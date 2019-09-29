ICOM INCORPORATED : IC-FR5300/FR6300 digital repeater compatible with simulcast systems

Continuing the IC-FR5000/FR6000 unique two-in-one implementation for two channels in one box applications.

With the optional UC-FR5300* network controller and GNSS antenna,

the IC-FR5300/FR6300 can be compatible with digital simulcast systems.

* Depending on the version.

Simulcast systems can increase coverage by adding repeaters with the same pair of frequencies in the network.

No need to reprogram radios when adding repeaters for coverage expantion.