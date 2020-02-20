Log in
ICONIC LABS PLC    WDC   GB00BD060S65

ICONIC LABS PLC

(WDC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/19 11:35:25 am
0.0625 GBp   -10.71%
02:09aICONIC LABS : New GSN Marketing Agreement
PU
02/14ICONIC LABS : Correction re Share Capital Reorganisation
PU
02/12ICONIC LABS : New GSN Marketing Agreement Signed
PU
Iconic Labs : New GSN Marketing Agreement

02/20/2020 | 02:09am EST
Regulatory Story
New GSN Marketing Agreement
Released 07:00 20-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5321D
Iconic Labs PLC
20 February 2020

20th February 2020

Iconic Labs Plc ('Iconic Labs' or the 'Company')

New GSN Marketing Agreement

Iconic Labs Plc (LSE:ICON), a multi-divisional new media and technology business, is pleased to announce that it has signed a content and marketing agreement ('the Agreement') with a major international airline.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Iconic will, through GSN, create and distribute bespoke content to support the client's social media engagement campaign. For commercial reasons, the value of this Agreement has not been disclosed.

Iconic Chief Business Officer, Liam Harrington, said, 'The relaunch of GSN has been very successful and we see this reflected in this further new contract. The client is a very important player in the airline industry, and one of the world's 10 largest carriers (ranked by revenue). It is an excellent reference client. We continue to build from here.'

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.iconiclabs.co.uk or contact:

John Quinlan

Iconic Labs Plc

c/o SBP Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Damon Heath

Shard Capital Partners LLP

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9950

Simon Leathers

Shard Capital Partners LLP

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9007


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
AGRSFMESUESSEIE
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



New GSN Marketing Agreement - RNS

Disclaimer

Iconic Labs plc published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 07:06:09 UTC
