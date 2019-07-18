ICOM INCORPORATED : IC-G86, More Distance, Louder and Clearer Audio ? Reliable Radio Communication Tool

More Distance, Louder and Clearer Audio

- Reliable Radio Communication Tool

1500 mW powerful audio

7 W output power plus new antenna provides 1.5 times*1 more communication distance

1500 mW powerful audio and 1.5 times*2 higher sound pressure

Dust-protection, water resistance and a tough body

(IP54 and MIL-STD 810G)

19 hours*3 of long lasting battery life

200 channels with 5-character alphanumeric display

Automatic DTMF transmission linked to PTT

(on pressing PTT (Log-in) / on releasing PTT (Log-off))

Durable BNC type antenna connector

And More

The rotary knob on the top panel is assignable either to volume control or channel selector

Supplied BC-240, battery charger with a charging control function that prolongs the life of the battery

Integrated VOX function

Built-in CTCSS and DTCS encoder/decoder

Priority, memory, skip and tone scanning

Supplied accessories

BP-298, battery pack

BC-240, desktop charger

BC-242, AC adapter

MB-124, belt clip

FA-B57V, antenna

*1 Wide open space. Approximate, comparing the IC-G86 with the IC-G80. Communication range may differ depending on operating environment or weather conditions, etc.

*2 Approximate, comparing the IC-G86 with the IC-G80.

*3 At EX Hi Power mode. TX : RX : standby = 5 : 5 : 90 (The Power Save function is on.)