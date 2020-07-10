Log in
ICT GROUP N.V.

(ICT)
ICT N : Innovating with the Container Exchange Route

07/10/2020 | 06:26am EDT

Last year ICT Group and Rotterdam Port Authority signed a contract for the Container Exchange Route. ICT Group is responsible for the application integration and testing of this complex IT landscape. The building of the CER involves more than just constructing the actual track. Various innovations are taking place in terms of logistics and digitisation.

The construction of the physical infrastructure - the CER Route- has already started, and the contract for the planning & scheduling software has also been awarded. The application integration and testing phase is currently running, including real life testing in Area-21, the test environment of the Port of Rotterdam, in preparation of the CER's deployment in 2021. Read the full press release here.

Disclaimer

ICT Group NV published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 10:25:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 155 M 175 M 175 M
Net income 2019 2,62 M 2,95 M 2,95 M
Net Debt 2019 27,3 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 42,2x
Yield 2019 2,63%
Capitalization 73,6 M 83,2 M 82,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,78x
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 413
Free-Float 68,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jos H. Blejie Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Theo J. van der Raadt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Willem Wienbelt Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Luthra Member-Supervisory Board
Wouter van de Bunt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICT GROUP N.V.-32.46%83
ACCENTURE4.15%139 524
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES1.97%110 108
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-13.68%102 738
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.14%62 631
VMWARE, INC.-2.50%62 015
