Iconic Brands Inc. Exploring International Cannabis Joint Ventures

AMITYVILLE, NY, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Iconic Brands, Inc . (OTC PINK: ICNB) is pleased to announce that it is researching the market for cannabis infused beverage products.

Company representatives have visited with several domestic groups that hold various cannabis-related licenses and expertise in the science of cannabis growth and testing. In addition, the company has spoken in detail with international suppliers with significant quantity and quality, as well as logistic centers with the ability to warehouse and distribute internationally. The company is hopeful that a joint venture arrangement can be reached for international markets where such products are currently legal, while positioning itself for similar arrangements domestically should the regulatory environment change in the U.S.

Mr. Richard DeCicco commented, “I’ve been monitoring this industry for quite some time, and we have internally been strategizing over the last several months. With potential movement on the regulatory front, and clear initiatives by industry leaders it is in the best interest of our company to pursue these opportunities.”

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a beverage company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is also a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.com and Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov .

