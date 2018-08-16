Iclick Interactive Asia : Opens Korea Office and Appoints Youngseok Yoo as General Manager

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (“iClick”) (NASDAQ: ICLK), today
announced the opening of its Seoul office and the appointment of Mr.
Youngseok Yoo as General Manager of iClick Korea, effective August 1, 2018.
This is iClick’s first office in South Korea, which is an important step
in the efforts to enable Korean brands and agencies to more effectively
reach the Chinese market.
Yan Lee, Chief Product Officer and Head of International, iClick, said:
“As an independent online marketing and technology company, iClick seeks
to connect clients across the world with the China market. The opening
of our first office in Korea is an important milestone for iClick that
will add to our growing global network, providing Chinese consumers even
greater access to more international brands. There is certainly an
increasing demand from China for Korean brands, and our new office will
better enable us to leverage iClick’s data, technology and market
knowledge to connect those brands with targeted Chinese consumers.”
Mr. Yoo has 20 years of marketing and corporate communications
experience. Prior to joining iClick, Mr. Yoo spent 13 years with
Microsoft Korea, where he held a number of senior roles. His most recent
position was Senior Director, Head of Communications, Marketing and
Operations.
“I am excited to confirm Mr. Yoo’s appointment to head our business
operations in Korea and the market knowledge, strong leadership, energy
and dynamism he brings to the role. In his years of experience at
Microsoft Korea, Mr. Yoo has demonstrated his all-round leadership and
his suitability to grow our business in a way that caters to the local
needs,” said Mr. Lee.
Mr. Youngseok Yoo, General Manager of iClick Korea, said: “This is an
exciting time for Korean brands who face many opportunities driven by
the increasing demand from Chinese consumers. South Korea is also a very
popular travel destination for Chinese travellers, and China is the
largest contributor of international retail e-commerce sales in the
country. I look forward to joining iClick to lead and work with its
highly talented team to connect Korean brands with Chinese consumers,
helping them to seize the great opportunities.”
Prior to working at Microsoft Korea, Mr. Yoo was a reporter for six
years for The Korea Economic Daily. He holds a Master of Arts in
Economics from The Graduate School of International Studies (GSIS),
Korea University.
###
Download photo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JfpjXl5BHa8ELFZXvMBhKZ9cMTdWD1og/view?usp=sharing
Photo Caption:
Mr. Youngseok Yoo will head iClick’s operations in Korea and focus on
enabling Korean brands and agencies to more effectively reach the
Chinese market.
About iClick Interactive Asia Limited
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is an independent
online marketing technology platform that connects worldwide marketers
with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our
proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and
fulfills various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated
manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their
target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick
Interactive was established in 2009, currently operating in nine
locations worldwide including Asia and London.
