Budd Hutt Files Early Warning Report

03/05/2019 | 09:00pm EST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2019) - Budd Hutt Inc. ("Budd Hutt") announces that on March 1, 2019, it acquired in a private transaction, ownership and control over 29,968,424 Common Shares (the "Common Shares") of City View Green Holdings Inc. ("CVGH"), 157 Adelaide Street West, Suite 320, Toronto, Ontario M5H 4E7, representing approximately 16.9% of CVGH's currently issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Common Shares acquired by Budd Hutt had a deemed value of $5,619,079.50, being $0.1875 per share. Budd Hutt acquired the Common Shares pursuant to a securities exchange agreement with CVGH.

Following the acquisition, Budd Hutt holds 29,968,424 Common Shares representing approximately 16.9% of the Common Shares of CVGH currently issued and outstanding.

Source and Information:
Budd Hutt Inc.
# 132-1173 Dundas Street East
Toronto, Ontario
M4M 3P1

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103: The Early Warning System and Related Take-over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear with CVGH's documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. A copy of the Early Warning Report may also be obtained by contacting Craig Belcher, Budd Hutt's President at 416 873 2175.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43264


© Newsfilecorp 2019
