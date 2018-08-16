Iclick Interactive Asia : Opens Korea Office and Appoints Youngseok Yoo as General Manager

Leveraging iClick’s strengths to help Korean brands reach Chinese consumers

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (“iClick”) (NASDAQ: ICLK), today announced the opening of its Seoul office and the appointment of Mr. Youngseok Yoo as General Manager of iClick Korea, effective August 1, 2018. This is iClick’s first office in South Korea, which is an important step in the efforts to enable Korean brands and agencies to more effectively reach the Chinese market.

Yan Lee, Chief Product Officer and Head of International, iClick, said: “As an independent online marketing and technology company, iClick seeks to connect clients across the world with the China market. The opening of our first office in Korea is an important milestone for iClick that will add to our growing global network, providing Chinese consumers even greater access to more international brands. There is certainly an increasing demand from China for Korean brands, and our new office will better enable us to leverage iClick’s data, technology and market knowledge to connect those brands with targeted Chinese consumers.”

Mr. Yoo has 20 years of marketing and corporate communications experience. Prior to joining iClick, Mr. Yoo spent 13 years with Microsoft Korea, where he held a number of senior roles. His most recent position was Senior Director, Head of Communications, Marketing and Operations.

“I am excited to confirm Mr. Yoo’s appointment to head our business operations in Korea and the market knowledge, strong leadership, energy and dynamism he brings to the role. In his years of experience at Microsoft Korea, Mr. Yoo has demonstrated his all-round leadership and his suitability to grow our business in a way that caters to the local needs,” said Mr. Lee.

Mr. Youngseok Yoo, General Manager of iClick Korea, said: “This is an exciting time for Korean brands who face many opportunities driven by the increasing demand from Chinese consumers. South Korea is also a very popular travel destination for Chinese travellers, and China is the largest contributor of international retail e-commerce sales in the country. I look forward to joining iClick to lead and work with its highly talented team to connect Korean brands with Chinese consumers, helping them to seize the great opportunities.”

Prior to working at Microsoft Korea, Mr. Yoo was a reporter for six years for The Korea Economic Daily. He holds a Master of Arts in Economics from The Graduate School of International Studies (GSIS), Korea University.

Mr. Youngseok Yoo will head iClick’s operations in Korea and focus on enabling Korean brands and agencies to more effectively reach the Chinese market.

About iClick Interactive Asia Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is an independent online marketing technology platform that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfills various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick Interactive was established in 2009, currently operating in nine locations worldwide including Asia and London.

