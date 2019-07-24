iCoreHuddle Helps Eliminate Opioid Overprescibing

WINDERMERE, FL, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCoreConnect Inc.(OTC:ICCT) a publicly-traded cloud-based software and technology company providing secure communication and healthcare practice management for physicians and dentists, announces the Texas Dental Association Perks Program (TDA Perks) endorsement of iCoreHuddle. As the newest software addition to iCoreConnect’s business and product lines, which span multiple industries, iCoreHuddle is a one-step, real-time Prescription Monitoring Program (PMP) for dentists.



Stricter state laws to control opioid abuse are taking effect across the country. Prescribers must check a patient’s PMP history to help eliminate duplicate prescriptions and overprescribing of controlled substances, as well as to obtain critical controlled substance history information.

“The Texas Dental Association Perks Program is proactively educating its members,” states iCoreConnect President and CEO Robert McDermott. He continues, “iCoreHuddle provides Texas dentists with a tool to simplify the mandatory PMP history check. iCoreHuddle provides real-time access to the latest state data in one step and it integrates with many Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems, which eliminates manual data entry for dentists.”

“Dentists are the 2nd highest prescribers of opioids in the U.S.,” explains TDA Perks General Manager Donovan Osio. Beginning March 1, 2020, Texas prescribers will be required to check a patient’s Prescription Monitoring Program (PMP) history before prescribing opioids, benzodiazepines, barbiturates, or carisoprodol. “iCoreHuddle makes a patient’s PMP history instantly viewable to the prescribing provider, protecting his or her practice and reducing the risk of opioid abuse,” shares Osio.

iCoreHuddle is the third iCoreConnect software product endorsed by the TDA Perks program. TDA Perks vetted and endorsed both the iCoreDental practice management EHR in 2015 and iCoreExchange HIPAA-compliant email exchange in 2013.

iCoreConnect builds and improves all of its software based on the feedback of currently engaged healthcare providers, including approximately 2,000 dentists and physicians who helped design and develop iCoreDental (dental EHR), iCoreMD (medical EHR) and iCoreExchange (HIPAA-compliant email).

iCoreConnect recognitions include:

- Top 10 Encryption Solution Providers by Enterprise Security Magazine

- Top 10 Dental Solutions by Healthcare Tech Outlook

- Top 50 Products of 2017 by Dental Products Report Magazine

iCoreConnect’s unequivocal commitment to responding to the market has resulted in the following agreements and endorsements to date:

- Colorado Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Florida Dental Association Crown Services (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental)

- Georgia Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Louisiana Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Maine Medical Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD)

- Michigan Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- New Orleans Dental Association (iCoreDental)

- New York State Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- South Carolina Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- StartUp Health (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreDental, iCoreCodeGenius, iCoreHuddle, iCoreFlex)

- Texas Dental Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental, iCoreHuddle)

- Virginia Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Wyoming Medical Society (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreCodeGenius)

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect (OTC:ICCT) is a publicly-traded cloud-based software and technology company providing secure communication and healthcare practice management.

Approximately 2,000 physicians and dentists helped design and develop iCoreExchange HIPAA-compliant email, as well as iCoreMD and iCoreDental cloud-based practice management Electronic Health Records (EHR) software.

All iCoreConnect healthcare industry software meets the federal government’s strict laws for HIPAA-compliant communication. Its EHR software achieved certification by the federal government’s Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC).

Forward Looking Statements

In this news release, the use of the words "believe," "could," "expect," "may," "positioned," "project," "projected," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements that represent the Company's current judgment about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors.

