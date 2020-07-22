Log in
ICON Public : plc Q2 2020 Presentation

07/22/2020 | 04:56pm EDT

ICON

Q2 2020

Period Ended June 30th, 2020

Dr. Steve Cutler, CEO

Brendan Brennan, CFO

Jonathan Curtain, VP Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

Accountability & Delivery | Collaboration | Partnership | Integrity

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements in today's call will be forward looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by forward looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business and listeners are cautioned that forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by the company.

This presentation includes selected non-GAAP financial measures. For a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to the press release statement headed Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (US GAAP) (Unaudited). While non-GAAP financial measures are not superior to or a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, we believe certain non-GAAP information is more useful to investors for historical comparison purposes.

Backlog Metrics

+11.0%

9.1

8.6

8.7

8.4

8.2

8.8%

8.7%

8.7%

8.3%

$bn

7.1%

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Closing Backlog

Burn rate

Revenue

695 710 725 715

620

$m

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Client Concentration

Percentage of Revenue

Q2 2019

24.0%

12.6%

20.0%

12.9%

Largest Customer

Q1 2020

11.4%

28.5%

12.3%

17.4%

Top 2-5 Customers

Top 6-10 Customers

Q2 2020

12.1%

28.9%

13.9%

16.4%

Top 11-25 Customers

0%

20%

40%

60%

80%

Gross Margin

Percentage of Revenue

695 710 725 715

620

29.4%

29.7%

29.9%

29.3%

28.1%

$m

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Revenue

Gross Margin %

SG&A

Percentage of Revenue

695 710 725 715

620

$m

12.0% 12.0% 11.9% 12.2% 13.5%

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Revenue

SG&A %

Operating Margin

Percentage of Revenue

695 710 725 715

620

$m

15.3%

15.5%

15.9%

14.9%

12.1%

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020*

Revenue

Operating Margin %

* Excludes impact of non-recurring charges

Earnings per Share attributable to the Group

174

183

169

170

120

¢

Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020*

* Excludes impact of non-recurring charges

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q2 2019

30-Jun-20

31-Mar-20

30-Jun-19

DSO*

53

55

61

Capital Expenditure

$9.9m

$11.3m

$11.2m

Cash from Operating Activities

$117.9m

$142.8m

$22.7m

Net Cash Balance

$244.0m

$134.4m

$81.8m

Gross Cash Balance

$593.8m

$484.1m

$431.3m

* Calculated on a comparative non-GAAP basis

Q2 Year-on-Year Comparison Summary

Q2 2020*

Q2 2019

Revenue^

$620m

$695m

Gross Margin

28.1%

29.4%

SG&A (percentage of revenue)

13.5%

12.0%

Operating Margin

12.1%

15.3%

Net Income attributable to Group (percentage of revenue)

10.3%

13.2%

EPS attributable to Group

120c

169c

* Excludes impact of non-recurring charges

^ 10.3% constant currency decline. 10.8% reported decline

FY 2020 Guidance

FY 2019

FY 2020

Low

Mid Point

High

Revenue

$2,806m

$2,650m

$2,700m

$2,750m

EPS

$6.88

$6.00

$6.25

$6.50

iconplc.com

© 2020 ICON. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

ICON plc published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 20:55:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 676 M - -
Net income 2020 307 M - -
Net cash 2020 324 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 979 M 9 979 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 15 100
Free-Float 98,8%
