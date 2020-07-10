ICT N : Innovating with the Container Exchange Route

Last year ICT Group and Rotterdam Port Authority signed a contract for the Container Exchange Route. ICT Group is responsible for the application integration and testing of this complex IT landscape. The building of the CER involves more than just constructing the actual track. Various innovations are taking place in terms of logistics and digitisation.

The construction of the physical infrastructure - the CER Route- has already started, and the contract for the planning & scheduling software has also been awarded. The application integration and testing phase is currently running, including real life testing in Area-21, the test environment of the Port of Rotterdam, in preparation of the CER's deployment in 2021. Read the full press release here.