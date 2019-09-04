ICT : Additude Sweden opens office in the Netherlands

Following ICT Group's acquisition of Additude Sweden in January of this year, ICT Group's recruitment division also entered the Dutch market on 1 September. Given the strong brand name and position in the Scandinavian market, the Additude brand name will be retained.

Additude Nederland focuses on three areas in the tech market: recruitment, temporary staffing with the possibility to transfer (semi-permanent), and the influx of young people and graduates of the Additude Academy seeking employment. By focusing on these three areas, the company can fulfil the need for both permanent and temporary staff. What sets Additude apart from other staffing agencies is its focus on the candidates. 'Our aim is to encourage and support people in being successful and content in their job,' says Ger Erades, Business area manager of Additude Nederland. 'We are committed to finding the perfect match for all parties involved, because as difficult as it is to find a candidate with all the right skills and expertise to fill a vacancy, finding someone whose personality also fits into the organisation and team is even harder. And that's where we come in. By conducting in-depth interviews and making our candidates take targeted tests, we really consider every aspect of their background and personality: their hard and soft skills, attitude and motivation, as well as their challenges and weaknesses. This enables us to accurately assess upfront whether a candidate will perform well in a certain role.'

Apart from commercial talent Additude focuses on jobs for industrial automation and (embedded) software specialists. The company provides staff for management positions (CIO, CTO, CDO) and recruits staff for tech roles including architects, software developers and testers. Additude's head office in Sweden employs some 160 professionals.

Take a look at the website: www.additude.eu