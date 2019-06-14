ICOM INCORPORATED : IC-M37E, 5 Watt/6 Watt VHF with Float'n Flash and 12 Hours of Operation

6 Watt* VHF with Float'n Flash and 12 Hours of Operation
*AUS Version: 5 Watt
Large Keys and Easy-to-Grip Design
6 W* RF Output Power
*AUS Version: 5 W
700 mW Audio Output
More than 12 Hours* of Long-Lasting Operating Time (with BP-296)
* TX: RX: Standby = 5 : 5 : 90.
Channel History Function Stores the Last Five Channels Used for Easy Recall
Float'n Flash Function
The radio floats with a flashing LED light to help you retrieve it from the water.
Float'n Flash Function Movie
And More
IP57 dust-protection and waterproof protection (1 m depth of water for 30 minutes)
Low Battery Alert function
Voice Loud and Mute function enables to temporary maximize/mute the volume
AquaQuake™ function prevents audio degradation from a water-logged speaker
Dualwatch and Tri-Watch functions
Favorite Channel function
Instant access to channel 16 and the Call channel
BP-296 user replaceable Li-ion battery pack supplied
Weather channels with Weather Alert function (AUS Version)
Supplied accessories
* May differ or not supplied, depending on the transceiver version.
BP-296 battery pack
BC-235 desktop charger
BC-217SE/SV AC adapter*
FA-SC59V antenna
MB-133 belt clip
Hand strap
Disclaimer
