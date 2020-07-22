ICICI Prudential Life: Investor Presentation for quarter ended June 30, 2020

Financialisation of savings aided by Direct Benefit Transfer, RERA and GST
1.
Source: RBI and CSO
2.
Source: RBI
3.
Total life insurance industry premium including renewal; Source: IRDAI
54
Protection opportunity: Where we are…
Sum Assured as a % of GDP1,2
Addressable population#
Protection gap(%) 4,5
coverage3 (%)
273%
252%
251%
92
56
85
33
73
78
73
56
8.56
10%
142%
131%
6.58
113%
USD trillion
5.30
19%
1.09
0.79
0.77
0.52
0.40
For retail protection sum assured (company estimates)
Based on Income Tax Department data for individuals (annual income > 2.5 lac) and company estimates
As of FY2020 for India (GDP Source: National Statistics Office, protection sum assured source: company estimates)
As of FY2018 for US, Japan, South Korea. Others as of FY2017 (Source: McKinsey estimates)
Addressable population coverage= Inforce no. of lives for retail protection/ No. of returns with income >2.5 lac
Protection gap (%): Ratio of protection lacking/protection needed
Source: Swiss Re, Economic Research and Consulting 201555
Protection opportunity: Liability cover
` billion
Retail Credit
25,537
22,207
19,085
16,200
12,147
13,922
10,606
10,097
11,663
9,339
8,976
7,599
6,454
5,378
4,711
4,409
11,601
13,390
9,746
8,601
6,285
7,468
4,567
5,386
Mar-13
Mar-14
Mar-15
Mar-16
Mar-17
Mar-18
Mar-19
Mar-20
Home Loans
Others
Retail credit has been growing at a healthy pace
Credit life is voluntary
Source: RBI
Components may not add up to the totals due to rounding off
56
Protection opportunity
Gross direct premium (` billion)
FY2009
FY2020
CAGR
Health
66.23
516.38
20.5%
Motor
138.21
692.08
15.8%
- Motor Own Damage (OD)
87.56
265.52
10.6%
- Motor Third Party (TP)
50.65
426.56
21.4%
Protection premium ~` 200 billion for life insurance industry in FY2020
Source: General Insurance Council and company estimate
57
Agenda
Company strategy and performance
Opportunity
Industry overview
Evolution of life insurance industry in India
FY2002
FY2010
FY2015
New business premium
1
(` bn)
116
550
-5.8%
21.5%
408
Total premium (` bn)
501
3.2%
2,654
4.3%
3,281
Penetration (as a % to GDP)
2.1%
4.1%
2.6%
Assets under management (` bn)
2,304
24.0%
12,899
12.6%
23,361
12.5%
11.6%
10.1%
FY2020
735
5,683
2.8%
37,757
In-force sum assured
2
(` bn)
11,812*
15.5%
37,505
15.8%
78,091
17.3%
173,077
In-force sum assured (as % to GDP)
50.1%
57.9%
62.7%
85.1%
1.
Retail weighted received premium (RWRP)
2.
Individual and Group in-force sum assured
Source: IRDAI, CSO, Life Insurance Council, *Company estimate
59
Channel mix1
Industry
Private sector
9%
11%
12%
18%
21%
22%
25%
27%
28%
54%
54%
53%
66%
62%
60%
28%
25%
25%
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
Agency
Bancassurance
Others
Given a well developed banking sector, bancassurance continues to be the largest channel for private players
1. Individual new business premium basis Source: Life Insurance Council
60
Product mix1
Industry
Private sector
27%26%18%
54%
51%
44%
73%
74%
82%
46%
49%
56%
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
Non-linked
Linked
1. New business weighted premium basis; Source: IRDAI, Life Insurance Council
61
Annexures
VNB growth and contribution
VNB Margin(%)
17.0%
21.7%
VNB contribution*
VNB growth range to achieve
25%
FY2019
FY2020
our aspiration
19%
VNB
16.05
13.28
` billion
` billion
16.05
4.20
13.28
4.17
(26.2%)
(31.4%)
7.89
2.27
9.58
1.22
(59.4%)
(14.1%)
(59.7%)
(9.2%)
FY2019
FY2020
Protection
Savings: Non-linked
Savings: Linked
VNB growth of 21%; margin 21.7%
74% VNB from protection & non-linked savings
*Figures in brackets represent share of VNB
Total may not add up due to rounding off
63
Value of New Business (VNB)
` billion
FY2019
FY2020
VNB
13.28
16.05
VNB margin
17.0%
21.7%
4.7%
(1.1%)
0.1%
1.0%
21.7%
17.0%
FY2019
Business mix
Tax rate*
Assumption
Expense
FY2020
changes
* Change in effective tax rate
64
Protection and Annuity
Protection
mix1
8.5%
11.2%
20.6%
25.2%
Protection new business received premium (` billion)
31.44
21.37
10.28
6.71
Annuity
mix1
2.6%
3.4%
6.6%
8.4%
Annuity new business received premium (` billion) 10.43
6.85
3.11
2.06
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
Protection and Annuity contributed over 1/3rd of new business premium
1. % of new business received premium as per financials
65
Protection: Components
APE (` billion)
11.16
2.35
7.22
1.13
1.57
1.28
7.68
4.36
FY2019FY2020 Retail Protection Group Term Credit Life
Retail protection is ~70% of protection APE
