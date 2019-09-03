Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ICON PLC    ICLR   IE0005711209

ICON PLC

(ICLR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ICON : to Present at Baird's 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 05:52pm EDT

Dublin, Ireland, 3 September 2019 - ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a global provider of drug and device development and commercialisation services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, today announced that Dr. Steve Cutler, CEO and Mr. Brendan Brennan, CFO of ICON plc, will present at Baird's 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019. The presentation will be webcast live from 1.25pm EDT.

A live webcast will be available via the Investor section of our website under 'Events '.

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development - from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 14,400 employees in 98 locations in 40 countries as at June 30, 2019. Further information is available at www.iconplc.com.

Source: ICON plc

Contact: Investor Relations +1888 381 7923 or

Jonathan Curtain Vice President Corporate Finance and Investor Relations +353 1 291 2000

Disclaimer

ICON plc published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 21:51:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ICON PLC
05:52pICON : to Present at Baird's 2019 Global Healthcare Conference
PU
04:16pICON PLC : to Present at Baird's 2019 Global Healthcare Conference
BU
08/09ICON : Forbes names ICON in list of Best Employers in America for Women
PU
07/24ICON : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/24ICON : Announces the Appointment of Ms. Julie O'Neill to Board of Directors and ..
BU
07/24ICON : Shareholders Vote in Favour of All Resolutions at its Annual General Meet..
BU
06/24ICON : and DIA Driving Insights to Action with DIA Live 2019
BU
05/23ICON : Acquisition of MeDiNova Research
BU
05/13ICON : Awarded Clinical Research Team of the Year and Best in Health Economics a..
BU
05/09ICON : Launches New Patient Engagement Platform to Support Improved Patient Expe..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 812 M
EBIT 2019 431 M
Net income 2019 372 M
Finance 2019 195 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,6x
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,90x
EV / Sales2020 2,60x
Capitalization 8 338 M
Chart ICON PLC
Duration : Period :
ICON PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 165,60  $
Last Close Price 155,50  $
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen A. Cutler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ciaran Murray Executive Chairman
Brendan Brennan Chief Financial Officer
Tom O'Leary Chief Information Officer
John Climax Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICON PLC19.33%8 338
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC33.55%30 393
LONZA GROUP37.34%26 216
INCYTE CORPORATION28.67%17 597
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%16 492
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION88.94%15 437
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group