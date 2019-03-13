Log in
ICOM INCORPORATED : IC-V86/IC-U86 (for Professional Use), 7 W Output power and 1500 mW Audio

03/13/2019 | 04:19am EDT

The Next Generation of the IC-V80, with 7 W Output Power and 1500 mW Audio

7 W output power plus new antenna provides 1.5 times* more communication distance

*Wide open space
* Wide open space. Approximate, comparing the IC-V86 with the IC-V80. Communication range may differ depending on operating environment or weather conditions, etc. 7 W output power is only for theIC-V86.

1500 mW powerful audio and 1.5 times* higher sound pressure

1500 mW powerful audio
* Approximate, comparing the IC-V86 with the IC-V80.

Dust-protection, water resistance and a tough body
(IP54 and MIL-STD 810G)

19 hours* of long lasting battery life

* EX Hi power with BP-298. TX : RX : standby = 5 : 5 : 90 (3 sec. : 3 sec. : 54 sec. ) (The Power Save function is set to 'P-S.16')

No PC programming necessary, settings changeable from the radio*

* PC programming is also available.

Durable BNC type antenna connector

Made in Japan quality and reliability

Other Features

  • Audio volume/VFO mode/Memory channel mode can be changed with the rotary knob
  • Supplied BC-240, battery charger with a charging control function that prolongs the life of the battery
  • Integrated VOX function
  • 200 memory channels, 1 Call channel and 6 scan edges
  • Built-in CTCSS and DTCS encoder/decoder
  • Priority, program, memory, skip and tone scanning

Supplied accessories

  • BP-298/BP-264, battery pack*
  • BC-240, Desktop charger
  • BC-242, AC adapter
  • MB-124, belt clip
  • Antenna*
(* May differ, depending on transceiver version)

Disclaimer

Icom Inc. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 08:18:03 UTC
