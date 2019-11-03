iClick Interactive Asia : Co-founder and CEO Wins Prestigious Business Accolade “EY Entrepreneur of The Year China 2019 Award in Technology Category”

Beijing, November 1, 2019 - Sammy Hsieh, Co-founder and CEO of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ('iClick' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, was chosen as the winner of the 'EY Entrepreneur of The Year China 2019 Award in Technology Category'. The judges recognized in particular his entrepreneurial acumen, innovative spirit and strong leadership at the annual awards ceremony held yesterday in Beijing.

'It is a great honor to have received the 'EY Entrepreneur of The Year China 2019 Award in Technology Category' which acknowledges my commitment to harnessing the power of innovation and technology, the two key threads to the success story of iClick. This is a reward for both the team and myself and the foresight as well as conviction we held in helping companies increase their business efficiency, navigate through the noise and engage with potential prospects through our proprietary data solutions.' said Hsieh.

'I am particularly thrilled to have won this award at a special moment in the history of iClick as we celebrate our 10th anniversary. We began our journey in 2009 and in this period have grown our business from a start-up in Hong Kong to one of the best-capitalized marketing technology companies based in mainland China. I look forward to seeing iClick forge ahead with innovation and scale new heights as we embrace our next decade. Data is the enabler of digital transformation for brands in all sectors and the new playbook for enhancing customer engagement in order to succeed in the digital era. Our path to create more value for both clients and the broader community beyond digital marketing with our Enterprise Solutions is now more exciting and focused than ever.'

As one of the world's most prestigious business accolades, the 'EY Entrepreneur of The Year' is an awards program honoring those who accomplish success by combining ability with opportunity, and inspire others with great vision, demonstrating leadership and outstanding achievement. Winners are chosen by an independent judging panel which comprises captains of industry, well-respected leaders from the community and experts from the business and financial sectors.

Hsieh founded iClick in Hong Kong from a zero base in 2009. Under his leadership, the company has developed into one of the largest independent marketing technology platform in China with over 800 million Chinese consumer datasets. iClick was listed on Nasdaq in December 2017. Since 2018, the company has extended its scope to provide Enterprise Solutions to sectors such as retail, education, transportation and real estate.

- End -

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfills various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations worldwide including Asia and Europe.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute 'forward-looking' statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as 'will,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'future,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'confident' and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's fluctuations in growth; its success in implementing its mobile and new retail strategies, including extending its solutions beyond its core online marketing business; its success in structuring a CRM & Marketing Cloud platform; relative percentage of its gross billing recognized as revenue under the gross and net models; its ability to retain existing clients or attract new ones; its ability to retain content distribution channels and negotiate favourable contractual terms; market competition, including from independent online marketing technology platforms as well as large and well-established internet companies; market acceptance of online marketing technology solutions and enterprise solutions; effectiveness of its algorithms and data engines; its ability to collect and use data from various sources; ability to integrate and realize synergies from acquisitions, investments or strategic partnership; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and general economic conditions in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates; and the regulatory landscape in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

