Iclick Interactive Asia : Extends its Business Intelligence Solutions with Smart Government Initiative

Data solutions to attract more companies to the Hefei National High-tech Industry Development Zone in smart city push

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (“iClick”) (NASDAQ: ICLK), a leading independent online marketing and data technology platform in China, today announced that an intention to cooperate had been officially reached with the China Speech Valley and Quantum Center of Hefei National High-tech Industry Development Zone (“China Speech Valley”). Over the next three years, iClick will fully support China Speech Valley in building a more precise, intelligent and efficient public service platform conceptualizing smart government through the company’s SaaS based Business Intelligence (BI) solutions.

iClick has developed data-driven BI solutions in a number of different sectors. This new initiative is the first for the company in the area of smart government but demonstrates the power and potential application in a wide area of organisational activity.

Dr. Jian Tang, COO, CTO and Co-founder of iClick said, “We are thrilled to partner with China Speech Valley and to work together on the construction of a state-of-the-art, intelligent public services platform. We are committed to supporting Hefei’s long term economic development and are excited to see our BI applications’ potential in establishing a new benchmark in smart government. This follows iClick’s previous successful launches in other fields such as new retail, transportation and real estate.”

Hefei is the capital of Anhui Province located in the central-eastern region of China. Established in 1991, Hefei National High-tech Industry Development Zone is one of the nation’s first such zones. Since inception the area has established a strong ecosystem and vibrant industrial clusters in areas such as biomedicine, next-generation information technology and smart appliances.

iClick’s BI solutions will optimize the zone’s data capabilities and foster more business opportunities for the thousands of enterprises established there by strengthening the digital infrastructure and constructing a smart business platform via the following three aspects:

(1) Breaking down data silos and establishing a unified and transparent service platform - By integrating the once fragmented data of China Speech Valley and all enterprises located in the high-tech zone, iClick can develop a unified and interconnected service platform which facilitates resource management, information sharing and data storage and analysis. This will encourage the connectivity and exchange between enterprises and across industries through a standardized service platform.

(2) Ensuring information security and data privacy – China Speech Valley attaches particular importance to data security and privacy protection. iClick's data encryption solution groups data of similar enterprises based on project category and hides sensitive information such as contact number, name, age, and company name, shoring up data security to the highest possible level.

(3) Allowing more precise user targeting – With iClick’s Data Management Platform (DMP) and location-based services (LBS) technology, China Speech Valley will be able to analyze the data of all enterprises in the tech zone more effectively. In addition, it will improve the accuracy of real-time messages to target enterprises, enhancing the quality of services and lowering the communication costs at the same time.

Smart government is one aspect of developing smart cities and over the past decade, countries around the world are investing a significant amount in related initiatives. According to Deloitte’s “Super Smart City” report, there are over 1,000 smart city projects ready or under construction worldwide today, whereas China houses the world’s most smart city projects under construction with its 500 pilot cities. Increased GDP, improved quality of life and enhanced safety and health are among the proven benefits of smart cities.

About iClick Interactive Asia Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) is an independent online marketing technology platform that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfills various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick Interactive was established in 2009, currently operating in eight locations worldwide including Asia and London.

