57.9% 62.7% 85.1% 1. Retail weighted received premium (RWRP) 2. Individual and Group in-force sum assured Source: IRDAI, CSO, Life Insurance Council, *Company estimate 59 Channel mix1 Industry Private sector 9% 11% 12% 18% 21% 22% 25% 27% 28% 54% 54% 53% 66% 62% 60% 28% 25% 25% FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 Agency Bancassurance Others Given a well developed banking sector, bancassurance continues to be the largest channel for private players

1. Individual new business premium basis Source: Life Insurance Council 60 Product mix1 Industry Private sector 27%26%18% 54% 51% 44% 73% 74% 82% 46% 49% 56% FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 Non-linked Linked 1. New business weighted premium basis; Source: IRDAI, Life Insurance Council 61 Annexures VNB growth and contribution VNB Margin(%) 17.0% 21.7% VNB contribution* VNB growth range to achieve 25% FY2019 FY2020 our aspiration 19% VNB 16.05 13.28 ` billion ` billion 16.05 4.20 13.28 4.17 (26.2%) (31.4%) 7.89 2.27 9.58 1.22 (59.4%) (14.1%) (59.7%) (9.2%) FY2019 FY2020 Protection Savings: Non-linked Savings: Linked VNB growth of 21%; margin 21.7% 74% VNB from protection & non-linked savings *Figures in brackets represent share of VNB Total may not add up due to rounding off 63 Value of New Business (VNB) ` billion FY2019 FY2020 VNB 13.28 16.05 VNB margin 17.0% 21.7% 4.7% (1.1%) 0.1% 1.0% 21.7% 17.0% FY2019 Business mix Tax rate* Assumption Expense FY2020 changes * Change in effective tax rate 64 Protection and Annuity Protection mix1 8.5% 11.2% 20.6% 25.2% Protection new business received premium (` billion) 31.44 21.37 10.28 6.71 Annuity mix1 2.6% 3.4% 6.6% 8.4% Annuity new business received premium (` billion) 10.43 6.85 3.11 2.06 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 Protection and Annuity contributed over 1/3rd of new business premium 1. % of new business received premium as per financials 65 Protection: Components APE (` billion) 11.16 2.35 7.22 1.13 1.57 1.28 7.68 4.36 FY2019FY2020 Retail Protection Group Term Credit Life Retail protection is ~70% of protection APE Protection split based on APE* ` billion (FY2020) 1.74 Retail protection (15.6%) 0.61 (5.5%) Group Term 1.13 (10.1%) 7.68 Credit life - ICICI (68.8%) Bank Credit life - Other Credit life through third party contributes ~16% of protection APE * Figures in brackets represent mix of protection APE Components may not add up to the totals due to rounding off 66 Retail persistency excluding single premium1 Persistency across product categories 82.6% 88.3% 82.6% 64.7% 65.8% 51.7% Linked Non linked Protection 13th month 49th month Persistency across channel categories 81.7% 86.4% 82.2% 86.9% 74.2% 65.5% 66.2% 62.7% Bancassurance Agency Direct Partnership distribution 13th month 49th month 1. 11M-FY2020 persistency As per IRDA circular dated January 23,2014; excluding group and single premium policies 67 Average APE by product categories Average retail APE per policy (`) FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 ULIP 180,746 159,329 183,109 Par 62,379 60,308 64,285 Non Par 54,187 76,468 109,410 Protection 9,123 12,048 23,115 Total 90,620 83,309 88,648 68 Policy term and customer age* Average policy term (years) Average customer age (years) 43 43 12 36 30 14 36 36 SavingsProtection FY2019 FY2020 SavingsProtection FY2019 FY2020 * For FY2020; protection excludes credit life 69 Channel wise product mix1 Channel category Product category FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 ULIP 89.8% 93.4% 86.8% Par 7.3% 2.1% 2.2% Bancassurance Non par 0.1% 0.6% 1.8% Protection 2.7% 3.9% 9.3% Total 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% ULIP 81.8% 75.3% 49.9% Par 13.5% 18.1% 32.5% Agency Non par 0.4% 0.5% 7.3% Protection 4.3% 6.1% 10.3% Total 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% ULIP 88.0% 79.3% 66.7% Par 4.3% 5.3% 10.7% Direct Non par 2.4% 6.4% 11.0% Protection 5.3% 9.1% 11.6% Total 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% ULIP 36.8% 28.2% 21.8% Par 49.9% 49.5% 39.9% Partnership distribution Non par 0.5% 0.6% 10.4% Protection 12.8% 21.8% 27.8% Total 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 1. Retail Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) Components may not add up to the totals due to rounding off 70 Product wise channel mix1 Product category Channel category FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 Bancassurance 57.4% 65.5% 68.2% Agency 25.4% 20.5% 16.3% ULIP Direct 14.5% 12.0% 13.0% Partnership distribution 2.7% 2.1% 2.5% Total 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Bancassurance 35.4% 13.8% 9.0% Agency 31.5% 45.4% 56.0% Par Direct 5.3% 7.4% 11.0% Partnership distribution 27.7% 33.3% 24.0% Total 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Bancassurance 15.9% 27.4% 19.4% Agency 24.5% 8.0% 33.7% Non par Direct 52.8% 62.0% 30.1% Partnership distribution 6.8% 2.6% 16.8% Total 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Bancassurance 35.2% 36.9% 45.2% Agency 27.6% 22.8% 20.9% Protection Direct 17.9% 18.7% 14.0% Partnership distribution 19.3% 21.7% 19.8% Total 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 1. Retail Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) Components may not add up to the totals due to rounding off 71 Embedded value Embedded value ` billion FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 Value of In force (VIF) 117.64 142.69 151.87 Adjusted Net worth 70.24 73.54 78.43 Embedded value1 187.88 216.23 230.30 Return on Embedded Value (ROEV) 22.7% 20.2% 15.2% EV growth-pre dividend 23.4% 19.6% 8.4% EV growth-post dividend 16.1% 15.1% 6.5% VNB as % of opening EV 7.9% 7.1% 7.4% Operating assumption changes as % of 4.7% 2.2% (1.0%) opening EV Operating variance as % of opening EV 1.6% 2.5% 0.8% 1. As per Indian Embedded Value (IEV) method Components may not add up to the totals due to rounding off 73 EV methodology EV results prepared based on the Indian Embedded Value (IEV) methodology and principles as set out in Actuarial Practice Standard 10 (APS10) issued by the Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI)

