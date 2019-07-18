Log in
ICOM INCORPORATED : IC-G86, More Distance, Louder and Clearer Audio ? Reliable Radio Communication Tool

07/18/2019 | 11:10pm EDT

More Distance, Louder and Clearer Audio
- Reliable Radio Communication Tool

1500 mW powerful audio

7 W output power plus new antenna provides 1.5 times*1 more communication distance

1500 mW powerful audio and 1.5 times*2 higher sound pressure

Dust-protection, water resistance and a tough body
(IP54 and MIL-STD 810G)

19 hours*3 of long lasting battery life

200 channels with 5-character alphanumeric display

Automatic DTMF transmission linked to PTT
(on pressing PTT (Log-in) / on releasing PTT (Log-off))

Durable BNC type antenna connector

And More

  • The rotary knob on the top panel is assignable either to volume control or channel selector
  • Supplied BC-240, battery charger with a charging control function that prolongs the life of the battery
  • Integrated VOX function
  • Built-in CTCSS and DTCS encoder/decoder
  • Priority, memory, skip and tone scanning

Supplied accessories

  • BP-298, battery pack
  • BC-240, desktop charger
  • BC-242, AC adapter
  • MB-124, belt clip
  • FA-B57V, antenna

*1 Wide open space. Approximate, comparing the IC-G86 with the IC-G80. Communication range may differ depending on operating environment or weather conditions, etc.
*2 Approximate, comparing the IC-G86 with the IC-G80.
*3 At EX Hi Power mode. TX : RX : standby = 5 : 5 : 90 (The Power Save function is on.)

Disclaimer

Icom Inc. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 03:09:08 UTC
