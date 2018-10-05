Log in
ICT GROUP (ICT)
ICT : CONGRESS FOR VALUE-BASED CARE AND QUALITY REGISTRATION

10/05/2018 | 09:13am CEST

Healthcare providers can significantly increase the value of their patient care with good quality registrations. But how do you set it up so that the healthcare really improves? At the congress 'Value-driven quality assurance' you will gain insight into the development, the visions and the latest initiatives of quality registrations in Belgium and the Netherlands.

In addition to a short presentation on LogicNets, ICT Group, in collaboration with the HIV Monitoring Foundation, is giving a demonstration of DataCapTree, a solution built on the LogicNet Medical Diagnostic Framework.

Stichting HIV Monitoring (SHM, the Dutch HIV monitoring foundation) implemented a new smart data entry and storage system. SHM developed DataCapTree with the LogicNets Medical Decision Framework, ICT Group's decision support solution.

Read more…

Disclaimer

ICT Group NV published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 07:12:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 128 M
EBIT 2018 12,0 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 4,00 M
Yield 2018 3,10%
P/E ratio 2018 13,87
P/E ratio 2019 16,75
EV / Sales 2018 0,99x
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
Capitalization 122 M
Chart ICT GROUP
Duration : Period :
ICT Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 15,5 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jos H. Blejie Chief Executive Officer
Theo J. van der Raadt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Willem Wienbelt Chief Financial Officer
Jan A. Sinoo Member-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Josef Fröschl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICT GROUP-4.30%140
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.38%139 854
ACCENTURE12.26%117 374
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES59.75%110 075
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING28.19%66 312
VMWARE, INC.24.11%63 182
