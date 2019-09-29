ICOM INCORPORATED : IC-FR5300/FR6300 digital repeater compatible with simulcast systems
0
09/29/2019 | 10:13pm EDT
PRE-RELEASE INFORMATION
Series
Series
VHF AND UHF REPEATERS
Two Channels in One Box Repeater, Compatible with the Affordable, Low-Complexity Digital Simulcast
Continuing the IC-FR5000/FR6000 unique two-in-one implementation for two channels in one box applications.
With the optional UC-FR5300* network controller and GNSS antenna,
the IC-FR5300/FR6300 can be compatible with digital simulcast systems.
* Depending on the version.
Simulcast systems can increase coverage by adding repeaters with the same pair of frequencies in the network.
No need to reprogram radios when adding repeaters for coverage expantion.
The UR-FR5300/FR6300 channel module can be used as a portable repeater. Suitable to improve coverage by installing it in existing "dead spots".
With the optional UC-FR5300*, the IC-FR5300/ FR6300 provides multi-site conventional and Type-D trunking.
* Depending on the version.
UR-FR5300/FR6300
This device has not been approved by the appropriate authorities in each country. This device may not be sold or leased, or be offered for sale or lease, until approval has been obtained. All stated features, appearances, screen shots and speciﬁcations may be subject to change without notice. Icom, Icom Inc. and the Icom logo are registered trademarks of Icom Incorporated (Japan) in Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Australia, New Zealand and/or other countries. IDAS, and the IDAS logo are trademarks of Icom Incorporated. NXDN is a trademark of Icom Incorporated and JVC KENWOOD Corporation. All other products or brands are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders.