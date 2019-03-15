Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ICT Group    ICT   NL0000359537

ICT GROUP

(ICT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ICT : and Additude open the trade on the Amsterdam exchange to celebrate the expansion of ICT Group to Scandinavia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 05:24am EDT

Sam Aston, CEO of Additude AB Sweden, sounded the gong of the Amsterdam Stock Exchange to celebrate the merger with ICT Group.

Additude, which is located in Malmö, Sweden, is one of southern Sweden's leading IT consulting firms. The company offers market-leading services within industrial innovation processes, project engagements and consultancy. This acquisition perfectly fits ICT Group's international expansion strategy, in which the Northern European countries are defined as important spearhead.

With the addition of Additude to the group, ICT will benefit company-wide from a unique mix of competences and skills. The acquisition also opens up the opportunity to offer ICT's proprietary OrangeNXT proposition to Additude's existing and new clients in Sweden.

Disclaimer

ICT Group NV published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 09:23:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ICT GROUP
05:24aICT : and Additude open the trade on the Amsterdam exchange to celebrate the exp..
PU
03/13ICT : strengthens position in Mobility as a Service market
PU
03/07PASCAL'S CHALLENGE : remaining the most technically advanced terminal
PU
03/01PRESS RELEASE : Ict group 2018 full-year results
PU
02/26ICT GROUP NV : annual earnings release
02/13ICT : selected as preferred supplier by Rijkswaterstaat
PU
01/23ICT : International expansion with acquisition in Sweden
PU
01/07ICT : at InfraTech – Tunnelplein
PU
2018ICT : Wouter van de Bunt nominated for appointment to the Supervisory Board
PU
2018ICT : Healthcare participates in first edition of BigData4Imaging
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Chart ICT GROUP
Duration : Period :
ICT Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jos H. Blejie Chief Executive Officer
Theo J. van der Raadt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Willem Wienbelt Chief Financial Officer
Jan A. Sinoo Member-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Josef Fröschl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICT GROUP23.45%138
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.10%123 300
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.68%107 780
ACCENTURE16.89%104 612
VMWARE, INC.30.72%72 469
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING17.08%66 582
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.