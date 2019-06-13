Log in
ICOM INCORPORATED

(6820)
ICOM INCORPORATED : VE-SP1, Portable Speakerphone for Icom IP Transceivers Provides Multi-Site Voice Conference

06/13/2019

Portable Speakerphone for Icom IP Transceivers Provides Multi-Site Voice Conference

The VE-SP1 is a speakerphone that enables a simultaneous voice conference in multiple locations by combining communication with Icom IP transceivers. It can also be powered with alkaline batteries, as well as the supplied AC adapter, so you can have a meeting not only in a conference room, but also outdoors or in places without a power source.

  • For voice conferences between the head and branch offices
  • You can have an efficient meeting, as if all staff members were in the same room, regardless of the distance of the multiple locations.
  • For a staff room at an event site
  • All staff members in a back office can share information with other members in different locations at an event site. Quick information sharing can provide swifter and better service in a timely manner.
  • For information sharing in disasters
  • A report from a stricken area through IP transceivers can be heard through the headquarters' VE-SP1. Therefore, all members at headquarters can instantly be kept up-to-date on the emergency situation.

Variety of operation places

Instead of the supplied AC adapter, you can also use 8 LR6 (AA) alkaline batteries, so you can operate where there is no AC outlet. In addition, in case you run out of batteries, the speakerphone can be powered by the IP transceiver.


Wide coverage*, easy access

Using an existing LTE (4G) and 3G network, the Icom IP transceivers are able to provide wide area and instantaneous communication.

* The coverage area depends on the country and service provider.

Easy to carry, compact, and light

The weight is only about 595 grams (1.3 pounds). The design is rugged, and the size is compact and easy to carry around so that you can start a meeting in anywhere.


1100 mW of large audio, suitable for large conference

Besides the internal microphone, an external microphone is supplied, and its cable length is 3 meters (9.84 feet). By using these two microphones, audio from a wider area can be picked up. Furthermore, if you use an optional external speaker, the output audio can be much louder and therefore it is well-suited for large conferences.


Able to charge the IP transceiver

When used with the AC adapter, you can simultaneously charge the IP transceiver.


Supplied accessory

  • OPC-2397 Cable for the transceiver connection
  • BC-242 AC adapter (USA, EUR, UK, and AUS input plugs included)
  • SM-1 External microphone (With a PTT switch. Cable length: 3 m, 9.84 ft)

Disclaimer

Icom Inc. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 05:38:05 UTC
