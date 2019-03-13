ICOM INCORPORATED : IC-V86/IC-U86 (for Amateur Use), 7 W Output power and 1500 mW Audio

7 W Output Power and 1500 mW Audio

7 W output power plus new antenna provides 1.5 times* more coverage

*Wide open space

* Approximately, compared to 5.5 W radio (IC-V80). Wide open space. Communication range may differ depending on operating environment or weather conditions, etc. 7 W output power is only for the IC-V86.

More audio, 1500 mW audio output

1500 mW powerful audio

IP54 and MIL-STD 810G; rugged design against dust, water,

vibration and shock. Perfect for outdoor use.

19 hours* of long lasting battery life

* EX Hi power with BP-298. TX : RX : standby = 5 : 5 : 90 (3 sec. : 3 sec. : 54 sec. ) (The Power Save function is set to 'P-S.16')

Durable BNC type antenna connector

Made in Japan quality and reliability

Other Features

User selectable Volume Level, VFO/Memory Channel selection control

Supplied BC-240, battery charger with a charging control function that prolongs the life of the battery

Integrated VOX function

200 memory channels, 1 Call channel and 6 scan edges

Built-in CTCSS and DTCS encoder/decoder and Tone Scan

Priority, program, memory, skip and tone scanning

Supplied accessories

BP-298/BP-264, battery pack*

BC-240, Desktop charger

BC-242, AC adapter

MB-124, belt clip

Antenna*

(* May differ, depending on transceiver version)