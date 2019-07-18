ICOM INCORPORATED : IC-G86, More Distance, Louder and Clearer Audio ? Reliable Radio Communication Tool

More Distance, Louder and Clearer Audio
1500 mW powerful audio
- Reliable Radio Communication Tool
7 W output power plus new antenna provides 1.5 times*1 more communication distance
1500 mW powerful audio and 1.5 times*2 higher sound pressure
Dust-protection, water resistance and a tough body
(IP54 and MIL-STD 810G)
19 hours*3 of long lasting battery life
200 channels with 5-character alphanumeric display
Automatic DTMF transmission linked to PTT
(on pressing PTT (Log-in) / on releasing PTT (Log-off))
Durable BNC type antenna connector
And More
The rotary knob on the top panel is assignable either to volume control or channel selector
Supplied BC-240, battery charger with a charging control function that prolongs the life of the battery
Integrated VOX function
Built-in CTCSS and DTCS encoder/decoder
Priority, memory, skip and tone scanning
Supplied accessories
BP-298, battery pack
BC-240, desktop charger
BC-242, AC adapter
MB-124, belt clip
FA-B57V, antenna
*1 Wide open space. Approximate, comparing the IC-G86 with the IC-G80. Communication range may differ depending on operating environment or weather conditions, etc.
*2 Approximate, comparing the IC-G86 with the IC-G80.
*3 At EX Hi Power mode. TX : RX : standby = 5 : 5 : 90 (The Power Save function is on.)
