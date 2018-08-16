Iclick Interactive Asia : Opens Korea Office and Appoints Youngseok Yoo as General Manager

Log in
08/16/2018 | 05:01am CEST

Leveraging iClick’s strengths to help Korean brands reach Chinese consumers

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (“iClick”) (NASDAQ: ICLK), today announced the opening of its Seoul office and the appointment of Mr. Youngseok Yoo as General Manager of iClick Korea, effective August 1, 2018. This is iClick’s first office in South Korea, which is an important step in the efforts to enable Korean brands and agencies to more effectively reach the Chinese market.

Yan Lee, Chief Product Officer and Head of International, iClick, said: “As an independent online marketing and technology company, iClick seeks to connect clients across the world with the China market. The opening of our first office in Korea is an important milestone for iClick that will add to our growing global network, providing Chinese consumers even greater access to more international brands. There is certainly an increasing demand from China for Korean brands, and our new office will better enable us to leverage iClick’s data, technology and market knowledge to connect those brands with targeted Chinese consumers.”

Mr. Yoo has 20 years of marketing and corporate communications experience. Prior to joining iClick, Mr. Yoo spent 13 years with Microsoft Korea, where he held a number of senior roles. His most recent position was Senior Director, Head of Communications, Marketing and Operations.

“I am excited to confirm Mr. Yoo’s appointment to head our business operations in Korea and the market knowledge, strong leadership, energy and dynamism he brings to the role. In his years of experience at Microsoft Korea, Mr. Yoo has demonstrated his all-round leadership and his suitability to grow our business in a way that caters to the local needs,” said Mr. Lee.

Mr. Youngseok Yoo, General Manager of iClick Korea, said: “This is an exciting time for Korean brands who face many opportunities driven by the increasing demand from Chinese consumers. South Korea is also a very popular travel destination for Chinese travellers, and China is the largest contributor of international retail e-commerce sales in the country. I look forward to joining iClick to lead and work with its highly talented team to connect Korean brands with Chinese consumers, helping them to seize the great opportunities.”

Prior to working at Microsoft Korea, Mr. Yoo was a reporter for six years for The Korea Economic Daily. He holds a Master of Arts in Economics from The Graduate School of International Studies (GSIS), Korea University.

###

Download photo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JfpjXl5BHa8ELFZXvMBhKZ9cMTdWD1og/view?usp=sharing

Photo Caption:

Mr. Youngseok Yoo will head iClick’s operations in Korea and focus on enabling Korean brands and agencies to more effectively reach the Chinese market.

About iClick Interactive Asia Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is an independent online marketing technology platform that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfills various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick Interactive was established in 2009, currently operating in nine locations worldwide including Asia and London.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's fluctuations in growth; its success in implementing its mobile strategies; relative percentage of its gross billing recognized as net revenues under the gross and net models; its ability to retain existing clients or attract new ones; its ability to retain content distribution channels and negotiate favourable contractual terms; market competition, including from independent online marketing technology platforms as well as large and well-established internet companies; market acceptance of online marketing technology solutions; effectiveness of its algorithms and data engines; its ability to collect and use data from various sources; and general economic conditions in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.


© Business Wire 2018
