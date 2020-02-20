Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ICT Group    ICT   NL0000359537

ICT GROUP

(ICT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Water Update: Cyber Security, deliverables, IT & OT and more...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 05:18am EST

With the Water Updates (newsletters), ICT Group is happy to keep you informed of the latest developments in the field of IT solutions in the Water sector. This information is particularly relevant to you if you work for a water board, drinking water company, municipality or engineering consultancy.

In the February 2020 edition of the Water Update you can read about 'Continuity of companies: Cyber ​​Security', 'How do I get IT and OT aligned', new assignments within Water and more.

Sign up for the Water Update

Do you want to receive the Water Update automatically in your mailbox three times a year? Register now via the form on our website. The Water Update is only available in Dutch.

Disclaimer

ICT Group NV published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 10:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ICT GROUP
05:18aWATER UPDATE : Cyber Security, deliverables, IT & OT and more...
PU
01/27ICT : You can't get anything moving unless you do something
PU
01/15ICT : nominates Koen Beeckmans for appointment to the supervisory board
PU
2019ICT : Gina van der Werf steps down as Supervisory Board Member ICT Group
PU
2019Apple to Double AirPods Pro Production in China -Nikkei
DJ
2019ICT : Healthcare Technology Solutions was present at the NVOG congress
PU
2019ICT GROUP STRENGTHENS HEALTHCARE ACT : ICT Healthcare Technology Solutions
PU
2019ICT : Qbuzz signs contract with ICT Group for Mobility as a Service
PU
2019ICT : completes acquisition of Proficium
PU
2019Japan's ageing, labour-starved construction industry gives economy a capex bo..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 157 M
EBIT 2019 12,4 M
Net income 2019 8,50 M
Finance 2019 3,90 M
Yield 2019 2,48%
P/E ratio 2019 13,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,71x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 115 M
Chart ICT GROUP
Duration : Period :
ICT Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 15,50  €
Last Close Price 12,10  €
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jos H. Blejie Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Theo J. van der Raadt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Willem Wienbelt Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Luthra Member-Supervisory Board
Gina A. van der Werf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICT GROUP6.14%125
ACCENTURE2.54%137 108
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.55%133 607
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES1.60%115 172
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.5.53%78 255
VMWARE, INC.5.65%66 541
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group