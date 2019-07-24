ICON : Shareholders Vote in Favour of All Resolutions at its Annual General Meeting

ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, today announced that all resolutions at the Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) held on July 23, 2019 (which resolutions had all been recommended by the Board) were all duly passed by shareholders. These resolutions were set out in the Notice of the AGM sent to shareholders dated June 10, 2019 and are available on the ICON plc website.

The final results of the voting are as follows:

RESOLUTION NUMBER RESOLUTION TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES VOTE FOR VOTE AGAINST VOTE WITHHELD 1.1 To re-elect Dr. John Climax 45,426,638 45,129,835 287,973 8,830 1.2 To re-elect Dr. Steve Cutler 45,426,638 45,254,223 163,617 8,798 1.3 To re-elect Professor William Hall 45,426,638 44,903,508 514,140 8,990 2 To receive accounts and reports 45,426,638 45,274,969 15,009 136,660 3 To authorise the fixing of the auditors’ remuneration 45,426,638 42,524,937 2,895,529 6,172 4 To authorise the Company to allot shares 45,426,638 44,465,330 951,583 9,725 5** To disapply pre-emption rights 45,426,638 43,247,089 2,157,812 21,737 6** To disapply pre-emption rights for funding capital investment or acquisitions 45,426,638 43,249,638 2,156,336 20,664 7** To authorise the Company to make market purchases of shares 45,426,638 45,231,479 36,310 158,849 8** To authorise the price range at which the Company can reissue shares it holds as treasury shares 45,426,638 45,135,367 126,751 164,520

** Special Resolution. All resolutions are ordinary resolutions unless otherwise stated.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, as well as economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, S-8 and F-3, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

ICON plc is a global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development - from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 14,400 employees in 98 locations in 40 countries as at June 30, 2019. Further information is available at www.iconplc.com.