EV consists of Adjusted Net Worth (ANW) and Value of in-force covered business (VIF)

in-force covered business (VIF) ANW is market value of assets attributable to shareholders, consisting of Required capital Free surplus Value of in-force covered business (VIF) is Present value of future profits; adjusted for Time value of financial options and guarantees; Frictional costs of required capital; and Cost of residual non-hedgeable risks

74 Components of ANW Required capital (RC)

The level of required capital is set equal to the amount required to be held to meet supervisory requirements. It is net of the funds for future appropriation (FFAs)

Free surplus (FS)

Market value of any assets allocated to, but not required to support, the in-force covered business

75 Components of VIF (1/2) Present value of future profits (PVFP)

Present value of projected distributable profits to shareholders arising from in- force covered business Projection carried out using 'best estimate' non-economic assumptions and market consistent economic assumptions Distributable profits are determined by reference to statutory liabilities

Frictional Cost of required capital (FC)

FCs represent investment management expenses and taxation costs associated with holding the Required capital Investment costs reflected as an explicit reduction to the gross investment return

76 Components of VIF (2/2) Time value of financial options and guarantees (TVFOG)

Represents additional cost to shareholders that may arise from the embedded financial options and guarantees Stochastic approach is adopted with methods and assumptions consistent with the underlying embedded value

Cost of residual non-hedgeable risk (CRNHR)

non-hedgeable risk (CRNHR) An allowance for risks to shareholder value to the extent not already allowed for in the TVFOG or the PVFP Allowance for asymmetric risks of operational, catastrophe mortality/morbidity and mass lapsation risk Determined using a cost-of-capital approach Allowance for diversification benefits among the non-hedgeable risks, other than the operational risk

77 Components of EV movement (1/2) Expected return on existing business (unwind)

Expected investment income at opening reference rate on VIF and ANW Expected excess 'real world' investment return over the opening reference rate on VIF and ANW

Operating assumption changes

Impact of the update of non-economic assumptions both on best estimate and statutory bases to those adopted in the closing EV