Protection split based on APE*
` billion
(FY2020)
1.74
Retail protection
(15.6%)
0.61
(5.5%)
Group Term
1.13
(10.1%)
7.68
Credit life - ICICI
(68.8%)
Bank
Credit life - Other
Credit life through third party contributes
~16% of protection APE
* Figures in brackets represent mix of protection APE
Components may not add up to the totals due to rounding off
66
Retail persistency excluding single premium1
Persistency across product categories
82.6%
88.3%
82.6%
64.7%
65.8%
51.7%
Linked
Non linked
Protection
13th month
49th month
Persistency across channel categories
81.7%
86.4%
82.2%
86.9%
74.2%
65.5%
66.2%
62.7%
Bancassurance
Agency
Direct
Partnership distribution
13th month
49th month
1. 11M-FY2020 persistency
As per IRDA circular dated January 23,2014; excluding group and single premium policies
67
Average APE by product categories
Average retail APE per policy (`)
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
ULIP
180,746
159,329
183,109
Par
62,379
60,308
64,285
Non Par
54,187
76,468
109,410
Protection
9,123
12,048
23,115
Total
90,620
83,309
88,648
68
Policy term and customer age*
Average policy term (years)
Average customer age (years)
43 43
12
36
30
14
36 36
SavingsProtection
FY2019 FY2020
SavingsProtection
FY2019 FY2020
* For FY2020; protection excludes credit life
69
Channel wise product mix1
Channel category
Product category
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
ULIP
89.8%
93.4%
86.8%
Par
7.3%
2.1%
2.2%
Bancassurance
Non par
0.1%
0.6%
1.8%
Protection
2.7%
3.9%
9.3%
Total
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
ULIP
81.8%
75.3%
49.9%
Par
13.5%
18.1%
32.5%
Agency
Non par
0.4%
0.5%
7.3%
Protection
4.3%
6.1%
10.3%
Total
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
ULIP
88.0%
79.3%
66.7%
Par
4.3%
5.3%
10.7%
Direct
Non par
2.4%
6.4%
11.0%
Protection
5.3%
9.1%
11.6%
Total
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
ULIP
36.8%
28.2%
21.8%
Par
49.9%
49.5%
39.9%
Partnership distribution
Non par
0.5%
0.6%
10.4%
Protection
12.8%
21.8%
27.8%
Total
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
1. Retail Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE)
Components may not add up to the totals due to rounding off
70
Product wise channel mix1
Product category
Channel category
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
Bancassurance
57.4%
65.5%
68.2%
Agency
25.4%
20.5%
16.3%
ULIP
Direct
14.5%
12.0%
13.0%
Partnership distribution
2.7%
2.1%
2.5%
Total
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
Bancassurance
35.4%
13.8%
9.0%
Agency
31.5%
45.4%
56.0%
Par
Direct
5.3%
7.4%
11.0%
Partnership distribution
27.7%
33.3%
24.0%
Total
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
Bancassurance
15.9%
27.4%
19.4%
Agency
24.5%
8.0%
33.7%
Non par
Direct
52.8%
62.0%
30.1%
Partnership distribution
6.8%
2.6%
16.8%
Total
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
Bancassurance
35.2%
36.9%
45.2%
Agency
27.6%
22.8%
20.9%
Protection
Direct
17.9%
18.7%
14.0%
Partnership distribution
19.3%
21.7%
19.8%
Total
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
1. Retail Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE)
Components may not add up to the totals due to rounding off
71
Embedded value
Embedded value
` billion
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
Value of In force (VIF)
117.64
142.69
151.87
Adjusted Net worth
70.24
73.54
78.43
Embedded value1
187.88
216.23
230.30
Return on Embedded Value (ROEV)
22.7%
20.2%
15.2%
EV growth-pre dividend
23.4%
19.6%
8.4%
EV growth-post dividend
16.1%
15.1%
6.5%
VNB as % of opening EV
7.9%
7.1%
7.4%
Operating assumption changes as % of
4.7%
2.2%
(1.0%)
opening EV
Operating variance as % of opening EV
1.6%
2.5%
0.8%
1. As per Indian Embedded Value (IEV) method Components may not add up to the totals due to rounding off
73
EV methodology
EV results prepared based on the Indian Embedded Value (IEV) methodology and principles as set out in Actuarial Practice Standard 10 (APS10) issued by the Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI)
EV consists of Adjusted Net Worth (ANW) and Value of in-force covered business (VIF)
ANW is market value of assets attributable to shareholders, consisting of
Required capital
Free surplus
Value of in-force covered business (VIF) is
Present value of future profits; adjusted for
Time value of financial options and guarantees;
Frictional costs of required capital; and
Cost of residual non-hedgeable risks
74
Components of ANW
Required capital (RC)
The level of required capital is set equal to the amount required to be held to meet supervisory requirements.
