iCo Therapeutics : Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2019) - iCo Therapeutics (TSXV: ICO) (OTCQB: ICOTF) ("iCo" or the "Company"), today provided an update with respect to the Company's clinical and regulatory path for its Oral Amphotericin B (Oral Amp B) candidate.

During Q2 2019, iCo submitted a plan and further additional materials to an Australian IRB (Institutional Review Board) outlining a proposed multi-center study of up to 90 individuals comparing Oral Amp B to current standard of care. Previously iCo conducted a single ascending dose study in normal subjects in 32 patients at four escalating doses.

The Australian IRB has currently advised iCo that it should amend its application and conduct a multi-dose escalation analysis in a number of healthy subjects prior to making a direct comparison to a current approved drug for vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). Ethics did not rule out whether the Company could initiate a hybrid multi-dose escalation study in healthy subjects (sentinel group), followed by treatment of VVC patients as a component of the same study (Phase 1b/2a), versus two separate studies (Phase 1b and 2a). iCo is currently working to revise its application in order to commence recruitment of subjects in early Q4 2019 and will provide further details on study design upon ethics approval. Top line data now expected in Q1 2020, assuming no further regulatory delays.

About iCo Therapeutics Inc.

iCo Therapeutics identifies existing development stage assets for use in underserved ocular and infectious diseases. Such assets may exhibit utility in non-ophthalmic conditions outside the Company's core focus areas and if so the Company will seek to capture further value via partnerships. iCo shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ICO" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "ICOTF".

For more information, visit the Company website at: www.icotherapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

