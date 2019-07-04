Log in
ICT Group

ICT : Raster Industrial Automation accepted at the Master Level of Schneider Electric Alliance Program

07/04/2019 | 11:53am EDT

- English only -

The highest partnership award was bestowed upon Raster Industriële Automatisering BV, an ICT Group company, at the Schneider Electric Innovation Days 2019. Raster is one of two European preferred partners for Schneider Electric's international Alliance Program. A great honor as it was awarded by Executive VP Peter Herweck for outstanding technical expertise, project execution capabilities and strategic importance for Schneider Electric's business.

Ethel van Groenestijn, Director of Raster Industriële Automatisering BV: 'Schneider Electric is a highly esteemed world player in industrial automation and the leading company in energy and safety technology. This award is an acknowledgement of our team's dedication during many years of cooperation with Schneider Electric in which we have shared our knowledge and experience. A cooperation that was built on mutual trust in each other's qualities and vision.'

The Master Alliance System Integrator Certificates were allocated in three areas of technological solutions: Control Systems, PLC Modernization, and Modicon Safety. Raster clients can count on the highest level of knowledge and understanding of Schneider Electric solutions, excellence in project execution and access to state-of-the-art developments. ICT Group congratulates the Raster team for this outstanding achievement.

Disclaimer

ICT Group NV published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 15:52:07 UTC
