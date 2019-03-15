ICT : and Additude open the trade on the Amsterdam exchange to celebrate the expansion of ICT Group to Scandinavia

Sam Aston, CEO of Additude AB Sweden, sounded the gong of the Amsterdam Stock Exchange to celebrate the merger with ICT Group.

Additude, which is located in Malmö, Sweden, is one of southern Sweden's leading IT consulting firms. The company offers market-leading services within industrial innovation processes, project engagements and consultancy. This acquisition perfectly fits ICT Group's international expansion strategy, in which the Northern European countries are defined as important spearhead.

With the addition of Additude to the group, ICT will benefit company-wide from a unique mix of competences and skills. The acquisition also opens up the opportunity to offer ICT's proprietary OrangeNXT proposition to Additude's existing and new clients in Sweden.