It is net of the funds for future appropriation (FFAs)
Free surplus (FS)
Market value of any assets allocated to, but not required to support, the in-force covered business
75
Components of VIF (1/2)
Present value of future profits (PVFP)
Present value of projected distributable profits to shareholders arising from in- force covered business
Projection carried out using 'best estimate' non-economic assumptions and market consistent economic assumptions
Distributable profits are determined by reference to statutory liabilities
Frictional Cost of required capital (FC)
FCs represent investment management expenses and taxation costs associated with holding the Required capital
Investment costs reflected as an explicit reduction to the gross investment return
76
Components of VIF (2/2)
Time value of financial options and guarantees (TVFOG)
Represents additional cost to shareholders that may arise from the embedded financial options and guarantees
Stochastic approach is adopted with methods and assumptions consistent with the underlying embedded value
Cost of residual non-hedgeable risk (CRNHR)
An allowance for risks to shareholder value to the extent not already allowed for in the TVFOG or the PVFP
Allowance for asymmetric risks of operational, catastrophe mortality/morbidity and mass lapsation risk
Determined using a cost-of-capital approach
Allowance for diversification benefits among the non-hedgeable risks, other than the operational risk
77
Components of EV movement (1/2)
Expected return on existing business (unwind)
Expected investment income at opening reference rate on VIF and ANW
Expected excess 'real world' investment return over the opening reference rate on VIF and ANW
Operating assumption changes
Impact of the update of non-economic assumptions both on best estimate and statutory bases to those adopted in the closing EV
Value of new business
Additional value to shareholders created through new business during the period
78
Components of EV movement (2/2)
Operating experience variance
Captures impact of any deviation of actual experience from assumed in the opening EV during the inter-valuation period
Economic assumption changes and Investment variance
Impact of the update of the reference rate yield curve, inflation and valuation economic assumptions from opening EV to closing EV
Captures the difference between the actual investment return and the expected
'real world' assumed return
Net capital injection
Reflects any capital injected less any dividends paid out
79
Key assumptions underlying EV (1/2)
Discount rate and Fund earning rates
Set equal to reference rates which is proxy for risk free rates
Reference rates derived on the basis of zero coupon yield curve published by the Clearing Corporation of India Limited
Expenses and commission
Based on the Company's actual expenses during FY2020 with no anticipation for productivity gains or cost efficiencies
Commission rates are based on the actual commission payable to the distributors
80
Key assumptions underlying EV (2/2)
Mortality and morbidity
Based on company's experience with an allowance for future improvements in respect of annuities
Persistency
Based on company's experience
Taxation
Taxation costs reflect the reduction in costs due to dividend income being tax exempt subject to maximum of dividend declared and distributed1
1. Limit of deduction subject to dividend distribution introduced in Finance Act, 2020
81
Economic assumptions underlying VNB and EV
Tenor (years)
References Rates
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
1
6.66%
4.83%
3.62%
5
7.83%
7.43%
7.03%
10
8.35%
7.32%
7.65%
15
8.35%
7.17%
7.37%
20
8.22%
7.14%
7.11%
25
8.11%
7.14%
6.97%
30
8.05%
7.14%
6.90%
82
Glossary
Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) - Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) is the sum of the annualized first year premiums on regular premium policies, and ten percent of single premiums, from both individual and group customers
Assets under management (AUM) - AUM refers to the carrying value of investments managed by the company and includes loans against policies and net current assets pertaining to investments
Embedded Value (EV) - Embedded Value (EV) represents the present value of shareholders' interests in the earnings distributable from the assets allocated to the business after sufficient allowance for the aggregate risks in the business
Embedded Value Operating Profit (EVOP) - Embedded Value Operating Profit (EVOP) is a measure of the increase in the EV during any given period due to matters that can be influenced by management
Retail Weighted Received Premium (RWRP) - Premiums actually received by the insurers under individual products and weighted at the rate of ten percent for single premiums
Total weighted received premium (TWRP) - Measure of premiums received on both retail and group products and is the sum of first year and renewal premiums on regular premium policies and ten percent of single premiums received during any given period
Persistency Ratio - Persistency ratio is the percentage of policies that have not lapsed and is expressed as 13th month, 49th month persistency etc. depicting the persistency level at 13th month (2nd year) and 49th month (5th year) respectively, after issuance of contract
•
83
Safe harbor
Except for the historical information contained herein, statements in this release which contain words or phrases such as 'will', 'would', 'indicating', 'expected to' etc., and similar expressions or variations of such expressions may constitute 'forward-looking statements'. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward- looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to our ability to successfully implement our strategy, our growth and expansion in business, the impact of any acquisitions, technological implementation and changes, the actual growth in demand for insurance products and services, investment income, cash flow projections, our exposure to market risks, policies and actions of regulatory authorities; impact of competition; experience with regard to mortality and morbidity trends, lapse rates and policy renewal rates; the impact of changes in capital, solvency or accounting standards, tax and other legislations and regulations in the jurisdictions as well as other risks detailed in the reports filed by ICICI Bank Limited, our holding company, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.