Value of new business

Additional value to shareholders created through new business during the period

78 Components of EV movement (2/2) Operating experience variance

Captures impact of any deviation of actual experience from assumed in the opening EV during the inter-valuation period

Economic assumption changes and Investment variance

Impact of the update of the reference rate yield curve, inflation and valuation economic assumptions from opening EV to closing EV Captures the difference between the actual investment return and the expected

'real world' assumed return

Net capital injection

Reflects any capital injected less any dividends paid out

79 Key assumptions underlying EV (1/2) Discount rate and Fund earning rates

Set equal to reference rates which is proxy for risk free rates Reference rates derived on the basis of zero coupon yield curve published by the Clearing Corporation of India Limited

Expenses and commission

Based on the Company's actual expenses during FY2020 with no anticipation for productivity gains or cost efficiencies Commission rates are based on the actual commission payable to the distributors

80 Key assumptions underlying EV (2/2) Mortality and morbidity

Based on company's experience with an allowance for future improvements in respect of annuities

Persistency

Based on company's experience

Taxation

Taxation costs reflect the reduction in costs due to dividend income being tax exempt subject to maximum of dividend declared and distributed 1

1. Limit of deduction subject to dividend distribution introduced in Finance Act, 2020 81 Economic assumptions underlying VNB and EV Tenor (years) References Rates March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 1 6.66% 4.83% 3.62% 5 7.83% 7.43% 7.03% 10 8.35% 7.32% 7.65% 15 8.35% 7.17% 7.37% 20 8.22% 7.14% 7.11% 25 8.11% 7.14% 6.97% 30 8.05% 7.14% 6.90% 82 Glossary Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) - Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) is the sum of the annualized first year premiums on regular premium policies, and ten percent of single premiums, from both individual and group customers

Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) is the sum of the annualized first year premiums on regular premium policies, and ten percent of single premiums, from both individual and group customers Assets under management (AUM) - AUM refers to the carrying value of investments managed by the company and includes loans against policies and net current assets pertaining to investments

- AUM refers to the carrying value of investments managed by the company and includes loans against policies and net current assets pertaining to investments Embedded Value (EV) - Embedded Value (EV) represents the present value of shareholders' interests in the earnings distributable from the assets allocated to the business after sufficient allowance for the aggregate risks in the business

- Embedded Value (EV) represents the present value of shareholders' interests in the earnings distributable from the assets allocated to the business after sufficient allowance for the aggregate risks in the business Embedded Value Operating Profit (EVOP) - Embedded Value Operating Profit (EVOP) is a measure of the increase in the EV during any given period due to matters that can be influenced by management

- Embedded Value Operating Profit (EVOP) is a measure of the increase in the EV during any given period due to matters that can be influenced by management Retail Weighted Received Premium (RWRP) - Premiums actually received by the insurers under individual products and weighted at the rate of ten percent for single premiums

- Premiums actually received by the insurers under individual products and weighted at the rate of ten percent for single premiums Total weighted received premium (TWRP) - Measure of premiums received on both retail and group products and is the sum of first year and renewal premiums on regular premium policies and ten percent of single premiums received during any given period

- Measure of premiums received on both retail and group products and is the sum of first year and renewal premiums on regular premium policies and ten percent of single premiums received during any given period Persistency Ratio - Persistency ratio is the percentage of policies that have not lapsed and is expressed as 13th month, 49th month persistency etc. depicting the persistency level at 13th month (2nd year) and 49th month (5th year) respectively, after issuance of contract • 83 Safe harbor Except for the historical information contained herein, statements in this release which contain words or phrases such as 'will', 'would', 'indicating', 'expected to' etc., and similar expressions or variations of such expressions may constitute 'forward-looking statements'. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward- looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to our ability to successfully implement our strategy, our growth and expansion in business, the impact of any acquisitions, technological implementation and changes, the actual growth in demand for insurance products and services, investment income, cash flow projections, our exposure to market risks, policies and actions of regulatory authorities; impact of competition; experience with regard to mortality and morbidity trends, lapse rates and policy renewal rates; the impact of changes in capital, solvency or accounting standards, tax and other legislations and regulations in the jurisdictions as well as other risks detailed in the reports filed by ICICI Bank Limited, our holding company, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. 84 Thank you Attachments Original document

