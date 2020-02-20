Log in
Iconic Provides Update on Drilling Program and Phase 2 Metallurgical Testing For Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, Nevada

02/20/2020 | 10:05am EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2020) - Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTC Pink: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB) ("Company" or "Iconic") is pleased to announce that it is planning a spring drilling campaign as soon as the weather is conducive for entry into the Bonnie Claire Lithium Deposit in Nevada.

Iconic has received an update from St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. ("St-George") (CSE: SX) regarding Phase 2 metallurgical testing of the lithium-rich sediment from Iconic's Bonnie Claire lithium deposit in Nevada. Iconic is encouraged by this update and is sending additional drill cuttings to meet St-Georges' requests and allow further progress toward completing the Phase 2 report.

St-Georges is proceeding with the next stages of tests within Phase 2, where its current focus is the optimization of chemicals consumption and purification steps to meet the requirements for lithium hydroxide. Iconic looks forward to receiving further metallurgical results from St Georges.

The Bonnie Claire Lithium Property Characteristics:

The Property is located within Sarcobatus Valley that is approximately 30 km (19 miles) long and 20 km (12 miles) wide. Quartz-rich volcanic tuffs, that contain anomalous amounts of lithium, occur within and adjacent to the valley. Geochemical analysis of the local salt flats has yielded lithium values up to 340 ppm. The gravity low within the valley is 20 km (12 miles) long, and the current estimates of depth to basement rocks range from 600 to 1,200 meters (2,000 to 4,000 feet). The current claim block covers an area of 35 km2 (13.5 mi2) with potential to be underlain by lithium-rich sediments.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

SIGNED: "Richard Kern"

Richard Kern, President and CEO
Contact: Keturah Nathe, VP Corporate Development (604) 336-8614

For further information on ICM, please visit our website at www.iconicminerals.com
The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52593


© Newsfilecorp 2020
