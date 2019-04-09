ICOM INCORPORATED : Inc. will exhibit at the Transport Infrastructure Week 2019, Station and Airport Terminal Expo, taking place at Makuhari Messe, Chiba, Japan from April 17th to 19th, 2019.

Icom Inc. will exhibit at the Transport Infrastructure Week 2019, Station and Airport Terminal Expo, taking place at Makuhari Messe, Chiba, Japan from April 17th to 19th, 2019.

The Station & Airport Terminal Expo showcases up-to-date equipment, systems and services designed to enhance convenience and serviceability in railway stations and airports. Icom will showcase wide range of wireless communication equipment and solutions supporting immediate information sharing, and that provide reliable voice communication that is vital in the railroad and airline/airport industries.

Product examples :

LTE Transceivers: IP502H, IP501H and IP500H

Voice Conference System: VE-SP1 Using the LTE Transceiver

Satellite PTT: IC-SAT100 Which Operates Through the Iridium ® Satellite Network

Satellite Network VHF Air band Handheld and Mobile Transceivers, IC-A16, IC-A25, IC-A210, IC-A120

Wide Area Communication System using Digital Convenience Radios

And more