Press release: Kick off goinGDutch

Together with our partners Schiphol Group, Microsoft and BAM Infra, OrangeNXT an ICT Group Company is opening a new office at Schiphol. We are celebrating the kick-off of goinGDutch. As part of the partnership, GoinGDutch is committed to getting more people out of the car and by bike. The partnership was established at the initiative of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. Together we contribute to a fitter workforce and we reduce the Dutch CO2 footprint.

We are going to offer the ultimate commuting cycle experience with interactive high-speed bicycle routes, a special bicycle assistant, a clothing line and even a bicycle academy.

Also have a look at our website: www.goingdutch.bike