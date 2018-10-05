ICT : CONGRESS FOR VALUE-BASED CARE AND QUALITY REGISTRATION

Healthcare providers can significantly increase the value of their patient care with good quality registrations. But how do you set it up so that the healthcare really improves? At the congress 'Value-driven quality assurance' you will gain insight into the development, the visions and the latest initiatives of quality registrations in Belgium and the Netherlands.

In addition to a short presentation on LogicNets, ICT Group, in collaboration with the HIV Monitoring Foundation, is giving a demonstration of DataCapTree, a solution built on the LogicNet Medical Diagnostic Framework.

Stichting HIV Monitoring (SHM, the Dutch HIV monitoring foundation) implemented a new smart data entry and storage system. SHM developed DataCapTree with the LogicNets Medical Decision Framework, ICT Group's decision support solution.

