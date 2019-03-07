Pascal's Challenge: remaining the most technically advanced terminal

Pascal Muller, employed by ICT Group and currently working as a Software Engineer at ECT, has been closely involved in these operations for the past several years. 'My focus over the past three years has been on optimising maritime planning processes. Whenever a ship arrives, we know how many containers, and what types of containers, need to be unloaded from and loaded onto the vessel.'

The Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam (ECT) container terminal is located in the Maasvlakte industrial area, directly facing the North Sea. Large cranes are in operation on the site, loading and unloading containers, while automatic vehicles drive back and forth. ECT is one of the leading and most advanced container terminal operators in Europe - a position that ECT, backed by ICT Group, is determined to maintain.

