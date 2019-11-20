North Carolina Dental Society Services Selects iCoreRx for ePrescription Services

WINDERMERE, FL, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- iCoreConnect Inc. (OTC:ICCT) announces the selection of iCoreRx as an Endorsed Solution of the North Carolina Dental Society (NCDS). iCoreRx accurately and quickly simplifies electronic prescription writing. iCoreConnect is a publicly-traded, cloud-based software and technology company providing secure communication and healthcare practice management for physicians and dentists.

North Carolina’s 2017 Strengthen Opioid Misuse Prevention (STOP) Act mandates Electronic Prescribing of Controlled Substances (EPCS). The EPCS mandate takes effect January 1, 2020. These stricter state laws to control opioid abuse are being implemented across the country. Prescribers must check a patient’s prescription history to help eliminate duplicate prescriptions and overprescribing of controlled substances. As part of these laws, states require electronic prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances.

iCoreConnect President and CEO Robert McDermott explains, “With a plethora of changes in the laws, providers everywhere are affected. We developed iCoreRx to be the compliant, secure and simple method to ePrescribe.” iCoreRx meets all EPCS requirements.

Non-compliance with EPCS mandates is one of the biggest issues facing states across the country. “Most pharmacies in North Carolina accept ePrecriptions, but only about one-third of prescribers in North Carolina use compliant software,” states Duncan Jennings, Managing Director of NC Services for Dentistry. “That is why iCoreRx is the right choice for NCDS. We want our members to have every opportunity to easily comply with the law.

Beyond legal compliance, iCoreRx saves practices time as an additional benefit. “Our members told us they need a solution to clearly communicate medication selection and doses, check for contra-indications and select frequently used drug sets and pharmacies,” adds Jennings. iCoreRx can be used as a standalone resource or interface with Practice Management Systems.

iCoreConnect builds and improves all of its software based on the feedback of currently engaged healthcare providers, including approximately 2,000 dentists and physicians who helped design and develop iCoreDental (dental practice management system), iCoreMD (medical EHR) and iCoreExchange (HIPAA-compliant email).

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect (OTC:ICCT) is a publicly-traded, cloud-based software and technology company providing secure communication and healthcare practice management. Approximately 2,000 physicians and dentists helped design and develop iCoreExchange HIPAA-compliant email, as well as iCoreMD and iCoreDental cloud-based practice management Electronic Health Records (EHR) software.

All iCoreConnect healthcare industry software meets the federal government’s strict laws for HIPAA-compliant communication. Its EHR software achieved certification by the federal government’s Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC).

About the North Carolina Dental Society

The North Carolina Dental Society was founded in 1856 and remains one of the oldest dental societies in the country. Representing 3,900 member dentists across the state, our mission is to help all members succeed. The NC Dental Society is a part of the American Dental Association, the nation's largest dental association, representing 163,000 member dentists, and the leading source of oral health information. For more information, visit https://www.ncdental.org.

Forward Looking Statements

In this news release, the use of the words "believe," "could," "expect," "may," "positioned," "project," "projected," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements that represent the Company's current judgment about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors.

