ICL : SIGNS CONTRACTS FOR THE SALE OF 910000 METRIC TONNES OF POTASH TO ITS CUSTOMERS IN CHINA

05/18/2020 | 08:46am EDT

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

PRESS CONTACT

Dudi Musler

Adi Bajayo

Investor Relations Manager

Scherf Communications

+972-3-684-4448

+972-52-4454789

Dudi.Musler@icl-group.com

Adi@scherfcom.com

ICL SIGNS CONTRACTS FOR THE SALE OF 910,000 METRIC TONNES

OF POTASH TO ITS CUSTOMERS IN CHINA

Tel Aviv, Israel, May 8, 2020 - ICL (NYSE & TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, announced that it has signed several contracts with its customers in China to supply an aggregate 910,000 metric tons of potash, with mutual options for additional 490,000 metric tons, by the end of 2020. The selling prices stipulated in the contracts are $70 per ton below the previous contracts and are in line with the recent contract prices in China. The contracts are part of the three-yearframework agreements signed in 2018 between ICL and its Chinese customers.

##

About ICL

ICL is global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company operating bromine, potash, and phosphate mineral value chains in a unique, integrated business model. ICL extracts raw materials from well-positioned mineral assets and utilizes technology and industrial know-how to add value for customers in key agricultural and industrial markets worldwide. ICL focuses on strengthening leadership positions in all of its core value chains. It also plans to strengthen and diversify its offerings of innovative agro solutions by leveraging ICL's existing capabilities and agronomic know-how, as well as the Israeli technological ecosystem. ICL's operations are divided into four business divisions: Industrial Products (bromine value chain and complementary business); Potash; Phosphate Solutions (P2O5 Chain); and Innovative Ag Solutions. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs over 11,000 people worldwide, and its 2019 revenues totaled approximately $5.3 billion. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.icl-group.com.

Disclaimer

ICL - Israel Chemicals Ltd. published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 12:45:01 UTC
