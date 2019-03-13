ICOM INCORPORATED : IC-V86/IC-U86 (for Professional Use), 7 W Output power and 1500 mW Audio

The Next Generation of the IC-V80, with 7 W Output Power and 1500 mW Audio
7 W output power plus new antenna provides 1.5 times* more communication distance
*Wide open space* Wide open space. Approximate, comparing the IC-V86 with the IC-V80. Communication range may differ depending on operating environment or weather conditions, etc. 7 W output power is only for theIC-V86.
1500 mW powerful audio and 1.5 times* higher sound pressure
1500 mW powerful audio* Approximate, comparing the IC-V86 with the IC-V80.
Dust-protection, water resistance and a tough body
(IP54 and MIL-STD 810G)
19 hours* of long lasting battery life
* EX Hi power with BP-298. TX : RX : standby = 5 : 5 : 90 (3 sec. : 3 sec. : 54 sec. ) (The Power Save function is set to 'P-S.16')
No PC programming necessary, settings changeable from the radio*
* PC programming is also available.
Durable BNC type antenna connector
Made in Japan quality and reliability
Other Features
-
Audio volume/VFO mode/Memory channel mode can be changed with the rotary knob
-
Supplied BC-240, battery charger with a charging control function that prolongs the life of the battery
-
Integrated VOX function
-
200 memory channels, 1 Call channel and 6 scan edges
-
Built-in CTCSS and DTCS encoder/decoder
-
Priority, program, memory, skip and tone scanning
Supplied accessories
(* May differ, depending on transceiver version)
-
BP-298/BP-264, battery pack*
-
BC-240, Desktop charger
-
BC-242, AC adapter
-
MB-124, belt clip
-
Antenna*
Disclaimer
Icom Inc. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 08:18:03 UTC