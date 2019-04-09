Log in
ICOM INCORPORATED : Inc. will exhibit at the Transport Infrastructure Week 2019, Station and Airport Terminal Expo, taking place at Makuhari Messe, Chiba, Japan from April 17th to 19th, 2019.

04/09/2019
Icom Inc. will exhibit at the Transport Infrastructure Week 2019, Station and Airport Terminal Expo, taking place at Makuhari Messe, Chiba, Japan from April 17th to 19th, 2019.


The Station & Airport Terminal Expo showcases up-to-date equipment, systems and services designed to enhance convenience and serviceability in railway stations and airports. Icom will showcase wide range of wireless communication equipment and solutions supporting immediate information sharing, and that provide reliable voice communication that is vital in the railroad and airline/airport industries.

Product examples :

  • LTE Transceivers: IP502H, IP501H and IP500H
  • Voice Conference System: VE-SP1 Using the LTE Transceiver
  • Satellite PTT: IC-SAT100 Which Operates Through the Iridium® Satellite Network
  • VHF Air band Handheld and Mobile Transceivers, IC-A16, IC-A25, IC-A210, IC-A120
  • Wide Area Communication System using Digital Convenience Radios
    And more

Transport Infrastructure Week 2019, Station and Airport Terminal Expo
Date： April 17th (Wed) - 19th (Fri), 2019
Venue： Makuhari Messe, Chiba, Japan
Admission Fee： JPY 3,000 (tax included)
※Free admission for visitors with an invitation letter, people registered in advance and students
URL： https://www.jma.or.jp/st/en/index.html
Booth： 7C-22

Disclaimer

Icom Inc. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 07:17:10 UTC
