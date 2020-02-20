Iconic Labs : New GSN Marketing Agreement

20th February 2020

Iconic Labs Plc ('Iconic Labs' or the 'Company')

New GSN Marketing Agreement

Iconic Labs Plc (LSE:ICON), a multi-divisional new media and technology business, is pleased to announce that it has signed a content and marketing agreement ('the Agreement') with a major international airline.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Iconic will, through GSN, create and distribute bespoke content to support the client's social media engagement campaign. For commercial reasons, the value of this Agreement has not been disclosed.

Iconic Chief Business Officer, Liam Harrington, said, 'The relaunch of GSN has been very successful and we see this reflected in this further new contract. The client is a very important player in the airline industry, and one of the world's 10 largest carriers (ranked by revenue). It is an excellent reference client. We continue to build from here.'

