ICOM INCORPORATED

ICOM INCORPORATED

(6820)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ICOM INCORPORATED : IC-M37E, 5 Watt/6 Watt VHF with Float'n Flash and 12 Hours of Operation

06/14/2019 | 01:24am EDT

6 Watt* VHF with Float'n Flash and 12 Hours of Operation

*AUS Version: 5 Watt

Large Keys and Easy-to-Grip Design

6 W* RF Output Power

*AUS Version: 5 W

700 mW Audio Output

More than 12 Hours* of Long-Lasting Operating Time (with BP-296)

* TX: RX: Standby = 5 : 5 : 90.

Channel History Function Stores the Last Five Channels Used for Easy Recall

Float'n Flash Function

The radio floats with a flashing LED light to help you retrieve it from the water.

Float'n Flash Function Movie

And More

  • IP57 dust-protection and waterproof protection (1 m depth of water for 30 minutes)
  • Low Battery Alert function
  • Voice Loud and Mute function enables to temporary maximize/mute the volume
  • AquaQuake™ function prevents audio degradation from a water-logged speaker
  • Dualwatch and Tri-Watch functions
  • Favorite Channel function
  • Instant access to channel 16 and the Call channel
  • BP-296 user replaceable Li-ion battery pack supplied
  • Weather channels with Weather Alert function (AUS Version)

Supplied accessories

  • BP-296 battery pack
  • BC-235 desktop charger
  • BC-217SE/SV AC adapter*
  • FA-SC59V antenna
  • MB-133 belt clip
  • Hand strap
* May differ or not supplied, depending on the transceiver version.

Disclaimer

Icom Inc. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 05:23:03 UTC
