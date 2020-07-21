Log in
ICL Group Ltd    ICL   IL0002810146

ICL GROUP LTD

(ICL)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ICL : Awarded the Highest 'Platinum+' Score in the Maala Index for 2020

07/21/2020 | 06:01am EDT

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, today announced it has been awarded MAALA's highest 'Platinum+' ranking for the second straight year. Mr. Raviv Zoller, ICL's President & CEO, participated in a virtual opening bell ceremony this morning at the Israeli Stock Exchange hosted by Maala, celebrating the publication of the Maala ranking for 2020.

Maala is a leading professional non-profit corporate membership organization comprised of over 110 of the highest impact companies in Israel. The Maala ranking for corporate responsibility is based on detailed criteria in diverse areas of sustainability, including environmental protection, business ethics, diversity and fairness in employment, community engagement, corporate governance, sustainable procurement and others. The Maala Index is comprised of companies listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and provides investors a benchmark for evaluating companies based not just on financial performance, but also their commitment to corporate responsibility.

ICL has managed to retain the top 'Platinum +' ranking despite a significant increase in Maala's requirements for responsible practices. This achievement was due in part to ICL's Employer of Choice approach, which in 2019 included new measures to increase employee diversity and gender equality among the company's global workforce and management. ICL's efforts to promote top tier safety performance and environmental responsibility also contributed to the ranking, with newly established corporate-wide environmental performance targets dealing with global challenges such as renewable energy and circular economy.

Mr. Raviv Zoller, ICL's President and CEO, commented: "We are honored to receive the highest 'Platinum+' ranking in the Maala Index for the second year in a row. This acknowledgement, along with last week's announcement of ICL's inclusion in the FTSE4GOOD index, is the result of our ongoing strategic focus on ESG and transparency regarding corporate responsibility, which is integrated in the company's sustainability vision for 2030. It also reflects our commitment to continuous improvement and to the advancement of management practices in all fields of sustainability."

Full results of the Maala ranking for 2020 can be found at: http://www.maala.org.il/
See also the ICL Corporate Responsibility advanced web report.

About ICL

ICL Group LTD is a leading global specialty minerals and chemicals company operating bromine, potash, and phosphate mineral value chains in a unique, integrated business model. ICL extracts raw materials from its unique mineral assets and utilizes technology and industrial know-how to add value for customers in key agricultural and industrial markets worldwide.  ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs over 11,000 people worldwide, and its 2019 revenues totaled approximately $5.3 billion.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.icl-group.com.

To access ICL's interactive Corporate Social Responsibility report, please click here.

You can also learn more about ICL on Facebook, Linkedin and Instagram.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
Dudi Musler
Investor Relations Manager
+972-3-684-4448
Dudi.Musler@icl-group.com  

PRESS CONTACT
Or-li Kasuto Madmon
Scherf Communications
+972-52-4447750
Orli@scherfcom.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icl-awarded-the-highest-platinum-score-in-the-maala-index-for-2020-301096892.html

SOURCE ICL


© PRNewswire 2020
