ICT GROUP    ICT   NL0000359537

ICT GROUP

(ICT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 03/07 10:24:34 am
12.9250 EUR   -0.19%
04:03aPASCAL'S CHALLENGE : remaining the most technically advanced terminal
PU
03/01PRESS RELEASE : Ict group 2018 full-year results
PU
02/26ICT GROUP NV : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pascal's Challenge: remaining the most technically advanced terminal

0
03/07/2019 | 04:03am EST

Pascal Muller, employed by ICT Group and currently working as a Software Engineer at ECT, has been closely involved in these operations for the past several years. 'My focus over the past three years has been on optimising maritime planning processes. Whenever a ship arrives, we know how many containers, and what types of containers, need to be unloaded from and loaded onto the vessel.'

The Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam (ECT) container terminal is located in the Maasvlakte industrial area, directly facing the North Sea. Large cranes are in operation on the site, loading and unloading containers, while automatic vehicles drive back and forth. ECT is one of the leading and most advanced container terminal operators in Europe - a position that ECT, backed by ICT Group, is determined to maintain.

Do you want to work on challenging projects?
Take a look at our website: www.werkenbijict.nl.

Disclaimer

ICT Group NV published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 09:02:08 UTC
Financials (€)
Chart ICT GROUP
ICT Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ICT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jos H. Blejie Chief Executive Officer
Theo J. van der Raadt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Willem Wienbelt Chief Financial Officer
Jan A. Sinoo Member-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Josef Fröschl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICT GROUP23.92%139
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION20.51%123 055
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.02%105 665
ACCENTURE16.07%104 331
VMWARE, INC.24.06%70 784
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING16.45%66 503
