Iconic Brands' Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines Geared To Benefit From 450% Spike In Online Purchase Demand

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2020) - The momentum at Iconic Brands (OTCQB: ICNB), Inc. is continuing. On Tuesday, the company reiterated that Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines are available for online orders and delivery through Splash Wines. Iconic Brands noted that Splash Wines can extend product delivery to most states and is offering free shipping through the use of the promo code: BELLISSIMA.

The already established distribution agreement with Splash Wines follows news released in February that the company had inked a significant deal with Hooters Restaurant chain to make its private-label brand of spirits. That deal also brought in NASCAR favorite, Chase Elliot, who will promote the Hooters beverage line on the #9 car.

Moreover, the sudden change in the consumer markets adds an additional dimension to the revenue-generating strategy. As many cities across the United States continue to see mandatory lockouts of in-house clientele due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus, online sales of alcohol have been booming. In particular, New York is experiencing an enormous surge in demand. Also, a recent article from Grub Street noted that citywide orders on Drizly, a liquor-delivery app, have surged more than 450%.



Taking advantage of market opportunities, Iconic Brands can be expected to benefit from the expanded distribution and sales channel by offering customers Bellissima's specialty wines that include Prosecco DOC Brut, Sparkling Rosé Wine, and Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine, all made with organic grapes and certified vegan and gluten-free.



Iconic brands, with an invigorated focus toward online sales during this period, is well-positioned to drive revenue higher for its premium, organic Bellissima brand.



Delivery Of Alcoholic Beverages Spike As Restaurants Close Doors



About the Splash Wines online sales program, Richard DeCicco, Chief Executive Officer of Iconic, said, "Although these are certainly trying times, we are always looking for ways to accommodate our customers and help provide some semblance of normalcy as much as we can." He added, "With social distancing practices in effect, deliveries are an excellent resource that allow customers to enjoy Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines in the comfort and safety of their own home. Iconic and Bellissima will continue to work hard to offer increased delivery options for our brands and we will continue to find more opportunities to provide support at this time."



Notably, the alcoholic beverage sector is a $1.7 trillion market that is a glaring case study for how a mixture of quality, combined with innovative and strategic marketing, can yield billions in sales. And, within that substantial market, an opportunity for clever-minded companies can emerge. One company, in particular, comes to mind that has assembled the infrastructure needed to become a significant long-term player in an industry that is relying heavily upon specialty-labeled, celebrity inspired products - Iconic Brands (OTCQB: ICNB).



Iconic Brands, Inc. is a publicly-traded lifestyle branding company that specializes in the comprehensive development and marketing of alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. As an emerging veteran in the sector, Iconic benefits from long-established industry relationships, allowing them to conceptualize, create, market, and distribute to retail and wholesale shelves throughout the United States.



Moreover, by targeting a niche market that can disrupt the status-quo of traditional branding practices, Iconic Brands is focused on showcasing its expertise in the development of "celebrity-branded" beverages, partnering its products with world-renowned celebrities and creating a personalized, high-quality product that is attracting the eye of consumers. And, for those that aren't aware, the market is booming.



The Dollars Explode With Celebrity Branding



There are plenty of cases that demonstrate the value of a focused strategic plan. And, Iconic Brands is showing its clients that the rewards of private label branding can be substantial. As an example, internationally famous Patron tequila was not a result of hundreds of years worth of meticulous indigenous refining. Instead, the brand evolves from the mind and passion of John Paul DeJoria (also the co-founder of Paul Mitchell Hair Products), who decided to enter the Tequila business on a bit of a whim. According to the story, he had asked his friend, Martin Crowley, to bring him back some Tequila from Mexico where Crowley was on a work assignment. While pursuing the request for a good quality tequila, though, Crowley came across a hand-blown bottle that triggered an idea. Why not produce a quality tequila, place it in a distinguished-looking vessel, and start their very own tequila company? Well, jumping ahead, it's apparent that he did, and the two built the Patron brand of tequila into one of the most successfully marketed spirits of all time. Again, great product, better branding.



That deal ultimately turned a 12,000 planned tequila bottling into a $5.1 billion sale of the company. Only a small handful will argue that they didn't create a smoother tasting tequila. But, the machine behind the growth was a creative label and the marketing savvy of an already wildly successful hair care product entrepreneur. Thus, while they expected success from their freshly distilled 12,000 bottles, which they priced at $37 each, neither of the two probably expected what happened in 2018. It was then that DeJoria sold his 70% stake in this smooth, refined, and well-designed and marketed product to Bacardi Limited in a $5.1 billion deal. But, there's a point to these stories.



While the Patron brand may epitomize the opportunity that combined quality and marketing can deliver in terms of financial windfalls, the derivative opportunity provides an almost equal amount of bottom-line opportunity - and that comes from the producers contracted to produce the products.

