ICOM INCORPORATED : IC-M37E, 5 Watt/6 Watt VHF with Float'n Flash and 12 Hours of Operation

6 Watt* VHF with Float'n Flash and 12 Hours of Operation

*AUS Version: 5 Watt

Large Keys and Easy-to-Grip Design

6 W* RF Output Power

*AUS Version: 5 W

700 mW Audio Output

More than 12 Hours* of Long-Lasting Operating Time (with BP-296)

* TX: RX: Standby = 5 : 5 : 90.

Channel History Function Stores the Last Five Channels Used for Easy Recall

Float'n Flash Function

The radio floats with a flashing LED light to help you retrieve it from the water.

Float'n Flash Function Movie

And More

IP57 dust-protection and waterproof protection (1 m depth of water for 30 minutes)

Low Battery Alert function

Voice Loud and Mute function enables to temporary maximize/mute the volume

AquaQuake™ function prevents audio degradation from a water-logged speaker

Dualwatch and Tri-Watch functions

Favorite Channel function

Instant access to channel 16 and the Call channel

BP-296 user replaceable Li-ion battery pack supplied

Weather channels with Weather Alert function (AUS Version)

Supplied accessories

BP-296 battery pack

BC-235 desktop charger

BC-217SE/SV AC adapter*

FA-SC59V antenna

MB-133 belt clip

Hand strap

* May differ or not supplied, depending on the transceiver version.