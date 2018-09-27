Log in
ICT GROUP (ICT)
VICTOR'S CHALLENGE: managing projects in which things are put in motion

09/27/2018

The Amsterdam Noord/Zuidlijn is a 9.7 kilometre underground railway connection that cuts the travel time from the north to the south of Amsterdam in half. The extremely prestigious and ambitious project involved drilling and construction beneath the busy city, in which people live and work. A widely discussed project, which received a huge amount of publicity, both in Amsterdam and beyond.

Collaboration
The Noord/Zuidlijn is a project commissioned by the Amsterdam City Council. The Council signed a contract with Siemens for the realisation of the tunnel-technical installation. Siemens is a reputable party in the domain of system integration and optimisation, and has the required expertise and experience when it comes to infrastructure projects. 'In a large project like the Noord/Zuidlijn, there are times when you need additional manpower and knowhow. This is why Siemens contacted ICT Group to obtain their assistance and advice required for connecting the station systems and central control systems with the current network. And this is when I got involved in the project', says Victor Sikkel, technical project manager for ICT Group.

Do you want to work on challenging projects like Victor Sikkel?
Visit our website: www.ict.eu/careers!

Disclaimer

ICT Group NV published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 10:16:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 128 M
EBIT 2018 12,0 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 4,00 M
Yield 2018 2,94%
P/E ratio 2018 14,62
P/E ratio 2019 17,66
EV / Sales 2018 1,04x
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
Capitalization 129 M
Chart ICT GROUP
Duration : Period :
ICT Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 15,5 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jos H. Blejie Chief Executive Officer
Theo J. van der Raadt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Willem Wienbelt Chief Financial Officer
Jan A. Sinoo Member-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Josef Fröschl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICT GROUP0.89%151
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.21%135 920
ACCENTURE12.99%116 484
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES61.71%114 997
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.67%65 130
VMWARE, INC.24.35%64 604