Iconic Brands Combines Quality Product With Major Celebrity Figures



As Iconic Brands continues to mature, it's becoming apparent that the company is starting to shine brighter than its competitors. Popular products, celebrity inspired brands, and deals with major food-service chains is testament to the company's ability to drive its business plan forward.



Already, Iconic Brands is leveraging its relationships with internationally recognized celebrities like Christie Brinkley, and Chaz Palmenteri... who have each inspired top-shelf products made possible by Iconic's brand and product development expertise.



It's Bellissima Prosecco, a line of premium and sparkling wines, for instance, brings to market the quality wines inspired by Christie's healthy lifestyle that uses only vegan and organically sourced ingredients. Behind the magnetic name, Iconic Brands stands by its commitment to producing the most beautiful collection of Prosecco and Sparkling Wines, which is embodied by their unique processes that create full-bodied products from a well-nurtured vineyard. Focus is further placed in reverence to the Italian soil and the natural cycles of the vines, to the environmentally-friendly materials used in the brand packaging, and to the dedication to preserving the natural beauty of the world from which they produce.



Notably, Christie Brinkley is not just a name-drop for the product. She is actively supporting and refining her brand to make it one of the best lines of Prosecco and Sparkling Wines on the market, and as she has noted, maintains a vintage that is imbued with her Bellissima spirit. And, as her commitment extends to the sales of her products, Iconic will inevitably become a prime beneficiary of its growth.

Vodka, Gin, Rum, Hooter's, and NASCAR's Chase Elliot



Beyond wine, trendy and smooth tasting vodkas have reintroduced millions of consumers to a new class of liquor. BIVI vodka, a premium, and mild tasting spirit inspired by Chaz Palminteri is an Iconic Brands product that positions BIVI as a superior option to the vodka faithful. This brand was developed by using only the finest semolina wheat and only the purest mountain spring water of Sicily. The result - a distinct and pleasurable taste that is gaining market share through the brand quality as well as from its celebrity-inspired prominence.



Although celebrity endorsements can drive sales and create enormous brand recognition, consider what can happen when an association like NASCAR gets associated with the niche market frenzy. And that just happened. This time, Iconic may be positioned to benefit from both a national restaurant chain as well as from the NASCAR faithful.



Early in March, Iconic Brands put out a presser telling its readers that the world-famous restaurant chain, Hooters, chose Iconic Brands as their choice to produce its premium line of spirits that includes vodka, gin, rum, tequila, and their famous heat cinnamon whiskey. Adding an exclamation point to that announcement came when Iconic added that these Hooter's labeled spirits are now proudly displayed on NASCAR favorite Chase Elliot's #9, Hooter's car.



Moreover, with Chase Elliot often in a lead car, these brands will be prominently positioned to the more than 9.1 viewers that were tracked during the 2019 season. And, if they follow Chase's lead, the bottom line increases for Iconic Brands.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvOXOmzubPo

Online Sales Adds To National Infrastructure



While having a quality brand and a high profile endorsement can start a brand's growth, it's the companies with a diversified infrastructure that will succeed in national and even global product placement. Iconic Brands checks the box as ready to do business. And, in an environment that necessitates online purchasing, the company's presence with Splash Wines will likely generate additional online sales.

Unlike the small handful of its similar size competitors that are trying to earn shelf space, Iconic has a distinct advantage. It already benefits from a valuable contract with federally licensed, United Spirits, an asset that makes Iconic Brands one of only a few private label developers that can import and sell to authorized wholesale distributors in all 51 markets in the United States.

It's a license that not only opens the door to national accounts from US-based clients, but that same license allows Iconic Brands to capitalize on its ability to procure superior and unique products from around the world and brand those products with internationally recognized celebrities.



Moreover, the above licenses are tremendous assets that not only represent value in terms of dollars but, more importantly, allow clients substantial time-saving benefits that can facilitate a "hit the ground running" distribution plan in its effort to enter the spirits industry. There are more value-added features as well.



The company has experienced management, they have valuable licenses, and they have a growing list of internationally recognized celebrities already on its client list. Moreover, Iconic Brands already has working relationships in place with industry distribution giants and has ongoing deals with national chains as well as with the hugely popular NASCAR family of events.



The Trends A Friend For Iconic Brands



Most certainly, the trends in the alcoholic beverage sector during the past five years have perpetuated a shift toward celebrity-inspired, top-shelf products that are being brought to market by smaller and more agile companies. Although the giants of the industry can react by acquiring emerging industry superstars, it won't be before companies like Iconic Brands position themselves to leverage their niche-focused strategy to exploit a massive opportunity.

And, whether Iconic Brands continues to build their own product and marketing empire, or whether they will become attractive to a suitor looking to buy its growth, the near-term has Iconic Brands in a position to leverage its already increasing client book and drive growth across all fifty states.



The ability to generate substantial online sales with Splash Wines is just another arrow in the quiver of this fast-growing company.

