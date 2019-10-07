Icom Incorporated : IC-M605 Wins 2019 NMEA Award for the Best VHF Marine Radio for the Third Year in a Row

Icom IC-M605 Wins 2019 NMEA Award for the Best VHF Marine Radio for the Third Year in a Row

Icom's IC-M605 fixed mount transceiver was again awarded the Best VHF Marine Radio by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) in the United States. This award is the marine industry's most prestigious, and the IC-M605 was recognized for its excellence of design, performance and reliability at the 2019 NMEA Conference and Expo at Portsmouth in the State of Virginia.

The IC-M605 is a fixed mount VHF transceiver for the worldwide pleasure boat market. The radio features system flexibility, an integrated AIS receiver, intuitive user interface, Active Noise Canceling, the last call voice recording function and much more. This radio enables maximum operating flexibility anywhere on the boat. All functions of the IC-M605 (including DSC and distress operation) can be remotely controlled from up to three controllers in various areas of the boat. The intercom function is available among the main radio and controllers.

For more information on the award-winning IC-M605 radio, visit the Icom IC-M605 product page.